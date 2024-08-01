WATCH: The Manchester Attack – Iain Davis in Discussion with Mel K
Iain Davis sits down with Mel K from the Mel K show to discuss his latest book – The Manchester Attack: An Independent Investigation.
The book explores the evidence unearthed and reported by investigative journalist Richard D. Hall and adds vital new evidence that shows the Manchester Arena bombing was a hoaxed false flag.
The book also explores the propaganda techniques used to convince to accept the official narrative and the truly unbelievable developments in the case of Richard D. Hall who, for reporting the evidence exposing the hoax, now finds himself facing civil prosecution in the High Court.
You can follow the Mel K show on various platforms here. The Manchester Attack: An Independent Investigation is available from Amazon and through Iain’s website, or you can claim a free e-copy by subscribing to Iain’s newsletter.
Richard Hall is an intelligence asset, not an investigative journalist.
…a bit like ‘ex’ MI5/6 ers Annie Machon and David ‘Dolores’ Shayler. Ya gotta laugh.
“Bring back the sabot !!” … (anon) …
Pending thoughts it would seem…
… nevertheless. Are those not thoughts-of-the-moment worthy to be considered at the moment they are expressed…?
(whether ultimately completely misguided or not)
… the straight-to-pending vocabulary having expanded somewhat, me thinks.
Slightly Off BS (re Paris 2024):
‘911’ wearing Bethany Shreiver wins in style. ‘Bethany Shreiver’, adding up to 179, so no joy there in terms of hoping for arbitrary contrived 33s or “what have yous” that we can regard as ‘mere coincidence’.
Nevertheless … she did actually do a good bike ride and kinda won and hence may have some skill in that particular field. Can she therefore claim any real world credit for such a performance. Or not? Maybe we need a microscope to investigate.
She could of course be accused of a ‘limited hangout’ which all modest women are generally prone to… except when it happens to be Summer time and a heatwave in the UK, in which case all limited hangouts are generally thrown out the window…
Richard D. Hall work is excellent on the fake as f@ck staged which numpys underneath this comment would of believed was real-due to the bbcversion of internet shills in new alt media MIC who they follow like sheep telling them it was real. 22 / 7 Manchester anniversary repeat with airport stomp then the Contrived Tommy march repeat. Very convenient that not long after covid and the money spent then a selections then a new government is formed there is a riot. it is the exact same playbook that happened after the banking bailout 2008 then coalition government then The 2011 England riots, more widely known as the London riots, were a series of riots between 6 and 11 August 2011. Thousands of people rioted in cities and towns across England, which saw looting and arson, as well as mass deployment of police and the deaths of five people. They then made benefit street mockumentary then made called disabled work shy then brought in Universal credit and the welfare reform act and after the riots and marketing of how bad the rioters where all benefit scum low caste they made it easier to sell Austerity then they went full scale moslem to blame with stage fakes astrology numerology savvy terroitst5 after they started to bomb Syria / libia abroad. In today world the repeat is on. the nec con alt media mob with links ks to the MIC, there viewers show their stupidity as always on social media, seems like social media made them even more stupid. I recall the blairite thing IT REPEATS and this big knife amnesty that came into effect literally the minute he got in. it the same concept repeated now with social media. Tough of crime, 💤 lawless Britain 💤 NO go… Read more »
But it wasn’t Richard Halls ‘work’. He got it all from a genuine (imo) youtuber called Citizen Investigator UK…as was pointed out before on this website.
The Richard Hall/Manchester bomb issue is along the same lines as the Alex (shouty man) Jones/Sandy Hook thing….all deliberately set up to discredit anyone who questions anything.
The Richard Hall character is also big into all the ‘space alien/UFO’ stuff right?
I remain openminded, but,you know…
Déjà vu all over again!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11742055/Asylum-seekers-beg-moved-hotel-scared-outside-riot.html
Caption: Riot police pictured at the scene on Friday night, which resulted in the arrests of 15 individuals
Caption: A police van was destroyed during the riot outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, February 10 2023
—
NYC Police torched their own vehicle!
Jun 4, 2020
Raw footage by Lincoln Karim
Tommy Robinson has also been hung out to dry.
Personally, I think he should get a better legal team, he can afford it. Or maybe he really is Tommy many names, controlled opposition.
Whatever, I really don’t care.
What I do care about is Keir Starmer’s announcement today that “far right” protesters will be treated like football hooligans by special forces and, of course, with new powers.
The “far right” protesters wouldn’t be on the streets if they felt that the government were upholding the existing laws with an even hand.
Apologies for crashing your comment but this has to happen.
