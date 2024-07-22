A Time of Shame and Sorrow: When It Comes to Political Violence, We All Lose
John & Nisha Whitehead
“Whenever any American’s life is taken by another American unnecessarily—whether it is done in the name of the law or in the defiance of law, by one man or a gang, in cold blood or in passion, in an attack of violence or in response to violence—whenever we tear at the fabric of life which another man has painfully and clumsily woven for himself and his children, the whole nation is degraded.”
Robert F. Kennedy on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr (1968)
There’s a subtext to this assasisnation attempt on former President Trump that must not be ignored, and it is simply this: America is being pushed to the brink of a national nervous breakdown.
More than 50 years after John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated, America has become a ticking time bomb of political violence in words and deeds.
Magnified by an echo chamber of nasty tweets and government-sanctioned brutality, our politically polarizing culture of callousness, cruelty, meanness, ignorance, incivility, hatred, intolerance, indecency and injustice have only served to ratchet up the tension.
Consumed with back-biting, partisan politics, sniping, toxic hate, meanness and materialism, a culture of meanness has come to characterize many aspects of the nation’s governmental and social policies. “Meanness today is a state of mind,” writes professor Nicolaus Mills in his book The Triumph of Meanness, “the product of a culture of spite and cruelty that has had an enormous impact on us.”
This casual cruelty is made possible by a growing polarization within the populace that emphasizes what divides us—race, religion, economic status, sexuality, ancestry, politics, etc.—rather than what unites us: we are all Americans, and in a larger, more global sense, we are all human.
This is what writer Anna Quindlen refers to as “the politics of exclusion, what might be thought of as the cult of otherness… It divides the country as surely as the Mason-Dixon line once did. And it makes for mean-spirited and punitive politics and social policy.”
This is more than meanness, however.
We are imploding on multiple fronts, all at once.
This is what happens when ego, greed and power are allowed to take precedence over liberty, equality and justice.
This is the psychopathic mindset adopted by the architects of the Deep State, and it applies equally whether you’re talking about Democrats or Republicans.
Beware, because this kind of psychopathology can spread like a virus among the populace.
As an academic study into pathocracy concluded, “[T]yranny does not flourish because perpetuators are helpless and ignorant of their actions. It flourishes because they actively identify with those who promote vicious acts as virtuous.”
People don’t simply line up and salute. It is through one’s own personal identification with a given leader, party or social order that they become agents of good or evil. To this end, “we the people” have become “we the police state.”
By failing to actively take a stand for good, we become agents of evil. It’s not the person in charge who is solely to blame for the carnage. It’s the populace that looks away from the injustice, that empowers the totalitarian regime, that welcomes the building blocks of tyranny.
This realization hit me full-force a few years ago. I had stopped into a bookstore and was struck by all of the books on Hitler, everywhere I turned. Yet had there been no Hitler, there still would have been a Nazi regime. There still would have been gas chambers and concentration camps and a Holocaust.
Hitler wasn’t the architect of the Holocaust. He was merely the figurehead. Same goes for the American police state: had there been no Trump or Obama or Bush, there still would have been a police state. There still would have been police shootings and private prisons and endless wars and government pathocracy.
Why? Because “we the people” have paved the way for this tyranny to prevail.
By turning Hitler into a super-villain who singlehandedly terrorized the world—not so different from how Trump is often depicted—historians have given Hitler’s accomplices (the German government, the citizens that opted for security and order over liberty, the religious institutions that failed to speak out against evil, the individuals who followed orders even when it meant a death sentence for their fellow citizens) a free pass.
This is how tyranny rises and freedom falls.
None of us who remain silent and impassive in the face of evil, racism, extreme materialism, meanness, intolerance, cruelty, injustice and ignorance get a free pass.
Those among us who follow figureheads without question, who turn a blind eye to injustice and turn their backs on need, who march in lockstep with tyrants and bigots, who allow politics to trump principle, who give in to meanness and greed, and who fail to be outraged by the many wrongs being perpetrated in our midst, it is these individuals who must shoulder the blame when the darkness wins.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” Martin Luther King Jr. sermonized.
The darkness is winning.
It’s not just on the world stage we must worry about the darkness winning.
The darkness is winning in our communities. It’s winning in our homes, our neighborhoods, our churches and synagogues, and our government bodies. It’s winning in the hearts of men and women the world over who are embracing hatred over love. It’s winning in every new generation that is being raised to care only for themselves, without any sense of moral or civic duty to stand for freedom.
