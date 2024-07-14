“Israel”
Jordan Henderson
Surrealism or just an example of visual incongruity? The juxtaposition of incongruent and inappropriate images.
Either way, a visual oxymoron. Oxymorons not being limited exclusively to words. Art being capable of producing them too. As ‘Zionazi’ is to ‘oxymoron’, so such an image would be to ‘Visual oxymoron’
The capacity to conflate Judaism with Nazism, and/or Israel with the US, also requires, first & foremost, ignorance of the actual meaning of such concepts. Thereby avoiding any potential internal conflict of ideas.
A picture paints a thousand words.
Bob Moran’s latest is also a classic;
https://www.bobmoran.co.uk/paintings/clockwork-original-artwork