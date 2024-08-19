Monkeypox – Here come the vaccines…
Kit Knightly
The M
onkeypox outbreak version 2.0 is progressing along predictable lines, gliding smoothly from the “declare emergency” phase to the “vaccines for everybody” phase.
The first step is to outline that Mpox 2024 is totally different from Monkeypox 2022. How have they established that?
The same way they do everything else – they just say it, and trust the scale of their reach and weight of “authority” to do the rest.
CNBC goes the direct route:
The mpox strain spreading now is different from the one in 2022
Got that? This isn’t like that aborted narrative with the silly name from 2022, this is different, this one is scary.
According to anonymous “experts” quoted in the Evening Standard, the new variant is “associated with a more severe disease and higher mortality rates”.
Much more importantly though, the article moves on to a non-anonymous “expert” this time, who warns that “an antiviral treatment, Tecovirimat, used in the Clade 2 virus is not thought to be effective with the new variant”
To really hammer the point home, the next line gets its own paragraph, see if you can spot the keyword:
However vaccines remain effective.
None of this should be a surprise, given the headline of the article is:
Campaigners issue urgent call for mpox vaccine rollout in UK amid new dangerous variant
Having established that the old anti-viral treatments don’t work, countries are of course stockpiling the vaccines which is causing the stock value of Bavarian Nordic, the Danish pharma-giant that manufactures the Smallpox vaccine which has been repurposed for Monkeypox, to surge.
As a result, they are ramping up production, but not satisfied with that they are setting about inflating their market by petitioning the European Medicines Agency to approve their vaccine for use on minors.
Personally, I can’t imagine what direction that decision will go, can you?
Oh, and don’t worry Team NATO you won’t have to face all this alone, Team BRICS is coming along for the ride – just like Covid.
China is “tightening border controls” and ramping up testing, and Russia’s Gamalei Center has apparently produced a new genetically engineered monkeypox vaccine.
So everyone on both sides of the new Iron Curtain is saved. Yay.
The central pillar of the Groovy Left, the World Socialist Web Site, has of course jumped on the Mpox proto-juggernaut by issuing reports of the deadly new bug in Africa but has lost no time in already laying the ground for the new “Italian Job” i.e. a new variant on that all-important stepping stone in the old Covid Epic. This time Sweden has been chosen as the Conveyer of Horror:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/08/16/svcs-a16.html
But note how they have already whetted our appetites as to the next move:
“Mpox has also been detected in wastewater in San Fransisco.”
Always advisable to throw a cliff-hanger in!
Every drug store and pharmacy where I live has a sign out front, advertising the vaccines, any and all of them. “Free!” I believe the convid hoax has engendered a lot of skepticism amongst at least a certain segment of the populace, hence the need for constant reminders.
https://www.newsweek.com/vaccine-attitudes-data-survey-more-dangerous-illnesses-1936920
Mpox. Monkeypox. Dumbkopfpox. Whatever they call it, hopefully people won’t fall for it.
“God damn! God damn the pusher man!”
The last four years have seen a diminishing potency of viral porn. From what I recall the first “sequel” in the covid franchise was “Delta”, though to be sure there was a rapidly developing rich phantasmagoric tapestry (and presumably Alpha, Beta, and Gamma must be in there somewhere). But the variants were necessary when the vaxxes started up since the propagandists had a Catch 22 problem: How to boost the uptake for the vax with a “deadly new variant” whilst implicitly undermining the potency of the new vax which couldn’t have been designed with that new variant in mind.
But let’s skip that hurdle and cast our minds back to that unfolding apocalyptic epic. There was a further variant called “Omicron” which sounded far scarier – echoes of Lovecraft’s “Necronomicon”. And wasn’t there another one called “Nostromo”? Or am I getting confused with the ship from the first “Alien” movie?
In any case, fast forward through all the other big scary scaries and jump to resurrected plagues from the past: polio, malaria, etc. I seem to recall a bit of everything. And of course “Monkeypox” which, if we’re going to be actually honest about it only had one symptom: chronic bouts of yawning. Nobody fell for it. And by the time we got to that covid variant with the name like a filing system (“B.1.4.2.” or something) nobody could even pretend to care.
So obviously the grand pulpit bellowers above us have finally decided, “Of fuck it! Nobody is going to fall for this crap so we have to resort to Plan B (or maybe Plan Q by this time?): Just shovel out the same shite with a new name and keep bashing it out. So even if nobody believes it, perhaps enough will believe that everyone else believes it!
If you dont have any symptoms are you Achimptomatic?