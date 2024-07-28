This Week in the New Normal #93
1. “new footage” of 9/11?
Big news on the 9/11 front this week, as previously unseen footage has come to light after 23 years. People are busily dissecting it to see if it shows any new evidence:
[RG911Team] This new 9/11 footage shows something very strange.
But you only notice it when you zoom in.
What do you think those white flashes are? pic.twitter.com/gSsNf3qmUN
— Richard Gage, AIA, Architect (@RichardGage_911) July 25, 2024
…of course, the most important question is “Is it real?”
We just published an article a few weeks ago about the possibility of fake media becoming increasingly easy to make and harder to detect, and this is precisely what we were talking about.
Maybe this video is real, maybe it’s not. But a 20-year-old video suddenly “coming to light” is pretty suspicious, and if it were to “accidentally” disprove “conspiracy theories”…well, isn’t that lucky?
This video might show evidence of explosions (that itself is a possible narrative, more on that during the week), but the next one might not.
This is exactly the kind of thing we need to be sceptical of in the modern world.
2. The War on Parents Continues
Two weeks ago California introduced a new law removing the requirement of schools to discuss kids’ gender identity with their parents.
Meaning Little Boy X can go to school, tell his teachers he is really a girl, and the school will then treat him as if he is a girl without ever confirming with the parents.
This is framed as a purely Trans issue, but it’s not. It’s about the ongoing war on parental rights and the family unit as a whole.
The goal IS to take your children.
They openly say it.
This is why we have the second amendment. https://t.co/lO5wYsu03Q pic.twitter.com/NQahLMqCxt
— Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) July 18, 2024
3. The Manchester Airport Fake Binary
A few days ago, footage emerged of a police officer kicking and stamping on a man’s head as he was lying on the floor at Manchester Airport:
🚨 NEW: Reform UK MP Lee Anderson claims the “vast majority of decent Brits” would applaud the type of policing seen at Manchester Airport today pic.twitter.com/fwjmQijUMs
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2024
This kicked off days of outrage and argument about police brutality and anti-Islam feeling, plus a potential law suit.
But THEN the “previously unseen” CCTV of the incident leading up to the kicking was released, showing the man in question being violent and injuring a female police officer:
The Manchester Airport cctv is finally out and it’s exactly as we knew it would be.
It clearly shows the Muslims attacking police as they said.
Yet MPs, the media and professionally offended turned the whole narrative for their own agendas.
Sickening. pic.twitter.com/GXPunJwTeg
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024
Cue the counter-outrage and defense of the police and calling on politicians to resign for backing the victims.
All this just in time for two big marches on Saturday, one for each side.
This is classic binary narrative construction. Give both sides just enough evidence to fuel dueling outrage, sit back and watch them fight.
Bonus: Re-written History of the week
In 2021 Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his “border Czar”, it was doucmented at the time, then suddenly this week the MSM decided that never happened, and called the “border czar” label “misinformation”…
Journalists were calling Kamala the border czar until like five minutes ago. Don’t let the media gaslight you. pic.twitter.com/oveoFcBn4G
— Bill D’Agostino (@Banned_Bill) July 24, 2024
Is this a genuinely incompetent attempt re-write history? Or staged incompetence to generate content engagement?
Who knows.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the EU proposed “asset register” or Singapore’s newly approved edible insect products.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
I am surprised that nobody’s looked again at the granddaddy of conspiracies and their associated theories, the assassination of JFK. If we use the assault on Trump as a model we’ve got someone with a modern rifle who had a clear field of fire and had even scoped out the area previously with a drone. Despite all this — and firing eight shots — he to all intents and purposes missed. Meanwhile we’ve been trained to believe that Lee Harvey Oswald slipped up to the fifth floor of a building that’s normally occupied, opened a window, fired down at a moving target and killed the President with a single shot or two. While everyone is pretty much in agreement that he was there and fired a rifle the discounted theories — the ones not making it into everyone’s schoolbooks — assume a team that was a whole lot closer etc.
I’m quite sure that planes flew into the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11 — that’s difficult to fake — but the circumstances around who/what/why have never been satisfactorily explained. My personal theory is that the attacks were designed to inflict damage — or at least threaten — but turned out to be far more successful than anyone envisaged, resulting in a rapid re-evaluation of the narrative. Also, exactly what was hit in the Pentagon wasn’t really spelled out — again, a tricky enough attack to carry off and so one that probably was more successful than was planned for. (….and, of course, there’s the whole “never been satisfactorily explained” anthrax thing, anything to get that Homeland Security bill passed without any scrutiny from inquisitive lawmakers)
Computer says pending.
