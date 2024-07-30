Putin calls for “full-scale implementation” of digital ruble
The Bank of Russia's CBDC has proven its "efficiency and functionality"
Riley Waggaman
Praising the “efficiency and functionality” of the Bank of Russia’s CBDC, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his government on Wednesday to prepare for the widespread introduction of the digital ruble.
“Now we need to take the next step, namely: move to a broader, full-scale implementation of the digital ruble in the economy, in business activities and in the financial sector,” Putin said during a meeting on economic issues.
Since August 2023, the Bank of Russia has been conducting a pilot program for the digital ruble involving 12 banks, 600 individuals and 22 trade service enterprises. The program will be expanded in September to include an additional 20 credit institutions. Participants will be able to make payments via QR code during the second phase of testing.
The law on the digital ruble was adopted in July 2023, designating the Bank of Russia’s CBDC as the third form of national currency. The CBDC will be introduced into the economy beginning in 2025.
Despite widespread opposition to the digital ruble from across Russia’s political spectrum, the Bank of Russia and its media cheerleaders claim that the traceable, programmable, centralized digital token will help bypass sanctions and fight corruption through greater financial transparency.
However, Moscow already has an alternative to SWIFT that can be used to circumvent sanctions, and the Bank of Russia already has the ability to monitor all money transfers in the country.
On Russian Telegram channels, reactions to Putin’s call for the “full-scale implementation” of the digital ruble were mostly negative.
The good news is that the Russian government might be too incompetent to fulfill Putin’s dream of a CBDC paradise.
“Considering the fantastic ability of the Russian authorities to fail any projects, skepticism about [the widescale adoption of the digital ruble] does not dissipate,” Russian commentator Anatoly Nesmiyan observed.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
And there I was expecting to see headlines like “Putin announces CBDC trials a failure and Russia will not be introducing digital currency”.
The UK’s “trial” ends in 2025….
Is Russia in step?
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/putin-nothing-is-more-important-than-love-and-children/articleshow/110600687.cms
Russia always has been in step. My wife remembers the Russian soldiers who gave up their seats to a mother and her child when the Red Army liberated Auschwitz and rid Poland of the Nazi plague.
From your Link:
“Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted ..
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/110600687.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Putin as a child absorbed the best from both worlds: the old, Christian and family centred Russia from his pious mother who had him baptized; and the new Materialist and techno-savvy Russia from his Communist father, who was skulking in the shadows of the Cathedral to avoid being chaffed by his Dialectical Materialist comrades.
“Sweden’s central bank has called for ‘urgent’ strengthening of cash as a payment means in legislation.
The Scandinavian nation’s authorities’ actions and policies on payments are closely watched internationally because it among the countries worldwide where cash is least used.”
https://www.globalgovernmentfintech.com/swedens-central-bank-calls-for-urgent-strengthening-of-cash-in-legislation/
“The first euro banknotes were introduced on 1 January 2002.
Now, more than 20 years later, we are preparing for a future banknote series.”
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/euro/banknotes/future_banknotes/html/index.en.html
Issuing new banknotes means holders will have to spend the old ones or exchanoge them at the bank.
Those who had decided to put notes ‘under the mattress’, such as the 500 and 200 euro notes will be forced to exchange them. Generally, only the 100, 50,10 and 5 euro notes regularly circulate in Europe. Many stores, restaurants and other businesses refuse to accept 200 and 500 euros notes, so holders will have to swap them at the bank and justify as to how they had them in the first place. Even someone with smaller notes would be asked questions which are recorded in writing, if they turned up with a large amount to swap at a bank.
By changing the banknotes, the authorities can identify the holders of larger amounts of cash. Larger these days can mean only two or three thousand pounds, euros or dollars, as anyone who has either tried to withdraw or deposit cash can testify.
Do you now see how this works?
Not so.
I have exchanged old or ddamaged Euro notes anonymously with no problems, and also made large withdrawals with no notice.
Cash is going nowhere, as my link shows.
OT:
27 taken to hospital, 12 treated on the scene.
O RLY?
No mention of any injuries to people other than the governments enforcement agents……..
Funny how the blokes in helmets and body armour are always getting injured, eh?
The “enhanced stop and search powers” are in place until 19:54 BST
Make of that what you will…….
