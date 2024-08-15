Stabbings to Show Trials: 9 Simple Steps to Criminalize Free Speech
Take away your peoples' right to free expression, and watch them thank you for it.
Kit Knightly
In the wake of the Southport attack and ensuing riots, we wrote that the agenda had become clear – it was about attacking free speech.
Little did we suspect how quickly they would move, and how brazenly authoritarian they would become, culminating in quite literal show trials for facebook posts:
All while the so-called “liberals” are applauding and spouting phrases they don’t realise they’ve been hypnotised into believing through endless repetition.
“Tolerating intolerance just leads to more intolerance in the end.”
“Free speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences”
“It was never an absolute right”
If it wasn’t obvious from the outset, it’s quite clear now that this entire situation has been a contrivance.
As it turns out it was a masterfully played hand that has perfectly set up the template for other governments who may want to crackdown on free expression in the future.
- Violent Incident – A terrorist attack, bomb threat, violent murder or some such hits the headlines. The incident can be real or staged, it makes no difference.
- Push “Misinformation” – Publish an intentionally falsifiable narrative of the above via anonymous accounts or non-mainstream sources, and use bots and shills to spread this “fake news”.
- Foment violence – Again using sock puppets and your bought-and-paid-for “alternative voices”, encourage disorder. Use undercover agents on the ground to direct and gradually inflame this situation until it becomes violent.
- Debunk “Misinformation” – Release the “real story” of the inciting incident, contradicting the initial “misinformation” you deliberately seeded (see #2).
- Blame Social Media – Through your controlled media, broadcast the idea that social media “amplified” the original “misinformation” (that you planted) and it is therefore to blame for the violence.
- Arrests – Begin arresting people for online comments (again, these can be real or fake, it makes no difference), but ensure the comments are unpleasant or stupid enough most people won’t defend them.
- Show trials and sentencing – Sentence people to prison for posting jokes and opinions on social media. Whether this is performed or actual, the desired effect will be the same.
- Legislation – Push through new legislation on hate speech etc. (or, in the UK’s case prepare to “revisit” legislation passed last year).
- Enjoy your precedent – Bathe in the adoration of people who should know better, enjoy your precedent and be ready to re-use it whenever you want.
That’s the base plan. You can tweak it to add specifics to suit your agenda, for example, today in the UK they are trying rehabilitate the reputation of the police, attempting to rebrand them as “those brave boys who faced down the far-right”, rather then “those tools of the state who locked us down for no reason”.
But the great thing about this template is it can be adapted for any situation, all you need to do is plan the attack and riots accordingly.
Right now the UK has a new “Labour” government, eager to prove its “leftist” bona fides, so the stoked unrest was anti-immigration protests, allowing for a clamp down on the “far-right”.
Next time, in the US, maybe a cop allegedly shoots a black suspect who is reportedly unarmed, sparking BLM riots – but oh no, it turns out the cop was black too and the suspect WAS armed, “leaked” CCTV proves it.
Cue arrests of “far-left” BLM supporters calling for attacks on police or tweeting “All Cops Are Bastards” or anyone who spread the “misinformation” that the suspect was unarmed.
…you get the idea.
*
As is the way of things in the modern media landscape, even the opposition to the crackdown is heavily controlled, with a fake binary set-up between Starmer’s government and Elon Musk’s X.
An authoritarian globalist stooge or an oligarch military contractor. Do you think either of them is on our side?
Twitter/X is no bastion of free speech, and labelling it thus is just a way of controlling dissent….but we’ll talk about that more next time.
And just so you get the point that the pop boppers in your family are also vulnerable, they’re scaling up security at UK Taylor Swift concerts. Seriously scary!
Oh for the good ole days, when it was just Them and us.
Now we’re surrounded.
Great, if not depressing, analysis.
The question is, what are we going to do about it ?
Again, the agenda is clear, which is to crack down on dissent and nothing new here. And again your reading is entirely divorced from the agenda of white replacement, I am sorry to speak about white replacement but it is what it is. Both sides of this so called “race war” (which I agree is manufactured by the elites but it doesn’t mean I agree we must race mix or perform suicide to make them even happier), are “the same” in this reading and they just play their part in the dialectic to bring in the NWO. But when the NWO includes white replacement and not “both sides” proportionally we have a problem in the algorithm.
Now I’m getting a chuckle imagining Sir Humphrey Appleby explaining with his verbal acuity these nine quick ways to criminilze free speech to Prime Minister Jim Hacker.
And Jim looking on with that deer in the headlight expression.
“Well, of course, of course. You’re right. We’ll get right on that”.
Sir Humphrey turns and exits. With a smile.
And it’s all subtle stuff!:
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt31961343/
“Defiance: Fighting the Far Right
The story of how – from 1976 to 1981 – Britain’s Asian community stood tall against far-right violence and a rising tide of racist murders.”
Fancy that turning up at this point in time!