What, Me Worry?
Todd Hayen
Is it over? Will people continue to die due to the Covid vaccines? Or have the excess deaths hit their peak? Or should I keep worrying about all of my friends and family who got jabbed?
A recent newspaper article (UK’s The Telegraph) boasted the headlines:
“Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths.”
This made a bit of a splash in social media because apparently it is the first (or at least one of the first) “mainstream media” admissions to the jab having any correlation at all to excess deaths.
Needless to say, the “Fact Checkers” all came out from under their assorted rocks to poo-poo such a thing, blabbing various incredulous “facts” such as, “not all scientists agree!” Oh my, that would stop me in my tracks, wouldn’t it you? The “fact” “not all scientists agree” makes the newspaper headline closer to believability than otherwise. Duh.
Anyhow, we are indeed seeing quite a few similar “limited hangout” confessions from a variety of sources. But what makes a source “mainstream?” Hard to tell actually, most of them are owned by some oligarch somewhere, so what isn’t “mainstream”? Got me. I think the “I will believe only from this source” mantra will narrow the mainstream choices quite a bit as time goes on. If more “mainstream” rags such as The Telegram continue to make such preposterous claims, there will become fewer and fewer rags considered by sheep to be mainstream.
I digress.
Is it over? Of course not. Did you think so? I doubt it. Certainly many sheep think that the “Pandemic” is over, that maybe Covid is over (although the agenda keeps beating that dead horse—I suppose you can still squeeze blood out of a turnip). It is actually difficult to tell what sheep think. They are so “sheep-y.”
I guess if you just turn on the TV and listen to a few of their idols, it is pretty easy to figure out. But if this is your method of understanding what cotton-tail the sheep will be following next, make sure you watch/listen 24/7, because in the endless game of “follow the leader,” the leader (or at least what the leader is pointing to) changes at the drop of a hat.
Sadly, there are probably many more to die of the Covid jab. Chronic heart issues, brain issues, immune system compromise, cancers, stillbirths, infertility (which is an indirect way to get rid of useless eaters). Some of it may slow down, but this may just be a lull in the storm, and maybe it will all pick up with a vengeance not yet seen. Give it time.
I’ll throw in this quote from a recent interview Dr. Sherri Tenpenny made. Remember her? She was the one that said everyone who took the jab will be dead in five years (I could not vet if she made this quote, although I do remember her saying it, any links? Anyone? Anyone?)
She is in the same bucket with her “outrageous” predictions as Dr. Vanden Bossche—these folks always make me think of the Jimmy Stewart movie No Highway in the Sky where Stewart, an aircraft expert/engineer of sorts, insists some new-fangled airplane is going to fall apart after a certain number of hours of service. Everyone thinks he is nuts, and insists his predictions are poppycock nonsense. Well…watch the movie.
And keep in mind, regarding Tenpenny’s prediction, five years ain’t up yet, and lots of folks have died thus far. Dr. Sherri says it’s not over yet:
“This isn’t over, this is just an inhale before the next exhale. This is just the pause before the next storm. So, people need to stay in the game, they need to understand what happened, and why. And they need to understand that censorship is real. When Tedros (Adhanom Ghebreyesus-director general of the WHO) came out at the World Health Organization (World Health Assembly) meeting this last week and says we need to go after the anti-vaxxers because they were the ones that stopped us from getting this bioweapon into the arm of every single human being on the planet. “We need to shut them down.” This was just another level of censorship, and it’s not stopping, and it is going to start again real soon.”
Nice.
Well, most of you know me well enough to know I agree with Tenpenny’s speculation. Sadly, I do. And I believe in Vanden Bossche as well. Although I am not holding my breath for the world to end soon. Lots can happen in a lot of different ways. And we simply cannot be certain of the timeline. This all could take just a few years (or months!) to chug back up to speed and beyond, or it could take years. There are advantages to the agenda either way it goes.
One thing Tenpenny says that is absolute truth in my opinion, is the agenda’s effort to get a needle into every arm of every human being on earth. If you look at it this way, you can see how it all makes a bit more sense. It doesn’t have to be Covid jabs, it can be Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, Disease X, pricks. It can even be the regular yearly flu shot! If you get down to it, it can be just about anything. Certainly, any sort of vaccine or shot of any kind, is game. Food, chemtrails, tainted water, mosquitoes, ticks, fleas. Maybe some of these methods are more efficient than others, but I would not eliminate any of them as a possible way to get mRNA into our bodies.
Of course, if you have not ventured all the way down the rabbit hole you may be exclaiming right now, “Balderdash!” (or something less antiquated) “That Todd guy is a fool!” Yeah, yeah, I wouldn’t argue with you on that one. But if I am a fool, I am not the only fool out there. Many of you have ventured way down that hole and know just what I am talking about.
If you take this perspective, you of course know it isn’t over yet. And if you take this perspective, you will know that the way Covid was handled was not “a mistake” or resulting from “we did the best we could with what we knew.”