I mentioned in the previous topic that the new government seem to be going out of their way to upset as many people as possible.
In power for less than a month, they’ve announced building on green belt, stealing peoples heating money, throwing £11.6 B into the rich club’s slush fund called net zero, announced amnesty for 70,000 illegal immigrants, blatant two tier policing…….the list goes on.
The unspeakable murders in Southport, though, may have crossed a line in the sand.
It’s up to the police/government to prove they can safeguard their citizens.
If they can’t, I can foresee unprecedented unrest.
I’m not optimistic.
It is well known that most cash US Dollars circulate outside the US, and that the volume is considerable.
This means that if another country, such as Russia, were unwise enough to phase out the use of their own cash against the wishes of their citizens, that those people would still have the option of transacting in US Dollars.
Since the holding of cash Dollars constitutes an interest-free loan to the US government, the phasing out of cash in Russia would be thus potentially a massive own goal.
Cash US Dollars will never be phased out, because too many wealthy and powerful people benefit from the anonymity conferred by cash. If the US authorities were to announce the end of cash, they would ignite immediate hyperinflation as purchasing power storms out of dollars.
Massively inconvenient and horrific. I mean, electronic – anything can be done with that. Good there is opposition. BTW, you now have yiur biometrics taken if a foreigner in Russia buying a SIM card for your phone.
China has had digital currency for years; part of its Great Leap Forward. I expect Russia’s next move forward will be to make its own IT chips.
I remember when Britain finally went metric in the 1960s; but its IT industry fizzled out during that same decade; so did IT in the rest of Europe (with a few exceptions). There’s a lot of catching up to be done West of Kiev..
< China has had digital currency for years >
Also U$A, see post by Martin Usher Jul 30, 2024 9:13 PM.
It’s the convenience. Nature always takes the path of least work.
The second half of the title is missing no?
Something like ‘in aggressive takedown of western regime technoslavery agenda”
“Striking a blow against the globalist regime£
Or “despite calls for consultation with freedom experts” etc
Where are these “freedom experts” hiding? The West badly needs to consult them.
Cell phone digital wallets will be made to be completely useless (just like flip phone) and necessitate the need for microchips. Here in Canada they already put out a call to tender for non-card or non-cell phone based payment system a number of years ago. That is the future you will be microchipped assuming you opt for their digital prison.
If these fuckers think they can pull off this digital revolution of theirs they are going to be sadly mistaken. How do you pull off a complete dependence on automation and automated systems when you simultaneously conduct blowouts of the same system? They don’t think some of us are going to catch on?
A new normal note, I went to a store (super market type) and got some groceries and bought some beer. When I checked out I had to use three cards, one was the store’s card which they make you use to get their “sales”, another was my debit card to my credit union (sorry, didn’t use cash this time), and the other was my license to prove that I, at age 69, was old enough to drink, or so they say. What a pain. See where that’s leading? (Hey, have we got a solution for you, just take this chip in the old wrist and you can save time from having to show multiple cards when you check out!). Classic, make people sick of some shit and they’ll beg to get microchipped.
My local food shop has just put all its fruit and veg inside display units where previously it had been on open shelves.
The units aren’t locked… yet.
Doesn’t make Putin a globalist, period. A purely nationalist autocrat is better than a One World autocracy which will deliver robotic uniformity – with AI. Many nations at least give diversity of thought, culture etc.
Very different from woker joker Kamala Harris heading the Anglo mafia empire every where.
If following almost every aspect of the globalist agenda and openly promoting globalist goals “doesn’t make you a globalist” – what does?
Except that little detail called patriotism.
For most Asian leaders add wokism and the CO2 fraud.
Digital is the path of least resistance. The obviously easy choice. And everybody’s doing it. It’s part of the contest versus nations, too?
But the path to hell is also paved those ways.
But it’s not just Putin or the others, it’s the trend all around. And in most other arenas, beyond all coins.
Kudos to those who resist it, but one suspects that paper money, paper printing, and all hard copies and the rest are simply going the way of the dodo and the model T.
How else? Tell us.
Natural museum items, or Vintage relics?
Nature seems to need a Great Reset, for humanity’s sake.
Modified meteors? Solar flares? Tectonic Resets?
