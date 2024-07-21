Biden Drops Out
It was always going to happen…and now it has. Incumbent President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the race, endorsing Kamala Harris as his replacement on the Democratic ticket.
Despite backing Biden as recently as 24-hours ago, Hillary and Bill Clinton have joined Biden in endorsing Harris, meaning the nomination of the current Vice President is probably a nailed-on certainty at this point.
The question is…why?
Harris was such a failure of a candidate in the 2020 election she dropped out of the primaries after being embarrassed by Tulsi Gabbard in a debate.
She is frequently bizarrely incoherent in her speeches, and she doesn’t even have Biden’s dementia as an excuse.
It’s hard to see how she is a better candidate than Biden, or countless others in the Democrat field.
Biden will be the first incumbent President not to seek re-election since Lyndon B Johnson in 1968, an election Republican Richard Nixon won in a landslide.
…which raises the question of deliberately throwing it for Trump. Time will tell I guess.
You know that feeling when the tornado comes and suddenly you’re not in Kansas anymore….
Maybe he ‘dropped’ dead. An act of God.
Poor guy, last week he had a serious belt of covid and this week he pulls out the race.
YOU SEE covid does effect the elderly and is very serious. 💤
and normal people like President Biden was effected by this serious virus which 100’s of millions died from.
Either it is the cancer psyop with the royals, they sell IT as very serious-GET TESTED we are normal just like you.
Bibi flies in this Thursday to see if he can break the record for standing ovations….
The response of the “extreme right-wing libertarian” Republicans?….
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/jul/20/speaker-mike-johnson-threatens-arrest-lawmakers-wh/
The question is…why? Assuming Kamala will be the final candidate and there will not be a switch-a-roo ahead of the (s)election, then I think, it serves two purposes: She is just about an acceptable candidate, yet, one that is sufficiently useless such that when she loses to the better candidate (Trump) it would appear genuine and will not require any vote rigging. It will actually be, the will of the people. She can at least walk and talk, ie. is compos mentis, so that is enough to fulfill the basics as an ‘opposition’ candidate. To have continued with Uncle Joe was an embarrassment. One that was waking too many people up, due to his bumbling and stumbling. It would eventually become too obvious that he was not running anything, which would call into question the whole pantomime. For the time being, maintaining the illusion of choice and a belief in… Read more »
The “race to the White House” is a TV series to entertain the proles. The controllers like to make it interesting and full of drama, incident and surprises so we’ll keep watching.
All the candidates are just paid actors snd whoever wins, the same globalist legislation will be rolled out.
Who ever speaks internet fashionable to the proles and talks wee wizard and proles identify- He is just like us.!!!!
They them who get selected roll out the agenda quicker.
Covid showed that with Trump, Boris johnson, Giuseppe Conte, Orban, Bolsonaro, Nigel, etc
The powers that be couldn’t care two hoots who the POTUS and VP are, what they care about is that they are controlled by the PTB. So if the PTB have got a Trump + Vance ticket doing EXACTLY what they want, they would clearly engineer a useless Democrat farce three months before polling day to create unstoppable momentum for their chosen candidate. We all saw the farce in the UK, where the chosen candidate Starmer was anointed with barely one third of the votes cast and barely one fifth of those eligible to vote. It’s safe to say that democracy no longer exists in the UK-US axis of the West and so any MSM outlet that claims it does is merely printing lying propaganda. Of course, lying in print is not a criminal offence, since all sane adults should not trust any MSM organ to tell them the truth.… Read more »
“barely one fifth of those eligible to vote”.
34% of 52% (the new turnout figure they smuggled out quietly when nobody was paying attention) is substantially less than 1/5th.
I wish the Green Party candidate had a chance. Listen to this fireball:
https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/the-blue-screen-of-death
Of course you want to evade the lesson from Evil China. This is the fate of “party politics”. democratic, republican or whatever.
Killary must be seething.
“That magnificent edifice, that office, that chair, that podium, that red button, is mine and mine alone.”
“How did that upstart weasel her way in?”
“That Bitch better offer me Secretary of State!!”
“Or else”
You forgot all her unexplained absences, the last time she campaigned to be President.
Tell me more.
Also the questions about her health – especially her collapse at the 9/11 memorial and subsequent rapid recovery when she was obviously being played by an actor who barely qualified as a lookalike.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has mocked George Soros and his son for quickly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the “most qualified candidate we have” to replace Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race on Sunday.
Wow Elon is so edgy and anti-establishment isn’t he! You gotta love and trust this billionaire! He’s different! He’s on our side! Honest Injun!
