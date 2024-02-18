Kit Knightly
“Why does a dog wag its tail? Because a dog is smarter than its tail. If the tail were smarter, the tail would wag the dog.”
Wag the Dog is possibly the greatest political satire Hollywood has produced. It’s just that simple. If you only take one message away from this review, it should be that.
That might seem an absurd claim in a world where Dr Strangelove and Network exist, but Wag the Dog does something no other film has ever really dared to do…
…it keeps the story real.
It doesn’t feel the need to extend into absurdity to water down its points, nor make concessions to the character or intentions of the ruling class.
So often, too often, films or television which are hailed as “biting satire” – think The Thick of It or Veep – are de-fanged by becoming cosy. The political world portrayed as a circus inhabited by foolish but well-meaning clowns. Failures are of imagination or competence, never character or intent. People may be self-centered or shallow, but never really malign.
Wag the Dog, uniquely, doesn’t pull any of those punches.
Directed by Barry Levinson and released in 1997, the story follows political “fixer” Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro) who is drafted in by the incumbent administration to divert the public’s attention away from a Presidential sex scandal.
With the election just twelve days away the POTUS has been accused of sexual misconduct by a teenaged girl. Knowing that such a huge scandal can only be diffused by an equally huge distraction, Brean enlists Hollywood producer Stanley Motss with a simple mission: Fake a war.
And they do.
They invent soldiers and heroes and casualties and enemies. They fake atrocities and POWs and public support. With nothing but narrative – briefings, press-releases, strategic “leaks” and denials, Brean constructs an entirely fake reality and his audience live in it, and never doubt it for a moment.
Wag the Dog is brilliant in its comedy and brutal in its bleakness.
Really, when discussing it we need to focus on its dual aspects – as both film and political message.
The Film
Satire aside, Wag the Dog is an achievement as a piece of art.
Visually it’s nothing special. Levinson steers the story and does very little else. He’s at home in the medium of the intimate, mid-budget character pieces – think of Rain Man or Diner. Wag the Dog is another example in that genre, though the scope of the story is wide its scale is small. The world outside the camera is much bigger than one we witness in front of it.
It’s a story, mostly, about the interplay of two men – Brean and Motss. There’s hardly a shot that doesn’t have one of them in it, and there’s no quirk of editing, lighting or setting to entertain the eye, it’s just told straight.
These days stories this small are usually highly stylized, the domain of eccentric auteurs like Wes Anderson or Yorgos Lanthimos. In that way the film is dated, an example of the grounded visually real drama/comedy that flourished briefly from the mid 90s to the end of the 2010s thanks to writer/directors like Alexander Payne or Peter Hedges.
The performances, across the board, are pitch perfect, with fun small parts for Woody Harrelson, Dennis Leary and Willie Nelson, and good supporting work from the late Anne Heche.
But, really, the movie belongs to the two leads.
It is the contrast between the characters and performances that drives the film forward.
De Niro plays Brean as cerebral, cool-headed and quiet, a friendly face over a core of steel. We don’t know exactly who he is or what he does, we only get a few clues for reference.
We know he was instrumental in setting the stage for Desert Storm, and was privy to the first draft of the Warren Report (“It said Kennedy was killed by a drunk driver”).
And we know his reach is as limitless as his cynicism. He is witty, charming…and psychopathically pragmatic. He doesn’t particularly want to lie, he doesn’t want to hurt anyone…but he will without hesitation if he needs to.
Opposite that you have Hoffman’s ebullient and theatrical Motss – a more straightforward trope. A consummate showman who revels in the thrill of “producing” on the fly. A man so engrossed in creating his pretend war he never truly engages with the reality of his situation until he’s forced to.
What they share is something that few others in either the film world or real world have – an innate understanding of how to spin a narrative, and how people respond to storytelling.
This shared vision is what drives the movie and their success.
The music, too, deserves a mention. With the stand-out being the song pastiches, most particularly the “The American Dream”, an almost cruel pastiche of charity songs such as We Are the World or Do They Know It’s Christmas?:
All that said, the star of the movie is the script. It is sharp and subtle and moves along at pace. It conveys a lot of information quickly, but sacrifices no craft to this efficiency.
As with most of the screenplays that work the winding route from initial idea to finished film, it is the product of several hands, the last of which was David Mamet. You can feel Mamet’s sharpness in the dialogue, and his cynicism in the characters. He also displays his complex understanding of both human nature and showbusiness. I don’t doubt at least some of the Hollywood types Motss uses to paint his pictures are based on people Mamet had met in real life.
Yes, as a piece of well-written, well-acted cinema Wag the Dog is rare, but as a piece of political satire it is singular, if not entirely unique.
The Politics
In the late 90s, reeling from the sexual scandal with Monica Lewinsky, US President Bill Clinton’s administration bombed a pharmaceutical factory in Sudan. Four months later, in the midst of his impeachment, Clinton launched a huge bombing campaign against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. The next year they entered the Yugoslav war and bombed Belgrade.
Anyone familiar with US politics from this time, and hearing a rough summary of the plot of Wag the Dog, would assume it was written as a direct analogy to Clinton’s handling of the Lewinsky scandal.
The truth is it was released in December 1997, exactly a month before the Lewinsky story broke.
A demonstration of the film’s level of, if not insider knowledge, then at least insider understanding.
But Wag the Dog is not just prescient of the months following its release, it “predicts” much further into the future.
It didn’t just anticipate the Lewinsky scandal by a few weeks, it got the jump on the war on terror by four years.
When Brean and Motss have chosen their enemy, Albania (“Why Albania?” — “Why not?”), they need to decide on a reason for the war to start…
MOTSS: What do we have that they want?
BREAN: Freedom.
MOTSS: No, no, no. Fuck Freedom. No. Fuck Freedom. They…. They Want… They Want To Destroy the Godless Satan of the United States…They want to destroy our Way of Life.
It is perfect, and as we now know – totally real. It could be lifted straight from a post-9/11 Cheney or Rumsfeld speech.
The eventual story of their “war” – that Albanian terrorists have built a “suitcase” nuclear bomb and are attempting to smuggle it into the US over the Canadian border – is patently absurd. There is, of course, no nuclear suitcase bomb, they just made it up because it sounds cool. There are no Albanian terrorists.
It’s a silly, reality-defying comic book narrative of a kind we’re now all too familiar with. Remember the Salisbury “nerve agent”, or “Covid sniffer dogs” or myriad other impossible lies sold with straight faces.
That’s the uniqueness of the film, that it “sees the future” of spiraling anti-reality, drawing a picture of a society that was only just taking shape in 1997: the society we live in now.
In short, it just gets it, in a way few people do and no movies ever do.
The White House Press secretary is a talking head, a sock puppet. At one point Brean makes a phone call during a press conference to dictate a trite and irrelevant response, which the Press Secretary repeats, word for word, without question or pause. He never asks why, and none of the reporters ask why he’s suddenly changed topic. Brean does this to prove a point about the nature of his control.
When the war is in the planning stages, Brean and Presidential Aide Ames (Anne Heche) briefly discuss how there could be a “back end” to financially compensate Motss and his team. Brean suggests a product tie-in, selling ribbons or badges, like the “Yellow Ribbon” campaign for the Iran Hostages. When Ames off-handedly begins to say that was a naturally occurring phenomenon, Brean’s wry smile shuts her down.
In Brean’s world, the elite political spin doctor’s world, nothing is a “naturally occurring phenomenon”.
Later, as they are shooting fake war footage in front a blue screen, a debate rages over whether the fleeing Albanian “peasant girl” should be carrying a puppy or a kitten. Meanwhile the “peasant girl” is asking if she can put this on her resumé, she’s told no.
At one point Brean commissions someone to write an old-sounding country song, his team doctors it to make it sound aged, record it on vinyl and have it placed in the library of congress as if it’s been there for sixty years.
Nothing is sacred, truth is relative, the best story beats reality every time.
When they are officially starting the “war”, they don’t announce it they deny it. Before the press conference reporters are forewarned – “don’t ask about the situation in Albania”. Naturally, one of them does. And then another does. A third asks if the situation is linked to “Muslim extremist groups”, something no one has mentioned until now.
Pretty soon “the situation in Albania” becomes the only thing they want to talk about. The journalists think they’re challenging authority when they are actually doing its bidding.
We see this in the real world all the time, with careful “leaks” telling people – even alternate media who should know better – the alleged “true story”, revealing the “forbidden knowledge” that we “must not talk about.” It’s not exactly steered, it’s just a stone rolled down a hill. Few of the people think they’re being controlled, but all of them are.
One of the most powerful and interesting scenes in the film comes roughly halfway through the movie. The “war” is well underway by now, when Brean and Ames find themselves face-to-face with the Director of the CIA who tries to give them a reality check. He tells them he knows there is no war, his agents know of no terrorist activity in Albania and no combat forces on the ground, spy satellites show nothing.