You will also know it was not a plan of profit, i.e., all drummed up so that Fauci et al and Pfizer, and any of the other con men who put it all together could make untold billions of dollars. No, it isn’t that easy I’m afraid. It is much more sinister than that.
Hold onto your hat. The craziest part of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is about to begin.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
While watching the film No Highway in the Sky (1951).
I was struck by the similarities between Elspeth Honey as played by Janette Scott and Greta Thunberg.
Both brought up to speak in a very scientific was but neither having much understanding of the outside world.
What me worry?
He could have at least credited Alfred E. Neuman of Mad Magazine fame.
The American magazine started the year of my Birth 1952 but it was not till about 1961 that I first got to read it. While living in military housing in RAF Wildenrath in Germany. My father brought the magazine home from the air base that the Americans were using with the RAF.
I can credit the Mad Magazine with getting me looking at things from a critical stand point.
In its own humorous way it took a dig at two party elections , the lies of war , even looking at how money is created and the actions of multinationals like coca cola.
So I have learnt to question everything and was able to spot that the Corona virus was a scam like the swine flu before it.
Interesting, “And keep in mind, regarding Tenpenny’s prediction, five years ain’t up yet, and lots of folks have died thus far. Dr. Sherri says it’s not over yet:”
When does the 5 years start. After mRNA is stopped I would suggest.
There is scientific evidence that suggests it is no longer correlation as it is mathematically supported. All cause mortality suggests that it is indeed vaccination leads to excess deaths.- https://denisrancourt.ca/entries.php?id=134&name=2023_10_08_quantitative_evaluation_of_whether_the_nobel_prize_winning_covid_19_vaccine_actually_saved_millions_of_lives
The Ukraine war is a complete joke.
British Defence Secretary visiting Zelensky in Odesa promising more weapons to throw on nearby Crimea. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-defence-secretary-pledges-to-step-up-support-for-ukraine-on-visit-to-odesa
Britain is urinating up in the face of Kremlin, and Kremlin is wagging and like it.
Putin promise more Russian nationalist Generals will die or be sent to Gulag prisons in Siberia, to show Britain how much Russia badly badly want to be equal partners.
“In an interview later, Hornick said: “What would have been more useful as an interactive map for Ontarians would be one that directs them to a family doctor.”
Ford rolls out map to help find booze retailers amid LCBO strike
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/online-map-alcohol-sales-ontario-lcbo-strike-1.7257144
THE MECHANISM OF INVISIBLE HAND, INVISIBLE CAGE, AND INVISIBLE EMPIRE OVER HUMANITY AND NATURE
https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2021/03/11/the-mechanism-of-invisible-hand-invisible-cage-and-invisible-empire-over-humanity-and-nature/
In these circles they have this phrase “Think Big”. If you set you goal to the highest possible you reach somewhere higher than if you have set a realistic goal. When did Tenpenny put out the “next storm”? I cant find this statement anywhere recently, so my guess is she could have said that post-scam in 2022-23. So what is the point? Yes, more confusion and chaos to veil the digital wallet scam. More division. I think its a spiritual matter. IoT’s connection to AI via synthetic math and physics is a primitive infantile closed office system which can never work in an organic soulful world. It will be strangulated. “When the man does not heed nature’s warnings, the penalties are harsh. The dog and the elements are in sync with nature’s rhythms; the man is not. London’s familiar theme of respect for this setting is hammered home when the… Read more »
No, it’s not over. Does anyone here believe the eugenicist and technocratic comptrollers are giving up on the agenda to cull the domesticated herd (humans, cows, chickens, …) in order to usurp all of the natural resources? And the prognosis about five year survival post Covid jab, especially those boostered and those who got myocarditis from the jabs, could be correct for many people. The five year survival rate for myocarditis is 50%, for example. And so many have already succumbed to the toxic jabs due to “Turbo” cancer and other side effects, as the persistent excess mortality rates in all countries with a high Covid jab rate show. The comptrollers are attacking us from all angles. One of the next now obvious steps is to cut and tamper with our food supply by contaminating processed plant based foods with insects and reducing farm animals by shutting down farms. Just look at what Israel… Read more »
No mention of Andrew Bridgen the sadly now ex MP who was the only person in Westminster who had the balls to speak out. His interview on Resistance GB etc was pretty terrifying telling us about the threats that had been made against him and someone in government telling him that it basically did not matter if Andrew kept on with his campaign as he had taken the jab and would be dead from cancer soon. Off G seem to have not kept their eye on the ball over this, everyone who took the jab is on a highway to hell. We all should be supporting Bridgen and now many others that are trying to wake up the unthinking masses.
Sad indeed Semaj. Not a Tory voter myself, but plenty of respect for Mr Bridgen, a brave, honourable Soul, unashamed to stand on the right side of history and be guided by a moral compass.