John F. Kennedy, killed by an assassin’s bullet five years before King would be similarly executed, spoke of a torch that had been “passed to a new generation of Americans—born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage—and unwilling to witness or permit the slow undoing of those human rights to which this nation has always been committed, and to which we are committed today at home and around the world.”
Once again, a torch is being passed to a new generation, but this torch is setting the world on fire, burning down the foundations put in place by our ancestors, and igniting all of the ugliest sentiments in our hearts.
This fire is not liberating; it is destroying.
We are teaching our children all the wrong things: we are teaching them to hate, teaching them to worship false idols (materialism, celebrity, technology, politics), teaching them to prize vain pursuits and superficial ideals over kindness, goodness and depth.
We are on the wrong side of the revolution.
“If we are to get on to the right side of the world revolution,” advised King, “we as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society.“
Freedom demands responsibility.
Freedom demands that we stop thinking as Democrats and Republicans and start thinking like human beings, or at the very least, Americans.
JFK was killed in 1963 for daring to challenge the Deep State.
King was killed in 1968 for daring to challenge the military industrial complex.
Robert F. Kennedy offered these remarks to a polarized nation in the wake of King’s assassination:
“In this difficult day, in this difficult time for the United States, it is perhaps well to ask what kind of a nation we are and what direction we want to move in. [Y]ou can be filled with bitterness, with hatred, and a desire for revenge. We can move in that direction as a country, in great polarization…filled with hatred toward one another. Or we can make an effort … to understand and to comprehend, and to replace that violence, that stain of bloodshed that has spread across our land, with an effort to understand with compassion and love… What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or they be black.”
Two months later, RFK was also killed by an assassin’s bullet.
Fifty-plus years later, we’re still being terrorized by assassins’ bullets, but what these madmen are really trying to kill is that dream of a world in which all Americans “would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
We haven’t dared to dream that dream in such a long time.
But imagine…
Imagine what this country would be like if Americans put aside their differences and dared to stand up—united—for freedom.
Imagine what this country would be like if Americans put aside their differences and dared to speak out—with one voice—against injustice.
Imagine what this country would be like if Americans put aside their differences and dared to push back—with the full force of our collective numbers—against government corruption and despotism.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, tyranny wouldn’t stand a chance.
Off G WTF, do any of your authors have there own thoughts.?
or similar to the daily wire, is there a 100000 page contractually obligation to all say the same thing with certain issues.??
This is the 5th article in less than 10 days proclaiming there was an assassination attempt on Trump.
John even goes as far as making out, the Trump WWF event was up there with JFK or Martin Luther king.
This shilling is of the worse kind. something I would expect from the MSM or Guardian who actually called it as possibly staged or a publicity stunt.
Tell BLM, Extinction rebellion, the Muslim brotherhood and other assorted elite Left bureacrazy enabled clubs.
Nonsense! I just don’t see it. You can’t simultaneously see people as too lethargic to overthrow the Deep State, and at the same time impelled to fascistic action.
I’m living in small town America, I’ve spoken to several dozen people in the past week & none of em have even mentioned the Trump “shooting”– or any aspect of politics, for that matter. They’re all decent people who are still persisting in living their decent and polite everyday lives.
The media and the Whiteheads alike can continue to stir the pot, but the only violence I see is that instigated by soft-on-crime DAs (elected by Mr. Soros’ money) — and that committed directly by the Intell groups as false flags. The nation is most emphatically NOT consumed by hate.
The authors are wonderful and admirable people, the type of folks one would dream of having as neighbors, the ideal friends and ideal citizens to have around! But the sad thing is, and I suspect John knows it too—although perhaps in a cognitively dissonant kind of way; the thing is, no one is even allowed to say a thing about real solutions anymore. For example, it’s no longer permissible to discuss the Second Amendment of the American constitution in terms of its insurrectionist implications, let alone refer to Locke’s “Two Treatises of Government,” or Jefferson’s belief that “the strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.” The closest Americans people ever came to a true revolution was in 1932, when a group composed of thousands of impoverished WWI army veterans, called the… Read more »
Or reassert old ones and promote the insurrectionist implications of the Second amendment.
Well stated Raoullo.
Gotta take the road less traveled.
Peace be with you.