Heaven help us! Oy
I simply say, “Tell us.” If leaders could apply another way, I’m sure we are all ears.
Crypto money, like vaporware’s incursion into voting, seems totally deadly to all human values.
I’m unaware of any candidates who will reverse that trend. Anyone? All other things being equal, I would support any real candidacy, just based on defiance of those two digitals.
I wrote at great length in the 2000s how the Urosevich brothers had introduced vaporware into something like 90+% of American voting machines.
Uroso~WHO? That’s right, two brothers, Bob and Todd, Urosevich had essentially occulted almost all voting process for USA Inc. just through the two main companies. The corporate boards were all stacked with CIA, like Robert Gates.
All C👁️A run and operated.
That’s when I came to fully grasp fully able historian Gore Vidal’s comment in a 2004 WBAI (NYC) interview after the 2004 Ohio “election” nuclear meltdown (where I had just interviewed Ohio culprit Kenneth Blackwell’s skanky spokesman Carlo Loparo by phone):
“Then there’s always our elections, which have been pretty much rigged from the getgo….”
Yes, Nature played a cunning trick on our ape-like ancestors when she gave them a unique bone: the Talis in our ankles which enables us to stand upright and frees our digits for counting on and pushing digital keypads to operate digital machines and shop with digital cash.
Cruel Nature. Fallen so. But there were upsides, musical instruments crafted with our digits in mind, paintings in caves, “digit”ally brushed.
Long before Plato, too.
Good one Riley, incompetence and stupidity as a virtue. But I think the project itself will turn out to be filled with bs. But if it can double down the chaos comes quicker.
A lot of black work and trade will hopefully pop up everywhere. The old days with alcohol ban in US and crime syndicates is back again.
That’s my main mantra against hyper -organization, always led by all the squares who cotton to (global) Nazism: whenever it doubles down and accelerates, that’s always the prelude to emergent chaos, while the perps escape with all the goodies from.our busted piñatas, leaving us with all the trash.
One would almost believe that’s the whole Plan.
I suspect that Klaus Schlob and his mates at the WEF have wry grins on their faces as THE PLAN appears to be going quite well. And there I was thinking that Putin was on ‘our’ side …
What a tangled web they have woven when first they practiced to … dec….
Is there really no end to the deception?
Speaking of tangled urWebs, here’s the longtime irrepressible Otto Skorzeny “spinning” one of his own [it’s my premise that it was “their” California franchise that slaughtered Sharon Tate, and are still pursuing ~ 56 YEARS later! ~ her widower, whose mother was killed by them at Auschwitz when he was only 6]: ~
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Die_Spinne
Historically fun bunch of guys. Still very much in our hair. Bandera’s Band of Boys.
“Jones, do you realize what the Ark is!? It’s a transmitter! It’s a radio transmitter for speaking with God!”
No wonder we have so much trouble from their tech.
They were frustrated by their stone silent calls, so they spun a worldwide web.
Patrolled by a worldwide Spinne
“We do it … for you, and your benefit, of course.” 😂
“A digital ruble will be an additional form of money and will circulate along with cash and non-cash rubles.”
http://www.cbr.ru/statichtml/file/113008/consultation_paper_201013_eng.pdf
In making that statement, Bank of Russia has stated exactly the same as the Bank of England and ECB. I bet the US Federal Reserve has said it too.
They can all say it but for how long do they mean it?
The plan is to remove cash from circulation eventually, probably by stealth, sooner rather than later. Placing disincentives to dissaude usage of the current fiat system which has banknotes, in favour of CBDC. However, in the meantime they will tell the plebs otherwise.
The head of BIS, Augustin Carstens made it very clear that with cash it is impossible to monitor every transaction. He was salivating at the prospect of CBDC, whereby every transaction can be monitored, tracked and blocked by the central banks, if so desired.
Remember the promise that vaccine passports were never under consideration?
That promise dated rather quickly – reneged upon within months.
One ring connects them all, and all Central Bankers obtained invisibility and totalitarian control over every single dime you used.
“It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.”
“One ring connects them all…”
That so reminds me of a verse:
“One Ring to rule them all,
And in the darkness bind them…
In the Land of Mordor, where the shadows lie…”
Think he was on to something?