I am not a voter period but AB stood out as the only honourable member out of the 650 lying, corrupt shit bags that supported the covid con. What a bunch of self serving cretins we have in now who wanted ID cards , longer lock downs, compulsory jabs etc etc and unbelievably the public voted for them! I do know that Starmer was placed via WEF and WHO, just like Sunak, but I just cannot believe that people still support the system. When will the riots begin?
Bioweapons like the vax and other eugenicist ‘medicine’ are just part of worldwide war on humanity. Weather is weaponized by climate engineering for chemical warfare. Nanotech internally colonizes us for neurowarfare to turn our bodies and brians into battlefields. Surveillance satellites weaponized with electro-toxic tech of 5/6G for full spectrum dominance from space are scheduled to exceed a million by decade’s end, shutting out the stars in the night sky to human captives cut off from cosmic wonder. This will be complemented on earth where IoT/IoB grids control populations under CBDCs, credit scores, and carbon footprint austerity, with potential at any time to algorithmically dictate one’s time to be up for whatever deviancy is subject to exile from resources for living or immediate dispatch from DEWs. Meanwhile, the ‘cost of living’ exceeds more people’s capacity across an already immiserated world, as economic warfare makes for even more destitution and despair than the traditionally… Read more »
One dreary consequence of Starmer’s victory is a resurgence of the old raspberry blowing that insists on elevating the puppet at the front and launching self congratulating smartarse invective against him, thus encouraging others to join in the old rotten tomato throwing at the designated hate figure in the stocks. Here is a tedious example from the BTL hell of Craig Murray: “The best way to try and understand the Starmztrooper is as a DrWho alien species – specifically the Dalek. He has the screechy annoying voice and it only says one thing ‘Exterminate’! That is what he was manufatured to do – Exterminate, Exterminate, Exterminate … whilst looking like a Ken and Barbie Doll. Look out for me he current crop of new-NuLabourMurderInc creatures fashioned as mini me Daleks -Exterminating humans in the Jungle and keeping the Garden culled too!” Etc. etc. etc. Note the embarrassing schoolboy posturing which… Read more »
We’re in an existential war against retardedness. My concern is that Warp Speed isn’t sufficient and it will require nuking humanity back to the stone-age. https://www.aussie17.com/p/just-in-mainstream-media-7news-australia https://www.aussie17.com/p/stunning-leaked-audio-7news-exposed https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerryn_Phelps Kerryn Lyndel Phelps AM (born 14 December 1957) is an Australian medical practitioner, public health and civil rights advocate, medical educator and former politician. Phelps is married to Jackie Stricker-Phelps,[2] a former primary school teacher. They were united in a religious ceremony in New York on 4 January 1998,[42] and later returned to New York City in 2011 for a legal marriage. From her first marriage with Michael Fronzek, Phelps has a daughter and a son.[43] Phelps and Stricker-Phelps have an adopted daughter,[44] and were the first same-sex non-kin couple to adopt a child in NSW.[45] Phelps has a younger brother, Australian TV actor Peter Phelps.[12] In 2009, Phelps was named one of the 25 most influential lesbians in Australia by readers… Read more »
Here’s a little nugget to add to the discussion, make of it what you will. I live in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire a town in North West England, it has a population of around 147,000. Last week I had reason to visit the Town Hall, and whilst there, took a look at the Public Notice board at the entrance. What immediately took my attention were figures published by the Borough’s Registrar’s department that informed me of the following: May 2024 Registered Births 12, Registered Deaths 240. Figures for the whole of 2023 were also given, showing that for the whole of that Year there were 243 Births against 2,395 Deaths. I’m thinking an FOI Request may be in order, as that seems to me to be quite a disparity.
Are not all traditional vaccines being transferred to the new tried and tested modified RNA platform following the resounding success of the covid vaccines in saving nearly 8 billion people? Trials are no longer required, thank God!
When each child on the Schedule get 72 vaccines, which is approximately 20 litres of injections before they are 5 years old, the new modified RNA platform will go a long way towards saving the planet from The Climate Change Emergency.
Did you know that huge vaccine factories are being built in most countries around the world to meet demandate?
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/are-large-vaccine-manufacturin-YeWup0ktRYKV4c2lLeiBjg
Medical Science says each specific harm from a treatment is rare if it affects one in “1,000 to 10,000”, regardless of severity. If 6 million of the ~6 billion jabbed become mentally or physically crippled, or drop dead, that is rare. Trust the Science!
8 billion people, I don’t think so. The vaccine saved no one as no one had covid as it does not exist and the bullshit of a vaccine saving any one from anything is totally unproveable. Remember it was Coronavirus something most people get at least once a year so lets just stop promoting the idea that covid is real.
It ain’t over. I just wish they would rip the bandaid off and get on with it.