Okay, OffG people – I concede on the RFK Jr thing. You sceptics may well be right about him – I’ve just seen his latest tweet where he mentions he wants to use AI and blockchain for many crucial things like a ‘Direct Democracy’ political system which is an extremely bad idea. Remember how the Dominion digital vote-counting machines were/are corrupt – the main cause of voting fraud (along with paper ballots) so imagine how fraudulent you could make a digital direct democracy system? I think the Swiss-style market-square non-digital democracy is a very good tried-and-tested system but I would definiely shun any type of digital version of it; and I’ve been warning against digital/AI direct democracy for years!!! Looks like there are NO presidential candidates of any worth – shame, I had a bit of hope he could have been the real deal! Oh well… This is the tweet of his I am… Read more »
Good points. You sort of highlight how direct democracy is not a panacea and how it implies a highly decentralized form of social organization at the community level. This organisation model doesn’t preclude consensual inter-community agreements, but it doesn’t necessarily depend on them either.
If you believe there’s a ‘bird flu’ coming to get you, if you have a Fear of Germs, a Fear of Contagion – (“The Yuk Factor” that makes you wash your hands, douse yourself in ‘dis-infectants’) – …….you’ll go along with the mass slaughter of chickens so they dont give you ‘bird flue’; you’ll go along with the mass slaughter of cows so they dont give you ‘bird flue’; you’ll go along with anything that keeps you safe from ‘bird flu’, even if it removes meat from your diet… You’ll also go along with the slaughter of pigs, especially if you believe the claims they’re the species ‘bird flu’ most likely will use to jump to to infect hoomins… And you’ll also go along with the mass slaughter of family pets (cats & dogs), if it’s claimed they too can be used by ‘bird flu’ to jump species – you’ll… Read more »
Unfortunately, the wets haven’t grasped what Lord Sumption said that ‘there is more to life than the avoidance of death.”
I was nearly 11 in small town Australia when Kennedy was assassinated and I didn”t know why but I felt in my bones that the world would never be the same again, I was correct but now I know why, I found out why in My Lai and Kim Phuc, napalm and mass slaughter over hysteria and paranoia.
Biden writ large;
https://brownstone.org/articles/jon-meacham-and-the-launch-of-the-biden-hagiography/
The higher one $oar$, the further one falls.
I forget the Someone who said “When fascism takes over
America it will be wearing a suit and tie.”
Umberto Eco elaborates on the idea:
https://autonomies.org/2024/07/umberto-eco-ur-fascism/
We all have psychopathic traits, they can be skillfully exploited.
They are not contagious, they dont spread like a ‘virus’ is claimed
to spread… Fascism is implicit in everyday life, Fascist traits can
be cultivated… If you are employed by a corporation you’d have
to be an imbecile to not get an idea of what fascism (aka –
corporatism) is like…
It starts in the home.
But surely ‘neo-feudalism’ describes our current situation well too – through the impoverishment of all classes except the one percenters and our socio-economic and political enslavement. This an interesting article on it, looking at the disappearance of the democratic commons: The Rise of Neo-Feudalism – The American Prospect
Do the tptb hope this ‘assassination attempt’ will help Trump gain the presidency? I think RFK Jr is the wiser choice for Americans. I could be wrong about him but I don’t think he is a swamp creature and is playing it safe before the election. Let’s just specualte a bit. Does there not seem to be a wall-to-wall MSM (and alt-media) smear campaign against him including where they twist his words, omit important things he has said (as well as a downplaying of his popularity)? He is not perfect, far from it but I don’t think he is the swamp creature so many on OffG say he is (like Trump/Biden/Kamala/Putin/Zelensky/Starmer/Johnson et al are). He did push the climate Emergency stuff when he was younger but he has walked-it back recently (since the plandemic opened his eyes) and said he now thinks it is more about control rather than genuine… Read more »
Apologies, please excuse my typos (and copy-paste mistakes on the RFK Jr tweet), I’m very tired today!
I’ve just seen today that RFK Jr has come out saying he would like a ‘direct democracy’ system usin AI/blockchain – now I think that would be a VERY bad idea indeed. People will remember how the Dominion digital voting machines were/are corrupt – the main cause of voting fraud (along with paper ballots) so imagine how fraudulant you could make a digital direct democracy system? I would definitely discourage this idea!
Holocaust fundamentalism is OK, and mandatory.
The Divided States of America…
The wholesale demolition of the US continues unabated.
From the twisted polarized political system run by the uni-party to its imploding infrastructure (supply chain breaks, transportation derailments, countless food production facilities destroyed etc. etc.) to its crumbling financial institutions and out of control inflation.
Still it continues with its foreign legions and overt and covert wars.
This is how Empires are destroyed when the enemy is so far inside the gates that it now controls who can and can not enter.
Cui bono?
