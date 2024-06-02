If The Wars Go On
Edward Curtin
I suppose my title could have been couched in the singular form, as Hermann Hesse, the Nobel Prize winning German/Swiss author, did with his collection of anti-war essays about World War I (the war to end all wars that didn’t), If The War Goes On . . .
Or more appropriately, I might have eliminated that conditional “If” since it seems Pollyannish.
It’s a long hard road, this anti-war business. During the first Cold War and the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis in the early sixties when Kennedy and Krushchev narrowly avoided blowing the world to smithereens, Bob Dylan put it right in his fierce song, Masters of War:
Come, you masters of war
You that build the big guns
You that build the death planes
You that build all the bombs
You that hide behind walls
You that hide behind desks
I just want you to know
I can see through your masks
Like Judas of old
You lie and deceive
A world war can be won
You want me to believe
But I see through your eyes
And I see through your brain
Like I see through the water
That runs down my drain
Indeed there is a system of war that guarantees that the various wars go on and on ad infinitum, and they are linked. It is why the warfare state has killed our anti-war leaders, first and foremost JFK for turning against war in the last year of his presidency. Then in 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bobby Kennedy in quick succession.
It is why if you dare to look around the world today, you will see that there is a series of wars happening, not only in the obvious places like Ukraine and Gaza, but in places that you may never have heard of, and if you peek a bit further into their causes, you will discover that a familiar culprit with 750 plus military bases around the world has its hand in most of them – the United States of America.
These wars have their cold and hot phases.
There are days when the corporate media let them sleep and other times when the same media wake them a bit, but never enough to wake their readers up to the reality of the deadly game. That is the media’s job as stenographers for the warfare state. Wars being essentially the health of the state, as Randolph Bourne wrote long ago, they provide vast profits for the military-industrial complex/Wall St., whether they are in preparation or in operation, awake or asleep, hot or cold.
Ray McGovern, the former CIA analyst with a moral conscience, has aptly named this vast interlocking propaganda apparatus the military-industrial-congressional-intelligence-media-academia-think-tank complex, MICIMATT. It is a complex that blatantly serves the interests of the masters of war who “ain’t worth the blood/that runs in [their] your veins,” in Dylan’s words.
The preparation for war is war. What is prepared must be used up, so other weapons can be prepared to be used up, so other weapons can be prepared to be used up, and on and on until one day no one is left to use anything, for the world will be used up in a nuclear conflagration.
These weapons are produced in nice clean factories that pay good wages to people who take their pay and go their way, giving their souls to the killers. For the U.S. economy is built on the waging of wars so continuous that it is nearly impossible to find a break between its hot and cold phases, or what seems like decent employment and the diabolic. They are so intertwined. It is a system of capitalistic finance, a revolutionary system that builds to destroy.
The U.S spends nearly $900 billion dollars annually on “defense” spending; this is more than China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, the U.K., Germany, France, South Korea, and Japan combined. The USA is a warfare state; it’s as simple as that. And whether they choose to be aware of it or not, the vast majority of Americans support this killing machine by their insouciance and silence. That their country is spending up to 2 trillion dollars on modernizing its nuclear weapons disturbs them not. It is a death cult.
Some – as I myself have done mistakenly – talk about the “deep state” or some other deceptive phrase that conceals the truth that the official state is the “deep state.” It stares us in the face, but many refuse to stare it back down. It is too obvious, standing, as it does, in the way of a life of illusions.
And what is equally apparent today – or should be if one is not asleep – is that because of the war policies of the U.S., the chances of another world war and the use of nuclear weapons is rising by the day. Despite all its denials to the contrary, the US/NATO is pushing for open warfare with Russia that will involve the use of nuclear weapons.
Our masters of war are pushing us toward a nuclear abyss.
In a recent perceptive article, “Russia and China Have Had Enough,” Pepe Escobar writes truths many prefer not to hear. That there is no split between Russia and China but the opposite – a rock solid Russia-China strategic partnership and a determination to oppose and defeat the U.S./UK/NATO hybrid war tactics across Eurasia and the Middle East.
That the more these U.S.-led forces attempt to destroy Russia, the more the expanding alliances involved in the Shanghai Cooperative Agreement (SCO) and the expanding BRICS partnerships of emerging economies (originally just Brazil, Russia, India, and then South Africa; now also Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, with many more countries waiting to join) will gain in power.
In Escobar’s words, “. . . the Global Majority is on the move: Russia is closely cooperating, increasingly, with scores of nations in West Asia, wider Asia, Africa and Latin America.”
Despite this fact, the United States and its allies blithely continue as if their control of the world order is secure. That they can butcher and badger the world into submission. The insane are usually deluded, but when they control nuclear weapons, the people of the world need to awaken.
Ray McGovern, a Russia expert, (see raymcgovern.com) has echoed Escobar on the absurdity of the Russian China split; has emphasized how Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians has made it an isolated but desperate pariah state; and how the U.S. war against Russia in Ukraine is leading to the increased use of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons that could lead to full-scale nuclear war. He is not alone in this warning.
There are many signs that we are moving toward a nuclear war with calls for U.S./NATO to support more strikes inside Russia, crossing a very dangerous Russian red line. Russia has made it very clear they will respond. As politicians of various stripes – French President Macron, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, et al. have ecstatically been urging the Biden administration, who needs no urging, to escalate the war in Ukraine by attacking Russia proper (“The time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told The Economist.), Mike Whitney has written about a recent such attack that should send chills down everyone’s spines – “Washington Attacks Key Elements of Russia’s Nuclear Umbrella Threatening Entire Global Security Architecture.” – but since the corporate media ignore it, most will dream away and get their barbecues ready for Fourth of July celebrations.
They and the flag-dressed Dolly Parton can sing all they want about when Johnny comes marching home again, but Dolly and no one will be jolly if there are no homes to march to, no Johnnies marching anywhere but to death, no anything. Just a wasteland.
Michel Chossudovsky, Ray McGovern, Eva Bartlett, Craig Murray, Patrick Lawrence, Vanessa Beeley, Pepe Escobar, Oliver Stone, Andrew Napolitano, Craig Paul Roberts, Scott Ritter, Chris Hedges, Alastair Crooke, Caitlin Johnstone, Peter Koenig, Finian Cunningham, Diana Johnstone, Lew Rockwell, and so many other sane but marginalized writers whose names I am omitting as I write quickly, are warning us of our closeness to nuclear annihilation. Cassandras all, I fear. Marginalized prophets such as writer and antinuclear activist James W. Douglass (Lightning East to West, JFK and the Unspeakable, etc.) have been issuing such warnings for decades. It is understandable that so many turn away from such warnings, for the thought of a nuclear war induces deep anxiety hard to control. But unless the vast majority can break through such reticence and see through the official propaganda, the world will be destroyed by madmen sooner or later. The signs today all point to sooner, for we are on the edge of the abyss.
