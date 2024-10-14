AUDIO: Kit Knightly on Reality Check Radio – October Edition
This month OffG editor Kit Knightly’s chat’s with RCR’s Paul Brennan about the encouraging response to the UK’s “chicken license”, the UN’s Pact for the Future, the problems of the mooted Assisted Dying bill and potential escalation in the Middle East.
Reality Check Radio is an independent radio station based in New Zealand. Tune in via their website.
