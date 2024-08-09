So I was watching the UN Security Council Emergency Meeting on the situation in the Middle East and I thought, “what is this?” Maybe the question “why” would have been more apt.

We see it time and time again, important well-paid people sitting in chairs making long-winded statements about peace and justice and more peace and eventually it all just turns into a jumbled jambalaya’d stew of predictable and usual opinions.

Some of these people are heart-felt in their pleas. Most are carefully diplomatic. Some seem reluctant.

And nothing ever seems to ever be achieved: Just words hollow in the hum of air-conditioning wafting into oblivion.

Peace is just a word.

And I was thinking, maybe if they brought in the drag queens?

I mean, if you think about it…. As we already know there are 17 reasons for everything happening in the world right now, i.e. the 17 WEF goals. One of those as we all know by now involves diversion, equity and inclusion (DEI) and thus the whole trans thing flaring up here and there. And that means any single thing that has the title of global, international, world or earth or nations or planet will bring out the drag queens to ensure social engineering is at the forefront. It is a given. But not this time? (Granted we’re not sure about the IMF but we can presuppose it is DEI inclined somehow.)

We don’t see drag queens at the UN Security Council meetings. And that is obviously not equal or inclusive and no wonder we have endless wars and everything. A drag queen performance done well would bring more communal enjoyment and conviviality to the proceedings and eventually would probably broker peace far better than the existing crew.

If there were only drag queens at these meetings then whenever China e.g. began to speak, some big-haired blonde could break into “I wanna be loved by you and nobody else but you….” Or whenever Israel and Iran begin sparring someone could start singing Shania Twain’s “I’m gonna getcha good”.

Turkey and Hungary could be “I wanna dance with somebody” and the Ukrainians could be doing “I will survive.” It would explain things splendidly and with style even! But that is not the point.

The point would be having more people watching the UN proceedings. Because it is a damn terrible life knowing what is going on in the world and have to discuss the weather with the vast majority of our fellow citizens.

Does no one else see this?

Are we who follow such things completely foolish watching that steep creep leap to World War 3? Are we who watch the mayhem just sadly chained to the wrong narrative in our lives? We are just being negative right? Yeah. That’s it. You’d think most people would care. You’d think most people would want to talk about it. You’d think.

No. That was before. This is now. Most people are different than they used to be. If you don’t talk about it, it doesn’t exist? They are deliberately uninformed because it is more anxiety than they can understandably handle? They are watching main stream news and don’t even really know what is going on? They are afraid to talk about it? Who knows why.

But you’d think nobody in our day to day lives knew a thing about the banking crises, the endless wars, the inflation, the social engineering, the immigration crises, the breakup of all things…

Surely you’d think you could mention it at the coffee bar casually? I mean, without wide-eyed accusatory finger-pointing-you’re-a-conspiracy-theorist reactions? Just for a hope? For a giggle even? A macabre giggle but at least acknowledgement?

Well, I actually don’t much blame the uninformed. They will be happy (or is that delusional?) longer than the rest of us even though we’re all going to the same town on a treacherous road. And despite the living hell of it all, we can discuss the weather. Where we’re all going doesn’t matter. Only the weather. It sure is hot here right now. Not as hot as the war in the Middle East is turning into, but hot, you know…

Sylvia Shawcross is a writer from Canada. Visit her SubStack if you’re so inclined.