The Housing Crisis would be solved by another Killer Vaxx…
The ‘covid’ vaxx didnt free up enough housing stock…
( and there’s a lot of eagerness to try a Cancer Vaxx)…
The ‘freeing up’ is on going as the excess death toll rises over the next couple of years unless the truth comes out about us being at war with Russia in which case it may come very soon for everyone.
Psssst! Eggs is eggs 🥚 🥚 … Facts are FACTS. Why are these plebs wasting their time checking them?
Vaccine damage can take years to show up as cancer or “auto-immune” disease and is impossible to prove without large scale long term studies which have – not surprisingly- not been done..
“Vaccine” comes from “vaca” which means cow. The injections are about creating a slave species- totally domesticated sub-humans with permanently crippled health that are dependent on further injections for a “life” that only qualifies as subsistence.
why are we of value to gov if sick ? It can’t be about pharma making money bc insurance is paying or gov assistance is paying . Is this really a win for them ? I would think it a drag. Aren’t unpaid hospital bills a drag on society? Wouldn’t they want tax dollars going to better served interests, space, wars, politicians pockets ? I get depopulation but chronic ill and broken society isn’t a goal I understand. I know the vaccines are killing and this the only part I understand as at least that has a useless eaters intention
The goal is to decimate the mental and physical capacity of the population to first realize that our rulers are all psychopaths and then to rise up to physically eliminate them. Where are all our hero’s? Where are the gallows? Where is seal team 6? The military? Spiderman? The rulers are overly exposed and can’t stop now. The rulers are afraid. I expect their next virus will be really, really nasty. Like Gate’s said……”the next one will get our attention” Black bagging grandma and castrating our children won’t be enough for them this time. They need to put us in our place. With our currently dumbed down state of mind, we won’t even know what is happening, or why. They know that when bloated contagious bodies are rotting on the sidewalk in front of our house, we will beg them to save us. We are so stupid. “He loved big… Read more »
Lots of other stuff to subvert you if the jabs don’t work, some of it addictive.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/artificial-sweetener-neotame-damage-gut/5861125
Couldn’t resist mentioning more goodies, this time directed specifically at babies:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/baby-first-food-loaded-toxic-heavy-metals/5858302
“We” need to go after Tedros> where does he live?
In hell.
Despite the “diet, injections and injunctions” foisted on us by the wonder-thugs, we’re still walking. I think the human body has a knack of recognising and disposing of artificial threats to it’s physical integrity and some bodies have a physical intuition like some minds do and are very good at it; like some people never get catch a cold.
They are called clearies,(like their heads are clear), and clearies don’t get colds.
That’s a problem, but they are working on it. The array of threats to health is already vast.
I’m afraid excess mortality / infertility may be the least of it. The real agenda has to do with a cocktail of transhumanism, occultism and mind control, laced with Babylonian mystery cults and CERN-level Saturnian high weirdness. Think of the most depraved Air Force-meets-Nazis-meets-pharma-meets-psychiatry-meets-Hollywood experiments – at global SCALE.
suntzufighting said:
Just today I was told that I’m so full of anger about what has happened in the last four years that I need therapy. A case of shooting the messenger? Four years ago I feared the non-compliant would literally be shot so I guess therapy may be a better outcome (preferably without incarceration). But who knows what they’ve got in store for us – I’m on the edge of my seat and at the end of my tether.
No one here gets out alive they say, and it’s true. You’re right to get angry, it’s natural in the circumstances, the only answer is to vent it by using the energy constructively. They also say don’t get angry…get even…..
No, clearly it is not over. In the space of 4 hours today, i chatted with a lovely 45 year old woman, very healthy [until recent medical interventions required to keep her job] who has been told she has stage 3 cancer. A few hours later, i was told of a 22 year old, who suffered a heart attack and is on life support. I know, i know, it’s got nothing to do with the life saving injections.
Once again. The CDC covid death assessment charts post July 2020 include no column designating covid only deaths. All columns of deaths are stated as “covid involved” deaths. These are the categories:
“All Deaths involving COVID-19” ; “Deaths from All Causes” ; Deaths involving Pneumonia” ; “Deaths involving COVID-19 and Pneumonia” ; “All Deaths involving Influenza” ; “Death involving Pneumonia, Influenza, or COVID-19”.
There are NO DEATHS solely by COVID-19 as documented and defined by CDC data. When the CDC gets asked, their narrative descriptions say covid deaths. This is how the elite lie, tell stories to protect their political objectives. Their data says the truth. There are no covid deaths. Journalists and all political players ignore hard data and repeat the lies of spokesperson paid to lie.
No one talks about this in media. No one.
There cannot be “covid” deaths. There is no such disease. Is this news to you? They actually prohibited autopsies in 2020. Consider the critical censorship that is still global: analysis differentiating between the jabbed and others.
Yep. “It” was the flu.
It was many things. E.g., DNR, pneumonia, severe existing disease, accidents and deliberate reduction of medical capacity.
