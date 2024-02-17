Shall we talk about Navalny…?

I mean “they” obviously would appreciate it if we did right? It’s a nice, polarised divisive topic that can never be resolved, gets people all worked up and ultimately doesn’t really change anything. So, pretty much an ideal talking point for these post-covid days.
And Navalny – the trouper – certainly did his best to be topical with his demise – dropping tragically dead in nice time for the Munich Security Conference, enabling his widow to address this august assembly the very same day – with a speech she must have written very hastily indeed – unless it was pre-written in expectation of Putin’s hit men finally getting their guy.
Navalny’s wife Yulia at the Munich security conference:
“If it’s true, I want Putin, his entourage, Putin’s friends and his government to know they will be held responsible for what they have done to our country, my family, and my husband. And that day will come very soon.” pic.twitter.com/ivZnoGwzr6
So, did he fall or was he pushed? Or is he on an island somewhere with Epstein and all the other B-listers whose deaths, engineered or accidental or imagined, were the most memorable thing about them?
Does it matter?
Nope. well, not to anyone but him, his family and friends anyway.
And as long as we remember to remember that – let’s sit upon the ground and tell some sad stories about the man who once claimed the Kremlin put Novichok in his underpants…
For a look at how Navalny’s death is being covered in Russia, hop over to Riley Waggaman’s blog.
The Vauxhall Cross ziggurat’s bulletin board have their usual standard of “reporting” on this one:
1) Almost immediate headline had Zelenskiy begging for more money (just taken down).
2) Tisdall can’t decide if Putin is Hitler or Lenin (this is encouraging – the fact that he didn’t just go straight for Hitler perhaps shows that card doesn’t work so much anymore… like any card that is ridiculously over-played).
3) Profile of Navalny praises his “enormous courage” and “irrepressible hope” (it’s martyr-hero time again!).
A prominent banner advert is for a watch called… The Huxley! (This use of ads goes back at least half a century – US TV showed coffee ads in their JFK assassination coverage that were full of hypnotism symbolism).
Given that we’ve been told for the past three years it is perfectly normal for people in their mid 40s to die unexpectedly (but peacefully!) with no further explanation given, the world does seem to have jumped to the conclusion ‘it woz the Rushhins wot did it’ very quickly.
Perhaps he shook his duvet too vigorously that morning? Or climate change finally got him?
Regardless, I feel sorry for his children and mother, who probably didn’t choose this life.
Never mind.
When the aliens arrive or any natural disasters occur, Putin will be blamed.
He is the USians Go Too man for all the evil in the world.
Most of my friends and acquaintances despise Putin, but then they do watch a lot of TV.
Whatever happened to that little round bloke in North Korea?
Still making bombs. He wont go like kadhafi…
Circus for the slaves
“Much ado about Navalny…”
You got that right, he could have just as easily been slipped a fentenal mickey with his meds, as any other conceivable method.
Were people to imagine he/she were one of the Nazi 4th Reich mRNA bioweapons mass murderers of millions, – becoming more and more desperate/cornered as legal efforts to arrest, prosecute and punish you worldwide build and intensify – it becomes easier to understand why the mass murderers have concluded World War III has become their sole remaining escape-from-prosecution (Nuremberg 2.0)…
Share this far and wide: Covid-19 Grand Jury Petition – National ARM
Navalny is about as worthy of discussion as the Skripals. In a manner of speaking … they lay with dogs and they got fleas. The MI6/Mssd fleas appear not to have bothered killing the Skripals, just yet. I suspect that these poor morons, or ‘assets’ all have their use-by dates highlighted on their files.
The next kabuki distraction might be how mind-bogglingly important it is that Erik Prince [of X, the uber-dogs of war] feels it necessary to re-colonise Africa, etc. etc.
The men and women in Switzerlanf are showing their desperation.
Foggy Albion in action.
