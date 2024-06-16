Jun 16, 2024
The parallel universe the legacy media insist we’re living in

Catte Black

Hey people, are you seeing this?

You might have less money, more debt, massive energy bills, your chickens might be about to be culled, your car rendered unusable, your health permanently destroyed by a safe and effective “vaccine”…

but look, the Princess of Wales is wearing a big hat!

And a STRIPEY BOW!

Grab your little flag and start waving.

Gawd bless our beloved masters…

Oh and as a bonus, it seems like the massive mystery of Middleton’s ‘disappearance’ is apparently over now

— who’d a thunk it.

Still, nice distraction while it lasted.

Next distraction – crucifying the meanie ‘conspiracy theorists’ who all thought her pictures were fake…

Happy Sunday morning everyone…

Willem
Willem
Jun 16, 2024 10:38 AM

Gaslighting

dude
dude
Jun 16, 2024 10:24 AM

Shut up serf and die to save the climate!

Edwige
Edwige
Jun 16, 2024 10:37 AM
Reply to  dude

Everyone must die or else everyone will die!

niko
niko
Jun 16, 2024 10:16 AM

With her wardrobe’s uncanny resemblance to that of the original production, it’s easy to get confused which universe, or stage set, we’re living in.

comment image?s=612×612&w=gi&k=20&c=82K6BAvVCwIiNI122oaqxhaDsFCihyabxQZuITLh_M4=

niko
niko
Jun 16, 2024 10:22 AM
Reply to  niko

Johnny
Johnny
Jun 16, 2024 9:54 AM

Meanwhile, in the real world, Gog and Magog run rife;

https://www.winterwatch.net/2024/06/the-gog-mgog-situation/

Johnny
Johnny
Jun 16, 2024 9:40 AM

It’s obvious. They’ve misspelled the headline.
Should be; ‘My Fake Lady’.
Fakes, frauds, fools and freaks.

No wonder we’re heading down the shit chute.

