Nothing is Perfect
Todd Hayen
I was reading an article from KW Norton Borders about AI going rogue and for whatever reason my brain responded in an odd way. Let me try to explain.
Most “subversive” “shrew-type” articles are rather extreme these days—as they should be (in my humble opinion). There is really no point in being wishy-washy about this stuff. It is important to be very clear regarding what is probably going to happen, making the assumption, always, that not enough will be done to stop it. We must make that assumption when attempting to predict the future, as that is really the only honest way to approach it. Otherwise, the whole issue would be, well, “wishy-washy.”
That being said, I thought about a sheep reading this Rogue AI article and could just imagine them rolling their eyes. “Oh please,” they might utter, “Complete sensationalism.” But is it? Certainly, I don’t think it is, but I am sure sheep do.
Let me give you some examples. Norton, quoting a book by David Hughes (Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy), says: “…we as the citizens of this planet are suffering through the irreversible enslavement of humanity.”
Hughes elaborates:
An undeclared global class war was initiated in 2020, whose aim is the controlled demolition of liberal democracy and the institution of global technocracy—a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism that threatens to lead to the irreversible enslavement of humanity. World War III looks nothing like its two predecessors and is waged by the transnational deep state against populations using the novel methods of Omniwar, i.e. war waged in every domain, but clandestinely, so that the public does not recognise it as such. The opening campaign of World War III involved the largest psychological warfare operation in history, which I call the “‘Covid-19’ operation.” This was intended to demoralise, disorientate, and debilitate the public, thus weakening its resistance to the intended transition to technocracy. Historically, psychological warfare has served as the prelude to physical war, raising the alarm concerning what is to come.”
Sensationalism? I certainly do not think so, but I am pretty sure most sheep would think it was nonsense. (As I commented in the other day’s article, classic “mountains out of molehills.”)
I am, as usual, troubled by this blanket dismissal of very obvious issues. I do not have a problem with people looking on the bright side with any of this stuff, but to discount it all entirely seems rather stupid (what else is new?) and certainly reckless.
The world is a complex place, and we as a global community have had to face many strange happenings throughout history. Most of these things did not typically sneak up on us with no warning. Yes, many did ultimately play out and were too difficult to stop once they started rolling, but I would say that for the most part, people looked, questioned, wondered, warned, and spoke out. Not anymore.
People (the sheep) don’t seem to pay attention to much of anything unless it is clearly packaged up and presented with absolutely no room for error. The title of this essay points that out. No theory, speculation, or prediction, is perfect, but sheep won’t listen to anything unless they think it is perfect. All they need to assure them that what they are hearing is perfect, is the consensual mainstream. If something they hear is not consensual mainstream, it is not even considered.
The people who expect the nice, neat packages will listen to someone like Fauci until the cows come home. Clearly, Fauci’s babbling is not perfect, but the people listening, and following his nonsense, think it is. These idiots presented all of this not as speculation, but as certainty. It is also presented as the mainstream thought, the ideas that fit into the societal mould of “what is right” “what is good” and “what is best for us.” If you do what they say, then the big scary virus monster will not eat you. If you do anything else, it will.
In reality no one knows exactly how anything will turn out. People like Hughes obviously have their predictions and they state them with conviction (how awkward would any book be if the author began every paragraph with, “I have reason to believe…” or even, “I think da da da…”) Nothing will play out exactly as these critical thinkers imagine, their predictions do not have to be perfect. But their thoughts, predictions, and formulations are not consensual mainstream, therefore they are not considered.
It used to be that anything would be considered if it was the least bit plausible. Or even if only out of curiosity people would investigate something before throwing it out with the bathwater. But curiosity has also made an exit from normal human behaviour. People are no longer curious about anything other than their own neck.
Back when I was a kid there were so many different ways to skin a cat that everyday folk would spend hours in coffee shops discussing this and that. The political parties each were viable and even though any particular person may have had very strong feelings about one party or another, they realized that the opposing views from the opposing party were at least viable and up for discussion. Everyone seemed to be very aware there was no silver bullet that was perfect in its ability to resolve world problems.
We were aware nothing was perfect.
Now the masses seem to think there is a silver bullet and a perfect way to resolution. They think they can sleep well at night, and continue on with their humdrum lives as long as the powers above them say it is all ok. According to them the vaccine was perfect, “You will not get Covid, nor will you transmit Covid if you get the vaccine. It is safe and effective.” Perfect.
There is a perfect solution to the conflict in Europe, “Putin is 100% wrong, Ukraine and NATO are 100% correct. Financially and militarily supporting Ukraine is the perfect way to go.” Same deal in Israel.
