Sep 13, 2024
Leave a comment

WATCH: The Future of Food is OURS to Decide – #SolutionsWatch

Using our knowledge of the Future of Food agenda, today James explores ways that we can negate that agenda and work toward building up the food and farming systems we will need to build resistant, thriving, independent communities in the future.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: latest, video, war on food
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments