The Turn of the Screw
Todd Hayen
Remember when you were a kid and saw “thumbscrew torture” for the first time in some late-night horror film? It was the coolest. To inflict so much pain with so little effort—just a tiny turn of the screw and intense wailing would ensue. How cool was that?—horrifying as well.
Although using thumbscrews in the fine art of torture is an effective way to create excruciating pain quickly and effortlessly, turning a screw slowly to avoid notice is also an effective way to make a point. This idea is similar to the slow boil of a certain amphibian we are often reminded of.
There is a difference though. Boiling frogs is a preferred practice used when you expect the frog to be totally oblivious to your efforts to cook him until death. The turn of the screw is effective in slowly educating your subject to complete compliance by slowly taking away freedoms, ease, comfort, and expectation in such a way that the subject notices, but is not struck with exceptional concern.
It would be like buying a cheeseburger from your favourite fast-food restaurant and having the price go up 5¢ every week, and the burger getting 5% smaller with each purchase until you realize after many weeks you are paying 10 times the price for something 1/10 the size from when you started. The turn of the screw. Of course, I am not suggesting anyone has the lack of good sense to eat a cheeseburger from a fast-food joint, oh no, but am just using a possibly familiar scenario to make a point.
We hear people, particularly people of the sheep persuasion, complaining about restaurant meals becoming more and more expensive (or eggs, or hamburger, or toilet paper). Yet no one really considers the real reason why (climate change, of course). We hear similar perplexity coming from the same folks regarding the number of friends who are unexpectedly dying left and right. “Oh, they were a bit old” (59) or “Cancer has always been a horrible disease filled with surprises,” or “Climate change is getting really bad, isn’t it?!” These slight changes in the world (or quite often more than slight) are other examples of the turn of the screw. These turns do add up, but they don’t happen fast enough, or extreme enough, to do much more than make people ask stupid questions—well, at least they are asking questions, eh?
As I have mentioned before in other articles, oftentimes (most of the time, actually) these head-scratcher topics are spirited away with pat “reasons” such as the aforementioned “climate change.” Another good one is “long covid,” which is the catch-all for any of the major side effects we are seeing from the actual jab. No one notices that people not vaxxed are not experiencing “long covid” even if they had at one time or another contracted the “disease.”
One of the most common “reasons” is not really a reason at all, but a denial that anything is amiss. If dead children on school soccer fields are mentioned, often the response is, “Oh, that has always happened.” Or if unconscionable atrocities are occurring in the Middle East or Europe, this news is often met with “There have always been wars.” There have always been children kidnapped, there has always been pedophilia amongst world leaders, children have always had strokes, there has always been rampant drug use, there have always been teen suicides, there have always been excess deaths (that’s a good one, the word “excess” kind of gives it away that it is something unusual).
There is a margin of intensity that the agenda closely monitors to be certain that if the screw is turned, it is only turned enough that people don’t question it too deeply. That is what “the turn of the screw” in this context means. The turn is slow enough that it doesn’t cause shrieks of terror, but fast enough that it creates its intention in as little time as possible.
The agenda is good at testing this rate of turn. They gave a big turn with Covid and the resulting poison vaccine. And look, no one gave it much thought once it was “over.” “Ah, we can turn the screw much faster than we had originally thought!” Of course, I am incorrect in saying “No one gave it much thought.” A lot of us did. Maybe more than they expected, and maybe they will back off a bit on the rate of speed with the next turn. Already people are saying they will not expect social distancing, school and business closures, or even masks on the next pandemic rollout. But who knows?
There are a lot more screw-turnings than just the health stuff. We see it just about anywhere. How about with the gay and trans movements? (I hate to include “gay” in this comment because I think most gay folks would rather just move along—they have made such strides over the past decades, and they are now poised to lose it all thanks to the agenda’s efforts to turn this particular screw). Here we see a lot of screw-turning pushing certain agendas in schools and businesses and in situations like mine (psychotherapy). Most people go right along with it all, and before we know it the screw will be so tightly anchored, there will be no easy way to extract it.
I don’t have the space here to go into other examples, but you don’t have to look very hard for them. DEI is a good place to start, as well as digital currencies, digital IDs, and smart cities, all rife with screw-turnings. If they push that screw in slow enough most people won’t even notice its lethal penetration. At least they won’t notice enough to do anything about it.
2+2 will soon equal 5, and no one, unless they have been asleep for a few decades and have not been slowly acclimated to the turning, will notice anything is askew. Turning screws slowly is a brilliant way to bring about radical change. The folks with this nefarious plan (are they really “folks”?) are doing a superb job. Let’s give them a pat on the back. Well played, agenda, well played. Ugh.
It is Hannah Arent’s definition of the totalitarian society, that people’s ability to see what is up and down and the moral compass disappear.
I heard some managers discussing these social engineering “screw” techniques, so its done deliberately. But I am not sure they know what they are dealing with.
Latest turn of the screw in Gaza: the WHO has discovered (rather than invented) the poliovirus in sewage samples, just another sample of p(l)andemic preparedness for global governance cashing in on War, Inc. Keep the bombs coming, and the immiseration growing, but if that’s not enough now there’s the vax on its way. They care.
