Moths in the rain
Sylvia Shawcross
I am left now with only Frederick the racoon at the window. He has stopped scratching at the handle for my attention and instead is catching little white moths with his agile little fingers. Once he has caught them all, he settles down there, his plump bum pressed up against the glass.
He will not go away entirely. He is where he wants to be. I accept his presence and work hard not to feed him.
Do not feed him. Do not feed him.
Feeding one led to feeding 24 and absolute chaos. Because of one raccoon. Do not feed him. My heart does not agree. So many times in life our heart does not agree with our head.
When the sun rises over the river I can see him silhouetted there. My gaze follows the frieze of trees down to the edge of the property where fog disperses above the pond below. I wonder if there are enough frogs there to help feed the children of the night I have loved all this time. I don’t know. Today there is a sunrise but it is blinded by the dark rain. The hard rain that falls. The hard times that come. For the children of daylight.
They are still sleeping at dawn, lost in dreams, waiting for the alarm that jolts them into their life for the day. They who have neither time for heart nor head but only for the herd. Herd into buses, into offices, into the machine. Herd together or at least pretend. Herd into the lineups. Do as others do. Say as they say. Believe as they believe. Go where they go. There is safety in numbers. Follow the herd. It is that time. Now. Is it?
Even with this rain I can hear the husky buzzing of motorcycles on the highway going too fast. Too fast. And why? Because some days nothing matters. Nothing at all. And we see that more and more. Nothing and nobody matters. The social niceties tattered by trauma now gone. Just fight the way through the day. Find the money to pay the bills. Find a place to stop worrying if only for a few moments. Don’t pay any attention to the people around you. They don’t matter. Now. Ride in the rain as fast as you can.
There are still some who believe in kindness. They are overwhelmed with others’ needs. They are drooping in the rain now like the maple leaves against a grey sky. They are tired. They keep on going until they don’t. How much heart is enough? Where is the end to this time? This pressing want and anxiety?
The hard rains that are coming will sting bitterly. It is said this will be worse than the Great Depression by those who study such things. But we don’t believe that. We can’t. How can we? A human cannot live without hope and that sounds about as hopeless as can be.
We aren’t prepared for much of all this. Perhaps however, it will be easier on the “colonialized” countries of the west because we are closer to the time when pioneers did everything from scratch, living without the luxuries, having to build everything they needed, building up countries that ironically are now being dismantled as if all that toil and dreaming of better lives meant nothing.
There are still some who remember people who lived the early days. Many of them now have cottages far from the city without electricity and conveniences so they can live the pioneer life. Aside perhaps from fond memories of times past, such endeavours make me wonder why now. Perhaps it was a better life. There is the hope. It might just be a better life all round if we can get there from here and leave the madness that we’ve seemingly created behind.
And this would be fine. If there weren’t those who will not allow such things now in charge.
We are to be put into boxes in the cities where we will be provided everything we need. The chickens and the cows and the wood stoves gone. A button on a wall. A machine making meat. AI as our friend and neighbour and the dark framed glass buildings our new history.
But no one is in awe of a box of glass. It is not a cathedral. It is not soul searing catch at the heart. It is pragmatically utilitarian. Perhaps that is what we are to marvel at? How cost effective. How efficient. No. We do not. We will not. It is head not heart.
No tourist of the future will come to marvel at the architecture. Did they who build such ugly things think they would? They who are in charge do not understand that in the windows of the glass boxes there will be no raccoon catching moths in the rain.
And that matters.
Brought a tear to my eye. But remember, what they are doing with all their fakery and fraud and threats and absurdities is…. painting a picture. It’s not real. Humanity is real and will prevail. Nature is real and will prevail. Don’t lose hope, Sylvia.
This is awesomely beautiful Sylvia. Frightening and beautiful at the same time. Thank you.
He who sows stupidity will reap idiocy.
Has it ever been different? Of course not.
Unfortunately, people need to be reminded
of this time and again, otherwise they will
start to think their madness is “natural”.
Thanks, Sylvia, for your meditations from the wilderness, last week as well. I’ve lived in more natural settings at different points in my life, and your words bring back the feelings and values of living in relation with other living beings, lost to most of us in ‘advanced’ industrial society. I especially remember living in a cabin community right at the edge of wilderness in the Colorado Rockies, where wildlife was just outside the door. In fact, my first evening there brought this home, so to speak, when I returned from a hike to find porcupines in the proverbial act of having sex – very carefully! – in front of the door on the deck, and I was happy to hike a little longer to let them finish. Later, I Iearned I had moved into their home, as they had been in the habit of hibernating during winter in the space underneath the cabin. Not so happily, however, I often got caught between family feuds of porcupines and skunks crashing the party, and there were many times I had to spend days and nights in cabins of friends who more than graciously endured my stench while my cabin aired out. Racoons figured prominently in our little ecovillage, their hunger the mother of necessity leading to all manner of inventive means of satisfaction. A friend who became dissatisfied with their raids upon his trash can hoisted it up onto his cabin’s wall outside, only to be awakened that night by the incessant sound of it swinging across the wall between two racoons who had teamed up to bring it back down by pushing it back and forth. They were also fearless creatures, confident perhaps from their sharp claws that permitted them to climb walls (and cause others to climb the walls), as they often raided dumpsters in… Read more »
We lived in the Aussie bush for twenty two years.
Snakes (sometimes in the house), lizards, goannas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, emus, deer, over seventy species of birds, echidnas, bats, bull ants butterflies, bushfires, droughts, a million stars and once or twice the Aurora Australis.
It was amazing, awesome, and humbling.
