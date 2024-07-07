WATCH: Ancient Apocalypse & Graham Hancock’s “Dangerous Ideas”
JR Leach’s latest video, based on his article of the same name from 2022.
“Today I explore Graham Hancock’s controversial Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse.”
Hancock argues that human civilization is older than mainstream archaeology suggests, erased by a disaster 12,000 years ago.
He presents physical evidence, geological anomalies, and ancient structures to support his theory… and yet, the MSM tries to spin a different yarn. That these topics are somehow dangerous. Radical. Extreme. That they ‘shouldn’t be allowed’, even.
Why?”
Zecharia Sitchin in The Earth Chronicles talks about how the great ancient apocalypse, including the great flood, may have come about, and gives plenty of documented (clay tablet writings) evidence.
This amnesia of history sounds legitimate to the English and many Europeans because we’re re-awakening from a 250 year hypnosis, that included the industrial revolution, moving from close knit arable religious communities to environments of atomised faithless consumerism where tribal history, myths, songs are no longer passed down. So kids learn a completely fabricated story interpreted and scewed by the academics whose knowledge is funded and molded by the globo-oligarchy.
I wonder if untouched tribes have this sense of amnesia.
The “close knit arable religious communities” were a spiritual and cultural graveyard and child abuse hell that most people were happy to get out of. False religion was easy to replace with scientism!
“tribal history, myths, songs” were destroyed by the yahudis through the christian totalitarian nightmare of the dark ages. European tribes did not worship Yahweh, the god of the yahudis, before the genocides inflcited by the churches.
This is something many in the “white power ” camp will repeat, but racialism is the yahudi game….
English are indegenous people, to England. There is no such thing as ‘white people’, vacant dehumanizing terminology made up by disgusting cretinous ideologues for the purpose of extermination. Ethnicity is real and the ethnic peoples of Britain are very real, Angli, Brythonic, Gaels, Saxons and distant celtae family; we have a history that is a marvel, we have ancestors who achieved wonders and they are rising now.
I feel sorry for these traitorous propagandists their souls will be eaten by the grendel. Sæ is úpryne.
The “or worse” comment and the way that JR Leach deals with it is telling. ‘Worse’ implies the questioning of the narrative that cannot be questioned. The one that lands people in prison. The one that lies at the heart of the post war liberal consensus. The one that leaves a comment ‘pending’ or deleted here. The one that makes this comment pending (and all my comments since I raised it a couple of years ago). You know the one. The one that concerned Karl Popper who first formalised liberal theorising about conspiracy theories. The one that was at the centre of the leaflet about conspiracy theories recently given to all MPs in the UK. The one that gets free speech Americans into trouble. The one that is invoked (in association fallacy) whenever someone questions other controversies like JFK, 911. It’s all very well to adopt a position of what… Read more »
Nuclear annihilation and “mutually assured destruction” seem to be the most popular narrative currently. It is almost religiously upheld because of the Book of Revelation being part of the Bible. Victims expect and WANT a conflagration.
It’s also very handy that the “science” behing “nukes” is top secret and hence nobody can prove it is the hottest air Uncle Sam and other state mafias have ever blown.
Netflix is MSM…
In MSM hive mind alternative media, they still haven’t figured out
France is the STREET THEATRE centre of the world.
Honestly, it’s like every other day they’re cosplay rioting or doing some kind of artistic political performance.
https://x.com/i/status/1807506779951268049
@ILLUSION WARFARE
Have you ever been in a demonstration that turned into a riot?
If you wanna go deep, Jason Breshears of Archaix sets the record straight on G Hancock. I’ve read his books and although they are insightful, and challenge the status Quo, they spin a narrative that is controlled. Why else would it be on Netflix? The world is actually much stranger than Hancock alludes, but based on his bibliography he specifically misrepresents the chronology of Atlantis being 12,000 years as the measurement of a calendricsl SHAR represents moons not years, putting Atlantis at about 1500 BC. For a more accurate account with an extensive biography of over 1850 non fiction books and 13 of his own see Jason’s Channel or website
Hancock was talking about aliens 20 years ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bu1uws_B2s
I used to watch the Archaix channel until I felt something was not right about Breshears.
