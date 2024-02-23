WATCH: Achieving Epstein Justice – #SolutionsWatch

Nick Bryant joins James Corbett to discuss Epstein Justice, an organization he co-directs that is seeking justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators. Today they discuss the type of grassroots movement that will be needed to achieve true justice and to unseat the kakistocracy that is covering up these crimes. We also detail how everyday people can play a part in bringing about justice for these horrific crimes.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary