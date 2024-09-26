England’s Chief Medical Officer admits “we may have overstated danger of Covid”

England’s Chief Medical Officer testified before the (token and pointless) Covid Inquiry earlier today, claiming he feared the government “overdid it” when talking up the dangers of Covid.

No kidding, Chris.

The Telegraph reports [emphasis added]:

The Government potentially overstated the danger of Covid to the public at the start of the pandemic, Prof Sir Chris Whitty has admitted. The Chief Medical Officer told the Covid Inquiry he still worries about whether the Government got “the level of concern” right as it introduced lockdowns and shielding measures. Sir Chris said it was a difficult balance and if anything it was possible that authorities “overdid it” when communicating how dangerous the virus was at the beginning of the pandemic.

Of course, this is all very British understatement combined with “official inquiry dilution”, which automatically transforms “I know we did X” into “I fear we may have done X by accident“.

Whitty doesn’t “think they potentially overstated the danger”, he knows they definitely did. We all do, it’s been pretty much proven.

“Covid” was a tapestry of lies, and a tangle of deliberately inflated statistics created specifically to enable those lies.

That’s all old news.

Yet Chris Whitty himself is a good example of a potentially interesting phenomenon.

From the beginning of the “pandemic” he seemed strangely keen to distance himself from the very panic he was helping to create, and to, in pure Doublethink, underline the complete lack of danger from the so-called “deadly new disease”. See this video, taken from a “Covid Briefing” on May 11th 2020:

Now, that’s not to suggest he was some kind of hero standing on principle – he wasn’t. He was a lying shill who backed the narrative and lies and vaccines as much as anyone – but he seems to have had some level of discomfort with the enormity of the deceit.

I guess you could say this serves as a reminder that – however monolithic the establishment may seem – it is still made up of human pieces that might not always 100% agree about everything.

Yes, the “covid” scam had the backing of almost every establishment institution on the face of the planet, but those institutions are made up of individuals. And at least some of those individuals probably had doubts.

Probably not moral doubts – you don’t climb the heights in intelligence or politics without being some type of psychopath – but maybe rudimentary discomfort over fear of discovery and/or failure, or an ego that doesn’t want to be seen to be the kind of person who tells lies, or one narcissistic eye on how they might be remembered by posterity.

You have to wonder how many there were who in private offered self-serving opposition to one of the greatest lies in history – and how much of a role they collectively played in the ultimate failure of the Covid narrative to go the whole distance.

Something to think on.