Former British diplomat Alistair Crooke, in a recent article – The brink of dissolution: Neurosis in the West as the levee breaks – writes about how the Biden administration’s policy toward Russia-China, not to say Israel-Palestine, being nothing more than more of the same, is stupid, self-defeating, and very dangerous. Rather than accepting that its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine is a disaster, the U.S. is escalating the conflict to a terrifying level. Rather than accepting the obvious deep alliance between China and Russian exemplified in the recent hug between Putin and Xi and their joint 8,000 word joint statement, Biden has said, “Russia is in a very, very difficult spot right now. They are being squeezed by China.”
It doesn’t get any stupider. But when more of the same doesn’t work and you can’t accept the reality of a changing world order, you do more of the same. Crooke, writes:
The paradox is that Team Biden – wholly inadvertently – is midwifing the birth of a ‘new world’. It is doing so by dint of its crude opposition to parturition. The more the western élites push against the birthing – through ‘saving Zionism’; ‘saving European Ukraine’ and by crushing dissent – perversely they accelerate the foundering of Leviathan.
President Xi’s double farewell hug for President Putin following their 16-17 May summit nonetheless sealed the birth – even the New York Times, with customary self-absorption, termed the warm embrace by Xi as ‘defiance of the West’.
The root of the coming dissolution stems precisely from the shortcoming that the NY Times headline encapsulates in its disdainful labelling of the seismic shift as base anti-westernism.
More of the same, yes, that is Biden’s approach, inflamed regularly by the anti-Russian hatred spewed by The New York Times and its ilk. It is an obsession bordering on full-fledged madness, yet it is integral to the belief that the U.S. is an empire and will remain one while the rest of the world can go to hell. Such a mindset is behind the U.S.’s abrogating all the nuclear weapons treaties that provided a semblance of security that nuclear weapons would not be used.
Crooke ends his piece with these sobering words:
Put plainly, with the U.S. unable to exit or to moderate its determination to preserve its hegemony, Lavrov [Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister] sees the prospect for increased western weapons provision for Ukraine. The discourse of military escalation is in fashion in Europe (of that there is no doubt); but both in the Middle East and Ukraine, western policy is in deep trouble. There must be doubts whether the West has either the political will, or the internal unity, to pursue this aggressive course. Dragging wars are not traditionally thought to be ‘voter friendly’ when campaigning reaches its peak.
Let me repeat that last understated sentence: “Dragging wars are not traditionally thought to be ‘voter friendly’ when campaigning reaches its peak.” And so? More of the same?
Ray McGovern suggests what is more likely:
Israel [is] becoming a dangerous pariah; Ukraine/US/NATO a dangerous loser. As Israel defies the UN, and as the “exceptional” geniuses around Biden ignore Kremlin warnings regarding provocations re Ukraine, the likelihood increases for US use of tactical nukes.
Desperadoes do desperate things. In Biden and Netanyahu we have two blood-thirsty nihilists at the end of their ropes. These masters of war make me think that a better title for this piece would have been:
If the World Goes On.
I think the notion of a nuclear war threat is similar to the threat of the deadly “virus”. The world’s population must be kept in perpetual fear, and this will be used to justify a first strike by the USA/Nato against Russia.
I hesitate to join the fray (seeing as Tilly is currently top-voted at 57!). Like many other commenters, I admire Edward Curtin for his consistent, gentle, courageous and eloquent essays. His integrity is palpable and he passes every litmus test I know of (from the sinking of the USS Maine, Lusitania, Pearl Harbour, JFK, USS Liberty, RFK, 9/11 onwards). All of these false flags are still hotly defended by TPTB because they show their complete amorality and will happily murder thousands of their own. It is this willingness to kill their own which shows the truth of their inhumanity. Power corrupts absolutely, whether it be Roman emperors or Roman Popes (the origins of Lord Acton’s axiom). Because TPTB deal in the infinity of lies, it is easy to get lost sometimes (if that is what Tilly is suggesting). It matters not if nuclear bombs were deployed in 1945 because conventional… Read more »
“Every time I hear a political speech or I read those of our leaders, I am horrified at having, for years, heard nothing which sounded human. It is always the same words telling the same lies. And the fact that men accept this, that the people’s anger has not destroyed these hollow clowns, strikes me as proof that men attribute no importance to the way they are governed; that they gamble – yes, gamble – with a whole part of their life and their so called ‘vital interests.”
Albert Camus
There’s a lot of closet eugenicists, all looking forward to
The Next Big Cull (though currently it’s ‘little by little’ –
probably ’til They get up steam)…
Albert is not one of The Usual Suspects, but this quote
sure provides a good argument for A Big Cull…
I’ve noticed Donald Trump wants a trillion plus per year DOD budget to build up America’s “power”, so, he says, there will be no more war. His supporters are buying that, just like they buy the stance that he might have spearheaded Operation Warpspeed but “he didn’t require lockdowns and mandates”. I guess they’ll be disappointed on both counts if Trump gets elected again.
Is it me or does it this theme of OG authors either getting wanting there articles retracted or having hissyfits over commentators disagreeing with there manufactured alt media stage heroes or intergalactic space weaponry that doesn’t exist.
shall we remind folks that Ed wrote the article ”you no the fight right was rigged” RE: Biden Trump 2020 and not long after that went on to heavily promote RFK jr as the new god we should bow down and follow.
FALSE PROPHET – ROBERT KENNEDY JR
https://odysee.com/@warren-g:9/Bobby-Tea-Baggers-Is-Bringing-Massive-Transparency:0
War and preparation for war is a way that capitalism deals with overproduction. It serves numerous purposes — it soaks up productive effort making products that are either useless or destroyed, it has the potential for economic subjugation of others (occupation, reparation by the victors) and at a pinch it also reduces surplus population. What’s not to like about it? We’ve been able to get away with this in the old European countries for so long because of sheer raw power. Other societies might object, might protest or even resist but against raw power they have only the option to submit or be destroyed. Now, though, other societies have figured this out — it can be said “They’re on to us” — and now they’re in a position to directly challenge us. We really only have two choices. One is to mend our ways. The other is to go for… Read more »
Off topic and perhaps pendable?: What the fuck is going on with Naomi Wolf?: https://x.com/naomirwolf/status/1797255227898302478 She agrees with this: Following Christ, Who IS Israel, makes us part of spiritual Israel and ‘inwardly’ a Jew. The apostle Paul speaks to this in Romans, chapter 2. Jesus did not come to create a new religion, rather to be the faithful Son and call the whole world to become part of Israel. Christ IS Israel? Christ did not mean to start a new religion? He wants the whole world to become part of Israel? So the New Testament may as well not have happened! There is no Christianity. There is only Judaism – which is here specifically seen as identical to Israel. The connections with what is happening in Gaza are glaring. So the question is: Who is Naomi hanging out with now? Who is influencing her? And it doesn’t take a genius… Read more »
“Don’t call be Naomi” (somewhere in Ruth).
Naomi is absolutely correct. She’s in opposition to a phenomena known as “Replacement Theology”; the view that the NT church has completely replaced the function of Israel.
Rather she’s advocated the fact that the Church is grafted INTO Israel rather than replacing it (Romans 11 I think)
She’s a Bobby Jr groupie.
Most people go blind when they see a bunch of dollares. People find all kinds of good excuses on why they suddenly jumped from one opinion to another. Its called cognitive dissonance.
*Nuclear weapons DO NOT WORK which is why they have never been used* and have not been documented to have been used since occupied Japan, because the hoax would have been revealed.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki were carpet bombed with napalm, mustard gas and good old high explosives. The “radiation poisoning” seen after the attacks was the result of mustard gas, one of the most vile inventions of “science”.
https://mpalmer.heresy.is/webnotes/HR/index.html
It’s another state terror psy-op and anyone who propagates the terror is a victim at best. You literally have no idea what these ( barely) human vultures have or don’t have in their aresenal yet you choose to beleive every apocalyptic thing they say about blowing up the planet 800 times over when they have been proven again and again to create * lies that are too big to fail * ….
Sure, so I’m guessing we can all go back to sleep, rather than believe in basic physics.
No, I think what purgatorium meant was, show me the proof of nuclear war weapons.
Take a look at this:
bikini.pdf. – by Miles Mathis
and
Death-Object-Exploding-the-Nuclear-Weapons-Hoax-by-Akio-Nakatani.pdf – by Akio Nakatani
So nuclear fission is a hoax and therefore, nuclear power stations are producing hoax electricity ?
That’s silly talk !!
It’s not real ‘lectricity !!
One plane delivered enough napalm mustard gas and high explosives to do the Hiroshima bombing? And likewise Nagasaki? You must be a salesman. 😂
Crying Wolf
https://nypost.com/2022/07/11/nyc-releases-psa-for-residents-in-the-event-of-a-nuclear-attack
NYC releases PSA for residents in the event of a nuclear attack
July 11, 2022
—
Here pushed by Fox News and Tulsi Gabbard
This leads to the brink of nuclear war with Russia: Tulsi Gabbard
Jul 14, 2022
Fox News
Thank you Mr. Curtin. This is exactly what each Federal politician in America needs to hear is the root perception of a the vast majority of society. The US public are never offered any of the infinite peace options that lead to cooperation-to-succeed rather than the conflict-to-succeed that [Disaster] Capitalism breeds. The infantile good guy vs bad guy false binary is projected upon us like a disease that won’t go away. The root disease that needs a deep cleansing is in the wealth bloated 1%er top office suite of the obsolete capitalist pyramid scheming of the West. I will print this article and send it to my Oregon Senators and Congresscritter. What good it will do may be only in the mind of the staffer that reads it. A seed to grow. But it/they need to hear… “Enough!!!” The settler colonialism mindset that has allowed these fools to take Humanity… Read more »
One can make an argument, as writers at O-G have done, that talk of nuclear war is a tactic to distract from a larger Global takeover. While I don’t agree, I respect and appreciate those writers and their perspective. But they argue the issues and don’t call arguments bullshit or besmirch others without evidence. The commentator Tilly has done the latter. Even if, for argument’s sake, I granted Tilly’s point about those she mentions, there remains Michel Chossudovsky, Patrick Lawrence, Oliver Stone, Andrew Napolitano, Chris Hedges, Alastair Crooke, Diana Johnstone, Peter Koenig, Finian Cunningham, Lew Rockwell, and those unnamed. I suppose all these people who have been warning re nuclear war are all shills as well. The issue is simple. Tilly thinks their warnings are all “fear porn” and disagrees with my saying they are not. Calling the article “bullshit” is not an argument. It’s in place of one.
Well said !
I told you why I think it’s bullshit. I didn’t just throw the word at you and walk away. It makes me mad to see people like yourself missing the obvious scam.
Chris Hedges is another limited hangout. Sorry. Chossudovsky – maybe not. He’s ok on 9/11.
That’s one acid test isn’t it. If they won’t touch 9/11 or if they talk LIHOP bullshit then they fail the test. Not many on your list get a pass there.
I wouldn’t take it to heart. For many the only genuine ‘alternative’ is the person in the mirror
A wildernesses of mirrors is a more suitable term.
Mr. Curtin, first and foremost these wars are about enslaving and silencing US taxpayers. We’ll never be free unless someone stops the US mob. “The Deep State…considers global conflict as the price to pay for maintaining its largesse from the US taxpayer.
Continuous warfare is its only business product.”…(parag. 4)…11/7/2019, “Deep State on the National Security Council: Colonel Vindman Is an ‘Expert’ With an Agenda,” Strategic Culture, Philip Giraldi…..One political candidate could run on “Making US Neutral Again” as was attempted in 1930s.
These alt-media talking heads named in your article do not necessarily all have to be shills, in the sense of being controlled or approved opposition. Some are simply ‘useful’ to the controllers in selling a narrative. Whether wittingly or unwittingly, elements of the alt-media have come to detest the West and its imperialistic nature. These commentators are so blinkered that they see the BRICS/multipolar world as the saviours. The Western puppets continue to add fuel to the fire and in doing so make the BRICS puppets look like heroes. The controlled demolition of the largely economically and morally bankrupt West is increasing support among the global population for the new alternative. The NWO is unfolding before our eyes, as the multipolar world Kissinger laid the foundations for in 1970’s, now rises in prominence. The controllers have set this up perfectly and too many of the so-called awake are falling for… Read more »
Putin takes the possibility of a US nuclear attack on
Russia SERIOUSLY…He knows the provocations are
going to continue, even after The Ukraine is neutralised…
He knows Russia was invaded twice, and he saw the
post-Soviet economic carnage The West inflicted…
He’s A Realist…He knows The West will use every
means possible to subordinate Russia; its vast natural
wealth will be just icing on the victory cake…
What do the purported nuclear bombings of two mid-sized Japanese cities in August of 1945 have in common with the faked Apollo moon landings? Science polymath, Dr. Michael Palmer MD, Ph.D, while not dealing directly with this comparison, gives us knowledge to answer this question. He wrote a 400 page book titled Hiroshima Revisited which builds a case beyond any reasonable doubt that the “nuclear” bombings of these two cities were faked and that their destruction was due to overwhelming aerial bombardment with large conventional bombs, huge quantities of napalm, and mustard gas, the latter being an internationally illegal substance used because it gives a similar clinical appearance to radiation poisoning. Palmer’s book is available expensively as a paperback from Amazon, or a free, downloadable .pdf. While all but the last two chapters were devoted to the presentation of hard physical evidence, the last two chapters were speculation as to how the US… Read more »
As I mentioned in my post above, Palmer speculated and held the opinion that the primary reason for faking the nuclear weapons regarding the first three explosions was to terrify the global population into permitting a global government to prevent a future nuclear war. I agree with him on this. But as I wrote, the US went with creating this complicated hoax because they could not produce either of the fissionable materials in a timely fashion for any of the bombs. My academic background in chemistry, in which I had a particular interest in nuclear chemistry, has led me to believe that nuclear weapons do exist today and have done so for no less than a year or two after the end of WWII. I do not see any scientific reason that they cannot be produced. That said, I also still believe that they are still being used to terrify… Read more »
Why faked? It’s the salami in the pants syndrome, that’s why.
“Some – as I myself have done mistakenly – talk about the “deep state” or some other deceptive phrase that conceals the truth that the official state is the “deep state.”
That’s right don’t look at the men behind the curtain. Just look at the facade and stare it down.
Midnight on the doomsday clock already came with the coup on democracy…
“At midnight all the agents and the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone that knows more than they do.”
Bob Dylan – Desolation Row
And the White Knight is Talking Backwards iii:
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evilhttps://hughboone.substack.com/p/and-the-white-knight-is-talking-backwards-bb0
Oh please. As if the other “sides” are not equally controlled by the same central userers. Every war since at least the fall of Rome was instigated by the same cartel of global money printers to cement their power. There are no countries left ouside the central banking cartel, Libya was the last and look what happened there, the first action after they were bombed into regime change was to open a new central bank. You’re playing their game, repeating the same pro-anti talking points they seed to cover their tracks. The BRICs white paper was drawn up by Goldman Sachs FFS, get a grip and point the finger where it belongs. Where do they get the “defense” budget from, on all sides, who owns all the central banks globally? That’s where you need to point the finger, that’s who you need to go after, not their lacky in Washington,… Read more »
BTW Edward, if you want to read the actual book rather than sit through 3.5hrs of quotes from it, here’s a link you can download it from, it’ll make it easier to quote from should you decide to write a useful article about it. I’ve lost count how many good books I’ve read on central banking, monitary reform etc. but I have to say Mitford Goodsons book had some gems in there I’ve never come across in the last 20yrs.
https://annas-archive.org/md5/d7bf5e75329fa2e793b246edf6c9522c
Don’t read the 4th edition if you decide to get the physical book, get an older copy, I’ve heard it’s been heavily redacted.
I would have linked to it on z-libray, where you could get a pdf version, but that domain was recently seazed by the feds and only the onion site is still active, but I’m not linking that.
https://youtu.be/Mamvq7LWqRU
What to do when I ask someone the direct question:
“Would you recognize a controlled demolition if you saw one?”,
and they answer “No.”
That’s the moment to shut down the conversation.
Because proceeding any further, would be a waste of time.
Luckily, nuclear weapons are a hoax, so this is fear porn, just like the viral delusion pushed by the central planners who need the “dead” slaves (under worldwide admiralty called civil or statutory) to believe in the lies of “sovereign nation states”, fake nukes and another staged, orchestrated, coordinated world war, or WEF cyber pandemic generating artificial Chaos, forcing through their New CBDC World Order, under technocratic bio-fascism.
Every secret society, religious or political cult member believe they alone know the truth, that they’ll be spared in the Great Taking. That’s wishful thinking.
They’ll be subject to the same bank, land, asset and property seizure by the IMF, BIS, World Bank as everyone else, the same coerced injections by the WHO, the same damaging 5g frequencies from cell towers and street lights, the same restricted travel and curfews, the same digital panopticon, social credit system run on AI.
So nuclear reactors are a hoax ?
Lol. Get back to me when you’ve read all the Nuke HOAX links and are prepared to admit the WikiLIES hoax.
Then I’ll explain what’s going on in those “nuke” reactors. But not one second before.
I recall reading some of your previous links which listed Alien races in alphabetical order !
Agreed. Except that some animals would be more equal than others… as in every Communist society ever.
Equal maybe, in terms of losing everything that matters: Rights and property, land, self sufficiency, freedom of expression and individualism, autonomy of thought, labor and deed. It’s just another wealth transfer mechanism.
The Cult of Authority is ultimately a cult of violence, deception, mind control and subjugation.
We are living in extremely perilous times. The psychopaths doing the globalist oligarchs’ bidding are driving the world into an abyss from which most of humanity will not emerge unscathed. Where are the sane people? Why aren’t there demonstrations protests and consumer boycotts throughout the Western world?! Is it only young college students who see the folly and insanity of Gaza. Where are the people who worship a man who said, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.”? Are the masses so somnambulant and Zombified we will allow psychopaths to destroy the world?! The axis of insanity (US,UK, NATO) is calling for direct attacks on Russia territory by Ukraine, does anyone believe such attacks will be tolerated by Putin?!
The world is getting goofier by the minute. This is so absurd, if it weren’t so serious it would be funny.
(4) against? The people who voted down on this obvious sane comment, can you please explain why?
It’s absolute bullshit from start to finish: The media does not exist to inform anyone. The nations (corporations) are centrally controlled. Always have been. If you believe total nonsense that’s your prerogative. But don’t expect others who have actually taken the time and effort to look into the hoaxes that have been played on humanity for millennia to fall for this utter crap.
Piers fucking Morgan, Channel 4 and the Guardian “see the folly and insanity of Gaza”. It’s getting trendy to talk about, like OG pointed up recently (though not strongly enough imo). The bloodshed in Gaza is part of the massive globalist psyop designed to usher in the digital prison. Gaza will be torn apart then rebuilt as a trial and model for the new age cities
Seeing as the man is another big lie based on distorted half-truths, it is no wonder that the worshippers are less than substantial or visible in their response to what they and their handlers have accomplished over the course of 1500 years.
They choose to not only turn the other cheek but also bury head in the sand and pretend it’s all the atheist satanist communists’ doing, which is pretty much what the Inquisition preached.
Whether he was real or a myth nevertheless millions claim to follow him (we know very few of them actually live with intention following his “golden rule” and urging people to love one another) so why is the hypocrisy so blatant and why are they so tolerant of war killing and genocide?
< It’s a long hard road, this anti-war business >
Yes, indeed. But I hear it has a good ending.
“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” — Rabbi Yeshuah of Nazareth, circa 30 AD.
Wouldn’t dispute that one; the greatest Rabbi there was
Nazareth didn’t exist in 30AD…
jesusneverexisted.com
According to whom ?
There are questions as to whether a village or town called Nazareth actually existed. Some say it was invented and created after the Roman’s took over the cult/religion that focused on Yeshua bar Joseph but which was greatly influenced by Saul of Tarsus and subsequent “Church Fathers” at their councils, synods, conferences etc. that blended Egyptian and Asian mythologies with Judaic myths and concepts.
I guess the term ‘the world’ should be defined more carefully, Mr Curtin. ‘If’ nuclear war occurs, it seems highly unlikely to me that there will be nuking of South America, of Southern Africa. I tend to doubt that Indonesia will be nuked and I tend to doubt that Nepal will be nuked. So that tells us that plenty of humans will survive an initial nuclear holocaust, the real question will be whether the nutcases actually do sufficient damage to the earth’s atmosphere that growing crops becomes a problem even in the tropics and subtropics? The peoples of North America, Europe and parts of Eurasia (Russia and China) may be the big power players right now, but they aren’t the majority of the world’s population. And even if they were, if one billion people survived both the holocaust and the ‘nuclear winter’, that would still be a species considerably greater… Read more »
Mr Putin singled out ‘small, densely populated’ nations –
Us’ vassal states…In so doing, he signaled his nuclear
warning strategy to the USA – he’ll knock out one or two
of these as a warning to the USA that he means business…
And if that doesnt deter the USA, there’s Mr Putin’s
nuclear armed submarines waiting off the USA coasts…
(Hawaii sits alone as a nice target- and Ms Oprah, a noted
millionaire has a nuclear bunker there)…
Prepare for war, and the rise of Donald Trump.
https://www.martinvrijland.nl/en/news-analyses/alex-jones-bereidt-de-massa-voor-op-gevechten-voor-messias-trump/
Hoo wee! Someone has been hittin’ the bottle pretty hard!