OT: Hamas. Thomas. What’s in a name. Besides phonetic similarity. A lapse in concentration by an SS Counter Sniper allows a Thomas Matthew Crooks to get shots off, before being summarily dispatched. A lapse in Israeli security leads to the Hamas incursion, before Israel’s inevitable response. All this from a shooter from “Bethel Park”. ‘Bethel’ being Hebrew for ‘House of God’ (beth-el). And hence a microcosm of Israel itself, the Promised Land. Bethel Park, conversely like ‘Gaza’. that hemmed-in subregion of ‘Bethel’. A shooter from symbolic ‘Gaza’. The shooter travels from Bethel Park to Butler to carry out his attack. From the House of God to the wine-carrier. Thomas and Matthew are names of Semitic origin (Thomas – Aramaic, Matthew – Hebrew). The names of Apostles. Thomas the doubter. He who doubted the politics of his father Matthew Crooks and needs to see wounds **in the side** to be fully… Read more »
Biden goes. The rest pending…
He’s been gone a long time now.
Its a one horse (fixed) race .
A world still not ready for a completely deep fake President. A few more years away (though Brezhnev could arguably claim historical precedent). Nevertheless, exit Biden stage left/blue/right/red/ to wherever…
Potentially introducing into US politics the dangerous precedent of someone capable of expressing a coherent thought.
A far greater threat to Republicans or to AI-deep fakers? Time will tell
250 years and counting, cant ya just wait, like what are the odds that we would be here to cross that adventure.
Interesting ritual played on the masses in the recent Trump psycho drama.
Cross-hairs moving over the right ear of a presidential nominee (bearing an uncanny resemblance to Trump). Then a sound resembling that of a shot.
Followed by the “Crooks-ed Hilary”” to spot in the audience; master/mistress-mind behind the brainwashing scheme?
History rhyming but not precisely repeating
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) – shooting scene
The ‘slow boiling of the frog and it won’t notice’ stuff is a rank urban myth. Sharpen up, please.
Everybody knows that now, it’s still a useful term. Cuz frogs ain’t very smart anyway. Chill out, please.
There is this word, Todd, ‘incrementally.; We understand the ‘mentally’ part, but what about the incre?’ It also occurs in words like ‘incre-edible.’
The immediate search turns up this:
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/incre
What’s with the language?
Got butchered by someone back there.
Arguments such as these have a knack of obscuring facets of reality. This relates to the Buddhist concept of accepting the world as it is, rather than twisting it to make it fit our version. When I think, ‘turning the screw’, I have a false sense that my position, and the people’s in general, actually matter. For this I am a victim of ‘fighting the enemy they give me’. ““We have to overrule the will of the people, because democracy is at stake,” explained Representative Nancy Pelosi” If I were to realize that mine and the people’s will are meaningful to only us, then I would focus my concentration on the more important aspect of ‘who’s will and desires supercedes the people?” Because, that in turn shows me who is really ‘turning the screw’. They want people fighting people, and countries fighting the ‘people’ from other countries, or even people… Read more »
‘Noblesse oblige?’
Was it ever truly a thing?
To quote the essay: “The turn is slow enough that it doesn’t cause shrieks of terror, but fast enough that it creates its intention in as little time as possible.” VS “The Fabian Society is a very old group originating in England in 1884, with the purpose of forming a single, global socialist state. They get their name from the Roman general Fabius, who used carefully planned strategies to slowly wear down his enemies over a long period of time to obtain victory. “Fabian Socialism” uses incremental change over a long period of time to slowly transform a state as opposed to using violent revolution for change. It is essentially socialism by stealth. Their original emblem was a shield with a wolf in sheep’s clothing holding a flag with the letters F.S. Today the international symbol of the Fabian Society is a turtle, with the motto below: “When I strike,… Read more »
The Fabian society is just one of dozens of think tanks, faux parties and orgs that all serve the same cartel. The cartel control all sides, all religions, all “countries”.
That’s why it never matters who wins elections or even “wars”.
As for those commentariat seeming to have amnesia about governments fabricating terror events or alleged “shootings” to further their control of society and the obedient, cowed, tax slaves, they’re supremely ignorant.
As I see all around me, the vast majority wants what is happening. They feel entitled, empowered and want more of it. This feeling of magnificence and being able to control everything seems to be just too overwhelming – people on (digital) cocaine. A tsunami of vanity and narcissism washes over the world and takes away any sense of reason and human measure. Now, the ones at the very top are approaching the point where they stand a good chance of making it to a global takeover. The long yearning to impose their version of this (general) mindset on the world may turn out to become their final victory. For the first time(?) in human history a “full spectrum dominance” is technically possible, but the main point of it all is that this mindset has expanded and taken over the minds and hearts of the vast majority of the human… Read more »
The feudal system worked very well for those at the top, obviously not so well for the serfs.
The question is will we allow the situation to return ?
The answer is no.
I believe they’ve made a fundamental mistake.
In the relentless pursuit of ‘growth’ we’ve been allowed to accumulate property and status as part of that process.
However slowly they turn up the temperature of the frog pot, even the thickest will realise they’re a bit hungrier or can buy a bit less Pinot Grigio.
I think this is where we are now.
Whatever the black pillers say about alt media, it has a massive influence on people who would otherwise be unaware they’re being mugged off.
Things are moving so fast now it’s difficult to know what’s happening. I believe this is part of the plan.
Apart from that, I know bugger all.
I see little parallel between a Feudal Order and human lab-assets.
Terry Jones made a series based on research that made quite a few comparisons to or (then) normal.
Mark 15:15 in the video highlights one of the major problems. They’re heavily involved.
Brian did you go to Hastings today?
