What Do They Care?

Todd Hayen
Think for a moment about what you really care about. Let’s say you are an average working Joe or a partnered mother with three kids. You have a family, a medium-sized house, two cars. One for your husband to go to work in, the other for you to do your family errands—or the other way around, although not as common, let’s say you bring in the majority of the income, and your husband “works” the homestead.
Let’s say you both work, hard, and relentlessly, and when Christmas comes, if you celebrate it, it is a struggle to provide what you feel will make your kids happy, joyous, and excited.
Let’s say things aren’t even that good. Let’s say you struggle all of the time to make ends meet. Let’s say you are really poor by our modern, western standards. Or, the opposite, you are pretty well off. Maybe your combined income is over $200,000 a year. But, of course, less than the millions it takes to be a member of the elite. Maybe you have a pretty high-powered job, with lots of responsibility and lots of fancy perks.
Not too much, mind you, because if too much, you may be close to possessing the mentality, demeanour, and worldview of the special class. If you are up that high, you don’t fit into what I am describing here. And, of course, I would doubt seriously if you were reading this article. So, let’s say you fit my rather broad category of “person in the world” I have described here.
What do you care about?
Let me guess.
First and foremost, if you have children, you care about them. You care about their physical health and their mental health. You care about their comfort, their schooling, their friends, or if they are ever in harm’s way. Unless you have some serious personal problems of your own, that is probably your first concern—your children.
Then, of course, your family comes next. Your partner, your home, and yourself as an integral part of your family. You are concerned and care about your neighbours and your community. You typically care about your extended family, your parents, your siblings and their kids and their comforts.
Once those cares are taken into consideration, you may give some thought to the city you live in, the people you call your tribe, and the country you call home. Then you may care something about the world in general. Whether there is enough water and food for other people’s children. Whether there is killing and destruction out there, and how safe you and your family might be in the world. You may even extend your care to the planet itself, to the health of the ecosystem, and whether the climate is out of control and may pose a threat to you and your family within the next couple of decades. You do care about your children’s children, and even the children their children’s children will bear long after you are gone.
And here comes the killer. You trust. You trust that the people in the world who have the power to take care of the things you care about also care about the same things.
They don’t.
Yeah, sure, they care about their own children (maybe, but I have my doubts) they care about the water they drink, the food they eat, and the safety of the bed they sleep in under the roof of the house they live in. But they don’t care about you. Not one single iota do they care about you. In fact, they would just as soon throw you and your babies in an incinerator if it helped them achieve their own goals in the world. They don’t care.
So, what do they want, and what do they care about?
They want power, they want money, they want to rule the world and make it what they want it to be, and maybe they want to serve the devil. I am not so sure about that one, but it would not surprise me because I can’t get it through my naive head how people could be so evil, cruel, and uncaringly calculated to do the things they do and not be aligned with some sort of evil entity that has no soul. That’s why it wouldn’t surprise me. But usually, I just can’t get my head around it.
Maybe I am just naive, and a bit stupid, in insisting that every human being can be in touch with his soul if he or she makes the effort. But maybe not.
The most important thing we must get into our collective head is this fact—they don’t care. Sure, some up there do care. I do not mean to say that everyone past a certain income level is evil and uncaring. In fact, there are people in government who care, there are billionaires who care. I am certain of this. But anyone who reaches these unimaginable heights is more susceptible to being pulled into the clutches of the elite and thus will sell their soul to the agenda.
I cannot tell you why this has happened, I only know it has indeed happened, and the last three years are a testament to that fact. Yes, this was going on far before 2020, but starting in 2020 it became so clear and so obvious only those with gouged-out eyes could not see it. Fauci, Biden, Walensky, Bourla, Johnson, Morrison, Merkel, and scads more. They don’t care. Their world, their agenda, their concerns, their wants, and their visions, are so radically different from ours that they don’t have an inkling of what actually is important for the world. Maybe I am wrong; prove it to me.
