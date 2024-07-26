Jul 26, 2024
35

Poisoning Your Data – #SolutionsWatch

Do you use any big tech service or mainstream website? Do you like, comment or subscribe on social media. Do you browse reddit or use any major video streaming platform? Do you leave a digital data trail anywhere? Then you are most likely feeding the AI beast.

So, what if you started to feed that beast poisoned data instead…?

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Penelope
Penelope
Jul 27, 2024 4:43 PM

“The US government has ordered 4.8 million doses of bird flu from the CSL Sequirus company…”
11 cases humn bird flu since 2022, mostly just causing conjunctivitis. For details:

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/a-million-views-in-20-hours-you-best

ChairmanDrusha
ChairmanDrusha
Jul 28, 2024 5:13 PM
Reply to  Penelope

Meryl Nass. Never met a virus scam she didn’t want to promote.

YourPointBeing
YourPointBeing
Jul 27, 2024 2:48 PM

If you want a laugh, read this nonsense from the Bullshit Broadcasting Cunts:

https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20240724-coquette-the-ultra-girly-movement-sparking-debate

I love the idea that they think they are “dressing for themselves” whilst adhering to a misogynistic, sexualised, predetermined version of themselves.

Another soul lost……

futurist
futurist
Jul 27, 2024 10:20 PM
Reply to  YourPointBeing

blame tic tok

antonym
antonym
Jul 28, 2024 2:43 AM
Reply to  YourPointBeing

Many sub cultures of irrelevancy are promoted to keep the sheeple hypnotized and away from real stuff like law bending.

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Jul 28, 2024 5:30 PM
Reply to  YourPointBeing

Why not? Women use many tricks to lure strong and decent men into a trap. This is just one of their tricks.
https://youtu.be/OrEw0Pk2rtY

Johnny
Johnny
Jul 27, 2024 10:09 AM

Speaking of poison, Netanyahu had a supertanker full of it for the USian hierarchy;

https://www.globalresearch.ca/netanyahu-speech-american-gets/5863713

George Mc
George Mc
Jul 27, 2024 4:31 PM
Reply to  Johnny

The Israeli prime minister received no fewer than 58 standing ovations ….

A hyperventilating over-reaction is revealing, don’t you think? I smell fear in the air. No-one dares to give the impression they are anything less than psychotically enthusiastic for the Zionist regime. Insufficient support will be “dealt with”.

Johnny
Johnny
Jul 28, 2024 4:47 AM
Reply to  George Mc

Netanyahu’s arse must have been black and blue with lip prints.

DavidC
DavidC
Jul 28, 2024 11:36 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Naughty but funny!

Ort
Ort
Jul 28, 2024 5:57 PM
Reply to  Johnny

Even worse, I’m sure that at least a few Elected Misrepresentatives had to be forcibly, or surgically, removed from Netanyahu’s loathsome spotty behind after clinging to it like barnacles on the hull of a pirate ship. 🏴‍☠️ 🙈 🙉 🙊 👄

ossam
ossam
Jul 27, 2024 9:01 AM

Why has Project 2025 not been mentioned?

Big Al
Big Al
Jul 27, 2024 4:13 AM

This reminds me of the so called “global outage” last week. I work from home as a government contractor and couldn’t log on to the agency’s network. Took til Tuesday after having to stay on the phone for about 30 minutes with an IT Tech at the “Helpdesk”. Evidently, they had to individually go thru this process with over 6000 employees in that agency alone, which isn’t a big one, most have never even heard of it. I couldn’t help remark to the IT Tech while we were doing our thing that I had been working for the fed as a civil service employee and contractor after retiring for over 40 years and never had to do anything like this.
Now James buddy is saying we have to do what?
Shit, man. Can’t we ever say enough is enough?
I’m old enough to remember life without computers and smart phones. You know, life wasn’t all that bad. I remember having some damn good times. What the fuck are we doing? Does anybody care?

NickM
NickM
Jul 27, 2024 5:17 AM
Reply to  Big Al

< I’m old enough to remember life without computers >

And when computers arrived we were told they would increase our leisure. Instead, they have been used to decrease our leisure and enslave us to a photo-electronic screen. See the post about Techno Servitude on the India Food thread (Martin Usher Jul 24, 2024 5:58 PM).

red lester
red lester
Jul 27, 2024 3:44 PM
Reply to  NickM

Also increase speed, convenience, and save paper – remember that?

Brian
Brian
Jul 28, 2024 7:45 PM
Reply to  red lester

Nuclear power was supposed to cheap to meter. Remember that one?

ariel
ariel
Jul 27, 2024 8:15 PM
Reply to  NickM

Enslaved is more like the truth. I’m surrounded by a horde of 20-somethings, here for a birthday party weekend and every available minute they are glued to their smart phones. It has become the new normal. It was an excellent strategic move. I don’t know how they will cope when the internet is taken down.
I too remember when there weren’t any personal phones. I don’t know how we survived.

mgeo
mgeo
Jul 28, 2024 5:45 AM
Reply to  ariel

You might take the car to convey an important message received over the land line. Going abroad was risky. If you were gone for months or more, you wrote letters as international calls were expensive.