There may be an identification between the public and the elite. Perhaps there are large numbers who enjoy reading Yuval Harari and feeling a thrill at this megalomaniacal Strangelovian reconstitution of all humanity even if most secretly know it means that they themselves are in for a speedy extinction. Maybe there’s some masochistic thrill in the idea of being ground down by some “master race”? It’s a bit like the sentiment expressed in the ever popular depiction of the Grim Wheel of Fate in Carmina Burana: O Fortune, like the moon changeable, always waxing or waning; hateful life now is harsh and then is caring on a whim; destitution, power it melts like ice.Fate, monstrous and empty, you are a turning wheel, an evil condition vain for well-being ever melting away, in shadow and veiled you weigh down on me too; now through gambling I have my back bare through… Read more »
Might not be the place to put this but I feel it reveals a hidden alliance between rich & poor: “Structure is an organizational factor in the universe, although a secondary and derivative one. It is love that first brings order out of chaos, but structure implements the durable patterns of orderly arrangement. “Love built your home; structure holds the walls in place. Love built your nation, structure administers it. Love determines the parameters of right conduct; structure formulates the laws that enforce it. Like the mind, structure is good if it serves, and tyrannical if it dominates inflexibly, never submitting to the revisions of love. “Structure represents the predictable, agreed upon patterns of existence which start with simple forms and build up to complex ones. It is patterning that locks in the differences of potential, and holds organizational formulas in place. For example, structure is what makes the difference… Read more »
People need to recognise that we are to a large extent running to keep up on a hamster wheel which is getting progressively (sic) and incrementally harder and more resistant to our efforts… I mean the prices of some things I buy are up 400% as an example, even own brand tomato ketchup in the cheap stores is up 120% over the last couple of years, so how many people ARE really feeling the pinch? Because benefits and low wages are not keeping up. There is obviously a fracture point waiting to happen when yer average family CANNOT COPE any longer. I recommend getting off the wheel, and taking a good look at it from a safe?? distance. Many of us have sort of done so, but it may involve alienating those we have loved and who believed and we believed they loved us. Is the counter-rotating black pill too… Read more »
Two articles from the same day (two days ago) but note the divergence: https://bylinetimes.com/2024/07/19/covid-inquiry-what-went-wrong-from-planning-for-the-wrong-pandemic-to-a-failure-to-make-any-economic-strategy/ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/excess-death-covid-public-health-measures/ The first refers to “the failure of the UK Government …to have a strategy to handle the Coronavirus pandemic”. And “(m)any projects which could have helped control a large pandemic were abandoned by Government”. The response was apparently inadequate and the article ends up by listing, with approval, “six measures that were not taken, but must be, to tackle future pandemics”. “These are: a scalable system of testing and contact tracing; a practicable system of isolation; effective border controls and health security at the border; surge capacity in health and social care; stockpiling and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE); and protecting vulnerable people.” The second article refers to a report which “found the major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical… Read more »
When Christine Lagarde was chair of the IMF, she made the statement that, “Vaccines are absolutely necessary for the rollout of CBDC’s.” Makes you ask what kind of self-assembling software was in all those injections.
Think of it in another way, how and why would they want to use CBDC, if not to force compliance with poison injections?
That the use of CBDC may be predicated on the public’s willingness to keep up to date with their vaccine uptake.
They don’t use bullets to hit their depopulation goals.
CHD is linked with RFK Jr.; and the latter, at least according to Alison McDowell (‘wrenchinthegears.com’), is a key cog vis-a-vis the next rollout of the medical-cum-industrial complex {under the title, (AI) ‘Wellness’ management}, i.e., precision medicine; nanotech; graphene; blockchain; tokenized democracy; etc.; etc.; viz. RFK Jr. = ‘anti-vax’ = new wave of tech in medicine; health; economy; etc. = post-human! That is all!! RGB-Y4 out!!!
“Hesitancy” is indicative of the linguistic programming that these sub-human reptiles employ ALL THE TIME.
It ain’t “hesitancy” you snakes, it is ABSOLUTE REJECTION!
“sub-human reptiles” quite precise description.
Google Founder recently stating the goal is general human intelligence, but today they are only at a four-legged house cat IQ level. https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/ai-deepmind-artificial-general-intelligence-b2332322.html .
This is an IMPORTANT feature. They ADMIT they want to be at a general human level, but are today still on an IQ on four legs.
This can only be because they belong to another kind of specie than the human norm.
Jeffrey’s having a bet each way;
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-pandemic-response-was-the-turning-point/
https://bylinetimes.com/2024/07/19/conservatives-lost-votes-over-net-zero/ That barometer of phony Leftism, Bylinetimes, lays out the epic unfolding. Apparently “the Conservatives’ decision to weaken net zero commitments may have been a contributing factor in the party’s worst electoral performance in its parliamentary history”. Because, you know, the Great British Public, being Groovy Lefties, are totally behind those Zero Net efforts on which the future of The Planet depends. After all, “Mel Kee, head of campaigns at climate advocacy group Green New Deal Rising” (and not biased at all!) “argued that the election result “sends a clear message to the Labour Government about what people want to see from their Government”.” Furthermore, “She told Byline Times that Green New Deal Rising activists knocked on 10,000 doors during the course of the campaign and “found that transformative change for the climate was high on people’s agenda”.” Can’t argue with that! Nor, presumably, with the totally popular backed anticipation… Read more »
The British people couldn’t care less for climate policy if they’d known the to cost them. And those that do care who are in the know, i.e. independent businesses, know full well that everything the rulers of the UK are doing in the name of Climate Policy has absolutely nothing to do with net-zero. For instance; a solar panel company who works with the gov said to me they tried to get solar panels on all new houses but the gov said ‘nope, only 1 panel per house’ and the gov are spending £££’s on windfarms and pylons all down the east coast, trashing the country in the process and this solar panel firm said they’d approached the gov and said ‘if you put several solar panels on each new house and factory you could supplement the need for more energy and it would be green, without building any new… Read more »
Perhaps Mr Hayen would like to reflect on the slow-turning screw that inched around for decades as homosexuality was first decriminalized, then normalized before becoming praised and celebrated.
