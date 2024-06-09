WATCH: The Fight for Health Freedom Continues – #SolutionsWatch

After years of build-up and anticipation, the 77th World Health Assembly has come and gone. So, what did the would-be lords of global health gavel down on? And what does it mean for the future of the fight for health freedom?

Join the Jameses, Corbett and Roguski, as they talk about these important issues on the most recent edition of #SolutionsWatch.

