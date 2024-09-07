AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Reality Check Radio – September Edition
OffG editor Kit Knightly’s latest monthly chat with Paul Brennan on Reality Check Radio’s Breakfast Show. Kit and Paul talk about the looming US election, the rise of genetically edited foods around the world the on-going social media censorship push and more.
Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website.