I miss it.
Forgot to mention, frogs, tortoises, possums, sugar gliders, foxes, rabbits and hares.
Our furry, feathered, spiky and shy friends.
Bloody hell.
Life IS beautiful.
Why do humans mess with it so much?
Yeah, at some point living in Benificio in the Alpujarras we had a viper move into the front wall of the cabin. In addition to the more permanent residents, the singing geckos who clung to the upper walls and ceiling. I felt deeply honoured, as I know how frequency sensitive they are supposed to be. Even more so from my habit of playing fairly loud electric guitar just outside, which didn’t seem to bother them at all.
Wild cats, wild goats (fairly deadly to vegetable plots) metre long multi-coloured lizards. Eagle owls, hoopoes, golden orioles, eagles, mostly distant as they moved down to use the shortest crossing to Africa. Reputed lynx further up the valley. I forgot about the swallowtail butterflies and the occasional giant moth.
Wallabies, wombats and parrots in particular are the ‘enemies’ of fruit trees and veggie gardens.
Pesky buggers.
I like Frederick the racoon
however this lot need clubbing.
‘There are still some who remember people who lived the early days. Many of them now have cottages far from the city without electricity and conveniences so they can live the pioneer life. Aside perhaps from fond memories of times past, such endeavours make me wonder why now. Perhaps it was a better life. There is the hope. It might just be a better life all round if we can get there from here and leave the madness that we’ve seemingly created behind.’ Ms/Mrs Shawcross: the pioneer life may be better, it may be worse, but what it is, indubitably, is INDEPENDENT. People who live pioneer lives want as little to do with governments as possible. They want to source their own water, create their own power, grow their own crops, manage their trees, hedgerows, maintain their own homes and generally, NOT BE TOLD what to do by faceless administrators in some city or other. Right now, that kind of life is more likely to free you from the following: Forcible mRNA vaccinations of your kids. Brainwashing by politiicans, corporations or dodgy evangelists. Theft of all your investments on Wall Street or wherever. Daily hatred of purported enemies overseas, none of whom have ever bombed the lower 48. Freedom from global boiling nonsense. If you want to bring up your kids to run free outdoors without social services saying you are an irresponsible parent, maybe the pioneer’s life is the way to go? If you want to eat healthy food, not contaminated by processors, seed companies, farmer-hating oligarchs etc etc, maybe the pioneer’s life is the way to go? It’s not for everyone, that’s for sure. You need plenty of knowledge about a lot of practical things to make it pay financially. But it’s definitely one way to withdraw one’s… Read more »
Govt. reps want money, for the expanding bureaucracy or as extortion. You earn that money by joining the rat race. Children without “formal” education may become threats to the status quo. Aborigines/natives are the biggest affront to capitalist values. Lacking papers, they can be crushed one by one, or one hamlet after another.
Govt. reps want money for the expanding bureaucracy or as extortion. You earn that money by joining the rat race. Children without “formal” education may become threats to the status quo. Aborigines/natives are the biggest affront to capitalist values. Lacking papers, they can be crushed one by one, or one hamlet after another.
Thanks Sylvia those who go willing into the “boxes” could be said to be “Moths to the Flame”.
“From our cages we wondered what our lives might have been like had we just fought back”…
Peace
The human mind is a phenomenon. This is where the real wars of modern times take place. The white race is a spiritualized race. This means that its questions never stop, but are always conquering new territory in order to eradicate the blind spots of ignorance.
The mind is therefore both a map and a conquered territory. People behave in exactly the same way. A questioning of their previous truth causes them to defend with claws and teeth their “territory”, which they have fathomed out so far and considered safe.
So you could certainly talk about a kind of proxy war, it’s about intellectual (and therefore ideological) air sovereignty. A dog also doesn’t like it when his beloved and familiar dog house is taken away from him. The dog can therefore understand when its master senses an intruder.
Okay, I’ll take the bait. What exactly does it mean to say “The white race is a spiritualized race”? Spirituality is not race specific. There are individuals within every race who are spiritual – as well as those who are decidedly not spiritual.
Unfortunately, far too many people equate spirituality with some other worldly establishment populated by gods and other ghosties. While it’s certainly possible for believers to be spiritual, it is also possible for them to be anything but.
Case in point: the Israelis who have settled (i.e., taken over) the West Bank of Palestine. They are definitely believers; but anyone capable of robbing and even murdering others is definitely not spiritual.
The writing is certainly on the wall. Perhaps, it doesn’t turn out as bad economically and financially for ordinary people if they just accept the CBDC, social credit score and digital ID.
Time to get knowledgeable with useful hands-on skills and make friends with those who have them. Making, fixing, repairing, healing and cultivating knowledge and experience will be very much in demand and could be crucial to surviving the downturn.
The priority: local networks of skills, exchange and info.
We know civilization is all wrong because they mostly see raccoons as pests – intruders in “our world.” For the most part, give a wild beast an inch and he’ll use it to best advantage. Give a civilized human an inch and he’ll take a mile and scoop out all Earth’s treasures – then go looking for more.
Racoons, honey badgers, some monkeys, even some octopus are analytical, creative and focused to a great extent. They have overcome most of our efforts to keep them out. Maybe we fear the competition. Snakes are not far behind.
“Competition.”
That’s the key word. Self preservation is the first Law of Nature.
Thanks Sylvia.
Here’s a variation on ‘Eat za bugs’
(Moths, that is);
The Bogong Moth was/is a food source for the Aboriginal people.
With a body length of up to one and a quarter inches they made for an easy and plentiful high protein meal.
Not my cup of tea 😖
