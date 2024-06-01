Better Than…
Todd Hayen
It seems that the concept of “better than . . .” has completely left the human experience. And wow, what a big deal that is! I mean the entire foundation of human, as well as animal, evolution is based on “survival of the fittest.” Even if you do not believe in the Darwinian concept of natural selection (I don’t, not entirely) you have to see the positive results of attaining a level of personal excellence in one’s own lifetime.
Isn’t working to be “better than . . .” the whole drive behind living? We are always working toward behavioural excellence, physical excellence, and spiritual excellence (or enlightenment, or whatever word you want to use here) or at least we should be.
As a kid, we were focused on being “better than Jimmy kicking the ball” and winning the school soccer tournament. As we grew older that drive matured into working to be “better than I was last year” or last week, or yesterday at any particular task or state of being.
Is it really true that we have “evolved” to a point where none of that matters anymore? That we can just stagnate and never “move forward” and never become “better than . . . (fill in the blank).” Is that really what the point of being human has become? You are good enough as you are, you are the same as everyone else, and you are the same as you were when you were 10 years old and that is just fine.
People seem to be missing the fact that the essence of a human being, regardless of skills, or depth of understanding, is divine and sacred out of the box. It is the material self that may have “faults,” that may need improving, and the material self certainly should focus on developing skills and expertise.
As I said, that is essentially the purpose and meaning of being human.
And maybe what I am saying here isn’t the intention behind all of this bunk about “everyone is a winner” and “we no longer want to advocate a competitive environment” and whatever other “woke” baloney is currently going around.
If so, what is the line they feed us? “Children should not be left in the dust if they don’t have the same abilities and skills, or the same socio-economic background as the other kids. Or the same racial privileges.” “We are all equal, and we should all be treated the same even if we are not.” Yeah, that baloney.
The problem with that ideal is that it is just simply untenable. We are all born different, quite radically different in fact. And that is not only a fact, but in a very real sense is quite beautiful. Isn’t that what all the fuss about DEI is about? That we are different? At least they tell us that, but of course, the truth is the opposite of what they (the woke culture) push on us—everybody should be the same, not diverse.
Yes, we certainly do not all have the same opportunities. This is where the real fight is. Limits put on us by government and the ruling class regarding freedom to express ourselves, and the freedom to access equal opportunities (within the limits of our skills, our body limitations, and our ambition and interests). Obviously, efforts to level the playing field in these situations have gone quite a bit overboard in a number of instances. The fact is, the playing field cannot be levelled, and more importantly, it shouldn’t be.
We all have a purpose in this incarnation. Some of us come into this life at a clear disadvantage—born without legs, born a minority, born dirt poor, born without a full mental deck, born with no talent, etc. Some of us come into this life at a clear advantage—born perfectly healthy, born in a privileged class with lots of money, born with exceptional mental capacity or athletic prowess, born a musical or artistic genius. As I have said before, it takes all kinds to make this world the interesting place it is.
Our “job” as a spirit/soul living a manifest reality is to take what we’ve got and make the best of it. Maybe it is our time in this go-around to push through huge disadvantages and face nearly insurmountable challenges and obstacles. Maybe it is our time to be bullied, made fun of, face ugly bigotry, etc. Or maybe it is our time to be handed life on a silver platter and through that life of privilege learn true humility and altruism. We all have something to do, and being pushed into a “this is easy” state will certainly have an ill-effect on our ability to do what we have been put here to do.
Even if you take the metaphysical woo-woo perspective out of this statement, you are still left with an organism that was created to excel, to push through without fear, and to make the best of what it has been given. Even amoebas do this. Why is this so difficult to understand?
So, you may say, why is it detrimental to help that organism along in its arduous journey? Help is one thing, giving it winnings when no effort has gone into getting them is another. Remember the first time that you heard you should never help a chicken crack open and get out of its egg no matter how difficult the task may seem to be? If the little chick does not exert effort getting itself “born” it will be robbed of the necessary energy required to help it have a healthy heart and muscles needed to survive. The analogy is clear here. Kids, and adults too, need to face challenges in life in order to develop into healthy beings. They need to feel the “agony of defeat” to develop healthy character and to equip themselves to excel in future challenges.
As I type this, I feel like an idiot preaching to the choir, and I am baffled that people do not just naturally know what I am saying here (I am pretty certain all of you reading this know). Obviously, most people do not, because this whole topic is cause for quite a bit of mess out there.
