AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Reality Check Radio
Join OffG editor Kit Knightly for the first of his monthly chats with Paul Brennan on Reality Check Radio’s Breakfast Show. Kit and Paul talk about the UK Election, predictions for “the next Pandemic” and much more.
Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website.
Mexico owned. meet President Sheinbaum, a real local talent from Lithuania… no need to change names anymore.
The biggest country so far where a Jew has been President. A climate scientist.
Won her election with the miracle of not being touched or targeted while 37 other candidates were assassinated. The Cabal did it again.