The invisible hand of the Satanic Cabal of course.
Same as it always was…
“All violence is political. Politics is violence.” … (anon) …
Re: The elction I think tptb hope this ‘assassination attempt’ will give him the presidency. I think RFK Jr is the wiser choice. I could be wrong about him but I don’t think he is a swamp creature and is playing it safe before the election. Let’s just specualte a bit. Does there not seem to be a wall-to-wall MSM (and alt-media) smear campaign against him including where they twist his words, omit important things he has said (as well as a downplaying of his popularity)? He is not perfect, far from it but I don’t think he is the swamp creature so many on OffG say he is (like Trump/Biden/Kamala/Putin/Zelensky/Starmer/Johnson et al are). He did push the climate Emergency stuff when he was younger but he has walked-it back recently (since the plandemic opened his eyes) and said he now thinks it is more about control rather than genuine… Read more »
Is Donald Trump the elites “Wreck-It Ralph” who will pave the way for an “enlightened international governance”? (Jacob Nordangard) Excerpt (opening): At the same time as the media directed all attention to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the second revision of the UN’s Pact for the Future was released. Almost no one takes notice of the negotiations taking place. Trump also represents all the “dangers” that the proposed new UN system intends to solve. In the Pact’s introduction, a warning is delivered that we are about to cross a dangerous tipping point that risks giving rise to a more uncertain and chaotic world: We are confronted by a growing range of catastrophic and existential risks. If we do not change course, we risk tipping irreversibly into a future of persistent crisis and breakdown. Can we assume that such a tipping point is Donald Trump being elected US President? But according to the… Read more »
Indeed. If you need a billionaire to free you, you are just opting for a different brand of prison.
My feeling is this “assassination” attempt is as fake as the “virus”.
If it was fake, do you think Trump knew about it before hand, i.e., was “in on it”?
Yes. That’s why he went for the pose after. If it were real the ss and him would not come back up, in case other shooters
Just seems too coincidental doesn’t it. And then Hulk Hogan shows up at the convention. But if Trump knows it was fake and was in on it, that’s a pretty big burden to bear, even for him. The audacity would be off the charts.
Yeah, but its still nothing compared to your charted imagination.
Here’s a thought experiment: Would it matter?
Damn well matters to me. If he is elected again, that would mean the POTUS played an active role in one of the most deceitful acts ever in the U.S., imo. Treasonous level. I’m surprised more aren’t latching on to that actually.
RE: most deceitful acts ever in the U.S.
Wow you have a low bar. I would think that Operation Warp Speed (the poisoning of tens of millions) would rank higher than a faked shooting.
The system is corrupt, Biden, Trump, they’re all interchangeable. It doesn’t really matter if they are witting or not. (In fact it’s better if they are unwitting, then they have sincerity on their side). They only have power when their actions are in line with those that do.
I think I’d rank Hiroshima/Nagasaki up there, the millions killed in the M.E., etc., etc. I’m talking a different level of in your face deceit, so ya, it matters to me as does all the deceit. And really, the system is corrupt and the POTUS is interchangeable? Gee, I’d have never known if you hadn’t told me. Come on, man.
Never mind when Hillary converted all those gold bars into gold shiny tungsten turds, that didn’t go over so well to those of us watching.
Well, I guess I’m wrong. It’s perfectly normal for an ex president, presidential candidate to actively participate in a fake assassination on himself in front of the entire world, if that’s what actually occurred. Nothing to see here because there are worse things. Ya, that’s the ticket.
If you believe so, I have an arrow and an apple i’d like to shoot off your head at 8 yards, game on?
I’m not sure I get your point, but I don’t believe I said one way or another. I just posited a question. I think I included the word, “if” in there. So how about I shoot the fucking apple off your head.
I think you mean a “BIG RED ARROW.”
The Secret Service deployment in Butler was pretty fake, yes. The local police distracted the shooter so he missed.
Most assassination attempts stop for a camera shoot 3 times during it.
Fake!!! The man was shot 5 times. He had time to ask for his shoes, raise his arm ( Statue of Liberty style and shout fight fight fight! What’s Hollywood about that? . Now, stop wagging my dog, this ain’t no Truman or orange man episode 😉
opinion discarded
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/amish-officially-declared-worlds-healthiest-children-after-rejecting-big-pharma-vaccines/
Only legends know what really happened. https://x.com/justin_hart/status/1813575419549061450
Blood banks are contaminated. Japanese med. experts have stated this publicly.