Ames immediately goes on the defensive, excusing herself in myriad ways and ruing the decisions that lead them here. Brean, however, goes on the offense, telling the CIA that if their spy satellites don’t see his war “then what good are they?”, that if the CIA doesn’t play along their job is essentially pointless, and lecturing the man on the nature of modern warfare…
If you go to war again, who is it going to be against? Your “ability to fight a Two-ocean War” against who? Sweden and Togo? Who you sitting here to Go To War Against? That time has passed. It’s passed. It’s over.
The war of the future is nuclear terrorism. It is and it will be against a small group of dissidents who, unbeknownst, perhaps, to their own governments, have blah blah blah […] that is the war of the future, and if you’re not gearing up, to fight that war, eventually the axe will fall. And you’re gonna be out in the street. And you can call this a “drill,” or you can call it “job security,” or you can call it anything you like […] Because there ain’t no war but ours.
The premise is that the age of wars – as they are commonly understood – ended when the Soviet Union fell. Maybe even before that. Now war – as Orwell says in 1984 – is a product for domestic consumption and control, a story to tell. The details don’t matter to guys like Brean.
What matters is one arresting image to get public attention, a memorable slogan, a hero to cheer and a villain to jeer. Brean communicates this neatly in his opening pitch to Motss, claiming all wars are essentially showbusiness, products you advertise:
Here’s the Short Course: Fifty-Four, Forty or Fight. What does that mean? Remember the Maine…Tippecanoe and Tyler, Too!
We remember the slogans, we can’t even remember the fucking wars. Y’know why. Cause it’s show business. That’s why I’m here.
Naked girl, covered in Napalm. Five marines Raising the Flag, Mount Suribachi. Churchill, V for Victory, Y’remember the Picture, fifty years from now, they’ll have forgotten the war. Gulf War? Smart Bomb, falling through the roof. 2500 missions a day, 100 days, One Shot of One Bomb. The American people bought that war. M’I getting through to you? […] It’s show business, Mister Motss.
Instrumental in all of this is the role of television. Television is almost its own character in the film. In almost every scene there is a news station in either background or foreground, usually reporting lies – lies we’ve seen our protagonists write – as if they are the truth.
Television is the oracle that holds a spell over the public, if they see it on TV it is true. But this power comes with limitations and rules. Primarily, you can never – ever – retract or reverse something that was shown on TV.
They demonstrae this when, suddenly and unbeknownst to Brean or Motss, Senator Neal (Craig T Nelson) – the man running against the incumbent President – goes on TV to announce an end to the war: “the situation in Albania is resolved…My military sources confirm that our troops, along the Canadian Border, and overseas are standing down”.
“He just ended the war”, Brean tells Motss, who replies, “he can’t do that”.
Brean tells him: “He just did, I saw it on TV.”
There are rules being alluded to here. Brean knows they can’t simply hold their own press conference and say “Neal was wrong”, or “Neal was lying”, because to countermand the voice of the TV breaks the oracle’s spell. If just one thing on television is shown to be untrue it might burst the bubble, it might wake people up to the fact anything they are watching could be a lie.
In this fashion the media becomes a tug of war, the battlefield of competing narratives in a combative never-ending game of “Yes, and…”
Too familiar isn’t it in our world of “lab-leaks” and “new studies” and whistleblowers that seek to direct and control the narrative without ever going too far and questioning the underlying assumptions upon which it’s built or threatening any vested interests.
There are threads no one can pull, or the whole system unravels.
The movie ends the only way it can end, the apotheosis of constructed reality. A fake army unit singing a made up song over the coffin of a man who never existed who “died” in a war that never happened…all livestreamed on national television.
People are probably at home saluting the TV, or crying and hugging.
The President wins his election, McDonalds has a tie-in burger range, Nike are selling “commemorative” shoes…
the war is over.
…and as the credits roll over the only real tragedy of the film, the television sparks up one last time:
…this just in, a group calling itself “Albania Unite” is claiming responsibility for the bombing moments ago of the village of Close, Albania. The President was unavailable for comment, but General Scott of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says he has no doubt we’ll be sending planes and troops back in to finish the job.
This war might be over, but who knows when you might need the next one?
Is this more of Brean’s work, or has the system picked up the “fake war” ball and started running with it?
We don’t know, we’re not told and in truth it doesn’t matter.
As I said, Wag the Dog is the greatest political satire Hollywood had ever produce. Get yourself a copy, a physical copy, before it gets memory-holed.
I remember I watched this film for the first time in 1998 on tv with my academic room mates, and how we all smiled and said: ‘of course, this is how they do it. This explains war. War IS showbusiness’ After which they were all fooled by 911 and the war on terror and of course all followed the covid mandates including the ‘free’ injection of poison by the Pharma TM which costs us trillions (not mentioning people’s lives).