His back story is one aspect of that. Banged up in prison while he served 27 years of a 30 year stretch, he just happened to be placed in a prison that had a huge library of rare and valuable books all boxed away. He got access to the books and was able to catalogue them. Books that weren’t any old random books but had the secrets to the world’s history. Then if I remember correctly, he also was able to find books from other prisons. What is the statstical probability of that happening?
There is so much more about him that has red flags that it is difficult to trust him, even if some of his work is the truth.
Moral enemy’s, different culture, different language – yet having there selections at the exact same time as the west is having its selection with the same catch phasers and political sloganeering.
Where do they get the scripts.??
There is a discussion forum for the mysteries that Hancock covers (and others): https://grahamhancock.com/phorum
Ancient Apocalypse was a good series. The exploration of ancient sites involving megaliths (large stones) around the world; which certainly demand some kind of explanation.
There’s much in common with Biblical archaeology. The idea of a global cataclysmic flood, anti-uniformitarianism (that geological changes can happen rapidly), the possible existence of giants in ancient times (although Hancock prefers ‘intellectual giants’) along with the ancient’s advanced knowledge of and obsession with astronomy.
Timelines differ from the Biblical account. The Biblical Flood was around 2352BC (4576 years ago), whereas Hancock places it around 12,800 years ago at the end of an ‘Ice Age’.
My main criticism would be that it assumes an evolutionist timescale, and doesn’t question many of the dates which often seem plucked out of thin air, but otherwise it was fascinating. Worth watching
I suppose the primary reason is to carry on the facade of most religions, especially Christianity and Judaism, that God created humans, like 6000 years ago. Going on the Wayback Machine, kind of confuses the lemmings and might give them doubts. No doubting allowed, man. They control the narratives.
They don’t control mine.
Mine either.
12,000 year cycles + 6000 year half cycles…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihwoIlxHI3Q&list=PLHSoxioQtwZf1-8QeggXIVdZ-abyJXaO1
Can you say Micro-Nova…
There is a lot of science behind this theory…
And what have we learned from history?
Nothing.
We keep repeating the same old mistakes; War, nationalism, avarice, religion, self administered poisons (alcohol, bad food, toxic medicines etc), exploitation of nature, the cults of ambition and celebrity, ad nauseam.
Change begins here, now, and within each one of us.
Is Chistianity history?
There is a way, and the truth, and the Life.
*Christianity
The answer is staring us all in the face and I can’t even type it correctly.
His name is Jesus.
Beliefs.
Find the Truth.
Truth does not believe.
It knows.
“Faith is the substance of things unseen.”
Faith, because there are things unknowable and unprovable to us on this plane of existence.
No-one should want mere ‘faith’ when it’s possible to possess absolute proven knowledge!! ‘Christians’ go along with the ‘faith’ mantra simply because they do not possess the actual facts/truths!!! And the reason why they do not possess the actual facts/truths is because their vicars, priests, ministers, pastors, bishops, ‘popes’, etc etc, themselves do not know the survival of ‘death’ facts. Hence they are not able to transmit those facts to their ‘flocks’. Johnny is right when he states that the factual truth is all that matters, and NOT mere ‘beliefs’. As he correctly says, “Truth does not [merely] ‘believe’, it knows“. And the facts/truths of Spiritualism are absolutely proven (and, to reiterate, I am NOT using the word ‘prove’ either loosely or wrongly). All closed-minded sceptics out there (whether they be ‘christians’ or materialists) will, on the eventual day on which they do what is so very incorrectly termed ‘die’,… Read more »
yes, the one true God, apart from all the other one true gods that have long since vanished
‘Christians’ are gullible, brainwashed; indoctrinated into lies and untruths; false dogma & false doctrine.
I’ve related the actual facts in my post to Sebastian.
