Oh! Give it a rest!
Iain Davis
Recently the Telegraph published “I’d Like to believe the Moon landings were fake – the alternative is far bleaker.” It’s an anonymous editorial, posing as a movie review. The former Telegraph journalists, who has now been officially labelled a “conspiracy theorist,” James Delingpole, observed:
Telegraph does limited hangout on fake moon landings so that 77th can then swarm over the comments and put moon landing deniers in their place.
Delingpole’s jibe at the UK Army’s online hybrid warfare unit, 77th Brigade, probably wasn’t too far removed from the truth. Though they are perhaps more likely to be hoovering up “intel” from the replies to Delingpole’s tweet—yes “tweet” I say—than the virtually dead comments section in the Telegraph.
Whether you believe humanity has been to the moon or not, the Telegraph piece wasn’t really about that, nor was it a movie review. It made some interesting points about demise of the productive economy in the West and the “Age of Entitlement” theories of Christopher Caldwell, etc., but that wasn’t it’s real subject matter either.
It was subtle, but pure propaganda. In fact its subtlety made it particularly pernicious and, as is often the case, more effective propaganda.
By placing Moon landing scepticism within the context of a disillusioned public malaise, the article offers understanding and, at times, acceptance of the reasons why people might doubt that Armstrong et al., wandered around on the Lunar surface. The Telegraph reader is invited to develop some empathy for the poor deluded souls who question the Moon landing story because they “exist in oblique relation to empirical reality.”
The problem is, you see, that these unfortunate fools are “conspiracy theorists” and if there’s one thing we know about conspiracy theories is that “they make most sense when understood not as factual claims but as emotional stories – allegories.”
The Telegraph explains:
[. . .] a great deal of effort has been expended over the decades trying to use evidence to dispel the conspiracy theories. But attempting to debunk them logically is to misunderstand what such claims are communicating. [. . .] Why won’t we all just accept the facts? Perhaps because most people aren’t interested in or persuaded by facts alone.
Interesting, hmm? So what are the facts that reveal the “empirical reality”?
Well, with regard to the Moon landings, according to the Telegraph, we can be absolutely certain it happened for the following reasons:
Humans first landed on the Moon on July 20 1969. More than half a billion people watched on television as Neil Armstrong and Aldrin took their first steps on the arid surface. They left behind an American flag, a patch honouring the fallen crew of Apollo 1, and a plaque that read: “We came in peace for all mankind.” The sixth Apollo mission to land humans on the Moon concluded three years later. The Moon has not been visited by astronauts since December 1972.
There we go. Facts established, say no more.
Of course some people might wonder why NASA claims it has yet to overcome the tricky problem of getting people through the Van Allen radiation belt alive when it did so repeatedly more than fifty years ago. Perhaps others wonder why there is video of the Apollo astronauts faking imagery of a distant Earth while in low Earth orbit, at a time when they should have been 125,000 miles away. Why can’t we “see” the flags or indeed the rest of the debris they supposedly left up there? How did they get the batteries to work in Lunar conditions, who took the photographs, why does the LEM look like the Clangers made it?
Personally, I think the idea that the Apollo Moon Landings were all—OK, mostly—a resounding success about as plausible as the notion that bricks make good kites. But as I said, the Telegraph article isn’t really about that and who cares what I think?
What the Telegraph wants its readers to believe is that facts are established by consensus. Everyone saw the Moon landings on the telly, loads of people say it happened and, most crucially of all, esteemed members of the epistemic authorities say it happened. No one needs to think anything else. Just trust whatever authority tells you.
Expanding on its unhinged opinions about the nature of evidence, facts and knowledge, the Telegraph ploughs ahead with, what James Corbett called, “the factchecker trick.”
Using a composition fallacy, you take the most absurd claim you can find, insist it is representative of a whole swath of opinion—even when it isn’t—debunk it and then, Voila! Every other argument is “debunked” by association. It doesn’t matter that there is no actual association, you just claim there is and the job’s a good’n.
I’ll let the Telegraph demonstrate:
Among the many conspiracies that circulated concerning the Covid vaccination programme, one common claim was that vaccines were really a covert programme to inject each of us with a microchip that would allow Bill Gates to track our whereabouts or even control our minds. This is, we can safely say, not true.
