Monkeypox – Here come the vaccines…

The M onkey pox outbreak version 2.0 is progressing along predictable lines, gliding smoothly from the “declare emergency” phase to the “vaccines for everybody” phase.

The first step is to outline that Mpox 2024 is totally different from Monkeypox 2022. How have they established that?

The same way they do everything else – they just say it, and trust the scale of their reach and weight of “authority” to do the rest.

CNBC goes the direct route:

The mpox strain spreading now is different from the one in 2022

Got that? This isn’t like that aborted narrative with the silly name from 2022, this is different, this one is scary.

According to anonymous “experts” quoted in the Evening Standard, the new variant is “associated with a more severe disease and higher mortality rates”.

Much more importantly though, the article moves on to a non-anonymous “expert” this time, who warns that “an antiviral treatment, Tecovirimat, used in the Clade 2 virus is not thought to be effective with the new variant”

To really hammer the point home, the next line gets its own paragraph, see if you can spot the keyword:

However vaccines remain effective.

None of this should be a surprise, given the headline of the article is:

Campaigners issue urgent call for mpox vaccine rollout in UK amid new dangerous variant

Having established that the old anti-viral treatments don’t work, countries are of course stockpiling the vaccines which is causing the stock value of Bavarian Nordic, the Danish pharma-giant that manufactures the Smallpox vaccine which has been repurposed for Monkeypox, to surge.

As a result, they are ramping up production, but not satisfied with that they are setting about inflating their market by petitioning the European Medicines Agency to approve their vaccine for use on minors.

Personally, I can’t imagine what direction that decision will go, can you?

Oh, and don’t worry Team NATO you won’t have to face all this alone, Team BRICS is coming along for the ride – just like Covid.

China is “tightening border controls” and ramping up testing, and Russia’s Gamalei Center has apparently produced a new genetically engineered monkeypox vaccine.

So everyone on both sides of the new Iron Curtain is saved. Yay.