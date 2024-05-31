“Nothing About Us Without Us” – An Open Letter
India must reject the "treaty" and amendments to the International Health Regulations being made without full public scrutiny
World Health Organization
WHO Headquarters in Geneva
Avenue Appia 20
1211 Geneva, Switzerland
Attention: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO
Dear Sir,
This is a citizens’ sign-on, on the “outcome products” of the Working Group of the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) and the INB (international Negotiating Body), that are still being finalised, but which nevertheless, are finally to be submitted in May of this year to the 77th WHA (World Health Assembly). We respond as follows:
1. Lack of Public Scrutiny
The Final Documents are not available for public scrutiny, They are still fluid, under secretive discussion, and therefore, not complete.
In May of this year, two documents, The Pandemic Treaty and Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that will transform international public health and the way Member States interact when the Director General of WHO declares an emergency, are to be voted on. These are intended to be legally binding and govern the relationship between nation-states and the WHO.
Yet, it is indeed curious that a process of submission is being finalised by the WHO when the public is still in the dark about the clauses to be agreed upon. Indeed, the inextricably interlinked documents of the ‘Treaty’ and the Amendments to the IHR are not in the public domain, are still being addressed and in secret. Therefore, both documents, the Pandemic Treaty and the IHR must be withdrawn.
2. WHO IN Breach of its own regulations
The WGIHR’s non-compliance with the IHR excludes a lawful adoption at the 77th WHA. Article 55(2) IHR, mandates the following:
The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.’
Therefore, both the Pandemic treaty and the IHR Amendments, which have not been finalised as yet, cannot legally be adopted at the 77th WHA.
3. The WHO Extending its Mandate
The past role of the WHO has been strictly advisory, adhering to and abiding by the sovereignty of Nation–States.
The Indian Parliament is bound to sovereignty clauses that protect the rights of its citizens, as laid down in her Constitution. However, the Pandemic Treaty and the Amendments to the IHR (International Health Regulations), in content and direction, trample on the rights of Sovereign Nation States and their citizens.
Furthermore, they contravene the Nuremberg Code of 1947, the landmark document defining medical and research ethics as well as the Geneva Convention of 1949 and their additional protocols of 1977 and 2005.
Examples of Articles of the IHR Amendments that militate against democratic principles, including the right to self-governance, of all democratic Nation States and are Ultra Vires of the Indian Constitution are below.
Annex 6 – Vaccines Authorized by the WHO for Emergency Use:. Requiring “vaccines”, especially those that are authorized for emergency use is UNACCEPTABLE.
Article 42 – Making Non-State Actors Comply With Public Health Measures. Coercing “non-state actors” to comply with government dictates is UNACCEPTABLE.
Article 44 and Annex 1 – Proliferation of Pathogens with Pandemic Potential. Facilitating the proliferation of pathogens with pandemic potential and their genetic sequence data through a Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing system is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE.
Article 4 and Article 44-e – National IHR Authority. Requiring that we allocate human and financial resources and adjust our national laws by creating a National International Health Regulations Authority is UNACCEPTABLE.
Article 45 – Disclosure of Personal Data. Allowing the public disclosure of private data is UNACCEPTABLE.
Annex 1-c-vi and Annex 1-5-vii – Censorship. Attempting to limit freedom of speech and freedom of expression under the guise of countering misinformation and disinformation is UNACCEPTABLE.
4. WHO’s conflict of interest
Finally, the WHO is fuelled by a massive Conflict of Interest that effectively derails it. Its revenue streams accrue from thousands of vaccine patents held by them. Bill Gates, who is invested in every COVID-19 vaccine, is the No 1 funder through his multiple funding ‘arms’ contributing to $ US 1 billion of its 4.84 billion biennial budget.
Its budget is tied to specific projects, countries or regions, which are dictated by the funders. The WHO operates within a biopharmaceutical complex, a complicated syndicate that has formed over time. This means that the bio-pharmaceutical complex along with Bill Gates are in control, and instruct world health policies to promote and maximise instead, their private profiteering interests. The ‘Treaty, and the IHR clauses (see Para 3) are clear evidence of these matters. 3
If for no other reason, then this egregious conflict of interest means that the WHO has lost all semblance of trust. Legally and ethically, on its own, this conflict of interest must bar the WHO, disqualify it from exercising any role in public health, world-wide. There is no option but, to EXIT THE WHO ENTIRELY.
5. Concluding Comments
Given the evidence of this letter-doc by Indian citizens, We, the People of India cannot endorse the inter-linked, parallel documents of the Pandemic Treaty and the Amendments to the IHR, which must be withdrawn. As the evidence justifies, we are further advising our government to exit the WHO immediately.
We acknowledge the work of James Roguski and his team. We are also indebted to scores of others, who have been throwing light on the undemocratic ambitions of the WHO. .