Well, we can certainly say there is no evidence to suggest Bill Gates was putting mind-controlling microchips in the jabs. Equally, we can say there is no evidence that this was a “common claim.” In fact, those of us with a more sceptical bent might wonder just who it was that ever suggested the daft story in the first place.
But it is certainly easy to “debunk.”
And moving on to the necessary association:
Conversely, though, the vaccination programme really was accompanied by the international rollout of digital “vaccine passports”, which link vaccination status to other biomedical data, as well as official state identifiers. And while it’s no longer in active use, this architecture now enables states potentially to track individuals’ movements, and to index freedoms previously taken for granted – such as travel or access to public spaces – to co-operation with who-knows-what future mandatory medical interventions. However, this probably isn’t a sinister plot, whatever the conspiracists may say.
Now I distinctly remember people pointing this out when it was happening. I was one of them. Indeed, I remember quite a few of us wacky conspiracy theorists banging on about the construction of a bio-security state of exception and how this wasn’t a very good idea. Well, not for human beings anyway.
We certainly did allow the state to construct the “architecture” that will enable it “to track individuals’ movements, and to index freedoms previously taken for granted.”
But I don’t recall anyone who highlighted this self-sacrificial folly simultaneously claiming that Bill Gates had spiked the jabs with brain chips. That little asserted association from the Telegraph appears to be bullshit.
And may I freely state that restricting travel, curtailing our freedom of association, locking us in urban silos and removing our right to bodily autonomy, based on unsubstantiated claims made about a cold, sounds like a pretty bloody “sinister plot” to me.
But that’s must be because I’m a conspiracy theorist.
Apparently, according to the Telegraph, while people were pointing toward the evident fact that the state was using Covid to erect a technocratic enslavement grid, and while that is all now freely admitted, to have warned people about it at the time was to engage in conspiracy theory.
Furthermore, if we follow the Telegraph’s . . er . . logic, the people who were all completely right—the conspiracy theorists—should never be heeded again because they are a bunch of loonies who actually think Bill Gates is a lizard demon.
This is all true because the Telegraph says it is true. So, as it increasingly dawns on the population that a stringent system of bio-security “state identifiers” is actually going to be used to control them, it is important to remember that this is not evidence of a “sinister plot.”
It might feel a bit oppressive but, according to the Telegraph, that’s just the “discomfiting sense” that comes when technological innovations “increasingly intrude into our physical, embodied lives.” So just accept it, and don’t worry about it Telegraph readers. There’s nothing to see here and if you suspect there is you are a conspiracy theorist and all your friends will think you’re an idiot.
Capiche!
The Telegraph’s propaganda is subtle because it is inserted into an article that provides the reader with seemingly rational analysis, but there’s nothing rational about it. The propaganda is covert and mendacious. You might call it “sinister.”
Rounding off its propaganda sandwich, despite the “fact” that today’s technological capability makes the technology of the the 1960’s look like a stone cartwheel, the Telegraph explains that the reason we can’t get to the Moon now is because “the achievements of mid-20th-century America were the achievements of a different civilisation, one now as distant and mysterious as the Moon.”
But the Moon is not mysterious is it?
According to the “official story,” people were playing golf on it and driving around the Moon in chuffin’ beach buggies more than half a century ago. We just can’t do that today because NASA has lost all the telemetry data and archive material of mankind’s “greatest ever achievement” and says it has forgotten how to fly to and, more importantly, land on and then fly back from the Moon.
Oh! Give it a rest!
At the time of the Apollo missions, scientists were concerned astronauts would catch nasty bugs on the moon and they had to be quarantined upon their return to Earth. The Telegraph must certainly know that the Apollo spacecraft wasn’t designed to prevent lunar organisms from being exposed to the Earth’s environment. Clearly, the capsule’s cabin had to immediately be opened to let astronauts out, after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. The air inside the module also had to be vented into the atmosphere as the craft reentered, so that the crew wouldn’t suffer from CO2 poisoning. Could it be that the astronauts caught COVID-19 on the moon and brought it back to Earth? In which case we’re really dealing with COVID-69, and that thing could potentially contaminate the entire solar system and destroy the galaxy–which explains why benevolent scientists refuse to go back there and visit other planets: they just… Read more »
Gus Grissom, Apollo 1. He knew the real story and he was not going to put up with their crap at all. The taped recordings of his frustration as he sat strapped to a tin can on the launch pad only to be incinerated seconds later says much. I suggest you all listen to them.