Yes, there is opposition to the perfect world order. Us shrews. And on some issues, more than just us shrews. But it is not enough to break the “perfect” spell and get people discussing different ideas, and different paths to solutions.
I have always considered “alternative” thought. And by “alternative” I do not mean less viable or less plausible, but ideas that may be contrary to the ruling power’s position. I think back to the day when most people considered such “alternative” ideas or solutions.
These “different” opinions only needed one criterion to make them something to consider—plausibility. How do we know if an idea is plausible or not? Well, that takes some thinking—critical thinking, and maybe even thinking outside of the box. Such things are gone. Gone with the wind.
what? critical thinking and discernment – well, I never!
It is like a magic trick it is all illusion. People may think that with Covid by using lies and fears those who planed the operation successfully imposed a form of martial law. With mass compliance around the world against peoples wishes. At least that is what they want you to believe. As in the wizard of OZ they do not want you to draw back the curtain to show a weak old man pulling leavers to generate a fake monster and fake fear. But the truth is different it was mostly the west and rich parts of the world where they concentrated this phycological operation. What happened in China is hard to judge as the news is so controlled. But in much of the third world people were to poor to stop doing what they needed to do. But even in the west most essential services continued. It was… Read more »
the last train from germany was it arthur koestler a hero who hated the nazi
later hated by zion for his book the 13th tribe disclosing the khazharian name stealers and identity thieves.
the last train into the camps work shall set you free
the last train to trans central
hollywood land has always been babylon inversion a place for spell craft the lusts of men for starlet who is in fact a man
that is the juice and most certainly a long range protocol
init
trans world of sports fans
forgot to mention billy wilder the director of the above like many eastern euros non semite had very refined comic sensibilities a master of the method story teller just like mel brooks
billy wilder (made up name)
billy wilder like robert maxwell (made up name) went around many of the camps for usa and uk at the end of the war.
billy wilder filmed and refilmed things inside the camps helped cement the story many years later
the shoah that is
Critical thinking has been replaced by ‘Groupthink’ The consenus model is now the go-to format. Unsurprisingly, consensus is not reached by independent, well researched, critical thinkers. It has been co-opted and steered to reach a series of pre-determined outcomes. The institutions of nations have been infiltrated by change agents and facilitators all driving forward agenda goals. This process has taken decades to perfect and enact. Even to the extent that grassroots resistance movements will quickly by astroturfed by facilitators and mediators who will appear out of nowhere to steer the group or movement away from its original goals and make it impotent. The public have willingly through apathy and non-participation outsourced their thinking to third parties. From the earliest ages, schooling teaches children to be just sufficiently and narrowly ‘educated’ to partake in the workforce while at the same time instilling reliance upon that very system. A form of rote… Read more »
Only when everything fails, and one day it will because any success is built on wisdom of the crowd ultimately, will we be free. But by that time we will be back in the caves no doubt sitting out some nuclear induced holocaust winter or man induced climate disorder brought about by foolish attempts to control climate rather than fix something that never needed fixing.
Thinking outside the box?
That involves first turning the box off.
No, it involves realizing that you are in a box.
we are the box!
David Hughes’ book can be downloaded for free. https://dhughes.substack.com/p/covid-19-psychological-operations
Fantastic resource. Thanks.
Critical thinking was cancelled on 1st September 1973.
That was the day my grammar school turned comprehensive and the cloaks and mortar boards were consigned to history.
The proper teachers left.
My form master theatrically became a missionary in Africa.
All to be replaced with the new crop of trendy, newly minted, left wing idealogues.
The results are all around us.
you are dangerous you are a menace we need delay because you may be threat to others but mainly because you are a threat to yourselves.
the simple fact that i am replying to yourselves is proof that you have multi pull no personality
banallity of evil or whatever way you speil it
In my experience, everyone around me – at least as far as they present themselves to others (an important point) – has simply carried on in the post-covid world as if it was the pre-covid world. As far as everyday activity goes, it seems the same but with a few troublesome inconveniences e.g. rising prices, crappier goods, etc. When the covid thing was raging I made the mistake of making my views known, was predictably derided for being a conspiracy nut and this led to the most blazing confrontation I’ve had – and which, interestingly, was provoked by the other guy. After which, I never bothered to even mention it, knowing such openness to be futile. And this is what leads me to be coy about what others believe. For all I know, every second person I meet could think the way I do but, like me, have resigned themselves… Read more »
No covid at the Euro’s
But covid at the Tour de France where major cyclists now have to utilise ‘health protocols’ and wear masks when interviewed by the media ..
Oh, and covid in the family, where mother in law visits son and daughter – daughter has a snifle and takes a covid test, only for it to be positive, so mother in law is returned home for her own safety – i kid you not!!