[UPDATED] Shots Fired at Donald Trump Rally

Just minutes ago it was reported that several shots had been fired at Donald Trump while he spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Videos posted to Twitter show him ducking for cover, then standing up and being led away by his security detail with what appears to be a bleeding ear:

Trump got shot in the side of the head at his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/5xtwgRscOr — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024

Assuming Trump’s apparent wound is as superficial as it appears, a cynical person might argue this could be designed to a) paint him as a dangerous anti-establishment figure, b) elicit sympathy and c) further heighten tensions and divisions.

Certainly, you can imagine the above beautifully composed image of a bloodied Trump defiantly raising his fist defining the race moving forward. His supporters are already calling him a “warrior”, “gangsta” and so on.

If and/or when the culprit is revealed we’ll know more about the direction of the narrative.

It probably means Trump is the pick to win the “election” in November as well, for now at least.

Update: Reports are coming through that the alleged shooter was killed on the scene by law enforcement –

WATCH: Law enforcement neutralized the shooter at the Trump rally who just tried to assassinate President Trump in Pennsylvania. The shooter is believed to be dead. pic.twitter.com/M6WVnB2NGD — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 13, 2024

People are sharing this headline from CNN and pointing out the apparent dishonesty…

…but of course it can be argued the MSM downplaying the incident makes Trump look like even more of an outsider – if that’s indeed the aim.

We’ll update with any relevant info as the story develops.