This also happens here.
Please tell me it doesn’t.
Time till delete is in t-minus 15 seconds.
If this survives the purge, then thank god!
I will get on my knees and pray.
If it’s gone then this video I am making of me making this comment I will be sharing.
OFG.
Let us have that tiny bit of freedom we deserve.
Let this post of mine stand 🙂
Brilliant.
I cant even post this!
Got ya!
I can post on previous comments so here gos.
https://youtu.be/3A9yBPG-tU8?si=056EAkIBwZwAdLYr
It even completely chopped off the top half of my comment which makes this bottom half make bo sense.
So sorry OFG if this isnt you doing this, but I filmed me making this comment explaining how this place cannot be trusted.
My opinions expressed in the half that do not appear here would make the lower bit which didnt make sense without the top half would make this second comment make more sense.
I hope I am not right.
By my footage of me making this…..
And the erm… bit that it wont let me say.
Really hope it’s not you doing this.
Please explain what is happening here.
Why can I not post, but only in comments.
Why has the top part of my comment vanished.
Why is only the bottom half visable.
Are you hacked beyond your own control.
Are you fake.
Will you delete this?
Does it matter.
And do you care.
And if you allow this, do you think I am lying, mistaken, trying to contrive upset.
Can you say anything to make us trust you.
Etc…..,
It matters big time.
We can all see what is happening right now.
Posters like me may upset you.
But this is happening on multiple networks.
I am not out to get you.
I want to find a place I can trust.
Hopefully you get it.
Let’s see what happens next.
If its come to the point we have to screenshot our comments or film ourselves commenting in order to prove we said something, then what on earth is happening.
You get this right ?
Perhaps ignorance is bliss.
Looks like you are trying to hijack a thread.
What’s ChatGPT ‘s perspective on the matter?
Are you claiming that a Fox News video is being censored!
You’ve hung out two dots for people to view – all you need to do now is connect them.
You really can’t see my point?
Okay.
I’m not an anarchist. I would like to be governed by a government that works for the people.
I see an unjust puppet government sweeping away any inconvenient opposition (“controlled” or not)
I fear the coming restrictions on freedom to demonstrate, free speech, travel, programmable CBDC, digital ID, population replacement, loss of green belt, net zero, vaccination ID, yadda yadda.
Is that clear enough ?
I understand your concerns and I have similar, so yeah pretty clear to me.
Don’t worry, I’m sure IDF Tommy has got friends in powerful places!
What a complete and utter twohat he truly is.
Tommy Ten Names can afford a good legal team. He has raised plenty of money from his supporters over the yesrs. In addition, his backers who have funded him are wealthy. The same backers who Nick Griffin is on the record as stating that he turned down, since the funding came with two conditions that he did not wish to agree to. Incidentally, TR has abided by those two conditions.
You can do a search to find Tommy’s funders.
As I said, I really don’t care if it’s TR or the next “messiah”
The fact remains that if we do nothing, they will do what they want.
I think, though, that the atrocity in Southport crossed a line in the sand.
They had maybe planned to fan the flames with small black swans but this real trajedy seems to have mobilised the public like nothing else.
It doesn’t matter what persuasion the perpetrator is. The powder keg has ben primed for many years and this just lit the fuse.
Hence the unprecedented announcement to curtail freedoms to demonstrate.
They seem rattled.
Gold jumped to nearly £2000 an ounce today. No co-incidence.
Big fckin deal huh?
Yep.
People tryung to shield their money.
Regarding the mythical ‘far-right’ in UK, the catch all label drags many into that net. So the latest unrest serves two purposes:
Therefore, it raises the question of what is in the pipeline that strong public support for the police is required? Plandemic 2.0 with more lockdowns and restricted freedoms? Or something else that will require majority compliance and obedience?
Who knows what the intended end-game is, I often wonder if they know.
Oh, they know.
They have a few problems, though.
Like a few billion of us.
I think the two purposes you state have beem blown clean out of the water by Starmer’s statement today.
‘Tommy Robinson has also been hung out to dry.
Personally, I think he should get a better legal team, he can afford it. Or maybe he really is Tommy many names, controlled opposition.
Whatever, I really don’t care.’
….
Hahaha!
‘Tommy has been hung out to dry’ – my arse.
Maybe he is Tommy 10 ID’s? The different characters have got records and convictions of mortgage fraud and assault,or not? I don’t know.
How many people do you really trust who need to have different names or ID’s?
I do care that such a fckin thug gains so much attention and support.
Our choice of thug is very limited.
Geewhiz,thanks for pointing out the obvious.