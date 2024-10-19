The Evolution of Convenience

Are humans headed for extinction? When we stop evolving both physically and psychologically, where will we be? It is always assumed that evolution is a good thing. A process that is designed to create the best of the best.

Survival of the fittest and all of that.

Even if we don’t believe in the entirety of Darwin’s theory, most people are apt to believe that individual species have evolved in some way—finches in the wild develop better beaks for eating insects that have changed over millennia, or creatures develop into animals that fit and function better in a changing environment.

What about us? What are we headed for?

It seems that our focus for the past 2,000 years or so (or longer) has been to become lazier and lazier. We are compelled to adopt a position of convenience—convenience primarily through technology. Life becomes easier and easier, and even our bodies become less and less capable of dealing with physical challenges, fatter, less muscle, the proliferation of diabetes and heart disease. We physically function less and less efficiently.

Emotionally and psychologically, we see the same sort of thing. We are less and less capable of withstanding stressors in our lives, more of us are depressed, nearly everyone is anxious, ADHD is a norm for kids these days, and autism is through the roof. Autism is a product of evolution?

Well, when you see that our intellectual evolution has brought about vaccine technology, which is resulting in an astronomical rise in autism, you see the correlation.

Before examining the reasons for all of this, all we need to do at this point is acknowledge this is happening. And where does it end? It certainly is not headed toward a better human creature—a creature better equipped to deal with the challenges of life. It is headed toward the opposite of that, a creature that will not be able to survive the simplest and most innocuous of assaults. Soon enough, we will be living in plastic bubbles, then even that will not be safe enough, our immune systems will collapse entirely, and we will just die—probably within minutes of our birth. However, birthing new human babies will cease long before we simply die out due to our physical inadequacies. It will happen relatively slowly, but fast enough that we will not be able to do anything about it once it reaches critical mass.

Of course, I am not talking about “normal” evolution here. “Normal” evolution happens very slowly and is governed by the natural environment. Food sources and availability change over time, the environment shifts, weather patterns change (natural ones) and new challenges appear in the natural world. It is all organic and is a testament to a dynamic world that must always be adjusted to. Creatures develop longer or shorter limbs, different bodies, hair or feature colours, improved eating apparatus, etc.

Just so you know, I am not a believer in dogmatic Darwinian evolution. I do resonate more with the theories of Intelligent Design. But I do think there is obvious truth in creatures of a particular species adapting to a new environment. And as far as human beings are concerned, much of that environment they adapt to is man-made. We also have to consider the agenda here and its persuasions to bring humanity to its knees or to bring it to its close.

Humans can no longer evolve in the classic sense. Natural selection and all that. We don’t let humans die naturally if they cannot adapt to their environment. This empathic response is one thing that makes us human. But because technology becomes more and more advanced, taking more and more responsibility away from humans, we can still evolve, or more accurately “devolve,” into something quite different from what we were originally created to be.

So, here we are, devolving into oblivion. And most people do not care. As much as the transhuman movement touts that their purpose is to prolong our lives and make us “better versions” than the original, the exact opposite is more than likely the consequence of the movement. I’ve written enough about this before, and certainly there is a lot out there about transhumanism for all of you to immerse yourself into if you care to.

The pharmaceutical nightmare we are facing is a huge player in wiping us all out—once again a result of advances in medical technology. Replacing body parts, inserting chips, filling our bodies with “non-food,” illicit drugs, lack of exercise, on and on. Some of this is of course intended to be appealing at first glance. But, needless to say, the consequences are devastating.

And that’s just the physical story. Psychologically we are probably more of a mess than we are physically. Every “mental issue” is treated with a pill these days, and every advancement into the future is the cause for emotional breakdown—loss of meaning and purpose in life due to loss of an awareness of soul, the attempted murder of God, the breakdown of male and female physicality thus resulting in the death of the family and family values (although largely a physical issue, the impetus behind “gender identification” is mental), rampant ADHD, depression, anxiety, borderline personality disorder, narcissism, bipolar, need I go on? To call this a mess is an understatement.

What to do, what to do. Well, we are not extinct yet. We could make a huge effort to turn all this around. But how do we stop technology? Maybe we do not need to stop it, but only regain our awareness that there is more to life than trying so damned hard to make it all as convenient as possible. I think we may have a chance if we just change our attitude a bit.

Although God promised He wouldn’t try to get rid of us with a natural disaster again (that too is now man-made) I am not sure if He intends to save us from ourselves. Although that is a debatable point—after all, humans have been a grand experiment, I don’t know if God is ready to give that up. However, most of us could kill ourselves through all this nonsense, leaving only a few behind to pick up the experiment. After all, it all started with just two of us, that’s all it takes—as long as they are not trans.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here