The signs today all point to sooner, for we are on the edge of the abyss. A sign is a symptom of a disease—or dis-ease—one that zen buddhism diagnosed millennia ago…. The transformation of sense-perception (vijnana-parinamo) is linguistic. Hence, all knowing (-jnana) is dualistic–as split (vi-)–and evolves, revolves, and returns (parinamo) as the selfsame as continually elevated above the rest…. And we called the essential superiority “ego-self-soul-mind-psyche-consciousness” taken as permanent identity (atman). Correct diagnosis makes for easy solutions—anatman…. Non-ego, non-self, non-soul…. No split-mind, no split-consciousness, no self, no other…. Peace, harmony, compassion, generosity, giving spontaneity…. True knowledge-building as contributory wisdom…. Outside the reification and separation by discriminatory split-consciousness there is no self-caused egoification as enmification: Atma-dharma-upacaro hi vividho yah pravartate/ Vijnana-pariname (…)—“the metaphors (upacara) of self and earth (as other), functioning in manifold ways (vividho), take place in the transformation of consciousness (from unified to split-consciousness….) That is, all in… Read more »
Very interesting exposition of the Buddhist position. But as a non-Buddhist with some tenderfoot biological qualifications, I believe War preceded articulate speech and conceptual “reification” by at least a hundred million years. Ants were the first social beings, and they make war.
“From war, famine and disease, from the wasteful blundering and unspeakable cruelty of Nature, arose beings most wonderful while this old Earth was spinning around its axes.
“All things arise from Strife” — Heraclitus, pre-Socratic philosopher (late 6th/early 5th-century BC).
I have been an anti-war activist for a long time. The current ‘world war 3’ rhetoric has arisin because the West has become unable to pursue the regime change operations in the ‘third world’ like before. Covid and then Ukraine brings ‘war’ now much closer to populations that previously watched our exported carnage on TV. Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Iraq and all the rest have already experinced WW3….
Well put. Shows how we OffG contributors tend to view events from our little “Anglo Western” corner of this big world.
Anthony, thank you. What’s mindblowing is the (21) down votes. Me thinkeths the Empire’s war-bots have been sent out like a swarm of drones to sweep away the appearance of any anti-war sentiment?
Admins, what’s up here?
Apparently they enabled comment voting because “people asked for it”… the mind boggles! one of the most asinine features of internet 2.0….
Your complete and utter mind control, that’s what’s up. Anti war activists are all voters: so they’re enablers of the cult of authority, media mind control and The Most Dangerous Superstition. There isn’t a public government on earth. They’re all privately owned and centrally controlled. Meaning all wars are orchestrated, coordinated. And your votes don’t matter and never did. The votes and voters enable the enslavement of humanity to go unchallenged. Policies are made at the supranational level. Decades in advance. Where’s your shares of US of America Inc? Where’s your stock of whatever state you were born in? Nowhere. But those corporations, states and federal “governments” own you and your whole family through the Cestui Que Vie trusts. They also own allodial title to the house you falsely believe you’ve paid off. You’re just a dead slave, lost at sea, with no rights whatsoever and no real property or… Read more »
I agree, but who exactly is the West ?
Nuclear war will “never ever happen” until it does actually happen. Likely as an overreaction or misreaction. Overreaction and misreaction being the main characteristics of modern wars. And not just those involving the US. Ideally (other than there being no wars at all), a country’s military response should mirror the Justice system. The ‘punishment’ to the offending country matching the magnitude of the initial crime. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case. As we’ve seen that with 9/11, Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Gaza, with the Covid response and other innumerable conflicts. 3000 or so people perishing in two NY towers clearly merited a response of some sort to the perpetrators, Invasions of Iraq & Afghanistan being completely inappropriate. Missiles continuously launched on the Donbas regions from Ukraine likewise demanded a response. Provoking Russia vs NATO in Ukraine OTT (on both sides). A virus circulating in the world that was (at worst) on a par with… Read more »
Plenty of “George Mc”‘s phoney down-votes, any yet nobody capable of a refuting comment. Kind of revealing
Which is not intended to detract in any way shape or form from “Researcher”‘s arbitrary downvotes of my comments (that ‘everything is fake’ merchant); the profit merchant with ulterior motives… likely apparent to all…
Maybe discuss the ends time prophecy.
I never give down votes since I consider them cowardly. A down vote obliges you to reply with an explanation for your disagreement. And if you’re going to explain then there’s no need for a down vote.
As for your comment above, I glanced at it and didn’t think it notable apart from two things: the Thunderbirds notion of Gaza as Hamas’s Tracy Island which is always worth a giggle but hardly original. The other thing was the mystical number juggling stuff. I figured Edwige might want to tackle that. As for myself, I really couldn’t raise any enthusiasm for it and am only responding now since you insisted on bringing my name in.
So you want me to refute all that Gematri Gehenna Ramalamadingdong? As I said, you need Edwige – i.e. someone who gives a shit.
Fair enough, if you’re not responsible. I certainly wouldn’t expect you to agree with every one (or indeed any) of my comments.
And yet there persists a disparity between inordinate voting and comment content (not just for me), which would seem to require some kind of site explanation.
Otherwise ‘votes’ just appear totally phony, fixed and geared to coincide with an approved narrative.
You work for the government. You post incessant bullshit.
Many of the points of this article is correct. Nevertheless, certain aspects have not been touched on. Namely, who is pulling the strings of the US/U.K./ France/ Germany/ 5 eyes/ NATO and to a certain degree the Zionist Apartheid Regime. Well, Professors Sutton, Quigley, Preparata and many authors such Eustace Mullins and Edward G Griffin had very doubt where the control lies. The Central Bankers and the families are, in this realm, the control behind them. Until the general public grasp this, the world will continue on a spiral path of destruction.
Ask Tilly about that one. You are bound to receive another logical explanation.
According to this logic, : Sutton, Quigley, Preparata, Mullins, Griffin et al were in the clutches of the Central Bankers and the controlling families !
Suggested correction ?
“had very little ? doubt”
Thanks, Nick.
This article is bullshit. It’s a disgrace that OG have published it. That long list of “marginalised” heroes contains – — at least one phony “alt media” celeb who gets paid $5,000 a month to promote the official fake “alternative” line, including covid fearporn. — at least 2 “ex-intelligence” assets who clearly do the same as above. — state-sponsored and funded entities and useful idiots Nuke war fear porn is the latest move in the planned rollout of global government. They want you scared to death so that when the UN or whoever finally steps in and ‘saves us from the brink’ we’re all just so happy to be alive we agree to any plan presented to us that ‘keeps the world safe’. Come on Curtin, up your game son. You are actively playing on the globalists side right now whether you know it or not, as is every single… Read more »
Yes I noted a few dodgy names in that list of “marginalised” figures. But I’ve come to the conclusion that the new division isn’t between Left and Right but between those who have woken up to what covid (and climate and trans) revealed and those who continue to snooze with the old time theatre. Mr Curtin seems to me to be one of the latter. And I think a tell-tale sign is when they start to get misty eyed over old hippy heroes. Yeah let’s go back to those “old folky days” (this, appropriately enough, from a Neil Young song) and pretend we’re mounting the barricades….. though we’re really concerned about our dramatic hawklike profiles in the morning’s news.