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2024/02/16/death-of-aleksei-navalny-the-brits-did-it/
The Brits did it ? You mean Boris who egged the Ukies on ?
small dogs always bark the loudest
I do find the case and reported subsequent death of navalny interesting, considering Navalny was reportedly in prison he would not have been much of a threat to Russia and they could have quite easily waited Navalny out as the UK and US have done with assange. The Russian state sanctioning his death would be akin to launching flairs up and proclaiming “look over here” and is certainly giving ammo to the west and their anti Russian stance.
I found the US VP statement extremely telling with her words of “Lets be clear Russia is responsible” remark, Considering at this time of writing no one is certain what has happened to Navalny and his potential cause of death, it does strike as a pre determined judgement based on very little.
its also quite laughable and the general hypocrisy when the west talks about freedoms and then ignores the increased excess death mortality that has been happening over the last 2 or 3 yrs etc.
Howzabout Executive Clemency for JULIAN ASSANGE, hypocrites?
Anyone with a grain of common sense and not much of a political ax to grind would reckon that killing Nalvany causes more of a problem to ‘the Kremlin’ than just leaving to molder quietly in whatever remote facility he was sent to. Ultimately its all about painting a picture and telling a tale — when you’ve got someone like Kamela Harris, a person who’s supposed to know which way ‘up’ was (at least we desperately hope so) coming out with statements like “No previous President has bowed down to a Russian dictator before”, a statement that is both factually true and utter BS, you wonder what kind of leadership we’re getting for out country. (“Not inspiring” is about the kindest description I can come up with.)
I reckon it was all Tucker Carlson’s fault. He went and spoke with Putin and Putin came across as both knowledgeable and articulate. Dangerous stuff, difficult to spin and counter so we’ve been treated to a number of distractions — space weapons and invading Poland, for example — to try and blunt the message. (Note that “being knowledgeable and articulate” doesn’t necessarily mean “agree wholeheartedly with” but in our world its impossible to have a dialog with someone we disagree with; we have to dominate them in a zero sum game.) Anyway, these old “Red Menace” tropes are really well past their sell by date — I doubt that there’s anyone in Europe outside the political classes that thinks that the Red Army’s about to sweep across to the Atlantic — so desperate times call for desperate measures. Like Epstein, though, I guess we’ll never really know.
A very long term Moscow based journalist who does his homework instead of copy and paste!
https://johnhelmer.net/whats-the-score-now-in-the-russian-regime-changing-game/
Thank you. It confirms what French citizen living in Russia already said( Xavier Moreau and Alexander Fresdian on YT)
Dissent will NOT be tolerated.
Just ask Assange, Snowden, Manning or any of the many who questioned the Jabs.
Nice ‘Richard II’ allusion there.
That Christopher Marlowe could write a decent line – perhaps he was the first on that island for the un-dead dead when it was less crowded than it is now.
‘Richard II’ was the play performed as part of the Essex Rebellion and which Elizabeth I knew was a thinly-coded call for her removal – yet its author wasn’t held for questioning, let alone tortured as happened to other Elizabethan writers who displeased the authorities like Thomas Kyd. Almost like they knew that Stratford geezer wasn’t the true author….
“this august assembly”? What’s August about it?
I mean, jeeze, how dumb do you have to be? Even I know the difference between February and August.
Seriously, two names leaped to mind before anything else
Darya Dugina
Gonzalo Lira
RESTINPEACE?
How?
“The Kremlin put novichok in his underpants”.
And Germany probably got him vaxed with another poison while ” recovering” from novichok”.
The universe has a weird sense of humour….
No
Forgive my possible ignorant arrogance but the moment this story hit the headlines I had an automatic aversion to it. A little voice in my head whispered, “Oh just don’t bother. More crap!” This voice is becoming increasingly familiar to me. And I was going to give a list of examples….but I’ve already forgotten them!
Here’s another example of a story that I know is going to be a load of shite in advance. From something called The Hill:
“Neil Gaiman, Paul Weimer among writers excluded from Hugo Awards over fear of offending China”
Ooh stirring it up again! Who the fuck can possibly care. The only value in this is to note that, once again, one of those wretched award ceremonies is being used for grubby political purposes.
When it comes to awards for science fiction George, surely the promulgators, promoters and presstitutes of Covid, PCRs and the like should be given first prize in perpetuity.