Go on! Fight! Fight! Fight!

In every community, in every corner of the land, the time has come to fight. It is time to stand up against the forces destroying our “way of life.” Now is the moment to stand against our oppressor, draw a line in the sand and defend it with all our hearts.

But “now” is merely the current iteration of a struggle that started hundreds, if not thousands of years ago. It is the same fight that has erupted on streets the world over for eons. It’s not a new fight, it is as old as civilisation.

How long are some people going to vent the same, tired and pointless rage before they realise that whenever they destroy they serve the enemy. What part of human history do the violent not understand?

Do the violent imagine they are protesting against the state? Don’t make me laugh.

Do they really think the state, with its banks and its policies, its laws, its courts and its prisons, its tanks and its missiles, cares one iota if they beat each other to a pulp, smash up their own communities and destroy the small businesses they rely on?

The state invites us to do it, the state wants us to do it. Look at what the state does every time we lose control.

Riots enable the state to claim justification for more censorship, more surveillance, further infringements of all of our rights and greater erosion of our freedoms. Rioters assist the state. Riots are the acts of the gullible, the manipulated and the lost.

If, for one moment, anyone labours under the illusion that the fight can be won by trashing small businesses and rampaging through the streets; if anyone directs their anger at their own fellow citizens, thinking it will make a difference; if they harm anyone, cause any loss or act dishonourably, then the fight is utterly lost, the battle is over and the mindless destruction will have yet again handed victory in the battle, and eventually the war, on a plate to the enemy.

I ask the wannabe hard-nuts who seemingly think everything is the fault of all the other powerless people they blame, to pause and to think. How long are you going to believe every story you are told by the Telly? Just who do you think is controlling the narratives you are given? Why are they telling you? What do they want you to believe?

Who is causing your misery and stoking your anger? Is it the people living beside you in the communities you have been told to suspect? Is it random psychopaths who commit vile crimes? Is it people who live their lives slightly differently and have somewhat different family and social structures? Is the racists, the extremists and the terrorists that the people on the Telly keep telling you about, again and again?

Is it the people who, despite their social and cultural differences, want precisely the same a out of life as you? Is it the people who wish to live in peace, give their children the best possible life opportunities and enjoy life where they can, just like you? Are they your enemy?

Or is it simply “everyone” you disagree with? Are you going to fight every community because it is different from yours? Are you going to force people who have been living in the same streets as you for generations before you arrived to abide by your laws because they won’t accept your faith?

Of course injustice is real. The world is not fair, the cards are stacked against you. You are being shoved around and ignored. Your concerns are not heard and there is no recourse to the law for you. But please try to wrap your head around the fact that it is the same for more or less everyone.

Tell me you men, who claim to be of the people, how your violent efforts will achieve whatever objective it is that you seek. What Nirvana do you envisage? One where we all live in isolated, hermetically sealed, walled cities, where no one ever dares to upset you because of the offence you might take?

Well, I’ve got news for you bright-sparks. That is exactly what your real enemy wants.

Your enemies are the people who sold you the Covid lie, the people telling you digital ID and central bank digital currency are “necessary.” The threat comes from the people who want you to believe the planet is boiling and tell you that you need to give up more rights, accept the loss of more freedoms and pay more tax to “save the planet.” It is the people telling you that you are under attack by terrorists and dangerous extremists, those who demand you submit to more censorship and more state control to “stay safe.”

There exists a tiny clique of people who are above the law. They have the resources to buy the law and they make the law. Not your neighbours, irrespective of your differences. Those above the laws they make up and enforce upon the rest of us are the enemy of us all, not just you.

These people, these oligarchs and political puppets, these technocrats, who protect their interests and covet power for their own ends, they are your enemy. They collectively constitute the epistemic authorities and an establishment led by a so-called economic elite. They are the state.

The state has always been our enemy and it will always be our enemy.

We will never defeat it, we will lose every battle, fail in every struggle and suffer more and more oppression while we continue to fight the wrong enemy on the wrong battlefield at the wrong time using the wrong tactics. You men of violence are literally wasting your breath.

The state wants you to live in fear of the “other.” It wants you to turn on each other and then to turn to it for protection from the threats painted for you by its propagandists and its media.

Your neighbours are not your enemy. It is a lie the state tells you to distract you.

Your violence won’t work. It never works. Violence truly is the language of the oppressor and it is always wrong.

While you use violence, you won’t win anything and your losses will forever mount. Try to understand, in order to win you must reject violence. This is not the cowards choice, it’s the smart move if you genuinely want to defeat your true enemy: the state

The fight can be won by ignoring the manipulation of the state that pits us against each other. The battle can be fought by maximising our independence from the state and by building better, more vibrant and healthier communities.

The war will be won when we no longer rely on the state for anything. When we reject the state in its entirety and scoff at anyone who claims the farcical, imaginary right to exercise authority over us.

When we do not obey anyone but rather take individual responsibility for everything; when we do not believe those who tell us what to believe but instead consider all information sources and make up our own minds; when we cease our endless bickering and recognise the overarching necessity of working together, regardless of our differences, to build the society we need and when we respect each other but do not impose ourselves on others, then, and only then, will we live in justice and peace with the war won.

To win the war we will need to be steadfast and resolute in the face of a desperate and dangerous, diminishing state. We must be realistic about the hardship we will have to endure. The state is not simply going to allow us to break free.

We will need to circumnavigate and overcome the inevitable obstacles the state will erect to stop us. We must be consistent and never allow the state to claim the moral high ground.

We will need to think and act strategically, choose our battles carefully, use the state’s systems against it and expose it injustices without giving it any opportunity to claim legitimacy. We will have to be relentless and must prepare ourselves for a generational struggle.

In short, we will all have to work very hard. Not only to maximise our own independence from the state but to support everyone around us to do the same if they too are up for the struggle.

If enough of us do all of these things the state cannot win. It’s only option will be violence and then it will be the state that loses, just as those indulging in violence today are losing.

If we simply carry on running around like a pack of wolves, chasing the next scent trail set for us by the state, reacting violently to every perceived threat, we will most assuredly lose. So, rather than getting our kicks smashing windows, who amongst us is ready to put in the hard work?

Who is ready to fight the real fight? Who is ready to forego convenience and make the necessary sacrifices?

Who is serious about winning?

