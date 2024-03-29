Unlocking the Black Box

Karen Hunt

“…there is no sound for we all live underground… now every mother can choose the color of her child, that’s not nature’s way, there’s nothing left to do but pray…”

Jamiroquai “Virtual Insanity”

The first month of human embryo development is often referred to as a “black box” because it is the most mysterious and unexplored period of development of the human being.

So far, it’s been impossible for researchers to probe those first magical moments, when a spark ignites the transition of a single cell into a complex human being. If only scientists could figure out how it happens, perhaps they could unlock the hidden secrets of life itself, the key to immortality.

Frustratingly, ethical and moral concerns restrain researchers from experimenting on pregnant women in those first crucial weeks. Usually, a woman doesn’t even know she’s pregnant yet.

Synthetic embryos could allow research on embryos past the fourteen-day limit now imposed. And I can guarantee a change in the definition of a human embryo from a legal perspective is on the agenda. As I’ve always said, hold onto your old dictionaries.

Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna and his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel have taken steps toward unraveling this enigma.

Last year, they achieved a groundbreaking feat: growing a synthetic human embryo in the lab, equivalent to a 14-day-old human embryo, without the involvement of a human sperm or egg cell. This achievement provides a model for better understanding the earliest days of human development and holds promise for growing organs and tissues for transplantation in the future1.

Ah, yes, it’s all for the noble cause of helping those who need transplants. But anyone with half a mind, knows there is more to it than that. Finding that spark of life means unlocking the secret to creating life. It means the possibility of becoming immortal. The possibility of becoming God. It sounds crazy, I know. And it is crazy. The elites are crazy. But then, they always have been. It’s just that now, they have the technology to think they can actually solve this mystery.

All they need to do is to convince people that it’s okay for researchers to experiment on them in this noble quest. In order to do that, the lines between human and machine, between reality and fantasy, must be blurred until those lines disappear altogether. Humans must believe it is to their advantage to rid themselves of their frail undesirable humanity and live unconstrained in a world of virtual reality.

For those of us who are old enough to remember a time before these lies were being told, we are not fooled. We represent a threat and the sooner we are done away with, the better. Once we are gone, there will be no one to tell young people stories of what it was like before virtual worlds took over their lives.

Mark Zuckerberg, along with his tech buddies, want to convince us that we should no longer think of reality and fantasy as two separate worlds, or as the one being true and the other being made-up. They want us to believe that we can have our cake and eat it too. We can live seamlessly in both worlds. All we have to do is allow ourselves to be invaded by AI.

In a fascinating conversation with Lex Fridman, conducted in the metaverse, with avatars that look realer than reality, Zuckerberg tells us “A lot of people have this phrase where they call the physical world the real world. And I kind of think increasingly, the physical world is super important, but I actually think the real world is the combination of the physical world and the digital worlds coming together. But until this technology, they were sort of separate.”

Us older folk know that making the real and the fake world indistinguishable from one another is the way to insanity, not utopia. In the world we grew up in, changing ourselves meant going to the hairdresser and getting a new hairdo or going to a store and buying a new pair of pants. It didn’t mean changing our very selves and becoming something else completely. That only happened in movies or books, not in the real world and if you thought otherwise, you needed psychological help.

Once the older generations are gone, every memory of the real world will go with us. Each new generation will be less and less connected to reality. All information will come from machines. Already, youth feel quite at home in their virtual prisons, believing the lie that their prisons are making them freer than any generation before them. They might be stuck in front of a screen, but soon, they will be inside the screens. Or the screens will be inside of them.

They will have the power to be whatever they want to be. To go wherever they want to go. To build any kind of world they want to live in. Without consequences. Without morals or right and wrong. They can build a mansion or climb the highest mountain. They can travel to Mars or India. They can kill or torture an enemy—or a friend—without remorse. They can be a bird or a fish, a girl or a boy, or a combination thereof.

At the height of lockdowns in 2022, a UCLA Williams Institute study found that “young people who identify as transgender has nearly doubled in recent years, revealing a stark generational shift and emerging societal embrace of a diversity of gender identities”.

While younger teenagers were just 7.6 percent of the total U.S. population, they made up roughly 18 percent of transgender people. Likewise, 18- to 24-year-olds made up 11 percent of the total population but 24 percent of the transgender population.

“We as a culture just need to lean into the fact that there is gender diversity among us,” advocates Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota Hospital. Dr. Goepferd is “nonbinary”, btw.