Signed:
Dr. Amitav Banerjee, MD, Pune
Dr. Jacob M Puliyel, MD, MRCP, MPhil, Paediatrician, New Delhi
Dr. Donthi Narasimha Reddy, Hyderabad, Public Policy Expert and Campaigner
Aruna Rodrigues, Mhow, Lead Petitioner: GMO PIL in the Supreme Court and Member Iridescent Blue Fish (IBF)
…and over 1500 others.
You can read the full list of signatories here.
If you’ve ever read anything from Larkin Rose, particularly, his book, The Most Dangerous Superstition, then it is instantly apparent, just how pointless a gesture like this, really is. You need only read that book or watch any of his videos discussing the reality of protests and elections and governments overseeing everything we do Under the illusion of fairness, To get a much More realistic view Of what is happening right now In our world. If the last several years has taught us anything it is that our so-called leaders and governments and major organizations care absolutely nothing about us or our wishes. Only their precious agendas and ithe billions and trillions of dollars that they have made, are currently making, and will continue to make as long as we allow it to happen. There’s no so-called good guy savior from either so-called side of anything that gives a damn… Read more »
Exactly and that’s why I believe these “open letters” and declarations are proffered as ineffective actions and are illusory.
The Most Dangerous Superstition. For anyone who wants to read the book.
Any delay in this “treaty” which is merely a formality since all governments are corporations and privately owned, centrally controlled, is because the central planners aren’t quite ready to launch their CBDC system, bio-surveillance panopticon, and 15 minute prison cities, so the public are being presented through the mind control media, a false and misleading illusion-script that some governments (privately owned centrally controlled corporations) aren’t on board yet, and are causing delays. It’s 100% false.
The existence of the WHO and the UN is now unacceptable. Having private cult bankers run national banking systems is also unacceptable. The corruption is obvious and corporate power needs reigning in. A pretty big job for an unorganised bewildered herd most of whom pay no attention to any of this which lets the criminals get away with it.
What escapes everyone is that political authority and therefore power is only generated by the popular will. Therefore, if the public is devolved from an international process by their democratic representatives then any agreement is null.
The primary feature of democracy is the electoral voter franchise.
We gift our vote of confidence to whatever party, however, we do not gift them the power to extend or gift our national sovereignty to de-facto external organizations or agencies.
That is sacrosanct, and the primary feature of democratic governance.
There’s no democracy, only the illusion of, which is why the (S)elected politicians consistently usurp the wishes and welfare of the “electorate”. And that’s because they don’t work FOR THE PEOPLE. Never have.
All governments and their agencies are corporations. They’re privately owned and centrally controlled. The public don’t own the corporations masquerading as governments, don’t have any shares or stock. Can’t rescind any “laws”. Can’t dispose of assets. Cant audit these corporations. Can’t examine their internal and external processes. Can’t disband the corporations posing as governments. Hence, they aren’t remotely public. They’re privately owned and centrally controlled, just like the supranational orgs, UN, CFR, BIS, IMF etc.
And since you can’t delegate rights you don’t have to “governments” by voting, all the voting and the “governing” is fraudulent.
That’s what you and 90% of the public don’t understand.
You’re only off about one small point. You say that there’s no democracy only the illusion of. I used to say the exact same phrase. It’s technically incorrect. As a matter of fact, we absolutely have a 110% democracy. Mob rule. The will of the majority meaning 50.1% or more decides what the minority will enjoy or endure as well although it is likely endure because they obviously didn’t want it. This country was supposedly founded as a constitutional republic meaning do what the hell you want so long as it doesn’t infringe on another’s right to do the same and cause no harm. That’s it. It was no more complicated than that. Democracy as we endure it today is an entirely different setup. You need only control the Minds The Fears the wishes and desires of the masses meaning 50.1% or more in order to control everything. So we… Read more »
But the US wasn’t founded on those principles, it was simply stolen first from the indigenous residents. Then an internal memo was crafted and signed between Crown Temple, Holy See agents called the Declaration of Independence after a staged, orchestrated “revolutionary” war.
The “founding fathers” had no right to form any government. All constitutions and all governments are invalid and unlawful.
Read No Treason.
And Natural Law, the science of justice.
Mob rule = might equals right = violence.
The fundamental principle remains, you can’t delegate rights you don’t have to “government”. No matter how many get together and attempt to do so.
https://youtu.be/Mamvq7LWqRU
What to do when I ask someone the direct question:
“Would you recognize a controlled demolition if you saw one?”,
and they answer “No.”
That’s the moment to shut down the conversation.
Because proceeding any further, would be a waste of time.