Moon rocks that are not from the moon.
Nope it’s not about that, it’s about all the idiots that still believe before they can reason anything fro themselves. The truth is the answers are out there, well less than before but they are still there.
The only conspiracy is the one that makes you think theres something wrong with asking simple questions.
On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to venture beyond Earth’s atmosphere into space. The achievement rocked the world, sending the U.S. scramble to even the score. Despite never sending a cosmonaut beyond low Earth orbit, the former Soviet Union and Russian Federation have a rich history regarding human spaceflight, contributing a great deal to human space exploration overall, including the Artemis mission. Why did the Soviets never send any men to the Moon? I believe it was not a technical issue but more a strategic decision. Those Van Allen belts can even be avoided over the Poles. Humans on board take up too much weight and volume that can better used for mechanical workers, robots. Common sense over showing off from Moscow. Whether the US suddenly ‘leaped over’ the USSR with men on the Moon becomes more of a timeline and film analysis. The… Read more »
‘Germ Theory’ is a Conspiracy Theory – a most pernicious
Conspiracy Theory… No amount of evidence seems able to
debunk it…
(An ideological expression of deep nagging anxiousness.)
How long will it be without sight nor sound from Julian Assange before it will be an acceptable “conspiracy theory” to ask if he may have been “Skripalled”?
The local corporate propaganda media (aka – msm) has moved on –
‘Julian Assange’ is yesterday’s “news”… But they’ll revive interest in
‘him’ in tomorrow’s “news” if they consider such serves their
(propaganda) purpose… (‘Julia Assange’ is a media propaganda asset.)…
I still believe in my government no matter what you say!
I don’t mind being pended again but would the nice OffG admin try to put decent spaces in to my last post if they allow it to appear?
The fact the Torygraph is even running this article and especially during the summer silly season suggests that something is in the pipeline – most likely September onwards – after the summer hols are over.
The moon landing conspiracy was chosen as the example to conflate with the scamdemic conspiracy since the moon landings, through years of indoctrination, are so heavily cemented in the public consciousness. Therefore to doubt it, is ridiculous to many people.
Worth keeping a beady eye on the other MSM rags to see if they too start conflating the moon landings or any random conspiracy theories to subtley distract, divert and sow doubt that there was the mother of all conspiracies during the scamdemic which involved the WORLDWIDE participation of so-called nation states.
Absolutely correct! Governor of Colorado (Polis) declares emergency “as new avian flu outbreak detected in Weld County.”…7/8/24, “Governor Polis issues disaster emergency declaration as new avian flu outbreak detected in Weld County,”CPR,Colorado.Public.Radio…https://www.cpr.org/2024/07/08/disaster-emergency-declaration-avian-flu-outbreak-weld-county/…They say one human has caught it.
On a lighter note
Secret released footage of India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. 😂
https://x.com/duzBme/status/1696831250017714500
I once went to a talk given by one of the Apollo astronauts. He said that a human could go through the Van Allen belt once in a lifetime (for one round trip), but not twice. One trip provided the maximum radiation for a human for a lifetime.
Maybe Health & Safety disapproves of even one trip nowadays
The “Lunar Lander.” I’ve heard of “Yankee ingenuity,” but this is ridiculous. Where do you put the dune buggy?
Beautiful!
“Conspiracy Theory” is a brand of marginalization sold to us by CIA spycraft to take one of the most common social occurrences of human beings, making a plan, into the perception of a lunatic. Does the CIA, the FBI, a business, a family, crooks, a cub scout troup “make plans” for a course of action? Of course they do. But apparently the CIA’s execution of JFK, the premier event of post WW2 elite oligarchic totalitarianism, in-your-face, requires the lunacy card being played in-everyone’s-face to hide the real lunatics, the conspiring elite.
Interesting that RT published this story on July 4.
