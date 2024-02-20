Farmers’ Protest in India Reignites: A Struggle for the Future of Food and Agriculture

Colin Todhunter
In 2021, after a year-long protest, India’s farmers brought about the repeal of three farm laws that were intended to ‘liberalise’ the agriculture sector.
Now, in 2024, farmers are again protesting. The underlying issues and the facilitation of the neoliberal corporatisation of farming that sparked the previous protest remain and have not been resolved.
The World Bank, the World Trade Organization, global agribusiness and financial capital are working to corporatise India’s agriculture sector. This plan goes back to the early 1990s and India’s foreign exchange crisis, which was used (and manipulated) to set this plan in motion. This ‘structural adjustment’ policy and process involves displacing the current food production system with contract farming and an industrial model of agriculture and food retail that serves the above interests.
The aim is to reduce the role of the public sector in agriculture to a facilitator of private capital, which requires industrial commodity-crop farming. The beneficiaries will include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midlands, Louis Dreyfus, Bunge and India’s retail and agribusiness giants as well as the global agritech, seed and agrochemical corporations and the big tech companies with their ‘data-driven agriculture’.
The plan is to displace the peasantry, create a land market and amalgamate landholdings to form larger farms that are more suited to international land investors and industrial farming. As a result, there has been an ongoing strategy to make farming non-viable for many of India’s smallholder farmers and drive hundreds of millions out of farming and into urban centres that have already sprawled to form peri-urban areas, which often tend to contain the most agriculturally fertile land. The loss of such land should be a concern in itself.
And what will those hundreds of millions do? Driven to the cities because of deliberate impoverishment, they will serve as cheap labour or, more likely, an unemployed or underemployed reserve army of labour for global capital — labour which is being replaced with automation. They will be in search of jobs that are increasingly hard to come by the (World Bank reports that there is more than 23% youth unemployment in India).
The impoverishment of farmers results from rising input costs, the withdrawal of government assistance, debt and debt repayments and the impacts of cheap, subsidised imports, which depress farmers’ incomes.
While corporations in India receive massive handouts and have loans written off, the lack of a secure income, exposure to volatile and manipulated international market prices and cheap imports contribute to farmers’ misery of not being able to cover the costs of production and secure a decent standard of living.
The pressure from the richer nations for the Indian government to further reduce support given to farmers and open up to imports and export-oriented ‘free market’ trade is based on nothing but hypocrisy. For instance, according to policy analyst Devinder Sharma, subsidies provided to US wheat and rice farmers are more than the market worth of these two crops. He also notes that, per day, each cow in Europe receives a subsidy worth more than an Indian farmer’s daily income.
The World Bank, the World Trade Organization, global institutional investors and transnational agribusiness giants require corporate-dictated contract farming and full-scale neoliberal marketisation for the sale and procurement of produce. They demand that India sacrifice its farmers and its own food security for the benefit of a handful of billionaires.
Farmers are merely regarded as producers of raw materials (crops) to be fleeced by suppliers of chemical and biotech inputs and the food processing and retail conglomerates. The more farmers can be squeezed, the greater the profits these corporations can extract. This entails creating farmer dependency on costly external inputs and corporate-dominated markets and supply chains. Global agrifood corporations have cleverly and cynically weaved a narrative that equates eradicating food sovereignty and creating dependency with ‘food security’.
Farmers’ demands
In 2018, a charter was released by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (an umbrella group of around 250 farmers’ organisations). The farmers were concerned about the deepening penetration of predatory corporations and the unbearable burden of indebtedness and the widening disparities between farmers and other sectors.
They wanted the government to take measures to bring down the input costs of farming, while making purchases of farm produce below the minimum support price (MSP) both illegal and punishable.
The charter also called for a special discussion on the universalisation of the public distribution system, the withdrawal of pesticides that have been banned elsewhere and the non-approval of genetically engineered seeds without a comprehensive need and impact assessment.
Other demands included no foreign direct investment in agriculture and food processing, the protection of farmers from corporate plunder in the name of contract farming, investment in farmers’ collectives to create farmer producer organisations and peasant cooperatives and the promotion of agroecology based on suitable cropping patterns and local seed diversity revival.
These demands remain relevant today due to government inaction. In fact, the three farm laws that were repealed after a year-long protest by farmers in 2021 aimed to do precisely the opposite. They were intended to expose Indian agriculture to a massive dose of neoliberal marketisation and shock therapy. Although the laws were struck down, the corporate interests behind them never went away and are adamant that the Indian government implements the policies they require.
This would mean India reducing the state procurement and distribution of essential foodstuffs and eradicating its food buffer stocks — so vital to national food security — and purchasing the nation’s needs with its foreign exchange reserves on manipulated global commodity markets. This would make the country wholly dependent on attracting foreign investment and international finance.
To ensure food sovereignty and national food security, the Mumbai-based Research Unit for Political Economy (RUPE) says that MSPs, through government procurement of essential crops and commodities, should be extended to many major cops such as maize, cotton, oilseed and pulses. At the moment, only farmers in certain states who produce rice and wheat are the main beneficiaries of government procurement at the MSP.
Since per capita protein consumption in India is abysmally low and has fallen further during the liberalisation era, the provision of pulses in the public distribution system (PDS) is long overdue and desperately needed. The PDS works with central government, via the Food Corporation of India, being responsible for buying food grains from farmers at MSPs at state-run market yards or mandis. It then allocates the grains to each state. State governments then deliver to ‘ration shops’.
Today, in 2024, farm union leaders are (among other demands) seeking guarantees for a minimum purchase price for crops. Although the government announces support prices for more than 20 crops each year, government agencies buy only rice and wheat at the support level and, even then, in only some states.
State agencies buy the two staples at government-fixed minimum support prices to build reserves to run the world’s biggest food welfare programme that entitles more than 800 million Indians to free rice and wheat. Currently, that’s more than half the population who per household will receive five kilos per month of these essential foodstuffs for at least the next four years, which would be denied to them by the ‘free market’. As we have seen throughout the world, corporate plunder under the guise of neoliberal marketisation is no friend of the poor and those in need who rely on state support to exist.
If public procurement of a wider range of crops at the MSP were to occur — and MSPs were guaranteed for rice and wheat across all states — it would help address hunger and malnutrition, encourage crop diversification and ease farmer distress. Indeed, as various commentators have stated, by helping hundreds of millions involved in farming this way, it would give a massive boost to rural spending power and the economy in general.
Instead of rolling back the role of the public sector and surrendering the system to what constitutes a transnational billionaire class and its corporations, there is a need to further expand official procurement and public distribution.
The RUPE notes, it would cost around 20% of the current handouts (‘incentives’) received by corporations and their super-rich owners, which do not benefit the bulk of the wider population in any way. It is also worth considering that the loans provided to just five large corporations in India were in 2016 equal to the entire farm debt.
However, it is clear that the existence of the MSP, the public distribution system and publicly held buffer stocks are an impediment to global agribusiness interests.
Farmers’ other demands include a complete debt waiver, a pension scheme for farmers and farm labourers, the reintroduction of subsidies scrapped by the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the right to fair compensation and transparency concerning land acquisitions.
In the meantime, the current administration is keen to demonstrate to international finance capital and agricapital that it is being tough on farmers and remains steadfast in its willingness to facilitate the pro-corporate agenda.
After the recent breakdown in talks between government and farmers’ representatives, the farmers decided to peacefully march to and demonstrate in Delhi. But at the Delhi border, farmers were met with barricades, tear gas and state violence.
Farmers produce humanities’ most essential need and are not the ‘enemy within’. The spotlight should fall on the ‘enemy beyond’. Instead of depicting farmers as ‘anti-national’, as sections of the media and prominent commentators in India try to, the focus needs to be on challenging those interests that seek to gain from undermining India’s food security and sovereignty and the impoverishment of farmers.