Like Trump. The Outsider born with a silver spoon in his mouth.
Billionaire Outsider. First full fledged Mob Prez.
Taking that brainchip is so oppositional!
Pawns lined up for sacrifice at the front.
Kings, Queens, Bishops, Knights and Rooks hiding in the rear.
Nuff said.
Who’s to be the hyena’s Veep choice?
…the jackal…
If the American people are wise they will get behind RFK jr – he is the only one who can stop the USA (and the world) crashing into hell.
I agree with this tweeter when asked this question: “Do you think RFK Jr. is a better man than Donald Trump?”:
@EuphoriumArts
Jul 20
Replying to @JosephFordCotto
”
Bobby Kennedy is younger & appears to be in better physical condition than Trump. #RFKJr has an encyclopedic knowledge of history, geopolitics, law, & the Constitution. Trump has a better speaking voice, helluva salesman, talks big, fibs a lot. RFK unites people. Trump divides.
“
RFK loves Israel. He thinks blockchain can ‘save the world’.
He’s a fully paid up member of the Club. Don’t kid yourself.
RFK fully endorses the mass slaughter of Palestinians. Anyone dumb enough to believe Isreal has the right to kill hundreds and thousands of people on the claim they are defending themselves have declared themselves to be very evil. How anyone can promote an endorser of genocide is very strange.
Supports the Zionist genocide even more than Biden or Trump, endorsed billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s call on Harvard to censor critics of the genocide.
All out supporter of 4IR, AI-managed Blockchain, his running mate Shanahan is a pioneer in that, divorced wife of Google founder Sergey Brin, who funds her organizations.
Virus pusher against clotshots, pushes the bio-weapon leak disinformation narrative and “alternative treatments” for a “Pandemic” which never happened resulting from “COVID-19” which is fiction, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 “virus” which has never been proven to exist.
3 strikes and you’re out.
He doesn’t say anything that any reasonable person should find divisive.
RFK Jr. has a lot knowledge and especially of hidden history.
I was listening to him on Air America 20 years ago. Always tons of revelations. He knows who the bad guys are and has taken many to court. And won!
He’s my vote, no matter certain policy choices choices that don’t quite line up with mine.
He’s the only real candidate I can take seriously. The others are all poseurs.
Ennes, unfortunately, RFK supports Global Warming– just another means of arriving at global dictatorship.
Of all the Demo prospective candidates, Harris is running the second worst against Trump, better only than… Joe Biden. 😂
But the word is that they powers in the party cannot dump her, black women are the party’s most reliable supporters as a group.
The poll I saw said Harris did worse than Biden. FWIW.
Harris is the Nadir.
Well, the only question is whether Biden or Harris does worse, the other prospective candidates all do better than either one.
Does it matter? They’re going to select the new POTUS anyway like they always do. The campaign is just entertainment for the masses to convince them they really do live in a democracy & their pitiful little votes get counted
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=picture+of+rotating+door&t=iphone&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fimage.geze.com%2Fim%2FStageSpezial%2Fpboxx-pixelboxx-51462%2FDes
So Offguardian’s take is that the Dems have replaced a candidate sure to lose with one that might win, in order to arrange for her to ‘throw’ the election for Trump?
Since when did Offguardian pivot to Trump being the Establishment pick anyway? Your positions are getting harder and harder to understand, let alone take seriously.
Take a look who has endorsed Trump.
David Sacks @DavidSacks, 7/16/24, late.
Ben Horowitz, Bill Ackman, Cameron Winklevoss, Doug Leone, Elon Musk, Eoghan McCabe, Ken Howery, Kyle Samani, Marc Andreessen, Jacob Helberg, Joe Lonsdale, Palmer Luckey, Peter Thiel, Shaun Maguire, Trevor Traina, Tushar Jain, Tyler Winklevoss, Come on in, the water’s warm.
My comments. Horowitz and Andreessen are the two partners of Andreessen Horowitz, of course, plus Thiel of Palantir, that’s 4IR CENTRAL. Not to mention Elon or the other “luminaries.”
https://x.com/DavidSacks/status/1813399962069131683
Trump has always been establishment’s pick: billions of $$$ of free airtime saturation coverage, many many times what anyone else has ever been given.