No. ‘Christians’ have been duped, conned, fooled. Gullibility and brainwashedness is what ‘christians’ are guilty of. It originates in paganism, in fact (but 99.9% of all ‘christians’ are not aware of that… because they’re not informed on the origins of so-called ‘christianity’). I never fell for ‘christianity’, and am proud of that. (And no, I am NOT a materialist. I’m very proud to have been a properly-informed Spiritualist for a couple months short of 30 years. Spiritualism being the one and only ‘religion’ that is able to absolutely PROVE what it states [and I am NOT using the word prove either loosely or wrongly]. There are literally countless millions of we properly-informed Spiritualists around the world, and those countless millions include many scientists, doctors, nurses, ‘psychiatrists’, lawyers, etc etc. Many hundreds of thousands of high-quality, scholarly books have been written on the proven survival of ‘death’ truth, and a large… Read more »
Christine, I’m familiar with your posts from your Conservative Woman days.
Then as now – I find it strange, given your interest in Spiritualism – that you seem never to write about it. Each post starts as if you might give more details about the topic, but then inevitably de-rails, descending into almost Tourette’s level rants about how stupid Christian believers are and how proud you are not to be one of them.
Have you ever considered actually writing a post about Spiritualism? It might be of interest, even to a Christian like myself.
I’ve written many posts here on Off-G re. the facts/truths of Spiritualism!! Including, occasionally, having typed out a couple of my own literally hundreds of personal proofs of survival (the vast majority of the countless millions of spiritually-enlightened people around the world also have their own personal proofs).
Am busy right now, but when an appropriate time arises, will again summarise for people the survival of ‘death’ facts/truths.
Yes, I also remember you from when I was a regular poster on the TCW site. Unfortunately, the brainwashed ‘christian’ editor (she who shall be nameless…) chose to ban me from that site, for having ‘dared’ to criticise the BS of ‘christianity’ (the latter originates in paganism…).
A short P.S. to my post of approx. 10 mins ago.
When I posted on TCW, I posted many comments summarising the facts and truths of survival of physical body death/Spiritualism!
I even was ‘forced’ to repeat those posts ad infinitum, to another commenter on that site (who shall also remain nameless…): a closed-minded materialist who refused to accept what happen to be proven facts/truths.
Whoever is thumbing-down my posts above is doing the equivalent of lying about me. For I most definitely DID post many, many (lengthy, detailed) comments on the TCW site (and have also done so, here on Off-G) summarising (I reiterate, in detail…) the facts/truths of everyone’s survival of the death of their physical body ‘coat’.
And the fact that I did indeed post detailed comments summarising the survival truths can be proven, in the following way: whoever has OH so wrongly thumbed-down my above posts, all you’d have to do is to go to the TCW site, click on the Disqus commenting software, find one of my posts, and then scroll back through the years… and in that way you’d come across my many posts… thus proving that I did indeed post many, many detailed summaries of the Spiritualist facts/truths.
So please STOP misrepresenting me.
Please stop misrepresenting me. As I said in my post above, I’ve posted quite a number of times, here on Off-G, over the last few years, summarising (in detail) the facts/truths of survival of ‘death’ and the associated spiritual truths of existence. I’ve also, a few times, provided a representative booklist re. the survival of ‘death’ truth.
And I did ALL the above, numerous times, when I was a regular commenter on TCW! And I recall that some of my posts on this vital, all-important subject on the latter site were in response to your posts to me.
https://jesusneverexisted.com
For now nation is not a mistake; neither is family or community (tribe). Best protections for individual freedom and diversity, as globalism can only be achieved through uniform CCTV totalitarianism a la CCP.
The foremost antidote to Globalism is Nationalism.
How is it, several months after the upgrade, that it’s still impossible to edit a post?
Why- because there’s a cyclic cataclysm per the half-cycle of the 26,000 year precession of the Equinoxes. My guess is it’ll happen by 2030 and that’s the real “Great Reset”.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/1b115ke/2016_post_about_an_underground_town_that_also/
Well. if all goes according to plan, by 2030 AI will have
analysed all samples of our DNA to find the best breeding
stock…They’ll be herded into the alleged underground
cities to wait out the end of The Catastrophe while the rest
of us** are left on the planets surface to be delete by The
Coming Catastrophe…The Real Great Reset…
** assumption is commenters on this site wont make the
best breeders grade…
There is a long ice age right after the catastrophe- underground cities will not make it.
To keep the crowbar levering at closed minds, awareness diverts to Douglas Vogt of the Diehold Foundation, and Ben Davidson at Suspicious 0bservers…
Hanky spanky Hancock is the inspector gadget Inspector Jacques Clouseau – Indiana Jones for newly woke up alot. His so censored LOL books get front billboard campaign on Barnes and noble and WHsmiths all the major supermarket and he is a regular on woke rogan. Hancock is your go to guy that the establishment loves. How the fuk can you call being censored when your on TV constantly advertising the product they say is not true – when it is sold with headlines in there outlets. these topics are somehow dangerous. Radical. Extreme. bullshit. There stone head material for the lazy lot that dont make it pass discovery channel or Gaia TV or joke woke rogan. Next, your being telling us that ugly creature Elkhart tolle who appeared on Oprah harpo Winfrey 10 times that his book was a organic thing. (his back story he live on a bench) yer… Read more »
Graham Hancock and many other researchers and Geologists such as John Antony West or Dr Robert Schoch have been analysing plus writing about ancient megalithic sites and artefacts for many many years. Moreover, Finders Petrie, was asking similar questions to Hancock and others over a century such as perfectly cylindrical core drill samples in solid granite. So there is an abundance of material in this field of research. However, the questions they pose are not permitted to upset the Apple cart, namely, the first City was UR and civilisation only began approximately 6,000 ago. Until of course Gobekli Tepe was uncovered which caused a scrambling of MSM “ experts” plus the bought and paid for “ experts” in academia to muddy the waters. This video correctly addresses the question why the status quo should not be challenged. So despite the frantic efforts of the controllers of the purse, Pandora’s box… Read more »
So have you anything, you wish to add about Petrie’s remarkable work ?
OT.
Hancock is mostly reselling ideas and findings of other people, refreshed with a better production. It is no secret that history is a scam but he reeks of distraction and limited hangout.
True. But he’s a better writer than most. And there are gargantuan footnotes.
He uses ghost writers.
You’ve confirmed that?
Graham Hancock
Plagiarist & Scavenger.by Michael Tsarionhttps://www.michaeltsarion.com/hancock-the-scavenger.html
Thanks for the link to this extremely mean spirited hit piece, a scurrilous assemblage of opinionated assertions full of vitriol that is subjective and therefore conveniently removed from any possibility of verification cf:
“He was a rather cold, hostile, self-obsessed and ultimately uninteresting man.”
We hear that Hancock “was psychologically unstable”, and his wife was “staring into space like some petrified stick insect” etc. It’s gratuitously nasty stuff.
And as for Hancock not acknowledging anyone, America Before has four pages of generous acknowledgement, as well as almost 70 pages of notes in the tiniest font where he painstakingly lists every quotation he uses and traces all the sources. Just because this Michael Tsarion digs up a handful of names Hancock fails to mention is hardly a matter for outrage. Tsarion is clearly a bitter researcher manqué.
I donno. Hancocks Halfhour used to make me laugh.
They’re not dangerous just unsupported by sufficient evidence
On the other hand, it’s amazing what “The Science” is willing to unhesitatingly declare to be true on zero evidence.
I get all my science from the Thunderebolts.info site,
and it’s Electric Universe ideas…
What? All of it?
Definitely check it out… Those guys are no joke. Going through their content, it really feels like that: all the science you need… not literally, but its amazingly comprehensive, covers SO many different areas. Fascinating, elegant, perfectly clear to understand, very little woo woo..
ok, thanks, will give it a look