“Americans really landed on the Moon – Roscosmos”
https://www.rt.com/news/600413-americans-moon-landing-roscosmos/
The trolling appears to be on both sides lol.
Great job Iain.
International cooperation troll job against Joe Public, especially since Russia is also acting out its role on the International
StudioSpace Station.
While supposedly at ‘war’ with Ukraine and the collective West, the Russians have extended their cooperation on the ISS until 2028. Neither have the West booted them off the programme. Although, it is hardly surprising considering that Russia is still a member of WHO and UN and its central bank is still a member of Bank for International Settlements.
It is one big club.
It’s a big club…
I keep pointing out to people that Russia the “enemy” has drastically devalued its currency a number of times since the 90s; agreed to let the bottom fall out of commodity prices in 2014; continued, throughout, to purchase US T-bills at a great loss; and kicked off the Ukraine hootananny literally the day the Covid saga ran out of steam. ALL of these actions decimated the Russian middle class and wiped out its savings. Yet, they greatly benefited the US and the globalist class. When will people put two and two together?!
Answer: Never 😁
See here the studio production of The First Steps On The Moon.
The rack of Studio Lights falls down and smashes into the lander and the film crew step into view to fix the problem to do another take.
https://youtu.be/LCuhsvUAwdU?si=MDTm_NgoOCqZrNZB
Keep this link as it is impossible to find by searching for it.
There are bigger stakes to be played for than the Moon. By now it should be obvious that we went there back then and we could now go there any time we thought it worth the time and effort. (Its not — robots do it better.) The problem we’ve got is collective dissonance caused by a disconnect between what our leaders tell us and what we know as real. Our leaders and their media lapdogs are trying to gaslight us en masse; its an audacious move, one that “might just work” but probably won’t. There are numerous issues but a good one to look at is Ukraine because our leadership — NATO — is now quite out of step with reality, not necessarily about on the ground details but about its role on the planet and its vision for the future. Its obsessed with ‘countering’ things — Russia, obviously, but… Read more »
I wonder what Project Bluebeam will look like.
Ah yes, “it should be obvious.” A favorite of those whose only “argument” is “everyone knows….”
Well let’s have a little gander at this Telegraph article: “I’d like to believe the Moon landings were faked” But it’s so HARD to believe they were faked! Because, you know, the evidence of a real moon landing is just so overwhelming and convincing! “– the alternative is far bleaker” “The alternative”, i.e. that the moon landings weren’t faked, is just so much bleaker, so much more macho to contemplate! One Bart Sibrel, “shoved a Bible at (Buzz)Aldrin and demanded he swear on it that he wasn’t lying about walking on the Moon” Phew! What a fundamentalist loony! “Humans first landed on the Moon on July 20 1969…” Etc. All taken without question! We hear that those loony “hypotheses have proliferated into a body of literature that shades into hallucinatory weirdness: theories on the demonic nature of UFOs, astral projection,… Read more »
Excellent analysis. I wish I’d written it.
It all boils down to the fact that we ought to, nay, must believe them because they say that the consensus is on their side.
Nope, they have all been lying like buggery all along.
Has Iain Davis got himself an actual editor lately? Short, punchy and to the point. Well done.
Slowly, I’m getting me head around it.
Nicely done! As a conspiracy “freak”, I thank you!
Just curious: does NASA actually say that? Where’s the link? If true, that’s an astounding admission.
NASA engineer admits they can’t get passed the Van Allen Belts
Go to 03:02 – 03:45 – and listen to what this NASA engineer has to say about it. The argument presented by the Apollo faithful is that they timed their flight to skirt the Van Allen belts – Yeah right! – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O5dPsu66Kw
There is a NASA scientist on video/youtube saying exactly that. I’ve seen it many times.
The better point is that there is really no reason to go to the moon today unless you want to throw money into a black hole, enough people do to keep nasa alive, but not enough do to actually make it happen.
They first went b/c they thought it was made of cheese, and wouldn’t that have provided an excellent and cheap energy source.
To cover it up just keep the institution alive and doing nothing, pretty much like today, stuck in space with no direction home.
Great article, Iain. Conspiracy Theory rules the waves. Reality is an irrelevant distraction to the official narrative – even when it isn’t
slightly off topic