Did I miss a meeting? WHO gave these ‘people’ the god-given right to intervene with nature and the nations of earth’s ‘health’, with their deceptive ‘science’ is that right money? This behaviour is becoming more obvious, which most folk find obnoxious and alien. We know ‘open letters‘ do jack shit, Individuals need to return to a moral code, or divine truth, or we will just keep hitting new levels of depravity.
There’ are a lot of doctors at the minute pushing the new cancer jab.
I honestly think they believe it’s a breakthrough.
The question is, how did MRNA tech. get to where it is now after being studied by so many medically trained people ?
The side effects are now well known yet the push continues.
It’s a bit weird that mainstream medical people are still pushing this stuff.
I was speaking to an ex-nurse friend and we happened to touch on the covid jab.
“Well, of course, I was a nurse so I believe in vaccination” was her response.
Maybe it’ s as simple as blind faith.
It’s only due to false beliefs held and false understanding. Doctors make $$$ only if they inject and prescribe. That’s their business.
They politically needed it, so you politically got it.
“Medical education is not set up to nurture brilliance. Years of medical training can instil recipients with a stultifying respect for the status quo.”
(Tarnished Gold – The Sickness of Evidence-based Medicine, S Hickey & H Roberts)
That all this pandemic treaty waffle is a jaw droppingly cynical mask for depopulation is demonstrated by this tweet on phony number crunching:
https://x.com/uTobian/status/1794988505594253688
Just to point out that this is by no means news. This shocking fact was documented in 2021 by researchers using official weekly mortality data from the UK:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/356756711_Latest_statistics_on_England_mortality_data_suggest_systematic_mis-categorisation_of_vaccine_status_and_uncertain_effectiveness_of_Covid-19_vaccination
Indeed – I recall seeing a few of prof. Norman Fenton’s (who’s one of the authors) easy-to-digest videos on this exact topic.
“will transform international public health and the way Member States interact when the Director General of WHO declares an emergency, are to be voted on. These are intended to be legally binding and govern the relationship between nation-states and the WHO.” So, just to posit, what if the USA, under Donald “the Traitor” Trump, decided, after signing the fucking agreement, that the current pandemic du jour declared by the “Director General” (damn that sounds 1984ish) of the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (damn that sounds 1984ish), that we, the USA under Donald “the Traitor” Trump, were not going to abide by the measures dictated by the Director General of the WHO or the Treaty/Agreement/Farce, for this particular crime against humanity? Who’s going to arrest us? Legally binding to who? To the International Court of Justice of the U.N.? The rest of the world is going to arrest us? Or put us in… Read more »
Covid was smoke and mirrors.
I think world leaders actually fell for it.
These agreements would formalise their future compliance withouy having to fool them again.
Excellent document. A challenge to unauthorised authority all over the world, not only in India.
“Make it go viral” — Appropriate slang for, Distribute it widely.
This is Big in Goa :(Portugese Very Catholic) though my wife an I are English Priest:God Bless You, My Son, How Long is it since your last confession? Me: 55 years Priest: What have you to confess? Me: I lied to you, when I said I had fallen in love with a girl in my class(which was true), but you wanted to know more, so I told you more, and you wanted to know more, so I told you more. and more….I was disgusted with you – you dirty old perv – and left you wanking in your pants – gave up the catholic religion in an instant, and told my mum and dad and my brothers and sisters, I was never going to church again. I was saying how I wanted to make love with her, not that we had. Giving up Religion: Best Decision in my Life. I… Read more »
The WHO is a sub-division of the UN. One of the multiple supra-national orgs that own, control and dictate policy for all faux nations. The treaty agreements serve as a public relations pretext, supplied to the world’s populations who aren’t aware there’s already central world control of all nation states under the legal and money franchises, international pass-port systems, tax treaties, religious orgs, education systems, militaries, trade treaties, media, licensing, patents, technology sharing etc. Any outliers or “seeming” rebel nations only serve as control groups.
Everything has two purposes. One is the ostensible purpose, (public) which will make it acceptable to people; and second, is the real purpose, (secret, private).
And if you do enough research, you can figure out the real purpose.
Yes. I’m aware of your research.
qui est Xavier Delacroix
Well said. 💯👊😎👍💯
Why won’t hardly anyone tell the truth, as they have worked it out for thesmselves by analysing all the evidence openly available to everyone with some intelligence…just look at this… I did. it didn’t do me no good…9/11 and covid jabs… re 9/11 – I was pretty much forced to RESIGN – Obviously Mad…I didn’t mind that so much, cos I couldn’t stand working for the New Management any more..I was delighted when they finally told me, I was FIRED complete with my Full Reduncany Package and Pension, cos I was still working to the best of my ability – and was telephone interviewed for another better paid job the next day (which I kept on hold – I needed to take 6 months off first) re covid – I almost instantly knew it was a scam, because all, anything anyone died of was classed as covid, whilst no one… Read more »
A case of shutting the Gates before the (four) horsemen have bolted?
dunno, my Ex has been seriously jabbed with all the boosters and everything….it appears to have had no adverse effect on her whatsoever…maybe she got blanks
50% of them were placebos Tony. But Neither my Hub or I were for taking that chance. Lost 9 family members up to now, and three are awaiting the last bus….