The issues discussed in the above article are set out in the author’s free-to-read book (2022), which can be accessed at Academia.edu and Global Research
Colin Todhunter specialises in development, food and agriculture and is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization in Montreal. You can read his “mini e-book”, Food, Dependency and Dispossession: Cultivating Resistance, here.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
There are no centralized controls of Life in Mother Nature or Universe. It is decentralized, regionalized webs of Life and the four elements that make Life operational through autonomic self-maintenance built into all components interacting with all other components. The idea of centralized control and corporate monocultures running Earth like a machine is dangerously obsolete magical thinking by the authoritarian ruling class. Regionalized, localized authoritarianism works, down to the smallest increments, but becomes increasing dysfunctional and violent in maintaining control, the larger the entity gets. It incrementally exhausts the resilience and interdependent diversity automatically refurbishing out of balance systems within local ecosystems.
The end of it all, which keeps getting propped up by the pigs running the show, probably began with WW1 and definitely peaked at WW2. Earth’s overall total ecosystem was/is essentially being over-exploited and subsumed, thwarting it’s ability to provide adequate services to sustain ecosystem local and global. Understanding this should be a no-brainer. But the ruling class’s 24/7 parental lies and bait ‘n switches has kept obedient order, relatively, since US Civil War industrialization and corporatization. No more.
Everywhere, every day, right in our faces is mass dysfunction and genocidal terricide. What was our natural right to decide, the right of consent we experienced before a “superior” talking head took over authority-to-decide 5,000 years ago, is now what will save Humanity and Earth’s ecosystem from this long slide to oblivion. The ultimate centralized control mechanism giving Los Ricos a magical plausible-deniability remote control overlord under their control, is AI and the plethora of electronic and biologic surveillance toys recently imagined to turn Humanity into their personal sock puppet punching bags. All of the tech spawned past the personal workstation computer and resident software that act as personal (localized) tools, are speculative magical thinking. Applying these “experiments” to control that which cannot be controlled, Earth and Humanity, is a dangerous, lunatic experiment Mother Nature will end. One way or another. But Humanity should and is, like here, stepping up to assert the natural functionality of analog Universe as our return to grace. And a livable future.
The keystone concept here is human consent. The most prime authority Humanity has is the right of consent for everything and anything. It is the right of sentient life bestowed by Universe as it’s only rational engine to evolution. Retaking this right by asserting it for every action sought to be cooperative project of localized Humanity, locks out the deadly, dysfunctional authority-to-decide of the false-parent, ruling class participants. Don’t agree, don’t consent, fine, it will not apply to you. This unplugs the authority of any asserted ruling order and empowers each individual to be an owner of themselves and a cooperative world we live can in.
I consent to this.
“THE farmers”? No, only a section of Sikh farmers, easily recognized by their turbans. 95% of Indian farmers are not Sikh and do not have these turbans, even a Westerner could see that with own eyes. This section is only coming from the small state of Punjab that borders Pakistan and is run by the AAP party, NOT the BJP. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/16th_Punjab_Assembly Four year prior the INC run Punjab https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/15th_Punjab_Assembly
It is bad past policies that upset a section of Punjabi farmers; many even emigrated to Canada and the US. All NOTHING to do with the federal ruling BJP. The farmers are not assisted to grow crops for which their is actually a market demand like pulses, cotton or corn instead of the old staples wheat and rice.
BUT, in two months there are general elections for whole India, so some Western elements are misusing that local unrest to try a color revolution in New Delhi. Remember the Maidan in Ukraine 2014, or the North African ones by the CIA?
These Punjabi Sikhs have been saddled up with a long list of demands far outside agriculture even, but also out side of the economic or financial universes.
All TOTALLY different from farmer protests in the EU, where Brussels tries to weed out farming in total.
India is buying Russian oil plus not singing in the obligatory anti Israel choir, so not WEF compliant. Best moment for trying to flip a sitting government in a real democracy: just before a general election.
Nice assist here Colin! CIA and State love you. Not the Indian farmers or all the rest of the population though, as obliging these Punjabi farmers in their long demand list will cost cost the India exchequer ~ 100% of all yearly income.
