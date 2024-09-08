WATCH: How ANDOR Exposes the Fragile Power of Tyranny

As surprising as it sounds, the Disney+ show ANDOR – a Star Wars spin-off – was going to be my subject for the next “OffG Recommends”…but then I saw the above video review from Greenjack’s Journal, and suddenly my intended review seemed redundant.

As the review says, Andor is a brilliant show, subtly written to examine the nature of tyranny, the people that make authoritarian machinery work and their motivations for doing so. But it’s not just politically relevant astute, it’s also a work of art, respecting the language’s potential for beauty in way virtually no mass media does anymore.

I’ll leave you one of my favourite quotes from the show:

Freedom is a pure idea. It occurs spontaneously and without instruction. Random acts of insurrection are occurring constantly throughout the galaxy. There are whole armies, battalions that have no idea that they’ve already enlisted in the cause. Remember that the frontier of the Rebellion is everywhere. And even the smallest act of insurrection pushes our lines forward. And remember this: the Imperial need for control is so desperate because it is so unnatural. Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear.