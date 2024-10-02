The UK’s “Chicken License” Rebellion – the GOOD way to deal with BAD laws
Kit Knightly
As of today, the UK’s “Chicken License” is in full effect. October 1st marked the deadline for registering your chickens with the proper authority.
Moving forward anyone caught with an unlicensed chicken will be in breach of the law and subject to fines and poultry reclamation.
I am entirely serious.
Back in March the UK govt’s “Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs” (DEFRA) announced changes to the poultry registration laws, essentially redefining a “flock” from “50 birds or more” to 1.
So, from now on, everybody in the country who keeps even a single bird – not just chickens, all outdoor birds – has to register as a poultry keeper.
You understand, this is all about protecting birds and the public from avian influenza, not at all about increasing government monitoring with the final aim of stamping down on self-sufficiency.
Banish that cynical thought from your head.
Fortunately, the people of the UK have a tried-and-tested method of dealing with absurdity—more absurdity.
In the run-up to the deadline thousands of people took to the DEFRA website to register their “chickens” – frozen, nuggets, unhatched and even rubber:
Just about to register my bird 🐔🤔 pic.twitter.com/zkrzWBkaq4
— 𝘽𝙀𝙇 (@Bel_B30) September 29, 2024
Just completed my #chicken registration.
Suprised they didn’t ask for photos… pic.twitter.com/1aPBgdtxLL
— Richard David On 𝕏 (@Trying_Very) September 29, 2024
The result is that the online service strained…
…and then broke:
That’s all poisoned data flooding the system rendering the register all but useless. A display of the power of malicious compliance.
Good work.
— I Support Farmers Markets (@SupportMarkets) October 1, 2024
There seem to be some much more important news stories in the world this week than regulations about poultry.
This law is part of the steady global crawl toward separating people from their access to real food. To make us all 100% dependent on the fake food they are busy rolling out.
This itself is part of an even bigger global agenda of removing human freedom and crushing the human spirit.
Most of the “more important news” you are talking about is just noise designed to keep us distracted from this terrible agenda.
I think the “more important news”, including phantom claims of ww3, will fizzle as soon as its purpose is served. But news like the above will end up changing billions of lives and lasting many lifetimes in its effects.
Perhaps I’m wrong, in fact I hope I am.
👏
I have 13 chickens, and of course, I will register them as soon as I get full disclosure regarding the Registration process, including my name in ALL CAPS and the CESTUI QUE VIE ACT.
You give ownership of everything you register to whoever holds the original document/deed/certificate, i.e., your child, car, home, bank account, land, company, etc. Just for a laugh, go to the company house website and check every director’s surname and ask why it’s in ALL CAPS.