So why is the agenda good for them and not for us? —because it serves an inhuman worldview. It supports eugenics, transhumanism, and genocide, among other inhuman schemas. It believes that the only way to keep the planet intact, and thus keep the resources intact that they need for their elite, and comparatively small, group, is to eliminate a large number of useless eaters (genocide) who really only excessively consume resources, pollute the planet with their waste, and contribute nothing that will create their utopian world.
Read Huxley’s Brave New World and even Orwell’s 1984, and Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, to get a better picture of this global intention. All this hoopla about climate change, pandemics, inequality, racism, etc. is a distraction to get us to look the other way while the distributor is yanked out of our car so it won’t run anymore.
I am sure some of you think I am crazy, like David Vincent in The Invaders, Dr. Bennell in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, like Sarah Conner in Terminator, and countless other warnings through media over the years. Throughout history, those who had legitimate insight into what was coming in the future were considered crazy by most, until what they were yammering about became reality.
I just read an article about a speech by the UK’s King Charles. This took place at the recent gathering of climate change fanatics—the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), convened by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The leader of the Commonwealth chattered on about how important it was to stop the oncoming tsunami of climate revulsion, lest the world be destroyed while we all slumbered in our apathy and indifference. Really? What does he care?
First of all, the last people on the planet who will immediately suffer from the alleged “human-created” slow rise in temperatures they blab about will be them. We are supposed to believe that they are really concerned about something they don’t give a gnat’s ass hair of effort to curtail themselves? —with their fancy billion-dollar mansions, fleets of expensive cars and private jets. They don’t lift a blessed finger themselves to stop the thing they are going on and on about that they claim is destroying the world—and that is only one glaring reason why it is clear they don’t care.
They’ve got all of us shaking in our boots about it, thinking we might not be able to buy a bottle of milk for our starving babies in a few months if we don’t stop driving our evil gas-guzzling Toyotas to the market every day. Where, in the meantime, these very people are doing their darndest to destroy farms and farm production in most of the world—among a whole slew of other outrageous atrocities.
They don’t care, people, they don’t care. As I have said before, we are ants to them, and since there are so many of us, they have to try to control the masses, so we don’t swarm over them and leave behind a glistening pile of sun-bleached bones, which we are capable of doing in a heartbeat. They apparently do care about that, but everything else they claim they care about, they don’t.
LISTEN! —They don’t care.
Todd Hayen is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here
Today’s oft referenced – “experts” – are essentially simply the modern updated secular version of Mother Church’s theological “experts” who held court on such weighty issues as – “how many angels can dance on the head of a pin?” Unsurprisingly today most Americans are no more consciously connected to material reality here on planet earth than were those European peasants during the Middle Ages. The credentials of the experts might change, but the brain-deadening crushing weight of oligarchic rule does not. I’m waiting for Scientific American to run an article in consultation with “the experts” weighing in on “how many trans-women can dance on the head of pin.” I’m sure it’s only a matter of time.
“I’m not into The Blame Game, but i still think mothers
had something to do with it !”…(anon)…
I think that evil individuals — those who have wealth, power and control, and above all, want MORE and MORE of those things, have always existed. As have their lackeys, who put their own self-preservation and comfort over and against free will and the good of others. Look back to Biblical times; look back to the Roman empire. What has changed is the means to get, increase and perpetrate their evil designs. Is it that those wanting MORE are now more united? I’m not sure about that. They are each out for themselves. They might work together for a time, but I think that unity will break down. The New World Order will be competing systems of evil, not one unified system. Not that such a scenario is much of an improvement, but it may offer more opportunities for courageous resistance, and maybe that resistance will have more of a chance of success.
I think the best description for us — the masses — is “livestock”. A resource more like fish or deer than true farm animals because outside our worth is measured in what we can yield and the amount of attention we garner is dependent entirely on how much of a nuisance we make of ourselves.