I must pause here to draw attention to this new phraseology, because it’s important to understand the subtle brainwashing in phrases like “lean into” and “push back”. I absolutely refuse to use these phrases and cringe when I hear them from other people. They create passive acceptance of a concept or an ideology, without the person using them realizing it. You can’t really argue against something you are told to “lean into”. You will appear belligerent, insensitive and intolerant. If you persist, you might even be determined to need reeducation. Why are you so against a little “leaning”? What harm can it do you? Just lean a little bit further, then a little bit further until you have leaned so far that there is no leaning back again.

On the other hand, if you want to disagree, you can’t really do that. You are only allowed to “push back”. God forbid you should offend anyone by expressing an absolute (unless it is to say that there are no absolutes). No longer can you just say NO, or that something is flat out “wrong”.

Okay, now that I got that off my chest, back to the 2022 study—and no, I don’t agree with changing breast feeding to “chest feeding”. It’s all insane and yet we are expected to “lean” into it.

Here are the services the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota Hospital provides to children:

Gender consultation with patient and family

Mental health assessment and referral as needed

Treatment and monitoring, including: Puberty blockers Gender affirming hormones Menstrual suppression Fertility preservation consultation

Integration of other subspecialty services as appropriate

Coordination and care navigation support to integrate health, education, legal and social needs for transgender and gender diverse kids and their families.

These procedures are criminal. They are part of a eugenic agenda, that allows for the experimentation on children in order to achieve the goal of posthumanism for an elite few. These procedures fundamentally and irreversibly alter a child’s natural physical progression at a time when children should be free of such life-changing decisions. I’m not going into details here but if you want to find out more about transgenderism and the why, what and who of it, go to Jennifer Bilek’s excellent substack.

It’s not just people, but animals, too. We can be hybrids if we want. We can be part animal just like we can be part machine.

At the same time as a Chinese company unveils its interactive A.I. robot dog as a companion to the elderly for a mere $200…

…a Japanese young man fulfilled his dream of “becoming” a dog after spending $15,000 on the transformation. You can watch the video below to see him taking his first walk on a leash.

You might not take this too seriously. It’s just some guy’s fetish that he’s turned into 5 minutes of internet fame. But it’s part of a bigger agenda. We must accept this man’s fetish, no matter how absurd it is, no matter how much our common sense tells us not too. In the video people are accommodating him by acting like he is a real dog. It’s insanity, all our natural instincts tell us it is, yet we are expected to treat it as normal.

Every day, we see some new achievement of a “trans” person that we are supposed to applaud.

Below is a photo of Noa Lynn van Leuven, a member of the Dutch women’s national darts team, who was in the news just yesterday being congratulated for winning the PDC Women’s Series title in Wigan.

Why must men take over every aspect of what it means to be a woman? Because women are the bearers of life. Going back to those first few weeks of pregnancy, if scientists are ever to invade women’s wombs to find that spark of life that is still hidden from them, and have that invasion be treated as normal, women must be dehumanized. Or maybe we should say dewomanized. Completely “deconstructed” like all society must be deconstructed, and then put back together again as a whole new species.

Biological male Rikkie Kollé uit Breda was crowned Miss Netherlands in 2023. It’s disturbing to watch his competitors, real women, smiling graciously as they congratulate this man while he proves that they are dispensable and must make way for him and the formation of a new creation.

The elites make no secret of mocking us. While this man accepts his award, the song, Unstoppable is playing in the background. Here are some of the lyrics:

…I know what it takes to fool this town

I’ll do it ’til the sun goes down

I’m unstoppable

I’m a Porsche with no brakes

I’m invincible

Yeah, I win every single game

I’m so powerful

I don’t need batteries to play

I’m so confident

Yeah, I’m unstoppable today

Rikkie thinks he has won the game. But he is being played, too, just as we all are. He might not need batteries yet, but it’s only a matter of time. As it is, he is normalizing the need for drugs, lots of drugs and a dependency on them for life in order to maintain the lie of being something other than what he is. If elites like Elon Musk have their way, it won’t be long before we will all need batteries, as well as drugs, if we are to survive in this brave new world.

Does anyone really think it is a good idea for humans to have batteries implanted inside their heads? We are already told to keep our phones away from our heads. Yet, somehow, we are supposed to be excited by this new development.