I understand when people are set up with unfair challenges, racism, physical deformity, and poverty. But again, there is nothing we can do about a lot of these things except to continue to work on areas we can work on. You don’t work on racism, as an example, by essentially wiping away historical racism and say it never existed (as in censoring books, or creating media that rewrites history). That is an insult, and clearly an effort by the bigot class to “normalize” history. But most of the problems I am citing here do not have to do with giving a poverty-ridden kid whose family generations back have been subjected to the unfairness of racism. I don’t think there is a problem helping kids where they can be helped. But making everyone a winner just isn’t the way to go.
We all have challenges to face in life, some have more (a LOT more) some have much less, but as I have said here, we have been given a problem to solve, and we must be allowed to solve it through our hard work, our intelligence, our pure heart, and our resolve to make our lives as full and creative as we possibly can.
We must face our greatest fears and slay whatever dragons who present themselves. Only then can we find meaning and purpose in our physical lives. We cannot let this insane system take away the joy and feeling of accomplishment we experience when we have succeeded in our efforts to excel. At the same token, we cannot allow this dehumanizing agenda to rob us of the opportunity to understand our limitations and embrace our resolve to “do better” when we face defeat.
I may be wrong, but I thought Darwin (even as a fraud), did not advocate “survival of the fittest”, but the much more sensible “survival of the most adaptable”. Surely the fittest would be the most adaptable to any new conditions?
In today’s woke climate, to think of anything or anyone (heaven forbid) as better than anything else is to be a “fascist”.
Disability, dysfunction and disease is the woke human condition. They get a sense of community with all the other crippled victims of transhumanism and pharma.
What?
I stopped reading.
I had no interest in the rest of the words.
I may have stepped on my tongue.
You don’t believe in Darwin’s theory? (Not entirely?)
Are you a writer for the Babylon Bee?
Darwin was just another imperial pseudo-scientist. His theory is just a wrong theory that nicely fits the trashumanist agenda.
Off topic,
https://x.com/PopBase/status/1796042306220614125
It is now a crime to call a spade a spade.
But note how the negation of language has already been implemented by the report. The truth of the matter is only indicated by that word “transphobic” which of course refers to a supposed “crime”. Meanwhile Gascón is unambiguously referred to as an “actress”.
Along with being referred to as “she” and “her”.
Its a poison driven slowly in everywhere. They are really working on it in a serious and organised manner. Its a demoralisation tool to weaken and destabilise.
“Better than…” …. For sure, ever since the theological invention of the spirit/soul/psyche—apocryphally formalised ‘rational’ (logos) by Aristotle—human exceptionalism has become naturalised, morally absolutised, and apotheosised as ‘eternally’ mandated. Giorgio Agamben—following Hannah Arendt’s lead—has done as much as any to show the innate ‘natural slavery’ or “better than…” <them> of rational animism which produces two perennial castes; the superior one rationally qualified as the humanised “good life” (tou eu zen); and the other one proletarianised as sub-humanised “bare life” (tou zen) for lacking reason; which contemporaneously becomes the hierarchical market-economic dominant ‘good life’ of consumption by us of the outsourced production by them as the permanent globalised caste system we have taken for granted as essential by sanctified birthright. Then the rationalised and essentialised conception of “better than…” becomes most sharply focused when the economic or political migrant turns up at the border…. Only to be excluded, borderised, marginalised, ghettoised… Read more »
Fantastic analysis. Thank you.
Yes. The “better than” becomes the rationalization for the self-ordained better, to assume the exclusive role of policy making Parent-Gods over the crude Children-Prols. When we realize we can self-rule thousands of times better than the privilege thieves, we will evolve to peaceful stewards on a truly sustainable planet.
Absolutely! Political autonomy and autarky over autocracy for indefinite life-affirmation!
‘Being better’ is an extraordinarily subjective statement, Mr Hayen. You can, after all, work to be a more efficient psychopath, seeking to destroy the meaning of life for others. My sister did that for 40 years as a part of the UK Security Services, whose patronage ensured that she is now a consultant co-conspirator in the Covid19 genocide. You can be a more efficient killing machine, as the Israelis have sought to become. They are getting better and better at being racists, better and better at committing genocide and their aims now include nuking a European city, which would put the death toll in Gaza to shame. Is that what God intended? If you want to become better at being in tune with nature, you may decide that less is more, after all. You might decide that food forests are more efficient than market gardens, but have you asked the… Read more »
A brilliant essay. Exactly my thoughts (but I’m old now).
Better than Life – Grant Naylor
Meanwhile,
“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation to address both houses of the US Congress, his office said on Saturday, adding that he would become the first foreign leader to make four such appearances there.”
Gaza War: Netanyahu accepts invitation to address Congress a fourth time | Middle East Eye
“For celebrities, like brands, this is another way for them to engage with their fans and audiences,” said Michael Inouye, a principal analyst at ABI Research. “This could be through virtual events, concerts, shows and more. They could sell virtual merchandise so fans could show their fandom both in their real and virtual lives.” Samantha Murphy KellyParis Hilton wants to be the ‘Queen of the Metaverse’https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/27/tech/paris-hilton-metaverse/index.htmlTHE SERVICEBERRY An Economy of Abundancehttps://emergencemagazine.org/essay/the-serviceberry/
Thriving Together: Salmon, Berries, and People
https://hakaimagazine.com/features/thriving-together-salmon-berries-and-people/
So who is going to stop these evil men trying to kill us all through their jabs and wars…Sorry – this is just what we do.
Why?
“Digital IDs make it convenient for government to spy on you.” … (anon)…
I am not suggesting that some men, don’t make great parents, we obviously do, and I would rate my son as one of the best at this job of being a dad…to all his kids.. He is very like his mum, who had to go back to work to help pay the mortgage, but every night, before she got up at 6:00 am to go to work, she expressed her milk using a breast pump and we put in the fridge and he slept in his travel cot right next to me.. He knew it was me breast feeding him from a bottle, and not his mum. The milk tasted exactly the same, but was a little bit cooler… Then before his Mum, got back from work, I had to get him ready for the Childminder to look after him for an hour or two, whilst I went to work…… Read more »
Today, I see evidence that in many ways we have stopped evolving.
Perhaps Nature will take up the thread again at a later date…
The other explanation is that somebody wants to stop us from evolving, and we all know who that is…
Evolution, whatever it means, is surely a dynamic process that has fits and starts.
Maybe we’re in the middle of a big ‘fit’ Wardropper.
Its a division.
Those who developed from an ape to the stone age man with a stick, have now developed into the digital age man with a Smart Phone.
Those who claim they are created from dust and a spirit will continue to evolve and return the Great Spirit.
‘Succeeding in our efforts to excel, hard work, accomplishments, opportunity etc, are all aspects of mind measuring, judging ourselves against some arbitrary societal standards.
No.
Life, which is now and here, unlike living, which is always in the past or the future, is about simply Being, Human Being, if you like.
Not human becoming.
‘Be as you are’ said Ramana Maharshi.
‘To have or to be’ said Erich Fromm.
All the rest are mind games, played on us and by us.
No men have it, it just doesn’t come with the kit… This is a Girl’s Thing, and few girls seem to have it, except perhaps my Grandaughter..or maybe yours Both my Ex and My Wife have it in Oodles as did my Great Great Auntie who got down on her hands and knees and played tiddlywinks with me on the carpet when I was 7 and she was 93 Its hard to explain from an “Adult’s” point of view..Its not something you can fake from taking yoga classes etc and praying to God, though that may help… It is about kind of projecting a kind of light from the inner depths of your female soul Children, and some very lucky men, recognise it in an instant….but men can’t do it Us males can’t project this Aura… CHILDREN RECOGNISE IT INSTANTLY its not just the love of a child, but in… Read more »
I firmly believe if “they” didn’t interfere with human beings from early on (control, oppression, warfare and manufactured poverty, “education”, medical interventions, artificial and inappropriate ‘foods’, etc) every human could fulfil his or her highest potential, and it would be brilliant.
You seem confused, Todd, like every time you talk about or against equality. Equality is a basic human value, without which there’s no justice, no freedom, and no good. While inequality is bad for everyone, equality is good for everyone.
Equality doesn’t mean sameness or lack of diversity. Equality means every human being has equal rights to life and good things. It means you are no better or worse than someone else. You don’t have to be. Basic human rights are not something you must work for, earn or accomplish.
Being equal means being able to live one’s life without others oppressing, depressing, making us suffer, battling with us, competing with us, killing us.
Inequality kills. Göran Therborn explains how and also how inequality differs from difference.:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/235388737_The_Killing_Fields_of_Inequality
I’m confused? Really? Saying all people are equal is nonsense, equal to what? All people are not the “same” and I don’t think I ever said they were. People ARE equal in VALUE. I have also never said anything contrary to that.
In a lecture whilst doing a B.Ed. in 1968-69, a lecturer said: There is nothing so unequal as the equal treatment of unequals.
Renaissance education was centered on the trivium and quadrivium, by the age of twelve all selected students were accentuated with the skills and ability to master any discipline.
What has changed?
This method of education can be repeated and is in many homeschool environments.
Social Darwinist survival of the fittest is ideological justification for survival of the fattest, as in fat cats lording power over others in a dog-eat-dog world of capitalist class relations. It complements other pseudoscience like eugenics ‘explaining’ (usually mansplaining) why winners and losers in a rigged lottery of life favoring the few over the many deserve what they get, when what they’ve got is largely the result of institutionalized theft and murder relative to which individuals and individual effort remain powerless outside organized resistance and change. Common sense, which seems to have completely left the human experience, can tell you those profiting from the pyramid schemes of power are far from being better than others they exploit, unless humanity’s highest values are character traits of psychopaths. Just make a casual review of heads of state, especially in Amerika, to get some idea how the best and brightest, when they’re not busy committing… Read more »
No oligarch (in business or government) would allow genuine regulated competition, given any influence or opportunity.
This article left me wondering what on earth he was really trying to say. In my view, it’s relatively simple. Some are hugely advantaged, some hugely disadvantaged. Whether they will be the opposite in the next life, who knows.
As for betterment, those of us with a modicum of consciousness will want to improve on our skills, whatever they may be. How well Joe Blogs is doing is irrelevant. As long as we pit ourselves against others, we will ultimately be disappointed. Doing our best with what we have is paramount. I despair of all the codswallop about winners and losers. Let us all explore our potential in whatever field we choose and forego comparing our performance with someone else’s.
I said the same thing you just said, I am not sure why you were left wondering. Winning or losing is the result of a contest. A contest doesn’t mean much of anything other than entertainment.
The elephant looking over your shoulder which you somehow seem to miss is that merely competing with oneself is distinctly not what this so-called civilization systematically trains people to do. Rather, the entire economic aim of your existence, according to our economic operating system and the value culture conditioned by it, is exactly to beat others. People do indeed (generally) have a drive to better themselves in en effort to be valuable to the world. This is just not fundamentally what is rewarded, and hence incentivized. Nobody is significantly admired and rewarded by this society simply for being a decent and ethical person or even contributing materially to the betterment of the human condition per se. The overarching criterion for adoration in this world is economic success; and economic success, by definition, is based on invidious comparisons between people. In other words, you are not successful because you have a… Read more »
Do-gooders will be appreciated publicly – if it suits the current aims of the oligarchy.
Scarcity will be created where it is absent. Its absence is inimical to capitalism.
I think that if we weren’t forced to fight for our daily slice of bread or cup of rice and a roof over our heads, if this were a given, we’d be free to compete with our perpetually former selves. Akin to the Moslem “holy war” which was always meant to be the war against our baser selves….
Just as Howard, i find this piece shockingly blindered. Playing field and competition are the issues. Mr. Hayen, where have you heard “making everyone winners” advocated broadly? And leveling the playing field? Conditions of the “playing field” in the US are worse than they have ever been post WW2. If you are hearing ‘everyone’s a winner’ via latently projected wokeism (political correctness on steroids), I believe you are seriously mistaken. If the SYSTEM ever wanted to truly level the playing field for all and give everyone a shot at the best they can be, they’d limit poverty and wealth. Just as Indigenous tribes had no way to compete or protect themselves against the guns, germs and steel of the European’s genocidal Doctrine of Discovery, the bottom 80% headed for 90% of US society has barely a chance of not living paycheck-to-paycheck all their lives. I would not mistake wokeism as… Read more »
👍
Great point. I can’t help thinking – because, like you, I’m grateful for Dr. Hayen’s numerous essays – that in his effort to debunk the Woke nonsense, Dr. Hayen ignored the social setting in which striving for excellence must necessarily occur.
Of all humans, real or otherwise, Robinson Crusoe alone may claim pure excellence unadulterated by social pressures. He HAD to excel to survive.
Free book on the covid psyop:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/379915039_Covid-19_Psychological_Operations_and_the_War_for_Technocracy_Volume_1
Dr. Hayen, you picked a bad day to make me cringe – but I’m up to the task of overcoming my urge to scream. I have way too many objections to things you seem to have taken for granted plus things you seem to have overlooked that it would take an essay to go through them all – and I only have a lowly comment to offer (boo hoo!). So I’ll limit myself to two things. The first can be encapsulated in a single name: Paul Robeson. Mr. Robeson was handed great gifts and made the most of these: he excelled in many fields. But he was ahead of his time and took a stand the CIA et al did not care for; so they tried their best to destroy him – and nearly succeeded. My point here is that excelling in life is ALWAYS limited by whatever social structure… Read more »
Thank you Howard! I thought I was suddenly flung into the Robber Baron Era where Horatio Alger books were preaching up by the bootstraps DIY. Competitive battle and playing field are exactly the problems with this article. I’m surprised Mr. Hayen has this mindset with all the other perceptive great stuff he publishes. I will elaborate my views above.Cheers!
Ditto the great researcher and double Nobel Prize winner, Linus Pauling. When he claimed that (simplified) more vitamin C was needed than was recommended by the ‘authorities’ he was ditched by the scientific community.
(De)population growth. I have taken a look into the claim of us being 8 billion today…..and too many. What I found is this: In David Hughes interview he name a public claim of being 2,5 billion in 1950 and 8 billion in 2025. A jump of 6,5 billion from 1,5 billion in 75 years? Whattabout the 6000 years or more humans is claimed to have lived? 800 mio in 1800, 1,55 billion in 1900. Then I looked into the 2 world wars between 1900 and 1950. Population in 1900 claimed 1,55 billion, population in 1950 claimed 2,5 billion. “The carnage of WWI was so extreme that historians have had difficulty agreeing on exactly how many people lost their lives.” Some says, 9 mio killed others 15 mio, a deviation of 50%. WWII claim is 70-85 mio killed, a deviation oof 20%. Were they able to calculate the global population in… Read more »
Yes, I think you’re on to something.
Mr. Hayen is on to something, and that something is sometimes referred to as “psychobabble”.
Many decades ago I said to a shrink while we were in his office, he would probably find out more, and a lot more quickly about his clients if they had a talk while the client was operating a motor vehicle on public road ways.
I suspect he did not appreciate my suggestion because he threw me out of his office as soon as I stated that.
I have every bit as much respect for the DSM too, no matter which volume they are on.
Lol. Talk about an overreaction… the shrink.
The “mental illness” sector was created in order to prescribe “medication” ie; harmful, toxic small molecules made by PhRMA; Cult of the medics: Knights Hospitaller.
I don’t usually read Hayen’s “bits”. I didn’t read the one above. I was referring to Erik’s info on the alleged population explosion. Looks about as legit as the climate hockeystick.
Yeah I wonder about that all , well, a lot of the time. Can we believe anything we’re told. Without extensive corroboration?
I don’t think so.
The UN-WEF insist we all have digital IDs
so they’ll know the exact number killed in the
Next Big War…Such would also help Historians…
Each of the children (or enough of them) each had their own family. Ergo: population dynamics are exponential and subject to exponential doubling (2m, 4m, 8m, 64m ….) I recommend Tom Murphy’s handbook to explain the relevant maths:
https://escholarship.org/uc/item/9js5291m
He has just written two blogs on the “population bomb” that are not subject to schoolboy mathematical error. I thought you were an engineer Erik!🙄
https://dothemath.ucsd.edu
I am, but not an academic theoretical office Engineer one. I work in Construction saying I see everything feasible in the real environment with real rain, real wind and real ground conditions, and not what is stated in any report or statistics. Your links are not good enough Bryan. “Limits of growth” and “limited fossil energy” are the old leftist/Rome Clube failed themes who are very easy to down as only office idiots could come up with such foolish postulates and nonsense. The sun is shining the year around yes? The waves are rolling, the wind is blowing, and Nuclear energy plants also produce energy yes? = not limited but unlimited energy. Why is this so difficult for the office Engineer or…..”Scientist” to admit such a simple rational conclusion? Because the business is full of big fraudsters and criminals who could eye him out and he could risk lose his… Read more »
Your second link was even worse than the first. How dare you to present a jerk like Paul Erhlich to me?
