AUDIO: Predicting the CBDC Rollout
James Corbett joins Paul Brennan on Reality Check Radio to talk about the looming threat of Central Bank Digital Currencies.
You can read our full CBDC archive here. Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website. A full transcript is available via The Corbett Report.