Yes, that is the best description…livestock, or chattel…
“The sow next door,” Mr. Wimbush went on, “has done very badly. She only had five in her litter. I shall give her another chance. If she does no better next time, I shall fat her up and kill her. There’s the boar,” he pointed towards a farther sty. “Fine old beast, isn’t he? But he’s getting past his prime. He’ll have to go too.”
“How cruel!” Anne exclaimed.
“But how practical, how eminently realistic!” said Mr. Scogan. “In this farm we have a model of sound paternal government. Make them breed, make them work, and when they’re past working or breeding or begetting, slaughter them.”
–
Crome Yello – Aldous huxley.
https://www.pagebypagebooks.com/Aldous_Huxley/Crome_Yellow/Chapter_V_p1.html
Well, that’s obvious.
And unfortunately most of us “ordinary” people dont care about these facts. We just mainly care about ourselves . Maybe we should
We can’t help but care. Human survival depends on it, or rather is one and the same. The rub is what we care about. And the mark of an unfree society is to mold and manipulate human care for anti-human goals, subordinating its potentials to purposes predicated on illusions and lies sooner or later destructive of us and our survival. Evil hijacks and twists out of true our capacity to seek what’s good, simply as a matter of being thriving beings, reducing us to adjuncts of agenda amounting to a death march, just as the devil likes it.
Socially engineered existence, out to capture us from cradle to grave with scientific management and assimilation into systemic abuse, has been technologically perfected in ‘our’ age of progress. For our own good, so we are told, we are taught to care about adapting to command-obey social relations of isolation from our common good, mutual care coincident with our own self-interest. We are taught to care not what it costs our souls to sell them for survival within dog-eat-dog, each-against-all states of alienation from any other care than that of the cash nexus. Where does our own adaptation make us accomplices?
They care. They care about power, the “ultimate aphrodisiac” (Dr. Death Kissinger) which keeps them raping and razing all life on earth. Ruling classes have no choice but to care about constantly preserving their power as our masters. That we might wake up and rise up against them is their greatest fear as well.
And what better means of defense for them but to take the offense, following imperial logic to expand their own capacities to mold and manipulate us to their will. That we are no more than means to their dead ends is where they care nothing at all for what inherent value we might have beyond their cold and cruel calculations of our mere utility.
This time, the psychopaths of power are going all out to prove an end to the longest war of class war with their great reset and radical industrial revolution, molding and manipulating us as literal equipment in their destructive machinery of production, profit, and power. Their mad dreams now seem within reach in such instruments of power as biodigital convergence in the Borg.
We are born free and everywhere are in chains, as Rousseau said, as long as we continue to submit to their lies to build our own prisons. Most of all the foundational lie that there must be rulers ruling ruled for humans to live on this earth, organizing our very means of survival for millennia of so-called civilization on control of resources by the few over the many.
Every single bit of chaos is being
created on purpose by some greedy, power-hungry, frustrated, self-righteous, empty vessel of a humanoid.
Every last nonsensical bit of it.
The purpose is for when the time comes, you will be begging for order.
Their order.
Poverty, famine, revolutions, feminism, division, wars, green agenda, walls street trading. All are Trojan horses.
People knew all that hundreds years ago, so it still puzzles me how it was allowed to create such an important text the US constitution is, text that can be so easily overridden with money. Perhaps that’s the answer…. People got fooled, while the wealthy went to the banks.
It’s all orchestrated with the assistance of abc agencies, mafias, churches. All of it!
Wetiko, as someone here said. We have given our voices, power and money to psychopaths and minor attracted sociopathic creatures.
I wish I knew the answer how to stand up against them, how not to participate in the killing of all of us, how to tell the 99% not to fall into their traps, to research, but people, the new generation of humans living for fun, made to believe the lies TV tells them to, that everything is for their convenience, e.g gadgets, apps, fancy white powders and pills, while I myself am guilty as charged as I have got to keep on paying my mortgage….
Apparently, we all are One. Still got a find out how to get there.
Think of it as an analogy, the 5 stages of grief.
