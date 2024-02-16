WATCH: Pay It Forward – #SolutionsWatch

You’ve heard of “paying it forward,” haven’t you? Instead of paying back someone’s kindness, sometimes it is best to pay that kindness forward to someone else who is in need.
If the independent media is trying to create a different model from the old establishment media, then, is it possible to create a model based on people paying forward their gratitude to a worthy cause? If so, how can that idea best be implemented?
Join James Corbett for this episode of Solutions Watch as he muses on these questions with Aaron Smith of The Subtlecain Podcast.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Music is the way I ‘pay forward’.
When busking on the streets here in Australia, I enjoy seeing strangers smile and especially kids and occasionally adults, dancing.
Music is magical the way it connects strangers and lifts spirits.
(Sometimes they even give me money, but that’s just icing on the cake).
The four Rs should be taught in every school:
Reading, Riting , Rithmetic and Rhythm.