What a sad and pathetic comment. Criminalising homosexuality is not just inhumane and insane, it also creates more gay people.
Criminalisation of homosexual hating religions would be better.
I don’t mean to piss you off, nice Admins, but I’ve a couple of posts pending here.
In a recent exchange with the excellent Steve Augustine a few posts earlier, the topic of super spook Nafeez Ahmed came up and that sent me on a little trip down the wondrous memory lane of the covid con job. Ahmed writes for the “Bylinetimes”, a Ghost Train Ride outfit that even outruns the World Socialist Web Site in its servile covid fear wankery. See here: https://bylinetimes.com/2024/07/19/covid-inquiry-what-went-wrong-from-planning-for-the-wrong-pandemic-to-a-failure-to-make-any-economic-strategy/ This idiotic and increasingly desperate attempt to resurrect the pandemic porn franchise dates from a mere two days ago. Note the pic of that thunderous propagandist sledgehammer “The National Covid Memorial Wall”. Once again, the merchants of mind control display a Hollywood sensibility for manufacturing cinemascope panoramas worthy of Cecil B DeMille. As is my wont, I thought I’d carry out another litmus test to find out Bylinetimes’s take on the trans issue. See here: https://bylinetimes.com/2021/09/30/the-far-right-co-option-of-the-transgender-rights-issue/ This was from Sept 2021 and naturally… Read more »
Too kind, George!
Two month agao: “Today we were joined by Fr James Mawdsley and Theo Howard from Vendée Radio to discuss recent events in Gaza, campus protests, and the Antisemitism Awareness Act.”
‘Turn of the Screw’ was by Henry James… his brother William was the first U.S. behaviouralist (bot not alas the last). The story features a young boy who’s clearly had some sort of sexual trauma inflicted upon him. Some more points about the alleged Trump assassination attempt: 1) One of the main purposes, it now seems to me, was to get libertarians behind “hate speech” laws. Republican-leaning outlets have been full of complations of Democrats calling for bad things to happen to Trump pre the event. 2) The footage of the claimed fatality looks convincing although the CC initials remain dubious. I’ve not yet seen an analysis of whether the alleged shooter, Trump and the stated victims line up in a plausible manner. One of the biggest reveals about JFK is that the shot that slightly wounded James Tague does not line up well with Oswald’s supposed location but seems… Read more »
I never read the James tale but have seen two movie versions – one a TV movie and the other the marvellously creepy old 1961 feature, “The Innocents”, with Deborah Kerr.
The tale features a governess who is given the task of governing two children who are supposedly possessed by the “evil” spirits of two earlier (adult) servants. The Kerr movie is intentionally ambiguous in that we don’t know if the possession is real or if it’s a projection onto the kids from the repressed and mentally disturbed governess.
The James tale was also turned into an opera by Benjamin Britten who seems to have had a dodgy fixation on kids.
Off topic. Are you wondering why prices are skyrocketing? Well it may have something to so with … Taylor Swift! No kidding! This comes from another hydra head called Axios. We launched Axios in January 2017 based on this shared belief: The world needed smarter, more efficient coverage of the topics shaping the fast-changing world. We pledged to put our audience first, always. How considerate of them! They tell us: Europe has a Taylor Swift problem: “Eras Tour” sparks inflation jitters….The Swifties are wreaking havoc across the Atlantic — or, at least on European economic data.Why it matters: “The Eras Tour” is a source of faster price increases as concertgoers spend on food, tickets and hotels. That’s making for a cruel summer, pushing inflation rates higher with possibly more distortions to come.Analysts attributed a surprise surge in Swedish inflation in May to three Swift concerts in Stockholm that drove up… Read more »
Almost 300,000 went to see her at the Melbourne Cricket Ground over three nights.
We’ve gotta be the dumbest in the world.
Though I will admit; she’s good at what she does. Whatever it is😖
She’s a “philanthropist”. Of course all celebs are!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taylor_Swift#Wealth_and_philanthropy
Note the title “Wealth and philanthropy” – these things obviously go hand in hand!
Grab a swatch at these saintly connections:
• ranked first on DoSomething’s 2015 “Gone Good” list
• received the Star of Compassion from the Tennessee Disaster Services
• got the Big Help Award from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
• sang at BBC’s Children in Need concert and raised £13,000 for the cause.
• donated $100,000 to the Dolly Parton Fire Fund.
Good old Dolly does her bit too! I don’t know if Taylor has a fund named after her yet but I reckon it’s only a matter of time.
Jonathan would be turning in his grave.
$100,000 (£78,000) may sound a lot to the average person, because it is.
Yet, Swift earns $2 billion a year before tax. That is $5.5 million per day, or $228,000 per hour including while she is asleep.
Putting it into context, her donation of $100,000 to the Parton fund is the same as a Brit on average earnings of £35,000 p.a donating £25 of their earnings.
Neither, does the average person in being charitable receive the free publicity and recognition which could help them to earn even more.
It is a no lose situation and usually a big gain for the top zlebs.
I miscalculated.
Her donation of $100,000 is the equivalent to a donation of ONLY £4 by the average British worker. Not even the price of a pint.
In percentage terms it may be the same but not in disposable income terms.
Someone on 35k a year is thinking about where every penny goes and probably doesn’t have any or much to spare.
