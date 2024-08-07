The Virus Telenovella – Teaching the Plandemic

There are a variety of debates that one can jump into concerning the alleged pandemic. The viruses don’t exist crowd say that no scientific evidence exists that any virus has ever been isolated, so it follows that there was no novel virus.

Denis Rancourt’s research shows there was no viral spread in NYC. The most mainstream debate revolves around the virus’ origins; did it escape from a lab or did it have natural cause?

Listening to Jonathan Couey, who has been outspoken in his belief that not only was there never any pandemic, all of these debates distract from the idea – the truth – that the novel coronavirus is a mythology that must be destroyed. Those Rand Paul vs. Tony Fauci back-and-forths are debates put out not to determine whether the virus came from a lab or from nature, but rather to affirm the existence of a novel disease in the first place.

While I most certainly fall into the Couey camp, what I want to show is that it’s not necessary to analyze any of the evidence concerning the lab leak vs. nature debate, or pour through any of this research to come to the same conclusion as Couey.

All anyone has to do is look at their own lived experience from 2020 onward. Despite the media’s daily case-counter-porn, no honest person would say these reports were a reflection of their everyday lives. There were certainly reactions from health officials to a pandemic, just no pandemic. If there wasn’t actually a pandemic, it isn’t that much of a stretch to say there was never any novel virus.

I wrote a piece about Vinay Prassad in March of 2022, where a commenter left a link to Diane West’s piece on Dr. Malone. The commenter, as well as West’s piece, are both interestingly enough MIA, but you can read the archived version here.

If all you know about the good Dr. 5D is from his appearances on various alternative programs, I encourage you to read her thoroughly sourced deep dive into his claims about the vaccine, taking the vaccine after having covid (imagine someone telling you in 2019 that they’d just had the flu and that is why they got the flu shot), connections to Bill Gates, etc…

Around the same time, on another prominent doctor’s Substack, where Malone is frequently defended, someone linked to Couey’s twitch feed in the comments. He was saying some of the same things about Malone that West had. I didn’t know that streaming on Twitch was a thing, so Couey fell off my radar until very recently when I learned that Bret “lockdowns should have been harder”, “masks are no more of an inconvenience than washing your hands (tweet deleted)” Weinstein formed a dream team and had been promoted to the voice of the resistance.

This led me back to Couey who is still on Twitch and who you can support. I bring him up because my finding him (again) has inspired this particular output, and because I agree with him so completely that the real casualties of this psyop are our children. He goes much deeper into all of this and I highly recommend listening to his Gain-of-Function is the Scooby Doo villain analogy.

At the risk of appearing to pump my own tires saying I got it right before JJ or anyone (well, this elementary school teacher with a liberal arts degree apparently did figure it out almost four years before world famous evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein), I’ve been of the opinion that there was no pandemic going back to September 2020 and tried showing this to my K-5 students very early on. I did so just by having them compare what they were hearing or being told to believe about the pandemic, and what they were actually experiencing.

Perhaps the most shocking realization in early 2020 was that using evidence to support an argument became completely and utterly ineffective as a means of doing so. Certainly when the idea you were arguing against was supported by evidence supplied by authority.

Even if this evidence was simply, “According to the CDC…” or “The FDA has determined that … ”, it was powerful and captured people who up until that point, seemed to be smart, critical thinkers.

In The Most Dangerous Superstion, author Larken Rose writes:

The belief in “authority,” which includes all belief in “government,” is irrational and self-contradictory; it is contrary to civilization and morality, and constitutes the most dangerous, destructive superstition that has ever existed. Rather than being a force for order and justice, the belief in “authority” is the arch-enemy of humanity.

(Rose is also responsible for The Jones Plantation, first a short and now a full length film you can purchase, and highly recommended)

It should be obvious to any critically thinking person that much of the madness that has taken place since March 2020 is a direct result of this religious belief. Some examples are the policies mandated by so many cities in the US and Europe requiring masks to be worn in public or on airplanes, or requiring restaurants to verify patrons’ vaccine status before allowing them in.