I was only making the point that the CDC openly admits that covid, whatever that is, does not kill people. The fact that pathogenic viruses may not exist and are merely pushed forward because this is the only way the medical system can explain what they don’t know, is totally possible.
I did not mention pathogens or infection – viral or other.
However, multiple research papers show that the jabbed sicken (infect) those in close contact with them.
Glory be to the “antivaxers” that “vaccinated” themselves with hcq,ivermectin and now tamiflu instead,a merry band of “awake” idiots that will lick the boot of any other MAM pundit and still belive they can “vote in the right kind of dictator to combat the WEF” or any other simplistic variant of this retardation.
Still sniffling after three weeks.
Main attack resulted in two days fever.
Either they released a new virus or some terrains, I don’t know or care.
Just saying this is different.
Lol !
Like covid …..?
worse flu ever …………………………………… 💤
must be lab leak bat flu chicken ostrich armadillo variant.
Your such a shill.
My such a shill what ?
I didn’t say worst ever. I said different
Sherri Tenpenny is a quack… Tell me one thing Todd, how do you know that there is any “mnra” in these shots at all?That they all got the same shot of crap etc? I personaly know people who got different coloured “doses”.. And I must say that the “awake antivaxers” are the most “sheepy” of all, many of them blindly follow new idols instead, your Sherri Tenpennys and your McCulloughs and what not, many of them also seem to have turned off their brains and decided they need to stop learning because “they didn’t take the vaccine and know everything”, many of them are also simple swine that were just waiting to punch down since they felt cornered and ostrachized, they relish on every “vaccine death” because it means they were “vindicated” and right, not knowing that many of the “sheep” they so dispise were not the hardline injection-corporatists they… Read more »
Most of those will disappear once Trump is back on the POTUS throne.
No they won’t. Dr. Tenpenny is a huge Trump supporter.
Others might be also.
I agree. It will mollify them. A “mismanaged pandemic” will be written in stone as the new official Covid Narrative TM. Most of the Health Freedom Movement TM back Trump in the US. Even though Trump’s Warp Speed MIC/Pharma program introduced the jab to the world and Trump still endorses his “vaccine.” The duopoly wins again.
Careful walrus, you could turn into an ostrach.
Ostrich?
Line 9, word4 of uncle’s post, though why you got a down vote is beyond me.
There is a new moderna combined mRNA Flu & COVID vaccine on trail. Do you want to volunteer?
Only if it will make my penis larger.
Yea we sorta do relish the deaths only bc know one believes us so we need some traction . I’ve had a lot in my circle , but still it’s not believed. We are in uncharted waters and it’s war. The time for patience and reasoning is long over, so unless there’s enough death ie: pattern, we remain the pariah . It’s us against them and we didn’t ask for this
Hell of a day, isn’t it?
We’ve had 3 deaths so far at work, all but one a “sudden death” and you think that makes those of us who refused happy? You sound as bad, if not far worse, than those who could not wait for the unvaxxed to die a horrible death. And you bleat here about smug arrogance? Take a good look in the mirror asshole.
If the vaccine was intended to kill everyone that took within 5 years, should we assume that the masters of the universe who were pushing vaccination took a placebo?
Correct.
Everyone within 5 years? That a fairly specific timeframe. Should we assume there is a killswitch that they can pull to make that happen?
It was too specific a timeframe with 2 – 5 years and that window is closing fast. Well, those who sold these doom-mongering predictions early on in the jab rollout are running out of time, unless there is a kill switch as you mentioned or a sudden exponential rise in deaths.
I gave up worrying about their predictions when it became obvious that the rate of incremental death was not following through. However, these predictions whether misguided or something else, scared the shit out of ‘awake’ people who either took the injection themselves or have family and friends who chose or were coerced to take the injections.
Quite possible.
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
There have been excess deaths and there are a lot of previously healthy people who have become ill. In addition, there are those who had well managed pre-existing conditions who led normal lives until after taking the juice and are now ill again with something else. However, in order to hit the 2-5 year targets of doom from Tenpenny and others will require an exponential death rate from now onwards. Five years is up in January 2026 for the older cohort of jabees and spring/summer 2026 for the rest. Even the Deagel 2025 population predictions are running out of road. Only 6 months to go, so that will need a catastophic event (war?) to be correct. I have believed for at least a year that the jabs were not about rapid population reduction. Sterility and lowered fertility is a possibility but also very possible is the transhumanist agenda. The human… Read more »
https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1809689235118502211
Evil neo-Nazi white supremacist etc. march “was seen” in Nashville. Naturally the media are reporting this without question. Though a couple of giveaways come via two groups mentioned in the hysteria: the Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League. Yup, those comedy troupes. Clearly the start of a new franchise. Or the continuation of a boring old one.
Fednats.
10 million+s hits on X so far
Camera lights action all there.