Whereas with the mega rich “celebrities”, their disposal income is hundreds of millions that they can never spend in a lifetime, which is why they set up foundations, and donate to “charity”, as tax grifts, as PR stunts and as agreements to reimburse the Masonic cartel that nurtured, trained, promoted them, and oversaw their publicity and popularity, longevity, deals (like Swift + Kelce, a faux relationship to promote the NFL) and who they’re allied with and obligated to, forever more.
Seems she gets around 200,000 – 300,000 for each typical 3 day gig in any given location depending on the size of the venue.
She and her handlers are making a lot of ‘bread’ from this ‘circus’. Upto $5 billion from this world tour alone.
Oh well, the circus will keep keep chugging along, until, if and when, the bread people put in their mouths becomes scarce.
The massive disparity between the ‘earnings’ (because no one really EARNS that much) of the elite and the wage slaves is an injustice of the highest order.
We have failed as a civilisation.
Gorillas are more civilised than us.
They print bread now like its going out of style, full faith and credit of gvt, now that is becoming scarce.
Pretentious crap aimed at gullible adolescents.
She gets daddy to pay for all those kids to see her, so we could have a lot of dumb daddies.
“She” is a he. Look closely.
Noam Chomsky (in one of the good points he made) noted that newspapers are misunderstood. Everyone assumes the news is the product being sold and the customers are the ones who buy the paper. Chomsky said that the real customers are the advertisers who pay for placing the adverts whilst the reading public are the product i.e. what the advertisers are paying for. In short, the news is a subterfuge to lure you in.
You might say something similar to pop stars like Taylor Swift. She is a subterfuge. The real customers are the various “philanthropic” organisations backed by Swift who thereby allows them an avenue through which to influence the product which is the general public.
So Swift and the rest of these celebs are an ever changing lure to pull us in.
There’s no news in newspapers. The papers are selling 100% mind control, not real news.
The ads are revenue for the papers, they pay the bills and generate more revenue and sales for the cartel (advertisers), but the real purpose of the papers is to keep people brainwashed, disinformed, stuck in a worldwide game of fraud and deception so the same cartel that owns the private governments (and the advertisers) can farm large populations of people for profit, while maintaining complete control.
That can’t occur without a press selling lies. Same too, the fake education system.
This video is a brilliant wrap-up of The Big Picture of what’s really happening. There is new, more detailed info than you’ve heard elsewhere. A discussion well worth listening to., about the Republican Convention & those who are manpulating our future.
https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/the-attempted-assassination-and-the
Intelligence is implicit in nature…
Ego is implicit in all creatures great and wee…
https://autonomies.org/2024/07/giorgio-agamben-pasiphaes-bull-and-technique
In other words: Trump’s trombone sounds are about as substantial as Alex Jones’ “potency pills”. The American public has long been conditioned by Hollywood cinema (we know who’s behind it) to pay attention to the label, the rest doesn’t matter. One might think that this is a quality worth learning for all non-Americans. But what will happen when the impacts get closer and closer? “Mastermind” Jared Taylor says in his latest video that he has stopped laughing because years ago he wouldn’t have believed his co-pilot Mr. Kersey if he had said something like ‘Black people run America’. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-W-FbgIETI
“The rich, whether using government agencies, or corporate research institutes, conducted much classified research from 1960s on concerning how to distract, confuse, and misdirect opposition to financial monopoly. The solutions offered were a mass media intended to dumb down the population, and create dependency and addictions to certain forms of stimulation, as well as the promotion of cultural [and sexual] identity, over class and economic issues, as a topic for debate. “Cultural identity politics is an ideal way to keep the working people of the United States from coming together. In a sense, the cultural identity politics served much like Jim Crow to create unnecessary antagonism between working people that served the rich well. “Thus, behind the curtains from the 1990s, but especially in the last decade, a variety of private foundations, Homeland Security operatives, and other invisible players started to fund, and to encourage, the growth of identity politics… Read more »
Other major approaches:
-. uproot undesirable outliers including farmers
-. make needless change, especially thosee that make livelihoods precarious
-. promote debt selectively.
It is very late in the ride to doom. The trans crowd are separating children from parents, and either molesting them or helping to mutilate their sexual organs. Capitalism has poisoned almost all food, medicine and environment. The “free world” is determined “free” the world through war.
https://www.unz.com/mhudson/world-shaking-up-epic-political-economic-earthquakes/
The one thing we never think to ask: why is it so easy to get people to turn on each other?
It’s always been done and always will. Could it be we’re focusing on the phenomenon inside out? That in fact it isn’t the “ruling class” that seeks to “divide and conquer” but rather it’s the people themselves who in effect demand of their “leaders” an opportunity to turn against others of their kind.
Of course, that would negatively impact our nice, neat little view of ordinary people as essentially decent folks who simply get all twisted up by evil “leaders.” And that’s a non starter in some circles.
Aint progressivism grand.
I hate to include “gay” in this comment because I think most gay folks would rather just move along—they have made such strides over the past decades, and they are now poised to lose it all thanks to the agenda’s efforts to turn this particular screw. In ten years you will be saying the same of the trannies. Any minority that is being promoted is a threat to the majority; the majority is forced to bend to the wills of the minority. The majority no longer call the shots. Gays are a minority who have forced the majority to bend to their wishes. They are all a part of the undermining of majority rule. Feminism is slightly different because they are not a minority, but the goals of feminism are the same as the promotion of any minority that undermines the essential activity of all humans for humanity; having children,… Read more »
I disagree with you, gays have merely asked for equal rights under the law. If you’re saying that you being a homophobic racist should not be challengeable, you’re on sticky ground.
If gays start saying they have to have preferential rights, that entirely different.
