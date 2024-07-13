[UPDATED] Shots Fired at Donald Trump Rally
Just minutes ago it was reported that several shots had been fired at Donald Trump while he spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Videos posted to Twitter show him ducking for cover, then standing up and being led away by his security detail with what appears to be a bleeding ear:
Trump got shot in the side of the head at his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/5xtwgRscOr
— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024
Assuming Trump’s apparent wound is as superficial as it appears, a cynical person might argue this could be designed to a) paint him as a dangerous anti-establishment figure, b) elicit sympathy and c) further heighten tensions and divisions.
Certainly, you can imagine the above beautifully composed image of a bloodied Trump defiantly raising his fist defining the race moving forward. His supporters are already calling him a “warrior”, “gangsta” and so on.
If and/or when the culprit is revealed we’ll know more about the direction of the narrative.
It probably means Trump is the pick to win the “election” in November as well, for now at least.
Update: Reports are coming through that the alleged shooter was killed on the scene by law enforcement –
WATCH:
Law enforcement neutralized the shooter at the Trump rally who just tried to assassinate President Trump in Pennsylvania.
The shooter is believed to be dead. pic.twitter.com/M6WVnB2NGD
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 13, 2024
People are sharing this headline from CNN and pointing out the apparent dishonesty…
…but of course it can be argued the MSM downplaying the incident makes Trump look like even more of an outsider – if that’s indeed the aim.
We’ll update with any relevant info as the story develops.
Love the sound of women screaming over and over. You know, because that’s what people do when a gunman is shooting rounds willy nilly in the crowd. Scream hysterically rather than just take cover, keep quiet and not attract attention. Hollywood at it’s best…
Fuck me, they really do believe we are dumb.
Ah they quick killed the patsy.
They finally learned that you can’t keep them alive 😂
And notice how multiple shots were fired in a crowded area yet only Trump was hit? Hmmm and it sounded more like a pellet gun….
Why paint the Cabal as infallible? Its puppets are humans like you and me and rely they on junk like AI, so almost guaranteed unexpected results. This incident could also be what it looks like – crazy thought, and Trump is alive. If you tell me the Cabal wants him at the Helm I advise you to stop smoking/ snorting.
Don’t give them more power than they already formally grabbed.
Dude multiple shots were fired and nobody else got hit?
This looks fake af
Nicely framed shot of Trump, blood, flag, and concerned agents. Reminds of the iconic shot from WW2 Iwo Jima of G.I.’s raising the flag amidst gunfire and of the similarly framed shot of firefighters raising the American flag at the sight of the recently demolished World Trade Center twin towers on 9-11.
If that photo wasn’t staged then no photo has ever been staged since the invention of photography.
I particularly like the subtle invocation of the iconic Iwo Jima war memorial.
Let me guess the shoooter left an Immaculate passport was wearing Palestine flag
screaming hail allah
Gotta love the your fired placards
Makes the performance so real.
the men in glasses the woman i am not an agent
but i would not be looking at the camera unless the gunman was the camera guy the broad is that a smirk.
an ear shot trumps facials are good the others a little to strike a pose
who nose any more the demons have been release via gran sasso and cern
gaza is small amounts of anti matter collected from firing up the cern