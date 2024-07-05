RCR Monthly – Replacing Biden and Labour’s Big Win
OffG editor Kit Knightly re-joins Paul Brennan on Reality Check Radio’s Breakfast Show for their latest monthly chat, talking UK election, possible Biden replacements, the rise of the so-called “far-right” and more.
Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website.