Which brings me to the reason why such a film as wag the dog can be produced, that is that since people can’t connect the dots, you can connect the dots for them through films like wag the dog or any story.
I agree with the author that the best part of wag the dog is the script. Fi, it’s brilliant when you see the audience singing with gusto that they ‘guard the Canadian borders’ as if they really believe what they sing. And then that part of the war is suddenly over (the borders no longer need protection), after which the audience happily sings another tune (or no tune in this case). No problem!
Similarly you had the audience during the days of covid who sang with gusto that we were all in this together and had to follow the mandates to protect granny. And they all believed it!
And then Putin called off the show, and started his ‘act of aggression’ against the Ukraine. After which the audience sang another song and waved the flag of Ukraine as if covid never happened.
It rather reminds me of the Sidney Lumet film in 1976 – Network. Starring Faye Dunaway Dunaway, Peter Finch, Robert Duval, William Holden, and so forth. It was very good, for people with upper-seconds in their university days. But quickly forgotten. The thing is ‘we know’ or at least should know now, about the mechanisms of social and political control which keeps the show on the road. Very good acting and putting the whole shebang together. But hey, there is nothing new under the Sun
OMG that movie is too much. The part with the shoes! And the bloody songs! And the fake Albanian peasant giving the POTUS the “first sheaf” in a totally bollocks made up tradition! And how everyone with a vested interest just grabs hold of the lie and tries to use it for their own ends and no one even cares about reality!
It’s NOW baby. It’s all my family and friends and most of the indy media I used to consume. If it was happening now Caitlin Johnstone et al would be totally buying in to the fake story and just becoming part of the lie, fat dumb and happy -and well paid, probably by a bloke like Brean. The alt news would be telling us the fake Albanian “terrorists” were actually freedom fighters, and the mainstream would be calling them bad guys and the whole thing would be a huge debate, and no one would be saying “hold up, did any of this actually happen?”
Same as saying covid never existed gets you looked at as if you’re wrong in the head.
The much missed Dave McGowan thought that the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal was drummed up to distract attention away from the fact that Bill Clinton, an alleged Democrat and therefore supposedly one of the “peaceful” party, was just as aggressively warmongering as the Republicans.
Which means “Wag the Dog” is the precise opposite of the truth. And depressingly typical of the Liberal mindset that elevates sex above all else.
No, you’re missing the point. It doesn’t matter which scandal is drummed ip to cover up what, it’s about the method they use to do the covering up, and that movie totally gets it.
It’s also about the way the lie finds a way to play everyone and how everyone wants to become part of the lie in order to stay relevant. Indy media people fall victim to that all the time. If you join in with the fake controversies you get better ratings than if you don’t take part.
“Masquerading as a humanitarian organization, military-linked ZAKA has revealed itself as a propaganda tool for Israel’s war on Gaza, akin to the White Helmets in ‘rebel’-held Syria.”
That’s the opening paragraph of this very good investigative article.
The very last closing paragraph states: “This connection could explain the praise ZAKA receives – despite its past controversies – from top levels of Israel’s military and political class, which positions it strategically in obscuring the truth of the 7 October events.”
The actual truth of Oct 7, can be gleaned from the contents of this article, but not acknowledged, or even contemplated. It is that the Oct 7 theatre, everything that happened was the Isreali and US planned and choreographed opening scene of the Genocide still ongoing.
The relocation of the Music festival to that very spot, shutdown of the highly effective surveillance systems, the incredible delay of the security force arriving, and when they did, they shot everyone up claiming it was the Hannibal Directive, kill the hostages. This claim is a smokescreen. the purpose of killing the people was to blame all the deaths on Hamas to cause outrage in the theatre audience,
to quickly advance to the main act, the act of Genocide, the total annihilation of all Palestinians. The Hannibal Directive is simply a backup story to ensure the continued obscuration of the Truth, the cynical deception that sets in play the genocide. The complicity of Western Governments would be even more fully revealed if the world understood that they are being played, again.
One only has to ponder the purpose of such an effort to deceive the audience with a sleight of hand, the smoke and mirrors media manipulations and coordinated dissemination of so much atrocity propaganda to gin up a sufficient outrage for the killing machine to start the slaughter with the roaring approval of the cattle herd of humanity before rational thought kicked in. That short moment of stupefaction was all that was needed because now it is too late. And that was the plan. And this massive manipulation by the world’s media and its implementation was not thought up on the morning of Oct the 7th.
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/22060
Like the real and virtual bombings mentioned here, each virtual “Moon landing” was politically expedient. The website that covered this was was called.. wagthedog. The author passed away, and as I last saw there, his daughter is maintaining the site.
