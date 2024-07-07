WATCH: Ancient Apocalypse & Graham Hancock’s “Dangerous Ideas”

JR Leach’s latest video, based on his article of the same name from 2022.

“Today I explore Graham Hancock’s controversial Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse.”

Hancock argues that human civilization is older than mainstream archaeology suggests, erased by a disaster 12,000 years ago.

He presents physical evidence, geological anomalies, and ancient structures to support his theory… and yet, the MSM tries to spin a different yarn. That these topics are somehow dangerous. Radical. Extreme. That they ‘shouldn’t be allowed’, even.

Why?”

JR Leach is a fantasy author and graphic designer whose debut novel The Farmer and the Fald was published earlier this year. You can follow him on Twitter or Substack and see more of his work on his website