Turning Technology

Now, I could write about the way the leaves on the maples are beginning to fall without that cold snap at night that drapes the forest in colours. I could. But I won’t because something much more “in the world” is bothering me.

It’s this whole thing in Lebanon with exploding pagers and walkie talkies etc. And it is horrifying.

Perhaps more horrifying than we can truly understand. It goes beyond the casualties and injuries.

Apparently some people are beginning to be afraid of their technology. Who thought we’d live to see that day, eh?

It’s not even that which is the horrifying part though. It is because so many now live in cyberspace, on gadgets. So much so that they are not much in the real world, the tangible world, except perhaps to not step down from a curb without looking or drive the kids to school or make it to work or try to get the darn pickle jar open.

And all those gamers! Shooting and crashing and bombing the enemy in on-line games… But in this case, the explosions are real world. What this act of terrorism has done is brought the real world together with the cyber world and apparently we have no control.

We (well… the tekkie high flyer types) invented technology with the whole idea of control in mind. We can use our gadgets to control appliances, drive cars, fly planes, construct things, analyze things, predict and produce and keep everyone safe even as we invent weapons to kill them. We can use our technology to do all sorts of things. We are in control. We can pick our “Aps” can’t we?

But there is always, as in nature, the unexpected. In other words, there is no actual autonomous control as everyone with their cellphones seems to think. And it is not God (however you conceive Him/Her/it/zem/zay/lgb/they to be), but actual humans with “intent” controlling things it seems in this case. That’s what happens when humans invent technology. Whatever is made by humans can usually be hacked by humans. I’m waiting for that day to arrive with crypto things. We are apparently not God (however you conceive Him/Her/it/zem/zay/lgb/they to be).

This act of exploding devices marks a turning point to the crazy that is the world now. We are probably just at the beginning of crazy. It isn’t the cultural crazy we’re up against now so much as the military crazy. And that is not a pretty thing. But never mind all that…

The problem I have is that I have that Active Imagination character running amok again. We’ve heard a thousand times over in the last few days that it is “not” the lithium batteries that caused the explosions. That these explosions were because additional explosive materials were introduced into the contraptions. This makes me suspicious. Well, it makes my Active Imagination suspicious. The Normal part of me simply accepts and moves on.

What if it “was” the lithium batteries? Can you even begin to imagine! The entire New World/Great Reset/Utopia/Globalist agenda is built on lithium. Lithium is the new oil. Lithium is worth more than its weight in gold and wars are likely being fought over access to lithium fields of the Ukraine, North Korea and Quebec. It’s all about lithium!

We keep hearing the odd stories about electric vehicles going up in flames. Why would that be? What indeed would it mean if it “was” the lithium? “Don’t be silly,” I can hear you say, “If it was the lithium batteries then everybody would have exploding things all over the place and not just for the Hezbollah!”

I would probably have to concede that point I suppose however my Active Imagination is not so willing.

What if ALL these lithium battery gadgets and doohickeys have been ALL manufactured to explode if given the right code? Right from the get go? And what if the people who made all these gadgets were selling that code to the highest bidder? Well! That would change things wouldn’t it?! And what if all of us sitting here in our little homes decided not to do something that the powers that be wanted us to do? They could just buy the codes and have at it!

We’re all doomed!

No wait…Don’t be silly. That’s Science Fiction. Things like that don’t happen. Except that what just happened in Lebanon just happened, just like Science Fiction. Or what we used to think of as Science Fiction. That’s the trouble with Science Fiction: It seems to eventually happen. Anyway, that’s not the point. The point is, why are leaves falling when it is not cold yet? That’s what I want to know. Well possibly. There’s also that other What if.

What if all this universal ID/neurotechnology/nanobot injected stuff means they could just buy the right code and we’ll end up exploding from the inside when we don’t behave? Wait, that’s already been done…

No. No. Let’s talk about the leaves again shall we?

The leaves are turning. As does the world.

Sylvia Shawcross is a writer from Canada. Visit her SubStack if you’re so inclined.