Never mind that no evidence has ever been shown that requiring any of these measures reduced the spread of contagious disease, or that prior to 2020 it was an accepted fact that masks were seen as a talisman at best [emphasis mine]:

We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection… ….It is also clear that masks serve symbolic roles. Masks are not only tools, they are also talismans that may help increase health care workers’ perceived sense of safety, well-being, and trust in their hospitals. Although such reactions may not be strictly logical, we are all subject to fear and anxiety, especially during times of crisis.[1]

The general population cared little for such details and would respond in ways such as, and I’m generalizing of course, “Just do what they say, and you won’t get in trouble.” One can look at the comments on the Facebook/Twitter pages of any small business or restaurant that didn’t toe the line and see that it was either a false assumption that there was science to back the non-sensical measures, or just simply non-compliance that bothered people; whether or not complying actually made people safer.

There are still some (allegedly) real people who continue to advocate for mask wearing in public, and no medical intervention has ever had such a religious zeal attached to following it. The fact is that the focus of this debate has always centered on whether or not there is a benefit. In other words, do they work?

The pro-mask crowd has never, ever considered that there may be a cost to universal masking, especially in the school setting. It is always under the guise of reducing spread and “keeping kids safe” but no school or health official has ever put forth any evidence that it does either of these things.

Because there isn’t any.[2]

Like so many of the non-pharmaceutical interventions of 2020, no benefit-cost analysis was ever done regarding masks. This seems patently obvious to any rational person and I don’t need a study to know that putting masks on 4 & 5 year-olds, 10 year-olds or teenagers 8 hours a day for months on end causes deep psychological harm.

Most importantly, since we don’t “know” if and to what degree masks may be harmful if worn for extended periods – this question is never addressed by the mask stasi, or it is simply dismissed as superficial – it is impossible to determine whether or not they provide a net benefit.

I saw first hand the deleterious effect that masks had on young people working in an elementary school at the beginning of 2020. It is hard to imagine a group of people more compliant than public school teachers and so the mask requirement was dutifully enforced by them across the country. It’s been a lonely place for educators like me over the last four years, and I can only imagine how difficult it was for like-minded teachers in the northeast or Oregon, California or Washington.

In the fall of 2020, I was teaching a group of 2nd and 3rd graders. By this time, I was not only of the opinion that the coronavirus thing was a big psyop, I was starting to believe that there wasn’t actually a “pandemic” based on my own lived experience.

I was a specialist, meaning that I would go pick students up from their classrooms, and bring them back to a separate area to give them more individualized instruction. It was then that the damage that was being done to our most precious members of society really hit home, both figuratively and literally.

I was lucky in that being a specialist allowed me to fly below the radar of the mask stasi, allowing me not wear a mask while teaching. The kids, however, wore them without question, especially the younger ones. Anyone who has kids or has taught young kids knows why: they trust us implicitly, and want to please.

Teachers quite literally told children that masks were preventing people from dying, and that not wearing them could lead their unwittingly killing someone.

So sayeth Adults, so kids believeth.[3]

I didn’t realize how frightened they were until I actually asked them why they never took off their masks, even though I didn’t wear one and always told them they didn’t have to. When they told me why, it crushed me, especially since I knew that they were the least likely to suffer any complications across all age groups.

One day, I just posed the question to a small group of five kids: “Are you guys afraid of coronavirus?”

There wasn’t any hesitation – which in and of itself was a tell because all of them were non-native speakers and sometimes it was like pulling teeth to get an answer. All of them said “Yes.” I asked them why, and one of them said, “Because I don’t want to die.”

This may sound like a “that definitely happened” story, but for whatever it’s worth, I can assure you that it did.

My caseload was 27 students, between the ages of 5 and 10 years-old so I decided to ask the same question to all of them, and 26 of 27 gave that same answer.[4]

They were afraid. What broke me is the reason that they were afraid was not because they had looked into the matter themselves, of course, but for the same reason they wore the masks: Adults told them that this is what they should feel, and that implicit trust led to their having a completely unfounded fear of dying.

The worst, most heart-wrenching reason came from an 8 year-old girl[5], who didn’t speak English very well. I had met her parents at a local playground the weekend before and they didn’t speak English at all. My conversational Spanish isn’t great, but I can get by and we ended up talking for quite some time. They were lovely, but the best part was that they weren’t afraid and made sure to tell their kids the same thing.

The next time I saw this girl’s group, I told all of them they could take their masks off, confident that she would be the first one to do so when in fact she was the only one who didn’t. I didn’t pressure her and continued on with the lesson. She volunteered the answer to a question but I couldn’t understand her, even when she repeated so I said, “Just take your mask down for a minute so I can understand.”

Within a few seconds, she was sobbing, still with her mask on. When I was finally able to understand what she was saying she told me, paraphrasing, “I don’t want to catch coronavirus and take it home and kill my parents.”

I don’t remember what happened after that to be honest, aside from reassuring her that this was absolutely not the case. I think I told her that all the other adults were wrong, and reminded her that parents had told her that she had nothing to be afraid of.

I called her mom right after school to tell her what happened, and even requested a meeting with the principal. I was still naïve to the fact that school officials would not be sympathetic to my concerns. That’s a story for another time.

I don’t know where it came from but it was a completely spontaneous moment in the classroom. I’m sure I was tired by the battle I fought every day, but I came up with something that I still use to this day. I knew I might be putting my job at risk, but I didn’t really have a choice. I did it anyway. In my completely unhumble opinion, it’s perfect.

On the whiteboard, drew a box with lines down the middle and said, “That’s a cage at a zoo, and all I want you to do is find out if there is an elephant in there.” The only rule was that all the questions had to have an answer of “yes” or “no”. It took a bit of coaching at first, but they caught on quickly.

“Is it gray?”

“Does it have tusks?”

“Does it have a trunk?”

“Does it have flat feet?”

I tried to get 7-10 questions from them and wrote each one on the whiteboard. I went back and reread each question one by one, making sure to emphasize that the answer to each one was “No.”

I then asked them, “So, is there an elephant in that cage?” to which they all answered “No.”

I continued, “What would you think if the zookeeper then came over to you and said, “Hey kids, want to know what animal is in that cage? It’s an elephant.”

This confused the younger ones quite a bit, but confused all of them some. “What do you mean?” (I knew what they meant was “Why would the zoo director say there’s an elephant in there, when there isn’t?”)

I told them, “You know that there’s no elephant in there because you just asked me all of these questions, and if the answer to all of them is “no”, yet the zookeeper told you there was an elephant in there anyway. What would you think about that?”

This was really confusing to them. I think that they couldn’t understand why the zookeeper – an adult – would say this. In fact, only one kid among the 27 actually said, “I’d think he was a liar.”

Then I went into part two. I told them all to imagine a world where there was a terrible disease going around that was killing lots of people. “What would that world look like?” I asked.

Again, I had to coach them a little bit to get the ball rolling, but they caught on.

“Would there be lots of kids missing school?” “Would there be lots of teachers missing school?” “Do you think you’d hear about kids and teachers in the hospital all the time? Maybe even hear about their dying?”

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

I wrote all of those on the board in statement form. A couple of great ones they came up with:

“You’d hear ambulances a lot.”

“You’d go to a lot of funerals.”

I always made the last one, “Do you think 14 and 15 year-old kids would be allowed to work in grocery stores?”

No!

Then I went back and asked about each statement, “Have lots of kids or teachers missed school? Been in the hospital? Died? Do you know anyone whose parents have died? Grandparents?”

I went back through our statements and we all agreed that none of that was true about the world we live in (well except for a few kids who mentioned grandparents but that’s kind of what happens to grandparents, right?)

Then I finally asked them, “If this is what we imagined a world with a terrible disease going around would look like, but none of that is true about the world we live in, is there a terrible disease going around?”

The implication was hard for some kids to grasp at first, but most of them were pretty excited to understand. (Interestingly enough, when I did it for groups of high school students the following year, there was a large portion of them who suffered from some serious cognitive dissonance despite having given the same answers as their younger counterparts).

That the world that we have inhabited since then doesn’t look at all like one that has been ravaged by a deadly pandemic demonstrates just how powerful authority is. The only evidence we have of a worldwide pandemic comes in the form of declarations from authority – that is, the news media and our “leaders” – that a dangerous, civilization-threatening, novel virus arrived on scene in early 2020.

This message runs completely contrary to our own lived experience and harkens to the Chico Marx quip from the 1933 film Duck Soup.

Teasdale: But I saw you with my own eyes.

Chicolini: Well, who ya gonna believe me or your own eyes?

The most dangerous superstition has caused people to be afraid of something that runs contrary to what they see with their own eyes. In fact, if you were to travel back in time to anywhere in the world to any point in 2020, took everyone’s masks off and didn’t watch any TV, any honest observer would come to the conclusion that there was nothing out of the ordinary happening.

Mark Twain said, “it is much easier to fool someone than to convince them they have been fooled,” and any adults that haven’t snapped out of it yet, probably aren’t going to. Children’s belief systems aren’t quite that rigid yet, but as JJ Couey has pointed out the establishment/deepstate/government or whoever it is, has been studiously constructing the mythology so that kids who haven’t even been born yet can be raised into the Covidian Cult.

The children have always been one of the prime targets, as are all indoctrination efforts. If you let people make decisions about any belief system, the one you want them to believe in is a much harder sell if you don’t start the brainwashing early.

We cannot let that happen.

As for the adults, the idea that there was no pandemic and thus no novel virus, may be hard to come to terms with but if the thing in the cage doesn’t have a trunk, tusks, or flat feet then it is simply and quite conclusively, not an elephant.

The real question is however, if an elementary school teacher guitar playing Francophile reformed commie liberal with zero medical or science degrees knows this, and you know this, then those leaders especially those in public health absolutely knew this as well, so why all the measures? Why the media blitz?

Even more importantly, why did Operation Warp Speed happen? Why did the Trump Administration award a contract to Moderna on January 13, two days after the WHO acquired the genetic sequence, when there had only been 40 confirmed cases and ONE death in China up to that point?

Why were people around the world, either through threats to their livelihood or simple state sponsored social coercion, forced to participate in the largest medical experiment in history?

I think the oracle might say the answers to those questions are really going to bake your noodle, if you care to try and find them.

NOTES [1] Before anyone says, “But the NEJM issued a retraction…”, that is completely false. What actually happened is they wrote a follow-up article attempting to say, in essence, “Yes, we did say masking offers little, if any protection,” but we also think that masks are amazing and everyone should wear them because Covid. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmp2006372 [back] [2] Seems kind of analogous to the whole lab-leak vs zoonotic origins debate, doesn’t it? [back] [3] If you disagree with that, think about any kid you know and whether or not they understand sarcasm. They don’t and it’s because they don’t understand the concept of saying something that is untrue using a serious tone. I imagine any adult has used this “trick” on a kid for laughs. [back] [4]The one who didn’t was the oldest and probably had been at five different schools in 2 years not because of his behavior but because family life was rough. He has more to worry about than getting sick. [back] [5] Actually, the most heart-wrenching reason was after hearing this from lower-elementary school-aged children, I asked my 3½ year-old daughter the same thing, and she said she was afraid of coronavirus. [back]

Doug Glaass is building an ark via his SubStack, Reports From the Rabbit Hole.