On 9/11, I agree with tonyopmoc below. I am sure our propagandist handlers are aware that the mind works on many levels but there’s a basic “cruise liner” hull in which, once everyone has been indoctrinated into whatever show they’re playing, the fundamental ingredients are set and the liner will steam on forever along the designated path.
Cf. My wife always calls me a conspiracy nut. Once we watched a 9/11 “conspiracy” video together and she said afterwards, “Yeah there is something dodgy about all that.” A day later she was back to calling me a “conspiracy nut”.
Does anyone think that anyone is going to change their minds about 9/11 now? I think that the US govt could appear on TV and shout out that it was an inside job … and it wouldn’t matter. They’d have to stage a dozen documentaries and a couple of musicals on the inside job theme before all those ocean liners started to turn. And even then, they’d probably turn back.
What is that supposed to mean? Trans is bullshit. It’s a pure con, a fraud, a cold calculating cynical mind fuck that deliberately plays on the natural anxieties of adolescence to disorientate kids and prime them for access by paedophiles and a course towards mutilation. Therefore, the blocking of parents from knowledge of their kid’s “decision” is part of the manipulation.
What a beautiful evening. Its warm, no wind. Kids not here, wife not here, I haven’t got any music on, and the entire world from my perspective in my back garden on my wooden swinging hammock seems at peace.
The only thing I can hear is my elderly neighbours (probably about the same age as me) two gardens away ( they did trust us to look after their cat)
Giggling with each other.
Then a Dog starts Barking….
And another voice pipes up, from The North about 2 gardens away..complaining about the dog.
They have only very rarely complained about us, and on occasion we have been by far the loudest.
9/11 has been done to death. Even I got totally bored with it. If you zoom in to a video as old as this, you can see almost anything your imagination conjures up – depending on what mood you are in…a bit like staring at clouds – look there’s Jesus…etc…
The Manchester Airport stuff…Look I come from Oldham, and Manchester has got history…I won’t bore you to death with stuff, which at the time, I was 99% convinced was faked – concert thing – dunno about the Moscow one, but that looked seriously bent too.
Whilst the Manchester Airport stuff maybe real, I wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprised if it was largely an organised play to try and achieve the usual results – chaos and fighting.
The Globalists do it at every level – local, national and international.
If you are an old traditional conspiracy theorist, with a serious interest in photography, but no interest in photoshop, and no strong political views, you may notice these things – not that any one believes you, cos if they do, you are liable to get into trouble.
Ask Chris Spivey or Richard D Hall
Corbett’s latest effort (today) is Brilliant..CJ Hopkins’ was Good, but as he admits himself, he pissed off some of his best fans…
Syl, currently Number 1
Indeed, the 9/11 video is precisely like the Manchester airport fake binary. Give them a 20-year-old hidden video that might show evidence of explosions, just to be able to demonstrate soon after that they are simply windows falling off the building, reflecting the sunlight as they spin down. This is classic binary narrative construction. Give both sides just enough evidence to fuel duelling outrage, sit back and watch them fight.
I like your thinking !
You’ve got to admire their dedication.
23 years to come up with a shit alibi that will convince just enough people of those that were still interested.
Assuming the Manchester Airport incident was the real deal and not another piece of scripted theatrics, then it has turned into a ‘winner’ for those who sit atop, and enjoy watching the ‘little people’ get riled up. The media underlings set out the narrative duality and encourage the people to pick-a-side.
For those who remember Hughie Green and ‘Opportunity Knocks’, “It’s make your mind up time”.
Don’t be shy, get involved, choose your side and get stuck in. The internet is there for you to vent your spleen and pass away hours arguing the toss with random strangers while showing your support for ‘your’ side. All the while, your favourite talking heads, will be cheering you along.
On the other hand, you could get out in the sunshine, take in the fresh air, see friends and family and enjoy the real world. Just say “fuck it” to another dog and pony show. You decide.
Hughie Green, Rolf Harris, and the bloke who did the Adverts – for Radio Luxembourg – I think he was from Bristol, may have been completely innocent.
I didn’t know until he was dead that Freddie Mercury was Gay….and born in India
I still thought he was Brilliant…
Then, well I admit I do look a bit like both Boris Johnson and Jimi Saville
It’s not my fault, and I found it somewhat embarrassing when going to a gig on a bus, all the kids were laughing at me calling me Jimi… My wife told me – he’s just dropped dead
I’m taking sides ! That’s what The Olympic Games is all about ! (I’m over the ‘Openings’
outrage; am into day three and still no scandals !)