You are a neoliberal apologist who has nothing to say about the plight of farmers across the country or about the foreign takeover of the sector. You have remained silent on this for years. You must therefore support it, not least because you attack anyone who discusses it. You NEVER address the issues. Oh… you did actually mention about the cost to the exchequer – a neoliberal apologist talking point regurgitated across much of the corporate media. A point debunked in the article supported by a link on the matter which takes the reader to the RUPE website. But you can dismiss that too, as I’m sure you will because anyone who says anything that is at odds with your ‘dear leader’ is automatically a useful idiot for those planning to overthrow him.
In a nutshell as always with Colin Todhunter;
“The plan is to displace the peasantry, create a land market and amalgamate landholdings to form larger farms that are more suited to international land investors and industrial farming. As a result, there has been an ongoing strategy to make farming non-viable for many of India’s smallholder farmers and drive hundreds of millions out of farming and into urban centres”
Glad to see Indian farmers joining the New Boer War. Especially now that Hindu plutocrats have joined the Anglo-Zio-Capitalist ruling class of the Old British Empire which started the First Boer War.
“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday signed a bilateral security agreement worth $1.22 billion in Berlin. Germany’s defense ministry said the so-called ‘Munich Package’ focuses on air defense and artillery and includes provisions of 120,000 rounds of 122-millimeter caliber ammunition and an additional 100 IRIS-T SLS missiles this year. Scholz called the agreement an ‘historic’ step.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnEKPZY5Y8s
“Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy signed off on ‘ambitious’ security deal Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The deal will last for 10 years and includes a French promise of up to $3.2 billion in aid for 2024. Meanwhile, Ukraine is also trying to become more resourceful in building its own weapons for the battlefield while under threat of Russian attack.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbOK0gwfzmc
One minute standing ovation for corrupt warmonger / cocaine sniffer Zelensky: “Last year, Selenskyi only attended the security conference via video link. The fact that he made the trip to Munich now also has to do with a concern. Namely, that the world might forget Ukraine’s defensive struggle after almost two years. Selenskyi’s goal: to convince his Western partners to quickly deliver new and longer-range weapons. […] Unfortunately, we had to deactivate the comment function on this video due to too many insults and unobjective comments.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpRFBaNPm5E
https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/germany-likely-recession-bundesbank-says-2024-02-19/
https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1759551511409967501
https://twitter.com/Klaus_Arminius/status/1757495537647894745
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmreQ-K3Oek
We’ve lost control of our “governments” through UN membership & the private Central Banking system.
To be successful we need to focus our energy on the root causes, not the myriad of symptoms created by these two criminal entities and their agencies.
We don’t have access to the root causes. We should strike. Everyone. Everywhere. Even if we starve. There is no success without a complete collapse of this system.
Organizations like the UN are used as an excuse for government mis-action. This was evident in the years when the UK was in the EU — the radical economic policies imposed by the government were all blamed on the EU (“Its the EU competition law, our hands are tied”.)
The UN is what you make it. Its ignored when it suits countries’ policies (“Cease fire in Gaza? Get Lost!) but slavishly adhered to when the policies suit the governing clique. Its really just a cover and I’m surprised that people keep falling for it.
The controllers don’t need all those poor dots.. A see a great culling in their future..
Is India being primed for a mass depopulation experiment?
Wouldn’t put it past the Ghouls who rule
Vandana Shiva is an expert in this field.
Vandana is a living saint.
https://vandanashivamovie.com/
“Free market” – the biggest oxymoron since “Leean Rimes”
Wasnt there a saying,
“The Soviet Union is not Communist,
and the Free Market is not free !” ?
Or was it,
The Soviet Union is not Communist,
and the Free World* is not free !” ?
** a once used alternative to ‘The West’ –
which we all knew was *democratic*
‘Robocop’ moves a step closer:
https://news.sky.com/story/india-tear-gas-dropped-from-drones-as-protesting-farmers-march-towards-new-delhi-13070593