I would not frame in ‘better than an implicit worse than, but would aspire to excellence for its own sake. Value fulfilment is integral to the nature of life – not as intellectually set, framed or imposed ‘meanings’ (unless of course you insist), but as the extension, unfolding and discovery of Meaning. The nihilism of reductive materialism become reduced to systems of functional utility. Such as to assign the source of Meaning to tools, systems or ideologies as a narrative-framed identity. This can serve the development of ‘better’ means to serve preset or prioritised purposes, such as ‘better systems for the delivery of healthcare’ – while its means destroy the living context of real caring at the heart of real health. Obsession with the tools or means to an end is symptomatic of identifying in the tool (or indeed mind and communication) as an end in itself. Thus the goal… Read more »
f’n brilliant rejoinder per usual; would luv to hear what your education background is; and some of the jobs you have had over the course of your life; curious is all! RGB-4 out!!
survival of the most adaptable but really …. My holiness blesses the world.1. This idea contains the first glimmerings of your true function in the world, or why you are here. ²Your purpose is to see the world through your own holiness. ³Thus are you and the world blessed together. ⁴No one loses; nothing is taken away from anyone; everyone gains through your holy vision. ⁵It signifies the end of sacrifice because it offers everyone his full due. ⁶And he is entitled to everything because it is his birthright as a Son of God.
2. There is no other way in which the idea of sacrifice can be removed from the world’s thinking. ²Any other way of seeing will inevitably demand payment of someone or something. ³As a result, the perceiver will lose.
(ACIM, W-37.1:1–2:3)
Very nice…thank you. The wisdom of ACIM always amazes me.
but one has to DO it. 🙂
A Course in Miracles: The final recognition is ” I need do nothing”. However this is to choose NOT to ‘do’ or use the ego of judgement. The attempt to Do what is given through us is the ‘self-conscious image of a mistaken inheritance. Our attempt to DO love is the same mistake. Willingness FOR love and life opens to being truly and freely moved – and in this the ‘experience is an expression of a gift, and not of a self-will. So one can say ‘of myself I can do nothing’. Conversely the belief that of ourself we can and have DONE something is the basis for both false pride or self-inflation and the Fall or separation experience of guilt, fear and lack for ‘sins’ of commission or omission. The practical here is to uncover and address what we ‘do’ in terms of our thought, emotions and behaviours, that… Read more »
A self conviction of guilt automatically projects out to others and world as a masking defence against fear of pain of loss. The undoing of guilt is in the extension of love, but guilt withdraws from (spoiling) love as much as a withholding that ‘pushes away’ or distances. This is readily observable in our day to day in all sorts of moments. So a self-honesty of recognition as having ‘judged’ without love is brought Present instead of evaded by thinking. In Presence, all that is true in our situation abides supported and embraced while the false is released of its status as true or necessary. This function is a willingness for a discernment by which we progressively uncover and release forms of hate that are set in ‘defences’ we no longer want or need. Not as a result of judging good against evil, but of loving appreciation of true in… Read more »
ok ?!
what happened here?
3rd temple death cult getting there briefing.
They still haven’t figured out there religious cult books are rigged.
How brainwashed must they be……..
We have reached the point in evolution of maximum spiritual elevation on a micro level, even the gods are astounded at what they managed to build (in mortal human form), and destroy.
Are They my excuse or justification for framing my Me or our Us?
It is very easy to be phished by narratives in which we join for our own ‘reasons’ or out of our own psychological triggers (I prefer psychic or psychic-emotional to the masked distance of a ‘psychological’)
Symbolic associations as portals or as triggers against manipulation.
All visions are of the realm of perception – even the most subtle and beatific. Thus they do not persist. Hence potency of symbols that become prisons by taking out of living context.
Knowledge or true knowing cannot be conceived or perceived.
A world framed in grievance is self-wilfully rigged.
Lol. They are 100% aboard the Masonic new age psyop. Transitioning the masses towards their one world, rebranded new age religion.
A nicer, friendlier, more inclusive, Death Cult of Saturn. Where Deepak Chopra, the Dalai Lama, Russel Brand, the Vatican and Richard Dawkins all recommend downloading “Hallow”.
The TRULY PROVEN survival of ‘death’ truth is NOT a psyop, it really is the truth (as you will, one day, discover…).