Nicely put sir! “though we’re really concerned about our dramatic hawklike profiles in the morning’s news” – gave me a little chortle. True enough I daresay.
“Dodgy names” do not make for fact. I doubt many of the SYSTEM’s postmodern nihilists realize the Room Full of Mirrors they’ve been projected into. Smashing the mirrors is the only way out.
You seem to know THEIR PLAN. All neatly described and packaged for those whose cognitive dissonance provides a comfortable blanket of reassurance that everything is quite acceptable and amounts to pure globalist theatre. You have my sympathy.
In fairness when the same lads who blew their ‘alternative’ cover by shilling so hard for covid suddenly all start selling another mainstream scare story (ww3! aaarghh!) you should probably have a good think before just getting on the ole bandwagon.
You seem oblivious to how precarious the situation has become. Sleep now.
You mean how precarious we are being told (ad nauseam) it has become. Like we were told how dangerous covid was. Did you believe that too? I don’t think there’s enough genuine difference any more between East and West for real nuclear war to be a real danger any more. They are all working for the same endgame now – which is total control of the human population from cradle to grave. Btw – MAD has been dismantled years ago, and they have previously admitted it, but now they are trying to gaslight you and make you think it’s 1962 again. Daft. Hundreds of warheads aimed at each other on a hair trigger just isn’t a thing any more. The age of nuke brinkmanship is long over. It’s outmoded. The nuclear arsenals have been depleted. Globalism has taken over and now nuclear war has been reduced to just another meaningless… Read more »
Mmm. Wish I had your enthusiasm for that point of view but sorry I just can’t see the Ukrainian situation as some form of Globalist theatre to frighten the masses.
“ The nuclear arsenals have been depleted”
Think again, the Russian Federation has developed a number of new extremely powerful weapons capable of carrying single or multiple warheads. Eg Hypersonic missiles, gliding ballistic missiles, underwater torpedoes or the Sarmat missile.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-06-russia-satan-2-icbm-on-combat-duty.html
So the nuclear “russian roulette” (pun intended) is just so much theater for the prols? Why not go the Ukrainain front lines to laugh at the show? You can rush past the millions aged 14 – 65 fleeing the concert. Egad!
Please name the celebrity that is paid $5,000 per month, who pays this person, and name the two “ex-intelligence” assets “who clearly do the same.” And perhaps you would be so kind as to reveal your own name. Come out, come out, whoever you are.
Ok, I wasn’t gonna name names, but since you ask. Caitlin Johnstone. she gets minimum $5,000 per month from her Patreon alone. She was deliberately set up as a controlled fake “alt” back in around 2015, with her carefully managed “tell it like it is” persona that never strays too far into challenging the status quo. Any doubts about her being a phony were put to rest when she started shilling for the covid narrative. The best she can be is an abject moral coward – and that is just the least likely scenario. She has all the hallmarks of managed and controlled “mainstream alt”. Ray McGovern and Scott Ritter are both “ex” establishment who now sell carefully curated and strictly limited “opposition” narratives. Pepe Escobar sells the completely discredited and factually nul idea that Russia/China are some type of ideological opposition to the New Normal. This is another curated… Read more »
EC asked you to name names which you did, however, you provided zero concrete factual evidence to support your claims. Could you be kind enough to provide this !
I can only lead you to water. I can’t make you drink. Not if you prefer KoolAid.
Go check out Caitlin’s Patreon, and remember this is just ONE income stream for her. Check out how she got ‘famous’. Does it look kosher to you? Check out her not so glorious history of dodging the hard questions and signing up to trendy mainstream talking points.
Ray McGovern is “ex-CIA”.
Scott Ritter is “ex-UN”.
Paul Craig Roberts is “ex-White House”.
Craig Murray is “ex-Foreign Office”
Are you not just a little bit curious why so many of our “alts” were “once” in the heart of the establishment?
Are you familiar with Cass Sunstein?
But go ahead, just keep sipping the delish and soothing KoolAid.
I will repeat the question. “ ..you provided zero concrete factual evidence to support your claims. Could you be kind enough to provide this ! “
Because you are unable to provide it, I can only conclude you have been taking lessons from the MSM since their Modus Operandi is frequently to sling slime and smear, without providing any hard proof !
Maybe it would be helpful to specify what factual evidence you’re looking for. Looking at the comment you’re replying to, the only facts it claims – about McGovern etc – are already openly available to the public.
Hmm, according to U.K. criminal law, when an accuser is making the accusations eg “ ..Ray McGovern and Scott Ritter..who now sell carefully curated and strictly limited opposition narratives. “
The onus is on the accuser to provide the incriminating evidence or is the policy here to follow in the MSM footsteps?
Tilly supplied factual statements. I just checked them. You clearly didn’t because you’re not interested in facts but in smug denunciations and pompous self-serving waffle.
Please, be so kind as to provide concrete evidence of the factual statements you have checked rather spouting ad hominem!
Any of any of these folks work can be imperfect and/or have individually different conflicting opinions or analysis. The truth comes out in the overall as facts adding up to define reality through the “best available information, assiduously sought”.
Y’all certainly seem to know the supposed KoolAid. So what’s your tonic other than nihilism?
U.K column, Red ice radio, PJW, Infor wars, Freeman fly. Jay dyer, Chris geo Truth frequency radio . Luke shillski. Tim cast, Vice magazine, Unslaved, etc
I could spend all evening and most of the alt media sphere is intelligence” assets faking it as alt media.
That’s always what these folks do. There are no positives or contrary facts to consider. Only deep nihilist black holes consuming reality.
It seems your essential opposition to my “bullshit” article is that I listed names of people who have been warning about a potential nuclear war that you consider “fear porn.” Nothing more. I have criticized some of these writers in my writing on other matters and I am well versed on their writing and that of Iain Davis as well. My article is “bullshit” because you don’t agree that there is a real danger of nuclear war. And I am glad you use your real name. It’s what real people do.
“Nothing more”? Tilly goes into detail about some of those names.
Without hard factual evidence!
I only pointed out that Mr Curtin’s claim that Tilly was responding purely because she rejects the danger of nuclear war is not accurate. And that’s a hard factual matter.
I suggest you revise actually what she actually wrote eg “ ..Ray McGovern and Scott Ritter..carefully curated and strictly limited..narratives . “
Moreover, she is slandering people, who have been in the field, without providing any concrete factual evidence to support her assertions.
This is how the MSM operates!
