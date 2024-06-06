The Latest “Bird Flu” Death is “Covid” All Over Again
Kit Knightly
Yesterday, the mainstream media widely reported that a new strain of Bird Flu had claimed its first victim, a 59-year-old man from Mexico.
The big news here is that the strain allegedly responsible, H5N2, had allegedly never before been detected in humans.
Everyone from CNN to the BBC to Sky News to ABC went with a headline along these lines:
First confirmed human case of bird flu H5N2 has died, says World Health Organisation
The UK’s I newspaper skipped straight to asking the important questions: “Is bird flu present in the UK and should I be worried?”
Of course, none of the MSM interrogated the situation any further than copy-pasting WHO press releases. But, for anyone who followed the early development of the Covid “pandemic”, the details of the supposed “bird flu” death sound eerily familiar.
For example, the patient was already seriously ill with kidney disease and type-2 diabetes. In fact he had been bedridden for three weeks prior to the onset of his “acute symptoms” of bird flu.
Further, the diagnosis of Bird Flu was only “confirmed” post-mortem by PCR testing.
The death reportedly occurred on April 24th, and yet is only making the headlines now. The report also volunteers that the man had “no history of exposure to poultry or other animals”.
…which rather begs the question: So why was he tested for Bird Flu at all?
More specifically, why were they testing him for a strain of Bird Flu that had supposedly never infected a human being before, let alone killed one?
Are they just testing everyone for Bird Flu just in case? Because that’s another Covid thing.
Whether or not they were doing that before, they’re probably going to start doing it now, since the WHO’s recommendations following this case include “strengthening routine surveillance”, which essentially means testing more.
North of the border, a new report published today claims good old-fashioned H5N1 bird flu has killed “dozens” of dairy cows across the US, before noting in the small print that the cows “either died or were slaughtered“.
Making it possible, or even likely, that none of them died of “bird flu” at all. Which, again, sounds very familiar.
Meanwhile, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx has appeared on TV to spew some more Covid-era craziness.
First, she was talked up the need to detect “asymptomatic” bird flu in humans – a classic Covid hallmark.
She followed that up by suggesting we should be testing every cow in America once a week.
Seriously:
Deborah Birx says we must test every cow in America (on a weekly basis) for bird flu.
“We should be testing every cow, weekly,” Birx says adding, “we could be pool testing every dairy worker.”
There are around 40 million cows in the United States.
Trust the science! pic.twitter.com/0xnCAE0T9e
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) June 5, 2024
For reference, there are around 40 million cows in the US. If they were to test them all with a PCR test every week, and – for the sake of argument – the test has just a 0.1% false positive rate, you’re looking at creating 40,000 phantom bird flu cases a week…
and thus having to cull potentially millions of cows a year for nothing.
Which is obviously insane if your goal is to monitor and prevent disease, but absolutely ideal if you’re trying to stop people eating meat.
…It’s all starting to feel somewhat inevitable, isn’t it?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Soon an aerosol delivery of some respiratory disease will be clouding up shopping malls and planes and school ventilation systems in various places around the world to set off a panicked stampede, the terrified cattle of humanity, eyes rolled white with fear, to the suddenly available new DNA Fortified Resilience and Protective Shield Vaccines sold at pop up clinics that sport banners promising to save you and your children from a 100% CERTAIN DEATH. Especially when they tell you facemasks won’t work this time round. This virus is to cunning. And Evil. That it has all the hallmarks of a dastardly Russian plot to take over the world, with the help of the Chinese communist government and their diabolical scientists. Their finger prints are all over the engineered DNA of the PutinXi Virus.
Early symptoms of this unexpected disease is a deformation of the gums and teeth.
There’s something wrong with The Science.
It’s well known that chickens are birds, and birds
have wings. And when millions of birds (MOB) flap
their wings they create breezes, and it’s breezes
that keep the place cool…
So killing millions of chicken-birds is madness as
the place will get warmer !!
To stop Global Warming get rid of The Science !!
“Tweety” bird flu is coming! Run for the hills! /s
At this point, I think the PTB are simply making the headlines up and they’re not even testing anyone with PCR.
I had bird flu yesterday and OMG! I nearly died. It was the most horrible thing that has ever happened to me. My aunty’s best friend died of bird flu and now I am really scared that my children will die of bird flu.
I saw on TV that bird flu is spread by climate change. It’s already an EMERGENCY, and that nearly two hundred million chickens have been killed by bird flu in America and Australia and millions of cattle are about to be killed. The man on the tv said over 5 billion people are at risk of dying from bird flu unless we vaccinate all animals and birds every day. I think it is criminal that they seem more interested in saving animals and birds instead of us humans.
We really ought to sell the government.
It’s the only way we we could ever prosper in our dealings with them.
Bird flu make an appearance before the war ends
In Russia 2/1
Russia and Ukraine 5/1
Neither 100/1
???
Meaning of the war don’t stop the agenda…was it even a war?
From the streets of Liverpool to the streets of New York:
https://real-left.com/no-conspiracies-please-were-reality-theorists/
How about we put all this crap to rest by debunking the biggest fraud of all- The Spanish Flu. The Spanish Flu story evocatively simmers in the collective conscience. When brought to our attention or when thoughts of it surface, it is always broadcast or thought of as some apocalyptic health disaster caused by some otherworldly and fatal microbe. Debates around the margins are allowed but even those come with an intractable belief in the prevailing narrative. How many did ‘It’ actually kill? Was it 20 million? Was it 50 million? Where did ‘It’ originate? From a US military base? From France? From China? How exactly did ‘It’ spread so widely and quickly? Did ‘It’ move through the population through train travel? Was ‘It’ spread by massive military movements? What was so unique and deadly about this pathogen? Was ‘It’ enhanced with novel deadly features? Was the ‘antigenic composition’ particularly virulent? Circa… Read more »
A tower of lies that must be taken down Maxwell.
A bit like those other towers, only this time it’s up to the people.
Real people.
I don’t want to post a link, because doing that always seems to get my account blacklisted for some reason, but search “Christchurch inhalation chambers” to see what was going on in NZ in 1918 during the supposed flu.
Bird flu from chicken?
We should be more concerned about all the antibiotics, growth hormones, artificial additives, and chemical cocktails they force upon the birds, let alone the brutal systems of intensive ‘farming’ of poultry.
Some people actually eat that toxic shit.
Somebody wrote something a short while ago about cows getting bird ‘flu…
Maybe the WHO and the WEF will get it next.
Latest variant: Cuckoo ‘flu.
With a bit of luck they’ll go the way of the Dodo.
Keep the virus myth and the reputation of virology and contagion theory alive, and you will see them being used over and over again, meaning we have to deal anew with each Op as it gets implemented.
Christine Massey called attention to the coming push of the Avian Flu threat several weeks ago.
https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/leaked-video-canadian-public-health
Stairway to COVID:
There’s a feeling I get,
When I look to the WEF
They say now more
bugs must be eaten
There’s a sign on the wall
They want to be sure
That they don’t feed the
unvaxxed heathen.
‘Impossible Burgers’ is not being plugged on teevee,
So what does it all portend ?
— The US economy is about to nosedive – and take us down with it ?
— The US Deep State is about to drop The Bomb on Moscow ?
— Yahweh has decided to give The-Only-Democracy-In-The-Middle-East a hand ?
— ‘Voluntary’ Euthanasia for all over-60s Useless Eaters ? (Includes, The Pope ?
The Riot Squad are restless, they need something to do…
Any excuse to use Lockdowns, and Home Detentions !
But at least. this time. The Jabs Will Be Voluntary…
I see Fire are re-releasing Twin Infintives, (silver vinyl).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpcwA2fJkAw
A reviewer on that amazon called it ‘the sound of mental-illness’. It’s master piece.
Off G are offering £1000 to anyone who can listen to the whole thing.
Or read more bird.
Just read an article on the mail about footballers keeling over.ĺ
One of the commenters said that the authorities are clutching at straws trying to blame everything but the jab.
I would like to assure everyone here that I am in no way responsable for such a heinous act
Just saw a WEF video of a financials expert declares 100% CBDC is just a couple years away because “covid” conditioned people to accept cc transactions as the norm. Banning cash is next. So we can see the relationship of digital cash to plandemics and LOCKDOWNs of human behavior. LOCKDOWN options, food, behaviors and you have a planet of debt-slaved prisoners.
The Mexican Health Secretary has announced that the death wasn’t caused by bird flu:
https://www.jornada.com.mx/noticia/2024/06/06/politica/muerte-de-hombre-no-fue-por-gripe-aviar-aclara-jorge-alcocer-9999
He recommended taking the WHO’s information “with prudence” because “it’s not precise” (which sounds like a very diplomatic way of saying don’t believe their bullshit.)
He added that “there’s no reason to avoid eating chicken or chicken products”, or for “being worried about this.”
Has the Mexican Health Secretary gone off-script? Hopefully, he doesn’t end up “suiciding’ himself with a double tap to the back of the head.
Perhaps, the cartels had a word with him and don’t fancy a repeat of the global lockdowns which will affect their business, since the end users will be in lockdown and sales will plummet.
If only women were in power we could have had peace in the world today.
Men are violent and have oppressed women in thousand years and exploited our children as his personal servants.
Only women in power can save us now from the global bird flu.
The key to bird flue graphene jabs and Mrna boosters, and your digital ID.
Why not…?
After all, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”…
The good news is that this person was in very bad health, the bad news is that mice are getting ill from raw tainted cow milk and that if enough mice find a way to get sick, they have a good track record over time of finding a way to infect humans, poor fools rushing to cities can you see?
And dont forget the gvts reaction, its proven worse than the illness.
Not sure it’s going to work this time though. Even people who have bought into the GoF scare are seeing the holes in the Mexican story.
Bird fraud
https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/taking-away-your-chickens
Thanks Rob. Dr Sam Bailey always has good information.