It’s like phones. I was being so intimately tracked on my phones, really palpable security issues [like a 24/7 virtual proctoscopy, that intimate, Ok?? LOL!] that I tried and tried to switch out ten years ago, to flip phones etc.
But they had “probably by stealth” made most flip phones almost unusable and absurdly awkward. It wasn’t always that way. You couldn’t help but notice they were devolutioning them all. I discussed with techs and others. One Walmart tech told me in 2017 that they had all noticed they were making the flip phones almost impossible to text on. And all the rest, trending out the back door, in stealth.
One more reason to finished off Nokia.
For covid alone, there were other promises: 2 weeks to flatten the curve, masks unnecessary, asymptomatic infection, safe effective jab..
BIS had Russia kicked out on US demand. A blessing in disguise…
It reminds one of the ol’ saying … We’re from the government, and we’re here to help you.Pigs arse, they are…
One more currency to make exchange money from. These finance guys are simply too much. Back to gold and silver based currency.
“Despite the rapid growth of cashless payments, cash money, i.e., banknotes and coins, remains an important part of the financial system and an important part of national identity and culture.”
https://www.cbr.ru/eng/cash_circulation/#highlight=cash
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/30/russia-considers-legalizing-crypto-as-a-form-of-payment-amid-sanctions.html
““We are taking a historic decision in the financial sphere,” Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the Duma, told lawmakers Tuesday, according to reporting from news agency Reuters.
Mati Greenspan, CEO of crypto market research firm Quantum Economics, said Russia warming to crypto made sense as bitcoin transactions “cannot be censored or blocked by any government or bank,.”
“Previously, Russia would not want to allow that kind of transactional freedom to its citizens — but now we’re at the point that bitcoin is used so often in every day commerce that the opportunity cost for them not to allow it is simply too great,” he added.”
It’s quite weird the reaction I get when I mention “programmable” to anyone I know.
Then there’s the denial of chemtrails but, in the next sentence, the 1.3 Billion pound industry of geo- engineering.
Innit marvelous !
I dunt believe it.
why does the writer live in Russia when he sounds so anti Russian/Putin
He’s not anti-Russian, he’s anti-globalist oligarchies – just like you probably are. The problem is you think only the West has them. Open your eyes. If CBDCs are bad when the US or UK does them they’re also bad when Russia does them
The thing is. If you’re a foreigner and live in a country known for it’s non-persons, why would you be so outspoken?
Of course Russia is lousy with mafia oligarchs. That’s been their credo since Gorby. But there are still the most massive distinctions between systems, theirs v. NATO, other holdouts v. NATO, or so it still seems.
Could you tell me what those “massive distinctions” are? And when Russia is implementing Agenda 2030, just like the West, rolling out carbon credits, pandemic legislation, digital currencies, 4ir etc – how will those “massive distinctions” improve the lives of ordinary Russians?
“…Keep your enemies closer…”?
Open letter to Vlad Putin
What do you do when your power and your network are down for a day…week…month(s)…year(s). Not a very smart plan considering open war is upon you.
Ah but you know that your the saviour of the Christian world…not!
Gold and gold backed paper currency are king all else is nothing more than the WEF’s sleight of hand.
Hmmn now which shell was it under…
Where IS all the gold in the world? Years ago, Western countries tried to repatriate their gold reserves, much of which was held in the US, UK and elsewhere … but they could not. – Why not?!
One scenario could be that Western powers you speak of surrendered their gold to the banksters for safe keeping [snicker] and the banksters used the gold to buy the Western powers thereby making repatriation a non issue perhaps. I don’t have the answer to that question. It’s like what happened to the gold from the Fed Reserve vaults at ground zero in New York on 9/11? We can only speculate.
According to Gold.org here are the stats:
https://www.gold.org/goldhub/data/gold-reserves-by-country
There is a lot of gold in the ground still and with price per ounce at an all time it is definitely cost effective to mine gold now.
LOL! You know you’ve touched an honest nerve when the shills on this site give you the thumbs down and are too gutless to post their position in an appropriate reply.
Putin has played his role well as good cop. So they are all in it ok?
No more Trump will take out all the pedos, and Putin will teach them all Orthodox Christianity with hypersonic missiles.
They are all in on sitting in front of a flat screen 10 hours a day with big boob eyes….if there is money in there…..yes?
