WATCH: Meet the Sentient World Simulation – How the Government Predicts the Future
Have you heard of the “Sentient World Simulation”? Do you know that the US Defense Department revealed two decades ago that they were working on putting together a real-time model of the earth and every person in it? And do you know that project has effectively been swept under the rug and was never mentioned again? Well, you’re about to! Get ready for this week’s fascinating look back through The Corbett Report archives.
A full transcript, source links and download options are available here.
Actually watched most of that,
Philip k. Dicks ‘Valis’ is a classic,
Keep coming back to the black cube thread on stolen history
now calling Spinoza, who I thought was okay, a spook, no way ! Even although, human history might be around 300 years old…
the ones and zeros and the left and right hemispheres,
have a look
https://stolenhistory.net/threads/the-perpetual-black-cube-pdf.6787/page-2#post-127257
or don’t
it may booglarise you