Thom Crewz
Thom Crewz
Jul 27, 2024 11:00 PM
Reply to  Big Al

Ah, but did you actually try switching your computer off, then on again?

Big Al
Big Al
Jul 28, 2024 1:31 AM
Reply to  Thom Crewz

The old tried and true method. Ya, tried that, they had a plan and worked the plan. It wasn’t intended to be that easy.

antonym
antonym
Jul 27, 2024 2:22 AM

With James C on this one.

A natural way: let your partner and younger kids log in with your credentials on their computer/ phones for browsing. This mixture of input confuses advertising / AI.

Johnny
Johnny
Jul 27, 2024 12:30 AM

Isn’t data all about $elling more $hit?

As more and more small to medium retailers shut up shop, the apex predators move in.

Do the PTB really give a damn what we say or do online?
We are inconsequential as far as they’re concerned.

Consumers.
Cannon fodder.
Covidians.
Cold cadavers.

ossam
ossam
Jul 27, 2024 8:59 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Data is gold.
which leads to more control and behavioral learning.

ariel
ariel
Jul 27, 2024 8:17 PM
Reply to  Johnny

Yeah Johnny, I’m being deluged with guitar adverts.

Johnny
Johnny
Jul 28, 2024 5:07 AM
Reply to  ariel

🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸😖

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Jul 26, 2024 10:12 PM

More poisoning of Data: You Mrna nano lipid 666 Lucifer delivery system to new vaccines is highly inflammatory.
https://youtu.be/Ehl-Ty503Zo The mRNA-LNP platform’s lipid nanoparticle component used in preclinical vaccine studies is highly inflammatory.

I cant believe it. The Lightbringer Satan is inflammatory. Who would have believed that. Not Science in International consensus.

Veri Tas
Veri Tas
Jul 27, 2024 12:18 AM
Reply to  Erik Nielsen

… and consensus science isn’t science.

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Jul 26, 2024 8:28 PM

84% of Maori parents (NZ) of children under 5 years of age: “I feel distressed thinking about getting my child vaccinated”.
Gut feeling, intuition, maternal instinct, sixth sense, that little voice inside, however it is labelled, is hugely important in the survival of the human race. We override it at our peril.”

The more I read about these issues the more convinced I am about an attack on our spirituality as per Rudolph Steiner: Our gut feeling is normally right! comment image

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Jul 26, 2024 8:30 PM
Reply to  Erik Nielsen

Forgot to give you the Maori parents ref.: https://nzdsos.com/2024/07/10/maternal-instinct-vaccinate-child/

ChairmanDrusha
ChairmanDrusha
Jul 26, 2024 10:40 PM
Reply to  Erik Nielsen

The COVID eugenics program went in something like this order; old people first, then the chronically ill/disabled, and then BROWN PEOPLE. It’s no wonder they feel anxious when the targeting is so obvious.

Thom Crewz
Thom Crewz
Jul 27, 2024 11:14 PM
Reply to  ChairmanDrusha

Anyone was game regardless of skin color.
We shall have to wait and see if the euthanasia cull bills get through Western Parliaments in the coming years. Your property and all you own are the main goal.

ChairmanDrusha
ChairmanDrusha
Jul 28, 2024 1:54 PM
Reply to  Thom Crewz

I was talking specific to NZ. Although everyone was ultimately targeted for the needle, it was the above groups who they went after harder and faster. Hell, even now it’s the brown folk who they prey upon the most with garbage like “get vaccinated against measles, for your whanau“. And NZ already has a euthanasia program, rapidly becoming one of the least regulated in the world.

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Jul 28, 2024 5:35 PM
Reply to  ChairmanDrusha

Can we conclude the focus and hate on the skin colour has nothing to do with racism, but spirituality?

Howard
Howard
Jul 27, 2024 5:09 PM
Reply to  Erik Nielsen

They found something much better than a vaccine to drive out “all inclination towards spirituality.” They called it The Smart Phone.

Erik Nielsen
Erik Nielsen
Jul 28, 2024 5:47 PM
Reply to  Howard

I agree. They did the opposite.
They drove whatever was left of spirituality out into the Smart Phone. The Smart Phone sucked it up.

Mr. Yuval Harari even bragged about how they lured the worshippers out of the church, made them take the jab voluntary, and then let them kneel down outside the church and pray into the SmartPhone:

“Dear God, you who are inside the Iphone, give us today our daily e-money so we can get something to eat, holy be your microsoft name, coming your digital kingdom”. And so on and on.

