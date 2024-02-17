Shall we talk about Navalny…?

I mean “they” obviously would appreciate it if we did right? It’s a nice, polarised divisive topic that can never be resolved, gets people all worked up and ultimately doesn’t really change anything. So, pretty much an ideal talking point for these post-covid days.

And Navalny – the trouper – certainly did his best to be topical with his demise – dropping tragically dead in nice time for the Munich Security Conference, enabling his widow to address this august assembly the very same day – with a speech she must have written very hastily indeed – unless it was pre-written in expectation of Putin’s hit men finally getting their guy.

Navalny’s wife Yulia at the Munich security conference: “If it’s true, I want Putin, his entourage, Putin’s friends and his government to know they will be held responsible for what they have done to our country, my family, and my husband. And that day will come very soon.” pic.twitter.com/ivZnoGwzr6 — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 16, 2024

So, did he fall or was he pushed? Or is he on an island somewhere with Epstein and all the other B-listers whose deaths, engineered or accidental or imagined, were the most memorable thing about them?

Does it matter?

Nope. well, not to anyone but him, his family and friends anyway.

And as long as we remember to remember that – let’s sit upon the ground and tell some sad stories about the man who once claimed the Kremlin put Novichok in his underpants…

For a look at how Navalny’s death is being covered in Russia, hop over to Riley Waggaman’s blog.