Neuralink has released a video of a researcher named Bliss (how perfect is that) and its first patient, Nolan, demonstrating how he can move a computer mouse with his thoughts. The biggest downside, Nolan says, is when he needs to wait for the battery inside his head to recharge. Otherwise, he could play chess and his favorite video games to his heart’s content, just like Neuralink’s monkey Pager played his favorite game, Pong, before him.

It would be nice if the ultimate goal of Neuralink and similar companies was simply to help humans overcome terrible defects. Hello—the last thing transhumanists want is humans with defects. That’s why they use them for experiments. They are expendable. In fact, they don’t even want humans without defects. They want posthumans! I am not in any way discounting the benefits of this research for Nolan. If I were him, I would be grateful, too. He is very lucky. There will be other lucky ones. But unfortunately, they are just for show.

Eugenics has never gone away, as I write about in Techno Eugenics.

“If we cut up beasts simply because they cannot prevent us…, it is only logical to cut up imbeciles, criminals, enemies, or capitalists for the same reasons.” C.S. Lewis, God in the Dock

We are all expected to “lean into” participating in this grand experiment. If we die along the way, oh well. We’re going die anyway, so we might as well die for the sake of progress. Expendables should gladly sacrifice themselves so the elites can live forever.

We are supposed to believe that Silicon Valley’s quest to live forever will eventually benefit humanity as a whole because of the “trickle down” effect:

Technologies that initially are only affordable to the rich typically become more widely available with time,” Stefan Schubert, a researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science who specializes in “effective altruism,” told CNBC. Indeed, this is true of everything from air travel to smartphones and medicine. Tech investor Jaan Tallinn, the co-founder of Skype, told CNBC that Silicon Valley’s quest to live forever will eventually benefit humanity as a whole. “I think involuntary death is clearly morally bad, which makes the quest for longevity a morally noble thing to engage in,” Tallinn said. “Early adopters always tend to pay more and take larger risks than the ‘mass market,’ so if therapies start off on the expensive/risky side, that’s to be expected.”

If you actually believe this rubbish, I have an invisibility cloak to sell you, just like Harry Potter’s.

In a 2018 appearance on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience,’ Musk flat out said his company Neuralink will allow humans to achieve a state of “symbiosis” with AI, where we’ll be able to “effortlessly combine our brains with computers”.

Effortlessly! Wow! Utopia is just around the corner.

In Birth of Superhuman– Death of Man I write about the empty promises of post-humanists, quoting Miklos Lukacs, a Peruvian academic specializing in philosophy of technology:

It is sold as a material improvement, as an idea of progress in which the human being is improved, replaces God, and becomes God thanks to technology. The problem with this approach is that it is a false and empty promise. The sine qua non condition of this process is that the human being ceases to be human. You will progress, but the cost of that progress is that you cease to be what you are. So, homo sapiens can transition into a homo deus or any kind of form, what I call a neo-entity. Basically, technology is going to allow you to be whatever you want to be and that is one of the promises of progress.

Lukacs: warns us of how we are being manipulated:

Yes, so this idea of progress posits that human beings are imperfect, inferior, and undesirable, and that they need to be improved. It is a profoundly anti-humanist and anti-Christian idea of progress. It is an anti-human idea.

Yes, yes, of course, we are imperfect. That is part of being human. We are here to grow and to learn and to become more human, not less. We are made in the image of God. That doesn’t mean our physical selves. It means our spiritual selves. But that is something the would-be gods never talk about. If we are supposed to despise our own humanity and discard it in order to become something else, we will never get anywhere, we will only degrade ourselves.

If you need more proof of the absurdity of our situation and how the tech gods knowingly mock us, listen to the background music as Nolan demonstrates his ability to play chess. It’s Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” with lyrics like this:

Futures made of virtual insanity now

Always seem to be governed by this love we have for

Useless, twisting, all the new technology

Oh, now there is no sound, for we all live underground

If I could slip the sickly ties that earthly man has made

And now every mother can choose the colour of her child

That’s not nature’s way

Well, that’s what they said yesterday

There’s nothing left to do, but pray

While Nolan demonstrates the power of a man’s mind over matter, girls around the world are being promised eternal beauty. Through the magic of an ap, physical flaws can be filtered away, turning them into supermodels, just like Rikkie. After impressionable young girls have experienced looking absolutely perfect in the metaverse, why would they ever go back to being imperfect in the real world?