The parallel universe the legacy media insist we’re living in

Hey people, are you seeing this?

You might have less money, more debt, massive energy bills, your chickens might be about to be culled, your car rendered unusable, your health permanently destroyed by a safe and effective “vaccine”…

but look, the Princess of Wales is wearing a big hat!

And a STRIPEY BOW!

Grab your little flag and start waving.

Gawd bless our beloved masters…

Oh and as a bonus, it seems like the massive mystery of Middleton’s ‘disappearance’ is apparently over now

— who’d a thunk it.

Still, nice distraction while it lasted.

Next distraction – crucifying the meanie ‘conspiracy theorists’ who all thought her pictures were fake…

Happy Sunday morning everyone…