Couple of typos in that piece Kit.
Your enthusiasm no doubt.
I got as far as “diffused” and then gave up . . .
‘Wag the Dog’ is fairly unique.
There are plenty of movies where a hero/heroine sees through a veil of lies to reach the truth (The Matrix, Memento, The Game, Cypher etc). Or where the real world turns out not to be as originally presented (The Village, The Truman Show, …). But relatively few that focus on those doing the actual fooling.
The film would be ‘existentialist’ in regard to its obsessive (amoral) focus on the protagonists (cf Taxi Driver (1976)).
The TV series ‘Spooks’ was similar in that it regularly featured scenes where the news story dished out to the public differs from what we, the viewer, know to be really going on.
This was actually one of the things that bugs most with the majority of conspiratorial topics. We can watch movies, or TV series, where it’s made obvious to the viewer that the reality presented is different from that which we, enlightened insiders, know to be really going on. And yet, making the jump that that the same could be applied to the news we are ourselves consuming is rarely made.
Which isn’t actually to mock, look down on or despise those that don’t or can’t see through that ‘veil’, that we enlightened ones, have succeeded in piercing. Maybe we’re the ones in error.
Rather that it seems that we actually do need to be told when to be suspicious or to accept a story as given. There seems to be little in-built capacity in a human to know the difference. Maybe a alert goes off somewhere, but somehow it gets overridden. A little voice whispering doubt or acceptance in the head, that somehow gets disregarded. Nobody can live doubting everything anyway. Such is the human condition.
“And how can they hear without someone preaching to them?” (Rom 10:14)
Excellent points Vagabard.
It was Jiddu Krishnamurti’s words that ‘enlightened’ me almost fifty years ago.
He was no Saint but he was extraordinarily perceptive and a master teacher. They are far and few between.
Just imagine Jean Luc-Godard (RIP) saying “Hollywood” in his thick French (although Swiss) brogue and never waste your time on any of their crap ever again…
That is such an adolescent, sweeping attitude. Find the good wherever it is for God’s sake. Even Hollywood can produce it sometimes and if you blind yourself to it you’re only making your life a bit smaller than it needs to be. God, I hate attitudinizing. Takes me back to college and all the poseurs with typewriters talking about “authenticity” who were just basically empty narcissists when you got to know them who didn’t have a clue what was authentic or even care.
The Godard who was pushing Chinese Communism in the late 1960s….
Almost twenty years later and who was performing the same role – George Michael (see ‘Wham! in China’). Nice summary of two decades of cultural debasement right there.
‘One of the first questions asked of Defense Secretary William Cohen at a nationally televised Pentagon was how he would respond to people who think the military action bears a striking resemblance to Wag the Dog.
The only motivation driving this action today was our absolute obligation to protect the American people from terrorist activities, Cohen said. That is the sole motivation.‘
(August 1998).
And like Topsy, or CANCER, the lies grew and grew and grew.
Excellent critique, lucid, coherent, informative, exceptional!
I have never seen it but look forward to watching it.
Full movie appears to be available on internet archive.
Thank you.
I feel like i’m a bit-player, an extra, in some bloody
oligarchs derangement…When do i get paid ? Dont
say “The cheque is is the mail” ’cause my bank has
done away with cheques (readying for the Cashless
Economy)…And i hope it’s not one of those oligarchs
who kill-off their extras with The Jab…
One thing the author got wrong – the movie was not predictive, but a blueprint.
For those that are not inclined to:
Get yourself a copy…
Here’s a link to an archived 1:36:31 copy which can be clicked to full screen:
https://archive.org/details/wagthedog1997_201908
The url has been scanned through URLVoid to ascertain the safety of this website. 👍
Hollywood!
I think its a pass from me…
C’mon, we know it’s the USians number one weapon of mass distraction, but occasionally one or two go through to the keeper.
Yes, I have a physical copy, its one of those movies that you can’t rely on libraries or streaming services make available. You also don’t want a ‘remastered’ or ‘director’s cut’ version — straight up, its the only way.
Its a ‘must watch’ because, among other things, it demonstrates what a skilled video production company can do with meager source material. Bear in mind that this move is 25 years old and was made at a time when digital production was at best in its infancy.
Great movie from a time when propaganda was well done.
Even covid was smart. Primed by outbreak and zombie virus movies, the scam succeeded.
But after that, quality of propaganda dropped.
This article mentions Wag the Dog vs today 😂
https://robc137.substack.com/p/looking-behind-the-curtain-of-oz