If you know anything about the most powerful people on earth, Mr Hayen, you’ll know full well that they only do things to make money. Oh, there may be other reasons too, but they won’t lose money unless the other things guarantee them much, much more money within 10 years.
They are also prepared to sacrifice ‘useful idiots’, which may even conceivably include the board of Pfizer Inc, headed by Albert Bourla.
What you can bet your bottom dollar on is this: the most powerful people on earth always, but always, either have plausible deniability on their side or a set of contract killers who will silence those that expose their deniability as implausible…..
In the immortal words of Mr. Burns; “Money is for the poor”.
The most powerful and wealthy families do not need to make more money. They are interested in resources and tangible assets, not the fake fiat currency system they created. Their goal is the consolidation of their power. When one has triliions of dollars of assets and does not appear on the Forbes Rich List or other such lists – or only appears with a massively understated couple of billion in wealth – then one can operate in the shadows with publicity hungry front men billionaires, CEOs and politicos to enact one’s plans. This currency (‘money’) the controllers create out of thin air is used to motivate the levels beneath them who are obsessed by greed and material status. The board members and shareholders of Big ‘harma are below the top table. They are motivated by greed and therefore served as useful minions to distribute the injections to the general public.… Read more »
Pending….
Mosquitoes and food… Nah… Read this Years before covid and mRNA, before “spike protein”, the lipids were found to be toxic…. Why did they go with multiple dose shots? Why are people falling for the spike protein while ignoring the real issue? “For Moderna, that meant putting its Crigler-Najjar therapy in nanoparticles made of lipids. And for its chemists, those nanoparticles created a daunting challenge: Dose too little, and you don’t get enough enzyme to affect the disease; dose too much, and the drug is too toxic for patients.” https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/10/moderna-trouble-mrna/ “The recent observation of a similar adverse event in a recipient of the non-mRNA, peptide-based NVX-CoV2373 in the frame of a phase III clinical trial with 7020 participants in the active treatment arm raises the question whether the lipid nanoparticle sheath, which is a common structural component of these platforms could be implicated in the pathogenesis of vaccine-induced myocarditis.” https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357121327_Potential_implications_of_lipid_nanoparticles_in_the_pathogenesis_of_myocarditis_associated_with_the_use_of_mRNA_vaccines_against_SAR… Read more »
One thing Tenpenny says that is absolute truth in my opinion, is the agenda’s effort to get a needle into every arm of every human being on earth. If you look at it this way, you can see how it all makes a bit more sense. It doesn’t have to be Covid jabs, it can be Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, Disease X, pricks. It can even be the regular yearly flu shot! If you get down to it, it can be just about anything. Certainly, any sort of vaccine or shot of any kind, is game. Food, chemtrails, tainted water, mosquitoes, ticks, fleas. Maybe some of these methods are more efficient than others, but I would not eliminate any of them as a possible way to get mRNA into our bodies. It wasn’t just the vaccine, it was the nasal swab test straight into the top of the nose that… Read more »
COVID‐19 swab‐related skull base injury A 67‐year‐old woman was referred to our ear, nose and throat department with confirmed cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) rhinorrhoea. She was recently treated for proven bacterial meningitis, having presented to a regional hospital with headache, nausea and photophobia 2 months previously. The patient precisely recalled the onset of unilateral clear rhinorrhoea, which occurred within hours of an “extremely painful” coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19) swab test. This occurred approximately 48 hours prior to presentation to the emergency department. She had no other historical or medical risk factors for a CSF fistula (eg, previous surgery, trauma) nor harboured any stigmata of idiopathic intracranial hypertension. Intra‐operative evaluation confirmed a small, well demarcated defect (2–3 mm) in the left anterior skull base in the posterior cribriform plate (Box 1 and Box 2). The defect was successfully repaired with a fat plug and free mucosa overlay graft. She made a full recovery and remains… Read more »
If you go into a hospital right now, you will be given a “Covid Test” PCR swab. You can refuse and should, but it’s standard procedure. So, by that standard alone, “Covid” is not “over.”
I think the Jimmy Stewart movie might have been referencing the de Havilland “Comet”.
UK post WWII passenger jet aimed to take away US dominance of DC-3 prop planes for world air travel.
The Comet was faster and better, until they kept crashing and had to be grounded. Several of the crashes happened in or around Italy (Operation Gladio anyone?).
In the mid 1950’s Boeing was able to catch up by designing the 707. And the rest is history – US dominance again.
If there was a Wikileaks back then I bet the internal secret documents would have made interesting reading.
“And I believe in Vanden Bossche as well.”
Is there another Vanden Bossche because obviously nobody can still believe in the Geert Vanden Bossche who worked for Big Pharma, GAVI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation? The Geert Vanden Bossche who wrote an open letter (not a peer-reviewed article) claiming that “leaky” vaccines would turn “a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction” leading to mass death among the “unvaccinated” (it wasn’t a vaccine) and with the conclusion “paradoxically, the only intervention that could offer a perspective to end this pandemic is… VACCINATION” (capitals in the original)? That Geert Vanden Bossche?
