Mar 6, 2024
OffG Site Update

Sophie - Admin1

Hi all,

OffG is getting a fairly major overhaul! So later today we will be going into maintenance mode while we pop the hood & do some much needed fixing.

The site will be unavailable during that time, but hopefully it won’t be for too long.

Thanks,

OffG Admin

Rob
Rob
Mar 6, 2024 12:26 PM

Don’t forget that the site needs more cowbell!

