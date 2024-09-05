WATCH: James Delingpole and Iain Davis discuss The Manchester Attack

Iain Davis joins James Delingpole on The Delingpod to discuss Iain’s latest book The Manchester Attack: An Independent Investigation, how the evidence exposes the alleged terrorist bombing as a hoaxed false flag and the recent trial of journalist Richard D. Hall for bringing much of this evidence to public attention.

James Delingpole is the host The Delingpod podcast, and also runs a website and SubStack. Hard copies and e-book version of The Manchester Attack are available for purchase through Iain’s website, or you can claim a free ebook by subscribing to his newsletter.