I prefer the verdict of David A. Hughes in ‘Covid-19, Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy’ (p.150): “Vanden Bossche is yet another medical establishment figure responsible for propagating a pseudoscientific fear narrative”.
Excellent, 100%, because:
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/crimes-against-humanity-in-progress.
Vanden Bossche clearly has no clue about nanotech since the year 2000, like all in the pharma-medical silo in our Freedom movement.
Has he heard of the IEEE, can he define MBAN and WBAN. does he know of Prof. Ian Alkidiz (spelling?) at Georgia Tech? Sabrina Wallace? etc. etc
Vanden Bossche? Really? Really!! Thanks Todd. Nothing like picking a medical “expert” who has had his paycheck signed by Billy Boy Gates for his entire career as a leading light. Mixing his name with a real human advocate like Tenpenny in the same paragraph should be grounds for a successful libel suit. And how can his general theory of vaccines be summed up in one sentence? Here goes. Vaccines are absolutely wonderful but every human and his dog (he is a veterinarian) should be shot up with them at the absolute first hint that a “pandemic” is in the offing. Using them in the midst of a scamdemic is counterproductive and dangerous. As to Sherri Tenpenny’s 5 year prediction, and I have great respect for both her medical understanding and her courage. There are still too many unknowns to know just how accurate that will be, as new toxins in… Read more »
Correction post edit cutoff: Ed Dowd.
how effective is the human body at getting rid of this shit
This is another unnecessary unexplained mystery, like the disagreements on the contents of the jab serum.
Please explain why Geert cannot be a whistleblower even if he worked for Gates. What is the purpose of his being and begging in all of this.? A hangout ? There to collect months to his flame they can now monitor ? He preaches to a choir so what is the benefit. Isn’t there enough “controlled opposition” without someone predicting an Armageddon and to what purpose ? Keep us fed and mess with us for sport? Have they thought of everything down to handpicking actors to play parts ? I heard Sasha was also not to be believed. When does it end ?
Please explain why Geert cannot be a whistleblower even if he worked for Gates. What is the purpose of his being and begging in all of this.? A hangout ? To collect months to his flame they can now monitor ? He preaches to a choir so what is the benefit. Isn’t there enough “controlled opposition” without someone predicting an Armageddon and to what purpose ? Keep us fed and mess with us for sport? Have they thought of everything down to handpicking actors to play parts ? I heard Sasha was also not to be believed. When does it end ?
When Todd is not writing navel-gazing psychobabble, it is clear his views are part of the Mainstream Covid Counter-Narrative TM. Which Off-G clearly is not. It is perplexing to me that he is one of Off-G’s most published “authors.”
There was a short month in 2021 when all those who had not been ‘vaxed’ were allowed to go to one branch of my gym chain. Otherwise you needed to show your ‘vax’ pass to get in as normal at all the other branches. On arrival at the ‘isolation gym’, which I attended almost every day, I noticed that there was an unusual number of large mosquitoes on the walls. So I systematically went around the walls killing all of them, every morning. Despite being a mosquito magnet, I was never bitten. With my hyper active imagination, I was suspicious that they were there to give us ‘dissenters’ a jab unknowingly. I had a similar kind of suspicion, in a different country, when offered the hepatitis jab, and quizzed intensively about my sexual habits, looking for an encounter that might have led to an Aids infection. Not unusual In a… Read more »
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when push comes to shove the regime doesn’t succeed based on it’s ‘soft power’ manipulation or propaganda.
They get what they want through brutal violence, and nothing on earth can stop them. They do whatever they want and always have.
Yes, I do remember Dr. Tenpenny speaking about the injections and the deaths that would occur. She and her 5 Doc cohorts have said from the very beginning – when there was just talk about injections – how dangerous they would be.
Dr. Deloros Cahill, also. And Dr. Buttar. And Dr. Zelenko. And Childrens Health Defense.
And many of the parents that have been fighting vaccines for many many years.
And now they don’t even have to stab our arms. They can stab chickens, cows, pigs and probably seeds.
I look up in the sky daily, and I know, I know I am not looking at thin ribbon clouds criss crossing the sky in very visible patterns. Those are not clouds.
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.
Food borne “vaccines” (where the word “vaccine(s)” is substituted in place for the word “poison”) are something that have been in development for many years here in Canada. Not sure how effective they are as the “vaccine” has to pass through your stomach and be broken down unlike being injected directly into your tissue. Still they represent another hidden avenue for the Satanic Oligarchy to increase the potential for their eugenics program.
I believe (and I hope I’m wrong) that there will be another pandemic soon enough and it will be a staged event to cover all the deaths from the Covid “vaccine” program.
You can always tell when you are looking at “sprayed clouds” because you can always see the sun coming through the veil.
