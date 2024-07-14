Jul 14, 2024
2

“Israel”

Jordan Henderson

Israel – 32 x 20 inches, Oil on Canvas, by Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson lives in the Northwest of the United States. He works in oil paints, and charcoals. A portfolio of his works can be viewed at either of his websites: Original PaintingsFine Art Prints.

Vagabard
Vagabard
Jul 14, 2024 9:32 AM

Surrealism or just an example of visual incongruity? The juxtaposition of incongruent and inappropriate images. 

Either way, a visual oxymoron. Oxymorons not being limited exclusively to words. Art being capable of producing them too. As ‘Zionazi’ is to ‘oxymoron’, so such an image would be to ‘Visual oxymoron’

The capacity to conflate Judaism with Nazism, and/or Israel with the US, also requires, first & foremost, ignorance of the actual meaning of such concepts. Thereby avoiding any potential internal conflict of ideas.

Johnny
Johnny
Jul 14, 2024 9:23 AM

A picture paints a thousand words.
Bob Moran’s latest is also a classic;

https://www.bobmoran.co.uk/paintings/clockwork-original-artwork

