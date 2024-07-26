Poisoning Your Data – #SolutionsWatch
Do you use any big tech service or mainstream website? Do you like, comment or subscribe on social media. Do you browse reddit or use any major video streaming platform? Do you leave a digital data trail anywhere? Then you are most likely feeding the AI beast.
So, what if you started to feed that beast poisoned data instead…?
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
“The US government has ordered 4.8 million doses of bird flu from the CSL Sequirus company…”
11 cases humn bird flu since 2022, mostly just causing conjunctivitis. For details:
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/a-million-views-in-20-hours-you-best
Meryl Nass. Never met a virus scam she didn’t want to promote.
If you want a laugh, read this nonsense from the Bullshit Broadcasting Cunts:
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20240724-coquette-the-ultra-girly-movement-sparking-debate
I love the idea that they think they are “dressing for themselves” whilst adhering to a misogynistic, sexualised, predetermined version of themselves.
Another soul lost……
blame tic tok
Many sub cultures of irrelevancy are promoted to keep the sheeple hypnotized and away from real stuff like law bending.
Why not? Women use many tricks to lure strong and decent men into a trap. This is just one of their tricks.
https://youtu.be/OrEw0Pk2rtY
Speaking of poison, Netanyahu had a supertanker full of it for the USian hierarchy;
https://www.globalresearch.ca/netanyahu-speech-american-gets/5863713
A hyperventilating over-reaction is revealing, don’t you think? I smell fear in the air. No-one dares to give the impression they are anything less than psychotically enthusiastic for the Zionist regime. Insufficient support will be “dealt with”.
Netanyahu’s arse must have been black and blue with lip prints.
Naughty but funny!
Even worse, I’m sure that at least a few Elected Misrepresentatives had to be forcibly, or surgically, removed from Netanyahu’s loathsome spotty behind after clinging to it like barnacles on the hull of a pirate ship. 🏴☠️ 🙈 🙉 🙊 👄
Why has Project 2025 not been mentioned?
This reminds me of the so called “global outage” last week. I work from home as a government contractor and couldn’t log on to the agency’s network. Took til Tuesday after having to stay on the phone for about 30 minutes with an IT Tech at the “Helpdesk”. Evidently, they had to individually go thru this process with over 6000 employees in that agency alone, which isn’t a big one, most have never even heard of it. I couldn’t help remark to the IT Tech while we were doing our thing that I had been working for the fed as a civil service employee and contractor after retiring for over 40 years and never had to do anything like this.
Now James buddy is saying we have to do what?
Shit, man. Can’t we ever say enough is enough?
I’m old enough to remember life without computers and smart phones. You know, life wasn’t all that bad. I remember having some damn good times. What the fuck are we doing? Does anybody care?
< I’m old enough to remember life without computers >
And when computers arrived we were told they would increase our leisure. Instead, they have been used to decrease our leisure and enslave us to a photo-electronic screen. See the post about Techno Servitude on the India Food thread (Martin Usher Jul 24, 2024 5:58 PM).
Also increase speed, convenience, and save paper – remember that?
Nuclear power was supposed to cheap to meter. Remember that one?
Enslaved is more like the truth. I’m surrounded by a horde of 20-somethings, here for a birthday party weekend and every available minute they are glued to their smart phones. It has become the new normal. It was an excellent strategic move. I don’t know how they will cope when the internet is taken down.
I too remember when there weren’t any personal phones. I don’t know how we survived.
You might take the car to convey an important message received over the land line. Going abroad was risky. If you were gone for months or more, you wrote letters as international calls were expensive.
Ah, but did you actually try switching your computer off, then on again?
The old tried and true method. Ya, tried that, they had a plan and worked the plan. It wasn’t intended to be that easy.
With James C on this one.
A natural way: let your partner and younger kids log in with your credentials on their computer/ phones for browsing. This mixture of input confuses advertising / AI.
Isn’t data all about $elling more $hit?
As more and more small to medium retailers shut up shop, the apex predators move in.
Do the PTB really give a damn what we say or do online?
We are inconsequential as far as they’re concerned.
Consumers.
Cannon fodder.
Covidians.
Cold cadavers.
Data is gold.
which leads to more control and behavioral learning.
Yeah Johnny, I’m being deluged with guitar adverts.
🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸😖
More poisoning of Data: You Mrna nano lipid 666 Lucifer delivery system to new vaccines is highly inflammatory.
https://youtu.be/Ehl-Ty503Zo The mRNA-LNP platform’s lipid nanoparticle component used in preclinical vaccine studies is highly inflammatory.
I cant believe it. The Lightbringer Satan is inflammatory. Who would have believed that. Not Science in International consensus.
… and consensus science isn’t science.
84% of Maori parents (NZ) of children under 5 years of age: “I feel distressed thinking about getting my child vaccinated”.
“Gut feeling, intuition, maternal instinct, sixth sense, that little voice inside, however it is labelled, is hugely important in the survival of the human race. We override it at our peril.”
The more I read about these issues the more convinced I am about an attack on our spirituality as per Rudolph Steiner: Our gut feeling is normally right!
Forgot to give you the Maori parents ref.: https://nzdsos.com/2024/07/10/maternal-instinct-vaccinate-child/
The COVID eugenics program went in something like this order; old people first, then the chronically ill/disabled, and then BROWN PEOPLE. It’s no wonder they feel anxious when the targeting is so obvious.
Anyone was game regardless of skin color.
We shall have to wait and see if the euthanasia cull bills get through Western Parliaments in the coming years. Your property and all you own are the main goal.
I was talking specific to NZ. Although everyone was ultimately targeted for the needle, it was the above groups who they went after harder and faster. Hell, even now it’s the brown folk who they prey upon the most with garbage like “get vaccinated against measles, for your whanau“. And NZ already has a euthanasia program, rapidly becoming one of the least regulated in the world.
Can we conclude the focus and hate on the skin colour has nothing to do with racism, but spirituality?
They found something much better than a vaccine to drive out “all inclination towards spirituality.” They called it The Smart Phone.
I agree. They did the opposite.
They drove whatever was left of spirituality out into the Smart Phone. The Smart Phone sucked it up.
Mr. Yuval Harari even bragged about how they lured the worshippers out of the church, made them take the jab voluntary, and then let them kneel down outside the church and pray into the SmartPhone:
“Dear God, you who are inside the Iphone, give us today our daily e-money so we can get something to eat, holy be your microsoft name, coming your digital kingdom”. And so on and on.