What a clear and truthful article ! I am italian and my english is not good enough to express all my thoughts. I would only add one other point: what do you make of the fact that this agenda is taking place/being pushed simultaneously in all the western world ?
And you are totally right….our first concern is our children ! And feeling so powerless does not make me sleep at night. Best regards to everyone
Thank you Andrea…and yes, this agenda is very clearly being pushed all over the world, not just the Western world. Although there do seem to be a few pockets where it isn’t being pushed, or at least the populace is as respondent to it.
It is a very global agenda…with an effort to create a non-elected global central “government.”
“Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself. They come through you but not from you, and though they are with you, yet they belong not to you.”
— Khalil Gibran
First and foremost, if you have children, you care about them.
If parents cared as much as they give voice to, they wouldn’t limit themselves to the exclusive practice of hiring minimum wage babysitters.
Nor would they send their children to the 10 month of the year, 5 day a week, 6 hours a day prison which is referred to as school.
Mere schooling is a place where instead of being provided with an education the kids are conditioned with obedience to authority.
A place where for many, the skill of hatred, first encountered in the home, is refined to a fever pitch.
In defense one might say many of the parents don’t have sufficient income to not send their children to the bureaucratic public baby sitting service. If that is the response, then a further argument can be made they can’t afford to be parents.
A psychiatrist suddenly threw me out of his office after I had the temerity to suggest he would find out a lot more & a lot more quickly about his clients, if they spoke to him while they were operating a motor vehicle on public roads.
Credit should go to the various kinds of shrinks that they at least found a less messy way to earn an income than as a general practitioner (GP) or gynecologist.
You can rationalise the protective instinct through philosophy or religion, but it is a fundamental biological drive, except in the simplest life-forms.
You imply that one should have budgets and planning in order before one embarks on reproduction. That is not how the world operated until now. The global population has begun to stagnate, and may soon dive due to poisoning, totalitarianism, etc.. The fundamentalist, traditionalist and reckless may “inherit the Earth”.
“If you really loved your children you would have no war.”
– J. Krishnamurti
The same luciferian-elephant in the room gets ignored – everywhere and all the time in journalism (mainstream and so-called alternative). There is a playbook that is in the hole where the heart should be of the global establishment – the name of the book? The Talmud. We can try to ignore the gigantic beast in the room as much as we like but it will still be there and the stench of its satanic effluence will completely overwhelm us if we continue ignoring it.
Hmm. You are not alone.
I have been searching for a link on X. Al Gore going off at Davos. I will post it, when I find it. Kerry too.
Gore’s screaming diatribe was incredible.
He was close to popping. Kind of like a dealing with a tick that you pulled off of your stomach. You heat it with a match till it pops.
Gore was way more emphatic than Kerry’s videos where Kerry was doing the same. Their influence is rapidly fading and they are desperate to revive it. The words mis and dis came up. Trust was another one. It is uplifting to see them struggle. Worth your time for that alone.
Personally, I believe this climate change crisis is more about pollution. Every metropolitan center has a dome of brown haze. When the light and your perspective is right, it is easy to see. L.A. is bad. In the Amazon series Bosch it is especially noticeable because of the setting. All those wealthy people living in those expensive homes perched on the hills around the city of Los Angeles have to see and breath the smog.
The recent movement in the United States was, possibly, founded by the well connected people living in those homes that look down on the city through the thick, never fading, haze.
I can see it (no pun intended). I can see the push for electric cars in metro centers everywhere. Not just LA. I could see better efforts to curb industrial pollution.
Just because the EPA (since it’s inception in 1970) failed to meet any of its goals, does that mean we should throw up our hands and join the effort to depopulate the world?
Electric cars require more electricity. Nukes are the best answer. The concept of sticking solar panels on arable land is so ludicrous. It is embarrassing. Truly, I am embarrassed.
