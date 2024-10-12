WATCH: Naming Names and Connecting Dots in the Globalist Agenda

So, you want someone to name names, cite documents and expose the facts about the decades-long globalist takeover? Then you’ve come to the right place!

Join James Corbett for this edition of The Corbett Report where he breaks down Dr. Meryl Nass’ presentation to the International Crisis Summit in Tokyo and provides context and further reading about the cadre of elitists who are attempting to take control of the planet and its resources.

For sources, download options and a full transcript click HERE.