Unfortunately, one of the reasons that some people refuse to acknowledge there is a very real danger of a nuclear war is the belief that the US/ NATO and the RF are 2 sides of the same coin, namely, the Globalists/ Central Bankers coin. However, a number of well researched, articles and books, plus the West’s actions refute this notion. For example, F.W Endgahl wrote an article entitled “ The Real Crime of M. Khordorkovsky” . He stated that “ His real crime is that he a key part of a Western intelligence operation to dismantle and destroy what remains of Russia as functioning state. “ Alex Krainer wrote a very detailed , very well researched account stating why this was taking place and ultimately who controlled the operation. https://archive.org/details/grand-deception-the-browder-hoax-alex-krainer/page/n241/mode/1up From the moment the Globalists/ Central Bankers grasped they couldn’t coerce Russia to self destruct, they have put in place… Read more »
One of the reasons that some people refuse to acknowledge there is a “very real danger of a nuclear war” is that we have been getting endless scares for the entire duration of our lives about invasions, terrorist attacks, climate catastrophe, the “enemy within”, bugs, diseases etc.
We have also been directed to gish gallop upon gish gallop – interminable charts, graphs, formulae etc, with lots of big words from pontificating supercilious creeps who are so far up their smug self assumed superior shitholes that their heads are now developing piles.
So a sense of cynicism is not only logical but anyone who doesn’t have that sense is either brain dead or a troll.
I don’t know how old you are George, but if you had lived through the Cuban missile crisis, you would realise that burying one’s head in the sand doesn’t make the problem disappear !
Two points.
•Patreon payments are made (we’re told) by Johnston’s followers. If you seriously believe she would take money from the big end of town, then you’re overdosing on cynicism.
• Johnston did not shill for the Covid narrative. She just chose to go along with it by ignoring it, like many other gutless ‘alternative’ journalists.
Like you, they no doubt have mouths to feed and bills to pay.
The plague IS self interest.
It’s been around since humans walked upright.
Wtf? Can you be serious? ‘If I seriously believe she would take money from the big end of town?’ I don’t know anything about her as a person, and neither presumably do you. For all I know she’s arse deep in corruption. Or maybe she honestly does not know who keeps her in the style she’s accustomed to.
All I DO know is she came out of nowhere on a fake-seeming controversy and she dodges on 9/11 and shilled for #metoo and her Patreon remained rock steady and very lucrative even while she was upsetting a lot of her following by refusing to condemn the forcible incarceration and death of thousands of innocent people over a fake virus.
I think she’s fake as fuck. A managed entity now shilling for globalism. But you think what you like.
9/11 and covid are excellent litmus tests.
I know nine eleven and the LOCKDOWN were ops but still value any anti-war action that intends to neutralize the authority and wealth acquisition exploits of the war-mongering Western elite insanity. Y’all are lumping apples, oranges and bananas and making them a blender death potion.
Isn’t shilling for covid and just going along with it the same thing?
You are wrong about CT. And anyone who still pushes the virus delusion or the left vs right narrative you need to be extremely wary of, THEY are the controlled opposition. Just as evil as the controllers, whether they are witting or unwitting tools, they are using divide and conquer and distraction nonsense narratives. They’re leading their audience down a garden path to confusion, disinformation and a false world view. They’re unethical, pathological liars.
Then why bother listening to these ‘alt’ voices? This is what I don’t understand. If they are willing to compromise themselves because “they have mouths to feed etc.” then their analysis will be false in many respects and not worth paying any attention to them.
Here’s the thing though. If one is going to come out loudly as a dissident, as someone who sees through the bullshit narratives and is really interested and driven to reveal corruption, which is NEVER an easy thing to do, then IMHO one cannot use the good old excuse of just going along and ignoring the biggest single examples of just how that corruption works and how it stays in control, ie 911 and most certainly the covidiocy. If one is only willing to expose the things that are “safe” to discuss, then how in hell does one call oneself a true dissident? Where is the line between going along just to survive, and going along in order to keep one’s own life intact while allowing the corruption to not only continue, but to embed even deeper than it already is? Isn’t that the biggest obstacle to anyone truly investigating… Read more »
👏👏
BTW, $5K/mo in the US is not even median income, 60k a year. Boy, what a bonanza sellout! Hah!
Tilly, I forgave you for calling me “an unconscious racist” simply because I object to Israel’s Genocide. But I object to your negative opinion of Scott Ritter, Pepe Escobar, Vanessa Beeley and Eva Bartlett.
These 4 people of proven integrity don’t need me or anyone else to defend them on a Truther site. But it strikes me, there is an obvious commond factor between them my humble self: all 5 of us objected strongly to the Apart-hate policy of Israel — Vanessa and Eva especially — long before the hate-ridden Israeli mindset erupted into open Genocide.
PS – I use my real name. Do you want my street address? Bank details? Voting history? Why? Either I’m right or wrong. That’s all that matters.
Are you going to ask the total anons here who agree with you to “come out whoever you are”?
Don’t think you will, right? People who try to out others are usually trying to bully them out of a minority position they don’t like.
Shame on you. Thought you were better than that.
Hear, hear! Well said, Tilly.
I admire many of your essays, Mr. Curtain. You come across to me as a kind, thoughtful person of conscience. But I am disappointed by your attack on anonymity. There are a few other bloggers I read who also attempt to discredit their supporters/audience for choosing anonymity when expressing themselves. It’s an ugly stain. Don’t worry, though. If the tyrants get their way, we’ll all be forced to “show our papers” for the priviledge of speaking our minds.
https://www.thefire.org/news/anonymous-speech-american-apple-pie
< I am disappointed by your attack on anonymity >
History can name at least 2 high minded thinkers who attacked anonymity.
Solon the Wise (one of the Seven Sages) set up Athenian democracy with people voting in public by open show of hands; and he made it a crime for a citizen to conceal his political opinion.
Wordsworth wrote a poem to protest against modern ballot slips that do not carry the voter’s name.
Very interesting! Not my kind of people, but such is humanity’s struggle; nothing new under the sun, right?
Speaking of the sun and ever so-slightly related, the past 6 months I’ve been learning about the Electric Universe Theory (fascinating!) which led me to a book on the ancients testifying through symbolism and myths together with actual accounts of earth experiencing a series “recent” worldwide catastrophes; and one of the things this author said which struck me was his saying that Aristotle actually believed that anybody who taught catastrophism should be put to death. Wow.
We all live in “interesting times”, don’t we?
Ed, I believe you’ve uncovered those recipients of CIA/FBI counter-counter-counter-intelligence op services, or their SYSTEM equivalents, be they real or bot-ish.
Good on you for replying! Glad to see you read the comments!
It’s such a shame because he has a way with words yet pulls every Masonic hoax and psyop out for every essay.
Certainty is something to be desired and to work toward. Absolute certainty, however, is much too much of a “good thing.” Forgive me if I find this absolute certainty that everything that seems to be happening in the world is merely part of an orchestrated plan by a few “globalists” laughing and lighting cigars and drinking cognac while they’re busy pulling a thousand strings…to be just a bit too tidy to be true. Reality might be just a tad messier than that. And when it’s said – again with absolute certainty – that that’s how it’s always been and that the millions of humans over the millennia were merely playing the parts assigned by some behind the scenes cabal; and that the uprisings throughout history were all worked out on paper before they were “allowed” to happen..well, pardon my skepticism. Not even God has so much power as to dictate… Read more »
Anti-war intent is NOT controlled opposition that is ALWAYS funneled to the SYSTEM’s evil ends. The continued perception of every publicly identified figure to be a paid asset because of a micron of fact, unresearched, has led a large number, here now 49+1, into the neutralization of sanity. These nihilist commenters or bots, (who knows), are comparably consumed by a similar Room Full of Mirrors false reality that consumed the attention of the Situationists. They’ve left themselves nowhere to go. They are consumed by the SYSTEM’s postmodernism that projects itself like neutron bombing of intellect. Bon appetit!