Lol…Dah!!!
Transactions in the US have been monitored and reported for years now, ostensibly to combat money laundering. In addition, any large transfers of money into and out of the country in cash or other negotiable forms have to be declared and failure to do so may result in their confiscation.
We’re not likely to have an official ‘digital dollar’ in the US as the banking system already provides it. Checks have long ceased to be anything other than a paper card transaction and they’re now being phased out. Cash is discouraged and is unsafe for any large transaction due to the risk of either being robbed or it being confiscated by law enforcement as possible proceeds of crime (you’ll get it back…..eventually…..maybe). Traditional card payment systems and ad-hoc systems like Venmo are gradually be supplanted by systems like “Payz”. The resulting oversight over transactions isn’t just a bonus for government, its a goldmine for marketing and advertisers, a readily monetized information flow.
In a sense writing an article about Russia and its digital Ruble feels almost like a diversion, a “look over here at what they’re doing” that diverts attention from the reality of it being everywhere. The only complaint we’d have with the digital Ruble — or Yuan — is that we, the US, can’t exercise oversight or control over it, a potential problem that might need attention. (You’ve got to bet that the NSA is working 24/7 on ways to infiltrate, monitor and maybe corrupt these systems — its the new frontier of inter-bloc rivalry!)
I find it interesting that you who turn up here to soft sell the establishment line on 9/11, climate change, false flags, covid and almost everything else are also very keen on keeping the idea of the East-West binary alive.
Very revealing…
So “If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear”
Yeah, right.
That’s on the marquee of the nefarious Utah Data Center, aka Mission Data Repository.
You can see the photo in a Google maps view, so large it takes a whole gallery of photos to review it. That phrase is at the entrance?
Ironically, multipolarism provides a highly effective “unipolar” biosecurity surveillance state operating by deploying regional managers.
Leading to the eventuality of one common or singular system which appears to be the “end game”.
“And from our digital cages we wondered what our lives might have been like had we just spent cash…”
NO CASH=NO FREEDOM [period]
“There’ll be a breaking of the ancient western code, your private life will suddenly explode…”-Leonard Cohen “The Future” circa 1993
So all these Doo’ish poets knew what was coming 30-40 years ago.
“The Future”, see yes? “Brave New World”, yes? “1984”, yes? They knew it!
They knew it, and they refused to tell us anything other than we would and should lose our last Penny to the Kraken. Privacy only in the Public Soup Kitchens.
“And all these lousy little poets coming ’round trying to sound like Charlie Manson…see the white man dancing”-Leonard Cohen “The Future” circa 1993
Not long ago there was several similar articles in the U,K and the alternative media hardly mentioned it.
U.K Conservative Government tables amendments to Data Protection Bill to allow the DWP to carry out regular checks on benefit claimants’ bank accounts
(including pensioners and family and friends)
https://www.privacylaws.com/news/government-tables-new-amendments-to-data-protection-bill/
U>K digital currency being trailed on the poor ( it doesn’t get mentioned in blogs like this?? question is why?)
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/modernising-support-for-independent-living-the-health-and-disability-green-paper/modernising-support-for-independent-living-the-health-and-disability-green-paper
Social Services in USA Inc. Land regularly is authorized to check our accounts. At least during applications. But my sense is they mostly do what they want. As a vocal dissident they have hacked, even selectively deleted, my email. It’s a civil liberties farce now. All you really have to do is disagree with them, go to a protest, and you’re smack dab on a potential terrorist list
Presto, the gloves are off.
But I found by digging they already had me under a constant lens from the cradle. 72 years. The dawn of the National Security State [read: 4th Reich],.
That year, 1952, is well exposed for all that re~nazification in The Quiet American novel, and then it was very well filmed in the Sir Michael Caine starring take, so named, by Aussie Nam vet Philip Noyce. Brilliant movie.
Tells the soiled tale, deftly.
This is interesting news as cross border payments with friendly country’s can be done electronically, while deficits with unfriendly country’s are transacted with assayed gold. So one better hope you don’t need much from Russia or that deficit will grow quickly.
The appearance of a multi-polar system emerging…more WEF smoke and mirrors n’est ce pas…
Ah, the better to rise up out of while no one notices.