After major surgery (that may follow jab “complications”), (a) many anecdotes show that the jab severely undermines recovery (b) a blood transfusion may finish off the patient.
Another article about the Orange Man scripted ‘assassination attempt’. How many more to come? I realise the authors have a US perspective regarding the encroaching ‘Police State’ but it is a worldwide issue. The authors could expand their horizons and use their expertise to discuss and inform on the situations from outside U.S. They seem increasingly insular with each passing article. Unfortunately, for the average American, it seems the controllers have decided to throw USA under the bus. All the world’s ills will be placed at its door, it will be blamed for everything, since its use to them is fast running out, except perhaps for its military muscle. Once the dollar starts falling significantly, along with the US stock and bond markets, its ridiculously huge national debt will no longer be sustainable and it will be game over. I would suggest the average American stop worrying about ALL of… Read more »
First, assassinations did not start with JFK, a deep state creature like Trump. I am not good at american history but it seems to me you had political assassinations all your history and the country like my own country was born in violence. How is it that now you are implying that hatred and bigotry are guilty for Trump’s fake assassination attempt. Or are you saying that assassinations suddenly made the public hateful bigots? Imo you have a societal collapse. This is how society breaks down. And the reason is that organized professionals are killing and terrorizing you without you being able to do anything about it, you are in a helpless state and justice is not served. So naturally people want to fight and hang the criminals who did them wrong, which means violence. E.g. you fought the British empire, didnt you? But now people have no idea who… Read more »
Jackie O’Nassis acted quickly to pick up special FX pieces so they wouldn’t be discovered by the people.
She wasn’t in shock, never looked to see if he was actually hit, never tried to get a response, simply acted (rehearsed).
Only the dumb are buying into the trumptrap/democrats thing. I tried to tell one neighbor that secret service, 18 Delta and other high skill agencies have height requirements. His response was “I know, DEI”. Well, it doesn’t work that way. The fake agents didn’t even have muscle memory handling the weapon; shows a total lack of training. They aren’t going to put them out to protect a candidate. Trump himself would’ve stopped it, as he doesn’t want untrained and incapable agents protecting him.
If you have to make excuses for your political choices, you need better choices.
Biden Trump, Micky Mouse – what difference does it make? Sounds like a cynical question; it’s just honest.
Police violence must not destroy this country.
Martin Luther King, JFK, dancing doos in nearby streets after 9/11. Whys did all this happen??? Because of the Police violence and because of the Police State in America.
Because the Police never did anything, never do anything, but let it happen! All shame on the Police, and all sorrow come from the Police. Because the Police didnt do anything about it.
America will never be America again before the Police State is defunded and OFF the streets, and average Joe is back on stage in charge of America. Long Live the US Constitution!
Inflammatory rhetoric isn’t new to US politics, Sinclair Lewis wrote his story “It Can’t Happen Here” in the mid-1930s about a fictional fascist takeover of the US that used characters easily identifiable as contemporary politicians, for example. The difference between ‘then’ and ‘now’ is that the brakes have been taken off, people who should known better openly refer to such nonsense as “Second Amendment Remedies” and the like which only serves to validate violence as a legitimate political tool. Leadership should have been systematically dialing back all the conspiracy theories** and inflammatory rhetoric but instead its been using it, seeing it as a convenient short cut to gain and maintain power. This never ends well.
(**Never forget the notion that “Just because I’m paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get me”. The best place to hide is in a crowd.)
I must say that given the millions, indeed tens of millions that the USA have murdered overseas since 1948, it is quite remarkable how the odd death within the USA is suddenly so important.
It does show the obscene endemic racism within the entire US population, since a large majority of Americans really don’t care at all about the millions of foreign dead.
Of course all death is dreadful, but I’m sorry to say this: it’s about time that the global murdering was shared a bit more equitably, with many, many more Americans dying and far, far fewer foreigners dying.
wow. r u disturbed or what?
I think he wants all Americans dead, including me and you if you are one. I’m not sure where he’s from, but obviously a much better country.
But Rhys, they are dying, and in large numbers.
Obesity, suicide, drug deaths (illegal, prescription and alcohol), domestic violence, workplace accidents (employer neglect), shootings, medical ‘accidents’ and of course, the experimental vaccines.
USians are being murdered by stealth, by corporate avarice.
OG doesn’t ban anybody – it just deletes them – cancel culture anyone?
“Why? Because “we the people” have paved the way for this tyranny to prevail”
ah, so it’s our fault – how simplistic – and NO, I don’t want to think like an American
Or walk like an Egyptian?