Unfortunately, it’s all too easy for some to insist that gays do indeed demand “preferential rights.” By that, what they mean is that simply by asking for “equal treatment” gays are ipso facto demanding “preferential rights” – since God and his minions worldwide have made it clear that gays do not deserve and must never have “equal rights” with straights.
Is the law to defend children or to defend those adults who choose to get married? If it is to defend children, the primary resource for the success of the future of the nation, then gays do not need equal rights. If it is to defend the adults, then why is government getting involved in private relationships? The adults can sign contracts, such as a pre-nup, they are adults, not children.
Oh, and please don’t accuse me of isms; I can read that the only reason you do it is that you have no argument to contribute. Let’s act like adults, ok.
Screwed. Every which way but loose;
https://www.garydbarnett.com/9118-2/
The author of the post you attached most certainly has Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Nah, he has common sense. The real TDS is afflicting those that think Trump is on their side. They just made it up to try to hide their cult worship.
Actually, TDS is very real… and it’s precisely that mechanism which allows Der Bumble Trump to control both his followers and his haters: whatever he appears to say or think, his haters do precisely the opposite, as passionately as they can, which is a sly form of blatant control over these people. Wackzeen Uptake in “progressives” was HUGE because they thought they heard Trump disparage Big Pharma’s Toxic Moon Shot and, therefore, embraced it. His followers were likely to be hesitant regarding the WAckzeen, because they cherry-picked the same message of “anti-vaxx” from Trump, despite the fact that Trump was/is heavily invested in the product. Der Bumble Trump is a plutocrat, not a Hippie… but he’s also a ham. He loves the spotlight, he loves how famous The Man has made him (since the 1970s). But he definitely WORKS for The Man.
NATO is a force that gives the US of Aggression meaning, and blood soaked profits:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2024/07/nato-75-and-still-threatening/
When the USA engaged in friendly fire to hole Nordstream II, it actually holed the NATO alliance.
Just like Israel bombing Gaza has caused Israel to lose terminally in the court of global public opinion.
In my experience, the slow turning of the metaphorical screw isn’t eliciting any questions at all. Those that might still need to ask questions – such as why? – are doubling down in their fog of fake positivity. Any digging into the why would be more painful than the incremental change for the worse which they pretend to happily accept because of …. climate change, the terrorists, internet high-school bullying or Chinese hacking, long Covid or a new virus, or inclusivity, or to keep us safe, or …..
For the rest of us, the all important question of ‘why’ was asked long ago and we’ve come up with a variety of scenarios based on “their” own documents, conferences, speeches, and actual experience to which we are not blind like those who never ask ‘why.’
If the values of greed lead to ever greater power, then the values of greed will be the values that predominate in the circles of power.
There’s the greed on Wall Street, in the Boardrooms of arms manufacturers, the greed of politicians, the greed of the MSM owners.
Greed basically places zero monetary value on human qualities like compassion, selflessness, generosity, humility and the like.
Small wonder that those qualities are entirely absent from US-Israeli machinations worldwide.
If we let the Satanic Cabal institute CBDCs it will allow them to take screw turning to a whole new level. Imagine a Swiss Army knife of control and slow torture…
NO CASH=NO FREEDOM use cash more frequently and
BOYCOTT ANY BUSINESS THAT WILL NOT EXCEPT IT AS LEGAL TENDER
The Digital Age has created the Digital Slave fight back now or be caged.
CBDC may be misdirection; as the smaller/local digital currency rivulets appear to be the proverbial trojan horse; that will, eventually, enable the kakistocracy to unite said waters into one gigantic ocean of power and control. That is all! RGB-Y4 out!!
"Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology."
Hello, Todd Hayen! I’m quite curious: what are “Consciousness Studies”…?
Is that an Augustinian question Steven?
After all, consciousness, like the soul, is beyond our comprehension.
Good question.
Established Jung visited India in 1937-38 and met some yogis but went stayed far from the Two that had the best psychology-yoga experience: his mind didn’t like competition or fresh ideas.
Ideas or under-standing?
Turn of the Screw within the last week has got me thinking most of them have forgotten about covid. They’ve gone back to sleep.
They call it professional wrestling! But its fake.
Politics is professional wrestling!
Pinned on twitter the last few days was The RNC
Hulk Hogan and Dana white gave speeches
Kid rock was there.
Hulk hogan rips his T shirt on stage and screams Trumpa mania.
You got to be retarded at this level of the game to
not see the insult played on who ever believes this bullshit.
Only thing missing from most alternate sites including sad to say some of OG’s authors was them wearing an ear bandages as solidarity to Trump.
with ‘H.H.’ the parallels to “Idiocracy” are hard to miss…
Thanks Todd, you could not have said it better!
The only antidote for the next series of psyop bullshit will be a Musk Neuralink or Thiel’s facial recognition scan. 😁
The ghoul techno/fascists are expert “screw turners.” Cognitive dissonance is their specialty.
Case in point, are all those hoped filled proles who attend the Orange Idiot’s rallies. Little do they know that the obnoxious phony is working with surveillance companies funded by the CIA and the DOD. These companies tracking devices actually rooted out the Jan. 6 protesters for indictment and prison.
The funny thing is, I noticed European pundits are so discombobulated with their own domestic political farce that they become enamoured with the American tragicomical reality show and end up giving credence to it–Canucks and Aussies do it too! Some of the folks you’d had thought were quite brilliant end up praising Trump for his ‘courage’ and for being a true Conservative! They really believe the man is the Deep state’s nemesis!
Unfortunately, the plebs being drawn into the “PayPal Mafia honeypot” symbolized by an Orange Idiot are looking for a political savior.
However, Independent media influencers swooning over Trump are compromised by techno/fascist bucks flowing into their social media platforms.