You may not agree with Curtin on some points or some of the merits of the people he cites, but your broad attack on him is unjustified. Do you impugn his motives? He has been what we might call a peace-nik for many decades now, and what he says here is in line with what he has been saying all along. He isn’t a stooge and he isn’t stupid as you seem to suggest. And it is by no means a “disgrace” that it is published here. You want O-G censorship, do you? Every author must toe the line on every point, and who is to be the arbiter of what counts as acceptable speech? You? A committee — I’ve got it! — let’s call it the Red Guard…
Chomsky’s Doomsday Clock is now obsolete. We are as Mr Curtin suggests staring into the black void of a nuclear conflagration. Ever since the formulation of a CIA sponsored NATO the dye has been cast in favour of irrational hatred towards those who are perceived as a threat to American/European ‘democracy’ and its cherished ‘values’ all knowingly contrived by a vile profiteering MIC where continuous war is the very life blood of its existence. So many jobs, so many employed, so much money one needs to exist depend upon it for their own economic survival and like a cancer it has grown deliberately unchecked and as with most cancers the end is inevitable. Perfectly normal, perfectly acceptable especially for the money addicted wealthy few. It’s not our fault they say and we reassure ourselves that its those nasty other people who are threatening us so we must grow our “defence”… Read more »
If it makes you feel any better I think the plan is the world will be ‘saved’ on the brink of ‘nuclear war’ by some type of emergency pan-national agreement – and we’ll then all ‘demand’ global government to make sure we never get so close to disaster again.
I think that’s why scary nuclear war narratives are everywhere right now and mostly seem so forced and fake. It’s a rollout.
It shouldn’t make you feel better. But maybe it will
The problem with nukes is that it would be imposdible to safeguard “them” so they won’t be used.
They exist, though, and they’re v.v. dangerous so they need to be very careful when ramping things up
Maybe that’s their idea of an adrenalin hit.
Bastards.
Apparently, nuclear roulette is just a Pee Wee’s Playhouse show to them.
They honestly laugh about it behind closed doors because it’s the Great Game. Emphasis on Game.
The nations are all just pawns on the Masonic chess board.
Projected disaster always acts as a lubricant to introduce what would be otherwise unthinkable. On a much smaller scale, John Steppling, who lives in Norway, noticed how, pre-covid, the locals would grumble when the price of petrol went up a kroner e.g. from 10 to 11 per litre. After covid, it skyrocketed to 25 and then slid back down to 22 and everyone said, “Oh it’s so cheap now!” and Steppling would say, “For fuck’s sake it’s twice what it was!”
It’s like the chocolate rations in 1984 ….
And like 1984, the wars are designed to never end.
The cold war was another fraud like “we were always at war with EastAsia”
Keep on dreaming.
Unfortunately, the war in the Ukraine is very real, the horrendous casualties of the Ukrainian army are very real and the fact that U.K./ US/ NATO soldiers are operating very advanced weapons against the Russian Federation and its citizens is absolutely true.
Moreover, the strategic doctrine of the RF is if faced with an existential threat they will use nuclear weapons.
I lived through the Cuban missile crisis and it was only by the grace of God that Armageddon didn’t happen !
By the grace of God; plus a face-saving negotiation between the two Ks. Kennedy agreed to remove some real U$ nukes (from Turkey, if I remember rightly) if Khruschev would pretend to install some Russian nukes in Cuba so that Kennedy could look macho (and distract public attention from what was happening in Turkey) by dramatically compelling the Commie K to climb down in public.
Clever you. Thanks I feel much better now.
So clever Tilly. Thankyou so much I feel much better now.
I agree that it stinks of a global psy-op. It seems evident to myself that just on the basis of a “system of war” run by “masters of war” being unviable if they were to nuke everything to ash. Perpetual warfare and the profits and power it accrues to the psychopaths that run it, is entirely incompatible with all out nuclear conflagration. It’s all about the Strategy of Tension, the use of fear, War-formation psychosis.
They’ve been selling us cures to the diseases they create for 500+ years. That’s the problem that everyone is now realizing including WW3, provoked by 911 and LOCKDOWN disaster capitalism. That people will fall again in line for a globalist peace cure when globalism is an obvious totalitarian failure, is ludicrous. We need a new world sans 1% catastrophism. That’s what i believe EC is calling for, and he’s right.
Correction@SamAdmin2: just add ‘China’ to the list of “(Original)” BRICS members, otherwise Goldman Sachs truly original plan (of WHY2000?) to destabilize the Dollar in decades to come, loses its’ context history wise. It also demonstrates the importance of the role played by Henry Kissinger in targetting Key Chinese Figures in the Strategy of Future C O N T R O L . . . Of Financial Markets, to come with Satoshi Nakamoto in due course. Never forget Blackrock ‘s Aladdin was made legal in 1997, therein it existed LONG before it was Legalised and research into Crypto/Digital Banking & Currency equally longstanding, identical to NANOSIM ! This I can confirm firsthand, own eyes & ears, from before Enron’s first royal fukup in Valhalla ’87’, let alone what Enron did in ’97’, the evidence of which , was in WTC7.SEC enquiry. Which was why Henry the Centurion had to go again,… Read more »
Front page of ‘The New Scientist’ says “we’re about to send a partcle back in time”:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg26234932-900-quantum-time-travel-the-experiment-to-send-a-particle-into-the-past/
From the same ‘The Science’ (TM) which brought us hiccups can be a covid symptom….
The scientist needed something, and so we got something.
Bugger the particle.
Send the Suiturds back to the Dark Ages.
Yep, quantum theory is as much bullshit as virology….
For sure the scientific Establishment made fools of themselves by falling for Con-19. Nevertheless, I think this experiment is worth trying because I remember reading an article by the great 20thC mathematician Herman Weyl in a volume of Enstein Festschiften circa 1956 . Weyl presented some Relativistic equations which suggested that time travel was possible.
I did not understand Weyl’s equations but was impressed by his conclusion: that a Time Ship might absorb all the energy from the present Universe. So it is just as well that today’s scientists (60 years after the Festschrift) are being ultra cautious: they are going to try sending just one teeny little particle, and note how much energy the experiment absorbs.
The 1st step to breaking the war system is to dismantle the mainstream media. I have no easy suggestions how. At this stage a dictatorship seems the only thing that can destroy the racket. With the media gone, then the bankers and ‘leaders’ can be dealt with.
Eric Bogle says it perfectly and poignantly:
Visit any town in France and go to the war memorial proudly placed in the town square.
There will be a long list of 100s of WW1 victims and next to it an A2 sized plaque for WW11.
the insanity of trench and hand to hand warfare ensured a thinning out of the population. As did plague and famine.
All three still claim countless lives worldwide.
Aren’t all three part of the ecosytem ?
Aren’t all three inevitable ?
no
Given the human condition I’m inclined to think they are.