Knowledge is power and truth is universal, Peace!
Peace!
Most of the people you mention are “covid is real/biolab” pundits that pushed other harmfull medications to “cure” the fantasy illness, be carefull whom you follow sister Judith, although it’s best to try to not follow at all(even I struggle with this so no worries), for anything to “move on” in the world it’s important for people to realize that many of their “brave medical freedom warrior” heroes/heroines are shills, or megalomaniacs, thats why you know their names.
I don’t think that is true of Dr. Tenpenny. She has been in the vaccine fight for over 20 years and has provided a plethora of information about how dangerous the shots are.
Also, the parents at Children’s Health Defense. They have been working, doggedly and without due attention, most with vaccine injured children (who are now vaccine injured adults), for many many years. I do not doubt for a minute their commitment.
I try to take the best and leave the rest. I know that I am far far better informed now than I was 4 years ago. I owe it Kennedy and the many I listened to when this nightmare began for not getting that shot. I knew nothing about vaccines or flu shots.
Rue the day I ever took them.
Thank you for your thoughts.
One can obsess about any subject, and recommend any solution.
Mine is war and conflict and everyone’s inability to stop it.
If going down with the ship means building your own lifeboat, then there is no time like the present to get started.
Many don’t know or don’t care what’s happening. Those who are following the madness are partly paralysed in confusion and despair. With war looming on the horizon everything that’s happened over the last 20 years or so feels like a build up to this moment. A good performance in covid 19 time can ensure a good performance in war time. The two are inseparable.
I get the feeling that they are going to use the coming world war not only as a cover for the deaths caused by the last round of ‘vaccination,’ but also as an excuse to roll out some form of martial law and finish ‘vaccinating’ the rest of us, whether we want it or not.
A heinous crime shadowed by something even worse is definitely a possibility. Plus covid is a blueprint for war preparations. Lockdowns. Access to society only if you do as you’re told. Bank accounts frozen. Stigmatisation. Loose lips sinks ships territory.
If you don’t want the filthy “vaxx”, they’ll send you to a camp and let you expire there.
Well your “Sherri Tenpennys” and all the other “alterantive experts” on a leash have also been deployed to make the debate outlandish and unpallatable, I don’t care about the “everyone vassinated is gonna die” narrative(although many have died) because it doesn’t seem to be “accelerating” and you had all these people screaming about “shedding”(pretty much an inverted psyop) and that everyone that just looked at the vassine injection factories were gonna go belly up, there are plenty of people that think they are “helping” but really are just pushing theories or ideas injected by someone else and then drive the issue to such cartoonishly “the world is falling” heights that nobody is willing to listen, the idea of all the “vaccinated dying in tandem” is preposterous, firstly we don’t even know what they have been injected with except for the pharma capitalists own “information” or some fucking flimflam from alternativ… Read more »
Some kind of “shedding” is going on as i can often pick up the distinctive “covid” smell in crowded indoor public spaces.
Can you perhaps integrate a text reader into your stories it would be nice to have them read.
Injury and death has been a result of vaccines forever, before COVID. It is tolerated because it’s denied as a coincidence. Vaccines are the holy grail of medicine and any dissent is squashed.
I certainly suspect that some people I knew have died of obscure undiagnosed illness as a result of the jab. However, the car parks are still full, as are the roads and house prices are rising due to demand. There is no empirical evidence to my mind that shows excess deaths despite the ONS figures.
It is sinister how there was so much coercion to have the jab but if you believe there was a virus and that vaccines are safe and effective, you will feel justified in coercive tactics.
Well, vaccines were a no brainer. The human alimentary canal is just too damn effective at eliminating toxins, so better to go directly into the blood stream, where they can do the most harm.
And viruses are also a no brainer. My parents did not buy me an electron microscope for my 10th birthday, and I had to settle for a decent optical one. I could watch the paramecia scoot around, the bacteria float around, and the ones with cilia swim, and the amoebas do their weird locomotive flow, but the deadly viruses were an elusive sight, as they were meant to be for the public at large. We just have to settle for colorful computer graphics that resemble WWII naval mines. They hide on doorknobs and explode on manual contact.
There is a lot of effort to undermine the alimentary canal and even gut microbes. Please see the link on sweeteners I provided in another comment.
I love the whole idea of “fact checking”. It goes like this:
Statement 1: “The original crap.”
Statement 2: “We’ve verified the original crap.”
Statement 3: “We’ve verified the verification of the original crap” etc.
Or more simply:
“We’re telling you the truth. Yes, it really is the truth! Yes, it really really really is the truth!” etc.
The purpose of the aptly named “fact checking” is to stop the movement or progress of information; to hamper, stop, thwart, impede or otherwise block it.
It’s a quandary isn’t it?
We would like to see all the psychos locked up. Forever.
But we certainly don’t want those we Love to suffer or die.