Aug 9, 2024
WATCH: Read A Book – #SolutionsWatch

If you’re like the majority of the population in this post-literate age of TikTok videos and never-ending social media feeds, you don’t read books anymore. But you should. Join James for this simple and to-the-point edition of #SolutionsWatch on the value of physical books.