And if that’s not the case, they’re allowed to pursue their political activities on platforms like Twitter, Rumble, etc… so they can unwittingly act as a “honeypot data retrieval” for techno/fascists who despise both the populists and the antiwar Left.
So what are the solutions? They are actually pretty simple. The tptb’s main tools are fear, deception, divide-and-rule, and technology, so… Do not comply with any of the global establishment’s diktats and shun ALL the technology that is part of the digital gulag (especially the 5g and smart meters, smart phones and other gadgets which all are the backbone of the grid), ignore all the psyops and do not get divided in any way, shape or form (remember the real tyrants are the supremacist globalist establishment not normal everyday people). Don’t ever let them divide and conquer us as they want to try to start a civil war – we have all been deceived: both the natives of our countries and migrants; only undercover establishment radicals like Tommy Robinson et al on one side and undercover extremist, violent radicals on the other are tptb divisive tools). Ally with as many… Read more »
In US the solution is to separate US taxpayers from the entire political class, in particular the Pentagon. US must be broken up into at least 3 parts. SW states could join Mexico, for example. US exists today only to enslave US taxpayers to its global genocide machine. Whatever happened to Neutrality Acts of 1930s? Answer: US elites loved the idea of being “international,” loved idea of sneaking weapons to UK.
No, we, collectively, don’t have more in common with each other than not. I’ve got neighbors I don’t agree with shit on. I’ve got neighbors that are pigs, who on orders, would shoot your ass for not following the laws made by our rulers. We just went thru a fake scamdemic where many, many people were calling for me to be put in a detention camp, barred from entering grocery stores, and told my freedom didn’t mean shit, because I wouldn’t take a killer jab. This is pollyannish bullshit, sorry to say. Our divisions are not going away, and they aren’t all caused by our rulers.
Easier said than done.
Sadly, it’s “easy” and “go along to get along”, and wanting to fit in, that got us into this mess.
That is a simply excellent comment to a great article, and is the best response to the helpless plea “yes, but what can we DO?” Those are absolutely practical, doable, common sense solutions requiring no financial outlay – in fact, there are financial savings when one doesn’t buy those addictive surveillance tools. However, this shunning of audio and visual surveillance and data collection technology – SMART phones, SMART t.v.s, fridges and other appliances, Alexa, cameras in vehicles and door bells, home security systems etc. necessitates tolerance of some inconvenience – you know…..how things were before this technology was introduced! Principled and committed ‘Luddites’ 🤣 will also: o shun online purchasing, credit card use and the use of the ‘tap/contact’ option on credit and debit cards o always respond ‘yes, please’ when asked the by retail checkout cashiers ‘would you like a receipt?’ – obvious when an item might later need… Read more »
Another turn for the shrew to take on turns of the screw, but still no clue what to do?
Amen.
It all seemed so obvious and straightforward then.
No wonder he was dealt with;
Anyone who posts a reference to Lennon’s assassination gets extra points from me (Google “Allard K. Lowenstein,” btw, and note the similarity of the hits: same year, even). BUT remember: it was Klaus Schwab who was calling for a “revolution,” in 2020, with FauxVid1984 as the pretext… but his idea of a “revolution” is “The Great Reset”. TFIC have been pushing for this “revolution” for quite some time. Even before FauxVid1984, I saw an article, in the Financial Times, harping on the inequities of Capitalism….! TFIC want to replace the old control system with a much more powerful version that will slam us all into a Neo Feudal State so fast we will barely notice. It’s already started (the Internet/ Social Media/ Smart Phones are key aspects of the infrastructure of the Neo Feudal Gulag). Oh and Elon Musk is neither a genius nor a billionaire (he is as much… Read more »
So how does it work?
One is groomed for, or flukes fame, and then one is given a stern talking to.
“Obey, or else”
We’ll never know, because the dead tell no tales.
“So how does it work?” People like Lennon, who are used and then terminated by TFIC, are unwitting… because they don’t need to be witting. First he was used (along with his beat combo) to get the World’s mind off the JFK coup. When it was recognized that he was a very influential loose cannon (ie they had created a monster) they sent OH! NO! after him. He promptly lost his direction, got sucked into heroin and navel-gazing, and was alienated from most of his old friends, hanging around with, and trying to impress, intelligence assets like the Yippies. There’s a live concert the Beatles put on in Germany, 1966, before Revolver was released: John is goose-bump-inducingly majestic, in command, strong voice and perfectly-executing the “I Feel Fine” riff while singing a solid lead over it! The John of 1980 could not imagine doing that, was very much reduced/ weakened.… Read more »
Revolving doors.
As in politics.
My length reply is “pending”… so hang on…
“Even before FauxVid1984, I saw an article, in the Financial Times, harping on the inequities of Capitalism….!” The rhetorical reversal of 2020 was indeed a wonder to behold. We’d had four decades of capitalist triumphalism. (Remember “The Loony Left”? When did you last hear that?) And then – covid, and wham! The Groovy Left surged tsunami like everywhere. “People Before Profits”, “We’re all in it together” etc. And that Bible for the now high profile Leftism, Bylinetimes, even gave us a crash course in how all those dissident groups (Occupy, XR etc.) had “transformed the political landscape” whilst the World Socialist Web Site even gave us a(n unwittingly hilarious) account of how the lockdowns had been forced by “us” onto “them”. And The Left themselves – “loveably” gullible as always – just couldn’t resist. Capitalism was over! Boris Johnson had been “dragged kicking and screaming” into lockdown i.e. the very lockdown… Read more »
Be wary of anyone high profile calling for a “revolution”. At best they are naïve, or worse are controlled opposition. In the past, Russell Brand had called for a revolution, and more recently a one world government – figure that one out.