You are wrongly claiming that it’s a psyop due to your lamentable lack of knowledge of the very real existence of the mountain-loads of multi-faceted evidences which provide that proof.
The people who’ve ignorantly thumbed-down my short post will get one VERY big shock on the eventual days on which they do what is so very incorrectly termed ‘die’. It’s not clever, all you closed-minded materialist sceptics out there, to ridicule/abuse/thumb-down we literally countless millions around the world (including numerous properly-informed scientists, doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, lawyers, etc etc) who are fully aware (including from our possession of numerous personal proofs) that the actual nature of the very illusory ‘death’ is so very, very different to what it merely seems to be, when interpreted on its wholly illusory face-value mere appearance. You uninformed materialist sceptics can ONLY ridicule we many spiritually-aware people around the world until the eventual days on which you do what is so very incorrectly termed ‘die’. Once that day arrives, for each of you, you will be FORCED to face that we spiritually-aware people around the world… Read more »
A short P.S. to my post of a few minutes ago.
You uninformed materialist sceptics are obviously not aware that there exist cave paintings dated many thousands of years ago which include paintings of the immortal spirit body emerging from the physical body at the point of physical body death. Ie, people then, thousands of years ago, possessed clairvoyant vision, and when present at someone’s ‘death’, thus saw that person’s immortal spirit body literally emerging from the physical body.
You uninformed closed-minded sceptics are on the wrong side of this argument! As, one day, you will all discover…
People who think that the (PROVEN) survival of ‘death’ evidences are a psyop truly have ‘lost the plot’. There will come a day for each and every closed-minded sceptic (re. survival of ‘death’) when they will not be able to deny that we truly do all survive (in our eternal, immortal soul/spirit body form) the death of our physical body ‘coat’. Ie, all sceptics will discover, on the day that they do what’s wrongly termed ‘die’, that we Spiritualists truly were telling the truth. It’s immensely disturbing that so many people are SO closed-minded on this that they simply thumb-down someone who’s disseminating this biggest, greatest truth of existence, without saying to themselves “Oh, I wonder… I think I’d better take a look into this subject… maybe there do exist evidences which prove that the actual nature of ‘death’ is so very, very different to what it merely seems to… Read more »
Great headline excuse the pun.
Cold April may be all in your head … April may have felt unusually cold but the Met Office has suggested it may all be in your head.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/04/26/cold-weather-april-all-in-your-head-met-office/
Perhaps it’s in the minds of my garden seedlings that May was COLD that stunted their growth, neurotic little snowflakes.
It worked with ‘covid’, didnt it !! It was all in the head…
In reality cold can be warm, and warm can be cold. It depends solely on how YOU feel it.
I felt that April was the hottest month I and my grandad have ever seen.
This is what I feel and this is MY truth and the truth for me, and you have your feelings and your truth which is the truth for you, and then it depends on the majority in a free and open society. (sarc).
As a white conservative ultra-radical supremacist I agree 100%. “We are all equal” hell no!
We white supremacist will always be a better race than the coloured races because we invented the riffle, the damp machine, usury loans, the opium pipe, and earned a buck on it.
What did the Chinese invent? The rice bowl with two sticks.
The Russians? The Tsar bomb.
The Africans? The Bongo drum.
The Italiens? Spaghetti.
The Indians? Rice and curry.
The South America? The Inka Head chopping!
The Arabs? The Dates. They only found oil after we invented it.
Case closed and proved!
Here they go launching another attempt to package their insanity in a way that people will fall for:
https://www.marcgafni.com/main-teachings/cosmoerotic-humanism/
They’re pro-evolution except the bit about competition – yes, it’s weaponised communitarianism once again. They’re also perennialists but rather than Mother Gaia being their God it’s the whole universe! Wow, such a big idea…
Oh, one of the central figures (not 100% sure if it’s this guy or one of the other two) has been accused of being a creeper. Doesn’t that always seem to be the way it eventualy turns out…
BTW it was U.N. World Invocation Day a week ago and that repays some looking into, for example:
https://www.lucistrust.org/the_great_invocation/wid_about
There’s probably some “invoking” going on at Bilderberg this weekend.
You can’t say better than that.
Jiddu Krishnamurti says it best:
https://kfoundation.org/krishnamurti-life-ahead-free-of-ambition-you-can-find-your-true-vocation/
Was this before or after he’d been diddled by Charles Leadbeater?
Thirty years later. At least.