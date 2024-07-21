Biden Drops Out

It was always going to happen…and now it has. Incumbent President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the race, endorsing Kamala Harris as his replacement on the Democratic ticket.

Despite backing Biden as recently as 24-hours ago, Hillary and Bill Clinton have joined Biden in endorsing Harris, meaning the nomination of the current Vice President is probably a nailed-on certainty at this point.

The question is…why?

Harris was such a failure of a candidate in the 2020 election she dropped out of the primaries after being embarrassed by Tulsi Gabbard in a debate.

She is frequently bizarrely incoherent in her speeches, and she doesn’t even have Biden’s dementia as an excuse.

It’s hard to see how she is a better candidate than Biden, or countless others in the Democrat field.

Biden will be the first incumbent President not to seek re-election since Lyndon B Johnson in 1968, an election Republican Richard Nixon won in a landslide.

…which raises the question of deliberately throwing it for Trump. Time will tell I guess.