WATCH: The Manchester Attack – Iain Davis in Discussion with Mel K

Iain Davis sits down with Mel K from the Mel K show to discuss his latest book – The Manchester Attack: An Independent Investigation.

The book explores the evidence unearthed and reported by investigative journalist Richard D. Hall and adds vital new evidence that shows the Manchester Arena bombing was a hoaxed false flag.

The book also explores the propaganda techniques used to convince to accept the official narrative and the truly unbelievable developments in the case of Richard D. Hall who, for reporting the evidence exposing the hoax, now finds himself facing civil prosecution in the High Court.

You can follow the Mel K show on various platforms here. The Manchester Attack: An Independent Investigation is available from Amazon and through Iain’s website, or you can claim a free e-copy by subscribing to Iain’s newsletter.