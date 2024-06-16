The parallel universe the legacy media insist we’re living in
Catte Black
Hey people, are you seeing this?
You might have less money, more debt, massive energy bills, your chickens might be about to be culled, your car rendered unusable, your health permanently destroyed by a safe and effective “vaccine”…
but look, the Princess of Wales is wearing a big hat!
And a STRIPEY BOW!
Grab your little flag and start waving.
Gawd bless our beloved masters…
Oh and as a bonus, it seems like the massive mystery of Middleton’s ‘disappearance’ is apparently over now
— who’d a thunk it.
Still, nice distraction while it lasted.
Next distraction – crucifying the meanie ‘conspiracy theorists’ who all thought her pictures were fake…
Happy Sunday morning everyone…
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Gaslighting
Shut up serf and die to save the climate!
Everyone must die or else everyone will die!
With her wardrobe’s uncanny resemblance to that of the original production, it’s easy to get confused which universe, or stage set, we’re living in.
?s=612×612&w=gi&k=20&c=82K6BAvVCwIiNI122oaqxhaDsFCihyabxQZuITLh_M4=
Meanwhile, in the real world, Gog and Magog run rife;
https://www.winterwatch.net/2024/06/the-gog-mgog-situation/
It’s obvious. They’ve misspelled the headline.
Should be; ‘My Fake Lady’.
Fakes, frauds, fools and freaks.
No wonder we’re heading down the shit chute.