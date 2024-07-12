WATCH: Banning Chemtrails – #SolutionsWatch
Chemtrails researcher and author Peter Kirby joins James Corbett to discuss the growing movement to ban chemtrails, from the legislation that’s been popping up in various states to criminalize geoengineering to the rising citizen-led initiative to Save Our Skies. They talk about this movement, what it says about growing public awareness of the issue, and what we can all do to help spread information about this important topic.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Chemtrails and Weather Modification only work a bit – very locally if at all… Its a similar kind of conversation about Directed Energy Weapons /Laser Beams/Star Wars – yes they work a bit, but for all intense and purposes are completely useless unless the electronic microwave jamming f’cks up the Guidance Systems Do you know, how long it takes a laser beam to burn a hole in a moving thing, even when there are no clouds in the way and even if the energy on the ground comes from a nuclear explosion..its an extremely long time…much easier and quicker just to deliver the energy to the target with a conventional missile using conventional or more recently modified gunpowder. However, I do not underestimate the potential of a massive nuclear bomb, producing similar effects to a natural earthquake producing a tsunami. The last time, I suspect they tried it, whilst there… Read more »
The prison doors are being slammed shut.
One by one:
