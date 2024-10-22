Oct 22, 2024
13

Globalists flee in terror as Russia plans for mass adoption of digital ruble in mid-2025

Exciting news from the Yale World Fellow who heads the Bank of Russia

Riley Waggaman

Klaus Schwab is on suicide watch after Russia’s central bank announced on Thursday that it is preparing for the large-scale implementation of the digital ruble, colloquially known in the Global South as the CBDC That Cares™, as early as mid-2025.

The Russian government’s official information portal, citing TASS (source: объясняем.рф)

“We are planning to start large-scale implementation of the digital ruble. We are aiming for the middle of next year, but for this to happen, the pilot stage must be completed successfully. And we will move on to mass implementation only when we are sure that everything works as it should,” Elvira Nabiullina, the IMF pin-up model who heads the Bank of Russia, said.

She added that there would be consequences for any Russian bank unable or unwilling to fully embrace this fun new anti-globalist multipolar happy freedom currency.

source: tass.ru

Many hurtful lies and rumors have been typed about the digital ruble, but rest assured: the Bank of Russia’s CBDC is no different from all the other centralized, programmable digital currencies being peddled by friendly central banks around the world.

The Bank of Russia’s CBDC: Myth vs Reality

Responses to common misconceptions about the Bank of Russia’s digital currency
Read More

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the “full-scale implementation” of the digital ruble, which became Russia’s third form of legal currency a year prior.

Elvira Nabiullina is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life

A reply to Simplicius’ daring defense of the Bank of Russia’s CBDC
Read More

Putin’s public endorsement of the Bank of Russia’s CBDC vindicated the most serious thinkers on the internet, including Simplicius The Thinker, who reported in August 2023 that Russia’s CBDC would be used for the Greater Good to defeat the globalists forever.

Confirmed and re-confirmed.

Riley Waggaman is an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade. He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo. You can subscribe to his Substack here, or follow him on twitter or Telegram.

Categories: CBDC, latest
13 Comments
billb
billb
Oct 22, 2024 2:42 PM

So….
What can CBDCs do that the normal banking bureaucracy can’t already do?

Researcher
Researcher
Oct 22, 2024 4:40 PM
Reply to  billb

* Remove cash from circulation.

* Tie the CBDC it to carbon credits, social credit, or algorithms. Or not getting your scheduled by the state, booster shot.

*CBDC can be programmable.

* CBDC can have an expiry date like a token so if not used, wiped.

* May only be able to used within a fenced electronic border (15 minute prison cities).

* Or only used at the company (cryptocracy owned) store/s.

* Run on AI so there’s less human interaction, resulting in slow or no appeals process if you’re debanked or your account’s inextricably wiped.

* Potential to “malfunction” (or be faux “hacked”) to instigate mass starvation within a demographic or region.

* Silencing (through self censorship or direct coercion and threats) of non consensus opinions, or criticism of faux media, faux power structures, faux statutes, guardians of the internet and communications networks.

* Ostracization, or potential wealth and property seizure of non-cooperative or critics, through debanking.

Clutching at straws
Clutching at straws
Oct 22, 2024 4:54 PM
Reply to  billb

PROGRAMMABLE CBDCs when linked to social credit system can turn on and off individuals access to money WITHOUT invoking a Turdeau style state of emergency.

You didn’t know that ???????

NixonScraypes
NixonScraypes
Oct 22, 2024 1:59 PM

Oh come on, I suppose you’re one of those far right extremists who claimed that Socialist Russia wasn’t a proletarian paradise but a hideous totalitarian slave state.(Irony Alert)

antonym
antonym
Oct 22, 2024 10:36 AM

This sounds better: a new BRICS standard backed by 40% gold and the rest Yuans, Rubbles, Rupees, Reals, Riyals etc.

brianborou
brianborou
Oct 22, 2024 10:04 AM

It seems RW’s analysis of this subject consists of selective quoting and character assassination ie Simplicus. It is noticeable there is no direct link to the article RW refers too. Here it is

Russia’s CBDC – Exploring the Truth of Russia’s Central Bank

Continuing on the theme of character assassination here is an article from RW which for some reason received no traction here.

Here is a sample .

Schwab meets both Putins. In each case, Masonic thumbs get a workout.

Putin is a Rothschild boy like all world mis-leaders.

By Riley Waggaman
Global Research, September 02, 2024
henrymakow.com 21 December 2023

Johnny
Johnny
Oct 22, 2024 9:51 AM

Elvira should be nervous.
She’s been sanctioned by some of the Five Eyes.
And they are tough as.

Johnny
Johnny
Oct 22, 2024 9:47 AM

“The Rubles are coming, the Rubles are coming!”

“What’s that Klaus?”

“The world is gonna end!”

“Klaus?”

“Yes”

“Shut the fuck up!”

clickkid
clickkid
Oct 22, 2024 9:22 AM

It’s about evading SWIFT sanctions:

“Can the Digital Ruble Shield Russia From Western Sanctions?A central bank digital currency could provide Russia with an alternative to the SWIFT international payment system from which it has been cut off, but the digital ruble has a long way to go before it enters mainstream circulation.”

https://carnegieendowment.org/research/2024/10/russia-digital-ruble-development?lang=en

clickkid
clickkid
Oct 22, 2024 9:13 AM

““Australians are generally well served by a safe, efficient and innovative retail payments system. Given the potential benefits of a retail CBDC in Australia appear modest at the present time, and a retail CBDC would create non-trivial challenges for financial stability and monetary policy implementation, we are yet to see a strong public policy case emerge for issuing a retail CBDC,” he said.”

RBA assistant governor (financial system) Brad Jones

https://www.globalgovernmentfintech.com/australia-three-year-roadmap-digital-money/

Vagabard
Vagabard
Oct 22, 2024 9:13 AM

“Elvira Nabiullina, the IMF pin-up model who heads the Bank of Russia”

Presumably the same IMF that suspended relations with Russia following Feb. 2022 (and has only very recently resumed them)

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nine-european-countries-protest-against-imf-resuming-missions-russia-2024-09-13/

And presumably the same Russia that was cut off from SWIFT and kicked out of the BIS (Bank of International Settlements).

Nobody’s in favour of CBDCs but the Russian banking system ultimately serves the interests of the Russian State. And hence does at least have more transparency than the obscure owners of Vanguard / Blackrock that own the US Fed / Western banking system. At least we get to hear from Mr. Putin from time to time

clickkid
clickkid
Oct 22, 2024 9:09 AM

“Bank of Canada – consistently among the world’s most cautious major central banks on the topic of the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) – has announced that it is ‘scaling down’ its work on the topic.”

https://www.globalgovernmentfintech.com/bank-of-canada-scales-down-cbdc-work-to-focus-on-payments-landscape/

clickkid
clickkid
Oct 22, 2024 8:49 AM

“Recognising the importance of cash to payment choice and national resilience, Norway’s government is considering legislation to ensure people can always pay using banknotes and coins.A press release from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security echoes sentiments recently expressed by Sweden’s Central Bank, saying it is exploring a revision of the Financial Contracts Act to recognise people’s right to choose between digital and physical payments and strengthen the nation against situations in which digital infrastructure may fail.”

https://www.cashmatters.org/blog/norways-government-seeks-to-strengthen-cash-for-national-resilience