Revolution didn’t work out well for the Russian or French populations. Revolutions throughout history had a habit of being co-opted events or directly funded and steered by the ‘management’ to consolidate further their grip on wealth and power using rebranding techniques.
Lots of Pied Pipers to choose from and none have the best interests of the serfs at heart.
“Russell Brand had called for a revolution, and more recently a one world government – figure that one out”
One look at that picture of RBranded hugging a giggling Yuval “Buy My Books, You Useless Eaters!” Harari… is all anyone needs in order to rumble that super-promoted Sesquipedalian Mockney-Fabian.
Not sure where Brand is at, though it’s fairly obvious he’s more in love with Mammon than mankind.
On the Fabian Society’s website (“The Future of the Left since 1884”) RB gets endorsed by his sinister bretren:
“OUR ESSENTIAL BOOKS OF 2014: REVOLUTION BY RUSSELL BRAND”
The Fabians are worth looking into. It was the cuddly old Fabian G.B. Shaw who went on record about society’s need for “death panels”…
Billy Goats parroted Bernard Shaw’s eugenicist point of view during an interview, where Billy casually mentioned death panels as a topic that is ‘sadly’ taboo. Yet, it was obvious he yearned to value a human life, in dollars and cents, and decide who should live or die based on the financial cost of the healthcare that they receive.
I should have been clearer; it was a rhetorical statement for those who think he is not an insider nor a shill.
His ‘Pied Piper’ series of children’s books rubbed it in further. Plus, his actions such as flashing the ‘Obey’ amulet at Katy Perry during an interview, indicated that he was her handler while they were married.
“I should have been clearer”
I should have been clearer that I was agreeing with you!
LOL. Good to see that we’re on the same page!
How about with the gay and trans movements? Being European we never got hit up over mixed dorms or tits on the beach when the yanks and Brits came for holiday they was shocked to see top less beachers- breasts on the beach or people openly getting changed. we had mixed showers we didnt give a fuck about toilets as long as they was toilets. All of the sudden this old Taliban psyop now called trannies psyop appeared online by the Mockingbird alternate media and every one not within there own mind is parroting it. given talking points to discuss and screaming about toilets. Dont they travel on trains, airplanes or live in houses or visit cafe small bar restaurants. Your being psyop to scream at something that is so dumb it makes one wonder what is actually being awake mean in 2024. I dont give a fuck about trannies… Read more »
I have had a suspicion for a while now that the tranny psyop is one of the issues being used to create a backlash against the ‘permissive society’.
A means to gain a reaction from so-called libertarians, conservative and even middle of the road types to demand action against the cultural deterioration in society. Effectively, in doing so, giving up other freedoms and rights along the way. Classic problem, reaction, solution.
The controllers deliberately swung the pendulum too far in one direction, knowing that it would swing back equally hard in the other and overcompensate for the perceived problem.
What better way to get freedom lovers to demand their slavery, than to choose relatively minor issues, exaggerate and exploit them to implement at the request of the people more rules, laws and regulations that are actually against their long-term best interests?
On the contrary, just follow the money, ever heard of Martine Rothblatt?
https://jbilek.substack.com/p/transsexual-transhumanism?publication_id=1093941&post_id=146823619&isFreemail=true&r=9m3wo&triedRedirect=true
” What we’re witnessing in the gender industry is a castration cult. Castration cults have been seen throughout history and we are experiencing another one. What I am going to call transsexual transhumanism is a castration cult amped up on technology, transhumanist ideology, and fueled by profit. It has been introduced to the culture by forcing and controlling new language that obscures its origins in fetish and the sexual objectification of women. Transsexualism has been rebranded to transgender for marketing purposes and indoctrination.”
In the US, it seems to be a way to get children to give up their gender and a way to erase their ability to experience pleasure or reproduce. They’re encouraging puberty blocking drugs and mutilation surgeries — which will never produce the desired result of turning one gender into a functioning replica of the other gender. The obscenity of it is indescribable. As for older people trans-ing, again, they’ll never be anything other than imposters. I don’t see how that’s liberating for anyone. Fits the depop agenda, though.
I don’t know about the depop, but the quality control is on the skids.
Within the ‘schooling system’ they will always do certain things like suggesting girls who start menstruating and getting cramps to start taking the contraceptive pill as it helps reduce period pains.
the issue then is the ‘schooling system’.
RE: puberty blocking drugs is in Kellogg cornflakes, bread, the rubber dummie, smd formula milk. plastic toys children play with, babywipes, nappies, tap water, farmed chicken, farmed cows. GMOs. etc
yes, but now it’s legit puberty blocking drugs, not drip-drip-drip pseudoestrogens
The contrived transhumanist/transgender cult has been deliberately contrived, financed and marketed by two ‘men’. Its aim is to undermine and make redundant their targets – women.
I always thought it was ‘womb envy’ from these sad trans perverts.
https://jbilek.substack.com/p/wrong-bodies-a-castration-cult
If you mean hormone disruptors, they are in almost all food including sprayed agricultural produce. Many resist breakdown in the environment. Instead, they may accumulate in our foods and us. They are effective at levels as low as nanograms.
If you mean hormone disruptors, they are in almost all food including sprayed agricultural produce. Many resist breakdown in the environment, and may instead accumulate in our foods and bodies. They affect us at levels as low as nanograms.
This is besides direct poisons: insecticides, herbicides, fertilizer residues, etc.
as far as the usa goes-welcome ‘to all things weaponized’
as far as you go…?