And the turbines. Australian data recently posted on X demonstrates that they use more energy than they produce. All the while, they are killing millions and millions of migratory birds. You would think that the vociferous Audubon groups, who only care about birds, would start speaking up. I find it extremely odd that they aren’t. Then there is PETA. Not a peep. Seems that they like the idea of depopulation.
But the rest of the narrative; Deplete the food supply by shutting down the farm industry that facilitated the growth of the existing population is lunacy. Depopulation through poisonous injections is lunacy. Pure lunacy. I know. Preaching to the choir.
Incredulously evil.
So many gullible people have bought the world is ending narrative.
Standardized sound bites are needed.
as someone else pointed out, it IS A REALITY about the environment, but the climate patter is sidetracking shite, leading us all down a sick path.
Addressing nothing real.
resource extraction/exploitation and consumerism IS fucking up biomes, not the eternal climate.
The biosphere is an integral part of climate suitable for us. Capitalism (oligarchy, usury, etc.) destroys it through extraction, manufacturing, trash, imposed activity (e.g., travel beyond short distances), undermined traditions and poisons from all those activities.
Only when the last tree has been cut down, the last river poisoned and the last fish caught will you realise that you cannot eat money.-Cree Native-American proverb
https://expose-news.com/2024/02/08/electric-vehicles-prove-bad-for-business/
On the topic of them and their mysterious ways, here is another part of the jigsaw:
https://theidentityproject.co.uk/
“The IDENTITY Project – A Portrait of a Community by award-winning photographer Chris Jepson is an exploration of what it means to identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community today.
A socially engaged, collaborative and multi-exhibited body of work, The IDENTITY Project gives visibility to marginalised LGBTQ+ people promoting a diverse and inclusive community.”
But note:
“After more than 20 years working for various LGBTQ+ media, the project was conceived in 2019 to redress the unhealthy bias of the visual narrative in mainstream media that LGBTQ+ people look a certain way.”
Conceived in 2019? Now why does that ring a bell?
And this “Identity Project” brings strange fruit with an unmistakably corporate air:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GGi5xVNXcAAE9Kd?format=jpg&name=large
Will the Digital ID© specify pronouns?
Yep. And it’s up to us to walk all over them as we leave their theater of the absurd, a sad empty, pitiful relic of a cruel stupid past.
They don’t even buy us flowers anymore, man. They just don’t care. We were in love, life was grand, and then things went cold. Now they just don’t care. We can barely look at each other anymore. What are we to do?
I don’t know, sounds kind of silly. Why should “they” care when most everyone else doesn’t either? They’re humans too. And the enablers, sycophants, enforcers, and perpetual dupes among us, who are many and endless, what about them? Those who do not care wouldn’t be able to not care if it wasn’t for the many among us who don’t give a fuck.
I don’t care that they don’t care, I’ve known that since I was born. In fact, that was the first words out of my mouth as a baby, “they don’t care!”. So, I’ve been fine with that since then because I know it’s only natural. Maybe that’s going to be the final epitaph on the human being’s collective gravestone – “They just didn’t care.”
It’s worse than that, its not merely apathy or a lack of empathy; it is as the writer alluded pure evil, absolute psychopathy. We are experiencing a global psycho-spiritual disease of the Soul wrought by soulless entities what the Algonquin Native Americans call Wetiko.
Yes, wetiko – virus of the mind.
In Castaneda’s’ The Active Sid of Infinity,’ they are called ‘the foreign installation/predators.’
Would you believe ‘Side’ even though it injects a little less humo(u)r into the proceedinga.
“there are billionaires who care”
Named one.
I won’t argue with your statement, I am assuming…
“Whether man or woman, your Dark Side is real, alive and active 24/7. It is out to get you, seeking your downfall every minute of every day. Never pretend otherwise. Ignoring the Dark Side is the surest way of it getting you.”
“The Dark Side is devious. Whenever the Dark Side is first discussed the same statement is always made – ‘this doesn’t apply to me’. It is easier to recognise the evil that others do, than to recognise your own part in it. No one is blameless. Everyone has a Dark Side.”
“The Dark Side lives and grows in the space that is created from a refusal to accept the guidance that is naturally presented. Remember, every minute of every day, the entire human race individually and collectively is guided towards its fulfilment. But when we cannot hear or refuse that voice, then a void opens up. We fill it quickly when we start to construct a tower of reasons to act contrary to our best interests.”
“Know the enemy. Start talking in terms of YOUR Dark Side. See that it is real, and not a figment of your imagination. It is alive and is out to get you 24/7. But most importantly, it never goes away.”
Extracts from “The Works of Arthur Norris – A Journey of Human Development – Volume 1” Edited by Richard Abbot and Pat Warrington
Orwell wrote 1984 about his own experiences during his time.
In other words, we have already been in 1984.
“I cannot tell you why this has happened, I only know it has indeed happened, and the last three years are a testament to that fact.”
For interested Parties – David Icke seems to know.
Yes, there is indeed a “why”…and David Icke may know it. And I would not disagree.
It was planned a long time, and there is an agenda which is being followed. The problem comes when you find it impossible to believe that there are ‘people’ who are utterly unlike ‘you,’ and that there is no limit to the anti-life evils they will commit if their agenda, and/or their archonic overlords require it of them. We are not lacking for examples.
Also the dumbed-down moronic stupidity of the brainwashed who still believe anything the MSM tell them.
And walk compliantly into the slaughterhouse.
Word -Sword
Laughter -Slaughter
Just add an ‘S-S-S-S-S.’
Yep evil manifests in every generation.
Good to see non belivers starting to open their minds to the possibility of a satanic influence.
So many ppl say they are “spiritual and not religious” but only if it relates to peace, love and harmony.
Make mention of a malevolent as well as a benevolent spirit and people look at you as if you are crazy.
The evil that’s being planned against us is so perfectly orchestrated and disguised, its hard not to conclude its from a higher being.
Listen to Schwab’s right hand man Yuval Noah and its confirmation of an evil intent against humanity.
Good article as always Todd.
I used to be one of those people, although I have always believed humans have the capacity for evil. But now I am more of the belief that you are describing. It has been a frightening awaking for me…but I am thankful I have had it.
Tip of the day, trust no one, especially the gvt.
There are some, rare, examples of “them” who appear to have a soul.
In UK politics, Anne Widdicombe springs to mind.
Looking back, there are numerous examples of “philanthropists” who appear to have had their hearts in the right place.
One thing that connects them is Christianity. That old fashioned notion that Christ’s teachings actually meant something.
I am agnostic and I am aware that religion has a lot to answer for, especially when it used as a weapon of war, but the message of Christ is a good one.
So what has changed ?
Look at Christmas, for example, to continue the theme.
It’s commercialisation has buried any spirituality of the original message.
Soviet ideology had no room for Christianity because it interfered with the communist idea.
Are we are seeing the same with globalisation ?
The long, dark, teatime of the soul.
Yes, I think so…Christianity would interfere with the globalist agenda…anything that puts God before materiality would interfere.
I disagree.
They do care, look how much free vaccines and boosters and testing kit they gave people during covid.
My local docs surgery called me 40 times (stalked me) to take it and also sent me 1000 texts and emails as reminders.
Cant say, they dont care,
They do care, when it comes to
killinghelping and keeping us safe.
They very good at caring, look how clean the water (medication solution) that comes up of the tap looks and smells.
In some parts of Africa they still drink untreated ( untreated means natural and not had 10000 chemical added to it) water out of wells/springs.
and they dont have medical treatment like vaccines.
Thank god they care.
Yesterday I watched a film in which it was suggested that South Africa might be the place where the story of Jesus and such took place. Maybe that’s why they want to keep it clean there? But indeed noble people care for us in a special way. That runs in the family. I wonder if those banks are above those people. I hardly think so. They must have gradually become masters in controlling the little man’s perception.