He’s their LHO
Just count it all
Joker
What was in the envelopes? 5/12 = 17 !!! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_and_state_funeral_of_George_H._W._Bush On December 5 [2018], at approximately 10:00 a.m. EST, the casket was transferred from the Capitol rotunda for funeral services at Washington National Cathedral. . . . President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush (Bush’s eldest son), and Barack Obama were all in attendance, along with their respective wives, former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush (Bush’s daughter-in-law), and Michelle Obama. Also attending were Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, former vice presidents[44] Dan Quayle, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, and Joe Biden (future president), along with former second ladies[45] Marilyn Quayle, Lynne Cheney, and Jill Biden (future first lady).[46] Presidential children in attendance included Lynda Bird Johnson Robb with Chuck Robb, Luci Baines Johnson with Ian Turpin, Tricia Nixon Cox with Edward F. Cox, Susan… Read more »
Harris will give the crown to Trump to give Both Parties the Bad Cop Prez they want to cover the Interest on the Debt black hole (plus an unlimited list of policy disasters) which is the invisible elephant (no pun intended) in the room that will grow from $1.4T (more than the Military/State Dept budget) to $3T in a few years. They can’t hide or fake their way thru the fact there is no way to obtain enough revenue to keep paying the Banksters sucking the life out of the US.
Next up for the Democraps’ clown show from the White House: Giggles.
They were all clowns… Even Reagan lol
All time tops, in the POTU$ Clown Brigade
They were all clowns… Even Ronald McDonald Reagan
Above all other contenders.
Why does Kamala giggling remind me of “Kill, Kill, Kill” Hillary?
[Zero Dark30 “Hilarity”?]
I recall an interview she “granted”, related to climate change. Apart from clutching those black pearls, she spent ~10 min. saying next to nothing, but leaving the TV programme hopeful of her support.
Trump will be God send then…after all he is “God saved”.
Fweedom!
in the Fiefdom !
MY loss ! With so many billionaires now declared for Trump, and our fren Elon donating $US42 million a month to Trump’s campaign, i wanted to hear & see their reaction if Biden’s camp stole the election again.
And though Kamala doesnt have Joe’s dementia she certainly has some form of dementia ?
Just endorsements. I don’t think they had any choice, they couldn’t get rid of her at this time, wouldn’t look good. But come convention time, I think they might come to grips with the same thing they came to grips with on Biden, Harris can’t beat Trump. Many are calling to ditch her now. If the dem party really wants to win the presidency, and probably keep a majority in the house, they won’t nominate her at the convention. Then again, maybe they’re delusional enough to believe a black woman, albeit a strange, very limited black woman, could take down the white supremacist and his MAGA cult in this woke culture they’ve helped to create. If you’ve seen the inner workings of the fed government in D.C., and the percentage of black women in high level positions, you would know what I mean. I think it’s just going to make… Read more »
Race trumps ability with the woke democrats. Labour too.
Nothing wrong with the MAGA idea, just a shame Trump isn’t the saviour they think he is.
If I’d known that this was a poetry slam, I would’ve brought my absinthe and black turtle-neck.
I would have brought opium, and a jewel-encrusted tortoise.
Kamala Harris. Even in the not so long ago days of 2013, when she was our incoming Attorney General, known here then, in Southern California at least, to most, as “Kamala WHO?” I sensed, somehow, someone bent out on a meteoric rise to the very top, of the world (if any sane person is still inclined to call it that, after Biden & Trump). Kamala Harris, to whom I wrote an impassioned (hard copy, rarity!) letter ten years ago when she was in her first months as our California AG, a virtual unknown, statewide, and had crushed all of Sirhan’s long hopes of a new trial, with the SOP “State” response, “has never shown remorse for the gravity of his crime.” Etc blah blah Total bollocks. Well, that’s a bridge too far for her or Newsom (vetoed parole in 22) or anyone else with eyes on “higher office”. I saw… Read more »
And she has Irish Heritage!!!!
I am sure that MSNBC (and the rest of legacy media) couldn’t be happier. They have a new lease on life.
Would you bet against the black cube ?
The Perpetual Black Cube (PDF) | stolenhistory.net – Rediscovered History of the World
Interesting. It ties in with Zecharia Sitchin’s research (The Earth Chronicles), that advanced technology was brought to us by the Anunnaki, including portable computers (the many squarish “handbags” engraved in stone across the world) and the “green stone” (computer screen?)via which they communicated with the “gods” in the sky.
It also ties in with all the antennae that used to be located on top of towers and all the old, beautifully built buildings, now housing mostly governments and other ‘official’ entities. These were thought to be able to harvest energy via the aether….
Yes indeed,
The black cube is interesting. Seems to fit. Looks to be on the way (again ?).
(only got 3 screens, so should be okay…not)
Why did we get a sudden shift in this ‘big story’ to next tired bs story ? Fuck I’m in the bs loop, you can’t escape black cube…
I hope nobody betted against this in Vegas.