The only reason why leaders of the South received Bill Bates before Covid19 were his luring with big money and the photo opp. with a world know business guy.
‘undemocratic ambitions’
That’s gotta be the understatement of the year.
After the Liverpool Stadium gig (promoted by Roger Eagle) I had a word or two with Mr Van Vliet concerning the amount of energy they had on stage. As a result he invited all the girls to the after party and not the males (us). Consequently none of us went.
Meanwhile, there is literally no water in New Delhi.
https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/delhi-government-requests-supreme-court-for-additional-water-supply-from-haryana-up-and-himachal-for-a-month-amid-crisis-5784518
Be careful of this link. A pop up ad appears over the content that may be a trojan.
Windows 11 my man, where the trojan gets f*cked.
Or use only DUCK DUCK GO for any search.
The main problem with water in India, in my experience at least in Goa, is because the Indian Government, apparently has no control whatsoever over the foreign multinational mining companies who mine the sh1t out of India, and dump all the waste direct into the rivers which ends up even for tourists like us – my wife and my kid…
Taste that…Metal
So as we were brave enough to take our child to India, we took her on an organised trip (of the brave) through the mining fields (where even on the bus it was hard to breathe) up into the mountains and the source…to the waterfall and the lake (my daughter looked after me with my walking stick)
Water Quality and Location – Best in The World
So we should start calling you metal head, its got a good ring to it.
Supreme Court engaged in additional water supply?
Never let a good natural crisis go to waste, or you’ll be trumped by the next one.
Routine government operations through “requests” to Supreme Court?
If you Ain’t worked out The WHO yet and jabbing for death, you might as well take the latest pro-cancer vaccine built on the same genetic mRna /DNA, or try and analyse, exactly who is responsible for mass war in the Ukraine and Palestine…
Well its us – you and me, for allowing this Evil to take control. I did complain about 9/11 and the jabs…maybe I should have done more.
If you allow this your children will be next.
We did, and they are.
“From Gaza with love”
https://x.com/i/status/1796132112732426576
I hope India does exit the WHO, the sooner the better. Let it be an example to the rest of the world.
An even better example to RoW would be, if the Indian delegation distributed this document and converted delegates from RoW to reform WHO.
Another report said all the BRIICS countries and most of the African ones have rejected it.
Could you link to that maybe?
The following article was on the excellent Global Research site a few days ago (hope I’ve typed the address correctly… is it ‘who’ in the article address or ‘whos’…).
“WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is dead – for now”, at:
https://globalresearch.ca/who-pandemic-treaty-dead-now/5858152
From Who made WHO? One World, One Health, One Leader (The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård): This week the World Health Assembly is taking place under the motto “All for Health: Health for All”. Ahead of this meeting, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that negotiations on a Pandemic Treaty and updated International Health Regulations have not been completed. Many interpret this as a partial victory against the forces that wish to give the WHO greater powers. However, this does not mean that the proposals are rejected. Instead, the negotiation period for the Pandemic Treaty is extended to between 5 and 24 months, while the negotiations on the Health Regulations are extended by a few days at most. It is the Health Regulations that govern the response to a global health emergency (including the establishment of an “emergency committee”), while the treaty is about creating an international framework aimed at “preventing, preparing and responding to pandemics”. The treaty… Read more »
“One Health” profess concern over all people, animals, plants and the environment. Essentially, it is totalitarianism disguised as health care.
it’s a portal, like CERN…
One Health to rule them all.
Excellent letter. The WHO is a Nazi organization and should be dismantled.
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2024/05/09/who-are-you-the-world-health-organization/
50 , that’s hot,closest i’ve bean prob in your Israel, but that was okay, before internet, 3 months, then 6 weeks, deserts,
They blasting parts of the …what is it ?
Your entire history and world view
What we have, unreasonable buildings, space shows, dead eyes
Give up or give in
I have no idea who wrote that.
well it was probably you. so far as I am aware absolutely no one has ever used my handle, except for one saturday morning many years ago, when they banned my internet sparring partner…We disagreed about almost everything, so I phoned him up – and had a long chat with him…I said you can use my handle if you want, and I gave him my password. He said, don’t be bloody stupid, and declined my offer..
So I posted my handle and my password openly…and said go on use it..and loads of people did.
It was one of the funniest Saturday mornings of my life.
Love your videos – post more –
“Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – I’m Gonna Booglarize You, Baby (1972)”
I checked his password, its phoney baloney.