Given your definitions of who ‘we’ are (anyone with a negative income up to those who have an income of 200k€ Per year), I would say you described about 99.5% of the total population including those who may not make the rules, but surely apply the rules as if they were made by them. Think about government officials, Medical doctors, scientists, anyone who was called ‘expert’ back in the days that now seem to be scrubbed of the minds of the people (The MORONA days).
Given those definitions (yours not mine), I would say that ‘we’ don’t care about ‘us’, not ‘they’.
Actually, this us vs them is getting annoying, certainly because you did not define ‘they’, which you can’t do for the simple reason that you do not have a clue of who ‘they’ are. And therefore this article reads as if your describing the flying Dutchman or some other spook story that children are supposed to listen (as a scary story) to up to the age of 9, but not older.
Anyway, I am not the first to complain about this author who writes above the line, but I surely think that we, the people who read (or are supposed to read) articles above the line like to be informed by authors, not misdirected. Thanks.
do you even try to understand what I write?
There is only one agenda. Everyone knows that all wars begin with lies; they are ploys to get as many people killed as possible. Now that they can’t recruit as many as before, they’ve shifted to “pandemics” to get the job done.
How the Ruling Class Became Vulgar
“Well, they do need to keep these institutions going. They’re just not, it seems. There’s a hostility to reason, science, and culture — which, when the bourgeoisie was on the rise in the nineteenth century, used to be very important to its mission of establishing its legitimacy and domination of society. Now they just seem to be dominated by moneymaking and the accumulation of the maximum amount of money in the shortest period of time.”
The belief in a meaningless existence is anti-life and Life evolves by ebbing away from that which does not serve its purpose. The hollowed husks who dream of a world void of humanity, of “reason, science and culture”, have only the power of bribed order takers, more hollowed husks, to bring these immature thoughts to fruition. How much power do the soulless really have, by Life’s standards?
You have to understand that there is a teeny tiny segment up there in the infinitely remote stratosphere who are convinced not that they are the cream of humanity but that they are the only humanity. The rest of us barely even register on their consciousness except as some disgusting bug movement way down.
And this godly minority are only concerned about who among them gets to be the godliest of all. Whose cock gets sucked the most.
More that they aren’t humanity but are something else, at best post-human but more likely separate from that disgusting humanity altogether. Maybe they’ve convinced themselves they’re descended from the Nephilim or Anunnaki?
BTW we all know what their answer to “caring” is going to be – UBI! It’s gone very quiet on that front in recent months. My guess is that the term became too toxic and there’s some re-packaging going on ready for unveiling when Labour are in power in the UK. Then it’ll be everywhere like AI has been in the last year or so.
Yes..Universal Basic Income will be rebranded as a socialist measure by which the Labour Party will present themselves as saviours of the (non) working classes. This will allow the uni party to continue to pull the wool over the eyes of the masses, another smokescreen hiding the true intentions of the globalists. Mass migration, greed and corruption to continue unabated. The unjolly green giant is coming for you…dressed in sheep’s clothing.
Yup, and refusing a vaccine will terminate your UBI check. It’s right around the corner. Many had their careers destroyed by the lockdowns and were forced onto unemployment checks. The next step is to attach mandatory injections to UBI checks.
China does not have UBI. But under its Social Credit, you can almost become a non-person for doing too many unapproved things.
I wonder where they got such an idea.
Our race is the master race. We are divine gods on this planet. We are as different from the inferior races as they are from insects. In fact, they are beasts, cattle at best. They are considered human excrement. Our destiny is to rule over them. Our earthly kingdom will be ruled by our leader with a rod of iron. The masses will lick our feet and serve us as slaves. -a speech in legislature decades ago
Caring requires Love, empathy, compassion and understanding.
The ruling parasites, past present and future, have had ‘lobotomies’ of all four.
The Earth is awe inspiring.
The world is a mess.
All we can do is take the next step and avoid stepping on anyone.
Amen to that, Todd 🙂